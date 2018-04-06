Masters - McIlroy one off lead at Augusta, Woods struggling
Summary
- Leader: -6 Reed (7)
- Selected: -5 Leishman (8);-4 McIlroy (18), Spieth (17), Hoffman (7)
- -3 Stenson (7)
- -2 Finau (18), Fowler (18), Oosthuizen (18), D Johnson (17), Rose (17)
- -1 Kuchar (18). Rahm (18); Level Fleetwood (9); +4 Woods (9); +5 Mickelson (18); +11 Garcia (8)
- Projected cut: +6
By Alex Bysouth and Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
Birdie for Stenson
H Stenson -4 (8)
Henrik Stenson has a chance for eagle at the eighth. The Swede coaxes it towards the cup from 33 feet, but it's a tad too strong. Stenson's within a putter's length of the pin, and pops in for birdie.
That's four under.
Augusta playing tough - Rory should be happy
McIlroy -4 (18)
Iain Carter
BBC Sport commentator at Augusta National
Rory McIlroy said he was frustrated but when he looks at the leaderboard and sees everyone struggling with scoring that will ease his frustrations. His 71 is one of only five under par so far today,
H Li +1
Haotong Li, still smiling...
D Johnson -2 (17), J Rose -2 (17)
Another par-saver from the world number one. Dustin's diggin' in when it matters. Johnson found the green in three, but was left with a nine-foot putt for par. Swish, he drops it right in.
The American is out alongside Justin Rose, who chalks off another par of his own to remain at two under.
M Leishman -5 (9)
Marc Leishman is hanging on in there, keeping the pressure on leader Patrick Reed.
The Australian rolls a 44-foot putt up to the flag to tap in for a comfortable par and remain at five under.
Latest leaderboard
-6 P Reed (7)
-5 M Leishman (9)
-4 R McIlroy (18), J Spieth (18), C Hoffman (7)
-3 H Stenson (7)
J Spieth -4 (18)
A round of two halves for overnight leader Jordan Spieth. Out in 40, back in 34. And it could have been even better for the 2015 champion.
A birdie putt on the last squirts down the right, prompting an angry wave of the American's right hand inquiring why it didn't turn.
Either way he must be delighted to have fought back and have dibs on the clubhouse lead with Rory McIlroy.
Live commentary is getting under way on BBC Radio 5 live.
Reed retakes the outright lead
P Reed -6 (7)
Patrick Reed's tee shot on the seventh was perfect, his approach caught the edge of the green to leave him a 13-foot putt for par.
He's only gone and made it. Catching the run of the green, the American sinks his birdie putt to take the outright lead.
'I'm a little frustrated'
R McIlroy -4 (18)
Here is Rory McIlroy after his second-round 71 took him to four under: "It was OK. I played really well on the back nine, made three really good pars and had chances all the way in. So I'm a little frustrated I'm not, say, seven under, but anything under par was pretty good.
"The wind is not up that much, but it's enough to make it really tricky and the pin positions were tough, so it's hard to get it close."
C Hoffman -4 (6)
Charley Hoffman is quietly doing bits. The American shrugged off a bogey at the first by snatching a shot back at the second, and then fired another birdie at the par-four fifth.
It leaves him four under for the tournament, one off the lead.
R McIlroy -4 (18)
So Rory McIlroy is our clubhouse leader on four under. He'll be hoping the wind picks up and the conditions become tougher over the next hour or two...
M Leishman -5 (8)
Marc Leishman has handed himself a great chance to retake the outright lead on the eighth. A five-foot putt for birdie, the form he's in you wouldn't bet against him... but he can't drain it.
It stays up, the Australian remains at five under and that means he still shares top spot with Patrick Reed.
R McIlroy -4, J Rahm -1 (18)
Rory McIlroy throws his putter in the air, twirling and catching it in frustration after seeing another birdie chance slip by on the last.
That's two in succession which he feels he should have taken. Nevertheless it's been another strong round from the Northern Irishman, who shoots a one-under 71 to leave him four under overall and one shot off the lead.
Playing partner Jon Rahm, with his bulky frame, granite jaw and 5 o'clock shadow, looks like he could be a silent assassin in a Scorsese gangster film. Turns out he's been quietly bumping off the rest of the field over the past hour or two.
The 23-year-old world number three has moved up to tied 15th after four birdies on the back nine, leaving him signing for a four-under 68.
P Reed -5 (6)
Patrick Reed draws his drive at the par-four seventh into a perfect position on the fairway. If he could have picked his ball up and placed it, he'd have popped it there.
A good sight of the green, flanked by five bunkers, for the American.
T Woods +4, M Leishman -5, T Fleetwood -1 (7)
Duck! Tommy Fleetwood goes through back of the eighth as patrons scurry for cover. Leader Marc Leishman and his little-known playing partner Tiger Woods are both within 10 feet after excellent approach shots.
P Reed -5 (6)
Patrick Reed likes that... the crowd love it too. A swerving, 44-foot putt that threatens to drop, but just stays up.
Reed clasps his putter handle to his thighs like he's defending an unbeaten French cricket score, before exhaling as it misses the cup.
He'll putt out for par.
Bogey for Mickelson
R Fowler -2, M Kuchar -1, P Mickelson +5
Well, a frustrating day for Phil Mickelson, he signs for a second-round 79. That leaves Lefty at five over for the tournament and flirting with the cut line.
Rickie Fowler is in a much better place, finishing at two under. But Matt Kuchar let his early form slip, leading the pack for a while on the front nine only to finish at one over after a bogey on the 18th.
R McIlroy -4 (17)
McIlroy can't convert that chance on the 17th, aiming an inch right of the hole and the ball refusing to straighten up.
One more hole to see out an excellent round for the 28-year-old - and he starts it by arrowing a 320-yard drive down the middle.
J Spieth -4 (16)
A third birdie in four holes would move Jordan Spieth back among the leaders. He's got a similar putt to Rory's on the 16th - pin high, from the left, about 30 foot and uphill. Like Rory, he is close but not quite close enough. Par.
M Leishman -5 (7)
Oops. Where's that Marc Leishman tee shot gone? That looked like it found the woods. Someone bring a picnic, we're going on a ball hunt.
M Leishman -5 (7), P Reed -5 (5)
Co-leader Marc Leishman nails his seven-foot putt to save par.
On the fifth, Patrick Reed has an outside chance of birdie if he can guide his putt from the slightly longer cut flag-bound.
It fizzes three feet past, but he taps in for par.
R McIlroy -4 (16)
Another birdie chance for young Rory. His putter hasn't been quite as red hot as it was yesterday - an average of 1.56 putts per hole is up from 1.50 - but it is still lower than the average of the field.
So one would suspect, especially after that beauty of a conversion on 14, that the Northern Irishman might make this one drop too.
And that would move him into a three-way share of the lead.
P Mickelson +4 (17)
Phil Mickelson is still plugging away, heading up the 18th at four over par. He absolutely slogs an approach towards the left side of the green, it catches the fringes and bounces back at some speed into the patrons - someone will be sporting a bruised shin tomorrow.
M Leishman -5 (6)
That's a beautiful recovery from Marc Leishman, chopping his way out of the trees to find a lie between the bunkers cupping the green and then flopping an approach to within seven feet.
He's got a good chance of salvaging par now.
'Really hard to get it close'
American Tony Finau, joint second overnight, after a 74, which leaves him at two under: "It was starting to get tough the wind switched on the back nine and it was really hard to get it close, that's what makes this golf course so good.
(Are you still modifying technique following that ankle injury?) "I'm still modifying a little but I was able to put a lot more weight on it today."
(Is Augusta how you imagined?) "It is a lot quicker than in the practice rounds and the guys all talk about how undulating it is, so no real surprises."
V Singh -3 (10)
2000 Masters champion Vijay Singh claimed yesterday he still has the game to match the young guns. Well, he's talking the talk.
Singh, 55, has converted four birdies in his opening 10 holes today, lifting him into tied fifth and two shots off the lead.
And we all thought Phil Mick had the best chance of becoming the oldest Masters champion this year...
M Leishman -5 (6), J Spieth -4 (15), J Thomas -1 (6)
Marc Leishman has gone off piste on the seventh, wandering off right of the fairway. Looks like he's got a lie...
Elsewhere, Jordan Spieth's recovery continues with a second birdie in three holes, while his old pal Justin Thomas has sunk three birdies in the opening six holes.
Phil Mick's chance of becoming the oldest Masters champion looks to have gone, but he's still swinging as he drops an approach on the 17th to 10 feet.
T Finau -2 (18)
Tony Finau had a share of the Masters lead when he retired to bed last night. Probably having popped some anti-inflammatory tablets for that swollen ankle which almost cost him a place on the first tee yesterday.
The American has not matched the heights of yesterday, dropping three shots to slump down the field before rescuing a birdie at the last.
Bogey for Reed
P Reed -5 (4)
Patrick Reed's perfect start to day two at Augusta comes to an abrupt end at the fourth. The American miscued his tee shot, left his chip a little wayward and then two-putted for bogey.
He drops to five under, bringing Marc Leishman back into a share of the lead.
T Woods +4, M Leishman -5, T Fleetwood -2 (6)
Tommy Fleetwood and Tiger Woods both miss the green on the par-three sixth - playing as the fifth hardest hole on the course today.
Fleetwood knocks on to give himself a chance, while Woods almost holes out a chip.
Leishman has no such worries as he finds the green, two putts continuing his flawless start. In fact, the Australian has not dropped a shot in his 24 holes so far.
Fleetwood and Woods hold their nerve to complete a clean sweep of threes.
P Reed -6 (3)
Patrick Reed had never shot under 70 at Augusta before yesterday's round, and he's only made the cut twice in four attempts at the Masters... the American is tearing up the unwanted record book.
He'll fail to make birdie for the first time in this second round at the fourth, however, as his chip on to the green runs away from the flag to leave a difficult 16-foot par putt.
P Reed -6 (3)
Patrick Reed has fired his tee shot on the par-three fourth to the left of the green, narrowly missing a tricky bunker.
He's made birdie on each of his opening three holes, might have to settle for a par here. Pfft...
Anthony, Barnet: This looks like a different Rory, determined to stay in touch, rather than trying to win from 6 shots back on day 4. Great stuff.
T Woods +4, M Leishman -5, T Fleetwood -2 (5)
While Tiger toils, Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood carry on without anywhere near as much trouble. Both find the green in regulation, taking two putts apiece to walk off with pars.
Woods manages to get up and down out of the sand, carding a double bogey which pushes him out to four over.
The cut line is currently projected to send those at five over or more home for the weekend....
Birdies for Johnson & Rose
D Johnson -2 (13), J Rose -1 (13)
Dustin Johnson is playing some steady golf, and the world number one adds a touch of flare with a birdie at the 13th - a well-weighted mid-range putt that drops into the heart of the cup.
It takes the American to two under. He's circling.
Justin Rose follows suit with a birdie of his own - his fifth of the day - the trouble is the Englishman's card has been littered with bogeys.
T Woods +2, M Leishman -5, T Fleetwood -2 (4)
Tiger Woods is in a whole lot of bother on the fifth. He plants his second shot through the green and into the thick stuff. He needs a logging axe in there, not a golf club.
His ball, unsurprisingly, is unplayable and has to take a drop... in the middle of the trees. He chops out and ends up in a greenside bunker. That's four and counting...
Reed takes outright lead
P Reed -6 (3)
Another birdie chance for Patrick Reed. The American pops his wedge to around three feet from the pin on the par-four third. This could give him the lead...
In this form, there's no way Reed is missing that. He sneaks in and steals top spot off Marc Leishman. A relentless run of birdies to begin day two.
T Woods +2, M Leishman -5, T Fleetwood -2 (4)
Praise from a fellow Tour pro must always be pleasing...
J Spieth -3, L Oosthuizen -3 (13)
It's been a long time coming but Jordan Spieth is finally aboard the Birdie Train.
The three-time major winner shows his class by sticking his second shot on the par-five 13th onto the green. His eagle putt threatens to disappear down the drain, hanging on though, meaning Spieth has to settle for a birdie.
He'll take it of course. First birdie of the day takes the American back to three-under and two off the lead.
Playing partner Louis Oosthuizen earns an almost identical birdie to move alongside him on the leaderboard.