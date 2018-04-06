Masters - McIlroy one off lead at Augusta, Woods struggling

Rory McIlroy throws his putter in the air, twirling and catching it in frustration after seeing another birdie chance slip by on the last.

That's two in succession which he feels he should have taken. Nevertheless it's been another strong round from the Northern Irishman, who shoots a one-under 71 to leave him four under overall and one shot off the lead.

Playing partner Jon Rahm, with his bulky frame, granite jaw and 5 o'clock shadow, looks like he could be a silent assassin in a Scorsese gangster film. Turns out he's been quietly bumping off the rest of the field over the past hour or two.

The 23-year-old world number three has moved up to tied 15th after four birdies on the back nine, leaving him signing for a four-under 68.