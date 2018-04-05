The Masters - Garcia hits five in water on 15, Spieth leads
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- American Jordan Spieth leads on -6
- -4 Finau, Kuchar
- -3, McIlroy, Cabrera-Bello, Stenson, Reed, Hoffman, Hadwin, Li
- -2 Mickelson, Fowler, Wiesberger, Z Johnson, Leishman
- -1 Oosthuizen, Level Rose, +1 Woods, D Johnson
- Champion Sergio Garcia +9 after a 13 on the 15th
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth and Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye!
Time for us to head back into the BBC Sport clubhouse and recharge our batteries before tomorrow.
But if you're not ready to go to bed yet, here are a few Masters-related things to keep you entertained....
We'll be back from 13:30 BST tomorrow - see you then!
'Top three round' for Spieth
Spieth -6
Leader Jordan Spieth was asked if yesterday was his finest round at Augusta: "It was up there, I birdied 17 and I told (caddie) Michael we got a chance to tie our record. It's up there with the top three rounds I've played here," he replied.
"I like that I am going off earlier tomorrow, we caught a really good break today with no wind. I told Michael I wanted to shoot three under every day but that's not going to be easy with the way the course has of bringing everybody back."
Too much hype?
Iain Carter
BBC Sport commentator at Augusta National
There was a little bit of concern that we'd over-hyped the Masters but the way it panned out with the latter groups, particularly with Spieth's run of five birdies, and the big name players coming through, it's set up nicely.
Overnight leaderboard
-6 J Spieth (US)
-4 T Finau (US), M Kuchar (US)
-3 R Cabrera-Bello (Spa), A Hadwin (Can), C Hoffmann (US), Haotong Li (Chi), R McIlroy (NI), P Reed (US), H Stenson (Swe)
J Rose E, D Johnson +1, R Cabrera-Bello -3 (18)
A sly fist-pump from Cabrera-Bello before signing his card on the final green shows how happy he is with his opening round. The three-under 69 is the Spaniard's best round at Augusta in his third Masters.
Birdie for Rose
J Rose E, D Johnson +1, R Cabrera-Bello -3 (18)
Rafa Cabrera-Bello leaves himself with a bit of work to do, but handily gives Justin Rose a guide to the hole. In-between the Spaniard's ball marker and Dustin Johnson's will do just nicely. Rose guides it through the gates and into the hole, signing off with a birdie and for a level-par 72.
J Rose +1, D Johnson E, R Cabrera-Bello -3 (17)
Oh dear, oh dear. Dustin Johnson's chip on from the side ends up on the lower tier of the green, leaving him with a horror putt to save par. Not a bad effort to be fair, just coming up a feet or three short.
J Rose +1, D Johnson E, R Cabrera-Bello -3 (17)
Justin Rose has a sniff of a birdie with an 18-foot putt on the last, sinking that will leave him level-pegging with Augusta.
Dustin Johnson is not faring as well, booming out a loud "Fore!" as he ball squirts left.
J Rose +1, D Johnson E, R Cabrera-Bello -3 (17)
None of the lads behind can catch Spieth, although Rafa Cabrera-Bello could still take a share of second place.
The Spaniard is sitting pretty in the centre of the 18th green for two, but must convert a 53-foot putt if he is to record only the 10th birdie of the day on the last.
J Spieth -6 (18)
Ahhh, another stunner from Jordan Spieth. A gentle, precise swing of the wedge from the left side of the green leaves him with a simple tap-in. He escapes with a bogey on the last, signing for a six-under 66.
The 2015 champion is our overnight leader, two shots clear of fellow Americans Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar. That's the third time in four years that Spieth has been the overnight leader after day one at Augusta.
Best up and down all year - McIlroy pleased with start
Rory McIlroy signed for a three-under-par 69 - his best opening round since 2011.
He said: "I played a solid round, not many mistakes. I birdied three of the four par fives, four birdies, one bogey overall and to shoot something in the 60s, I'm really happy with that."
On his birdie on the par-five 13, after landing in a greenside bunker with his second shot, he said it was the "best up and down I've made all year".
He added: "If you shortside yourself, you're in trouble. They (tournament officials) turn something on overnight because those greens are firmer and faster than what we were practicing on."
J Rose +1, D Johnson E, R Cabrera-Bello -3 (17)
Nothing is dropping for Dustin Johnson today. The world number one is getting himself into positions, but can't convert with the short stick. Another birdie chance slides by on 17, while Justin Rose drops back with a bogey.
Rafa Cabrera-Bello is the in-form man among this trio, three birdies in four holes putting the Spaniard into that seven-strong pack in tied fourth.
J Spieth -7 (17)
Spieth has a fairway wood in hand and gives his ball a good old wallop as he chases the 18th green. But he's pulled it left and sends patrons scurrying. A dropped shot at least looks to be on the way...
J Spieth -7 (17)
You know I was only joking when I asked if any bookies were paying out? Right?
Spieth's ball has landed behind a bush... no getting over that. He has to knock out sidewards onto the fairway, leaving him 219 yards short of the green.
"Up and down Jordan, up and down," says one encouraging, if very hopeful, voice from the crowd.
J Spieth -7 (17)
But wait! Jordan Spieth has hooked his tee shot on the last into the trees on the left. Big bother for the leader...
McIlroy -3 (18)
Rory McIlroy tugs his approach on the last left, knocking a precise chip back to within a few feet. Some top-drawer scrambling from the four-time major winner today.
He knocks that in to complete a very tidy card - four birdies and just the one bogey. He said he wanted a fast start and that's only his second sub-70 opening round at Augusta.
Unfortunately for him, Jordan Spieth is sprinting out ahead in front of him.
Birdie for Spieth
J Spieth -7 (17)
Here's one stat fans: Jordan Spieth has never birdied the 17th at Augusta. Neither have I.
Guess what? Spieth has a golden chance of putting one over me here. The ice-veined Texan drills a seven-foot putt straight down the middle, that's a career-best fifth birdie on the bounce in a major.
Any bookies paying out yet?
P Mickelson -2, R Fowler -2, M Kuchar -4 (18)
Matt Kuchar rounds off a brilliant back nine by sinking his fifth birdie, propelling him into a share of second spot with Tony Finau.
His compatriots Mickelson and Fowler can't add to their tallies on the last, nevetheless these three will be happy with their work when they chat about their rounds over an ice-cold bev.
J Rose E, D Johnson E (12)
Justin Rose's charge has stalled a little with successive pars on 14 and 15, while Dustin Johnson also impressively pars the 15th after plopping his second shot in the drink.
R McIlroy -3 (17)
McIlroy's putter has been as hot as a poker on this back nine too. Not quite as red as Spieth's, but still. Chasing the Rory Slam remember, he saves a sandy par after finding the trap at the front of the green and needing his putter to rescue a seven footer.
J Spieth -6 (16)
"Ohhh Jordan, not that mistake. Lucky, lucky."
He's so lucky. Spieth talks his ball into going where he wants to go from the 17th tee. That's the fairway.
Get Involved
Text 81111 (UK only) #bbcgolf
Mickey Wallis: The precision of Spieth when he’s in this mood is incredible to watch. 13, 14, 15 & 16 just scintillating iron/wedge play..
Birdie for Spieth
J Spieth -6, L Oosthuizen -2 (16)
Birdie putt for Louis Oosthuizen on the 16th... it's about 30 foot away though. Canned it! If that didn't hit the hole it might have ran through to the water...
Jordan Spieth follows with a much closer look at the hole... he doesn't miss those. Especially not today. That's his fourth birdie in a row, he's two clear.
P Mickelson -2, R Fowler -2, M Kuchar -3 (17)
The birdies are rolling in for Rickie Fowler. He rolls in a 10-footer on 17th - that's his third on the bounce - to move within striking distance alongside his playing partners Mickelson and Kuchar.
R McIlroy -3, Rahm +3 (16)
Rory McIlroy's two-putt from the right edge on 16 even has renowned Butch Harmon purring. McIlroy knocks his lengthy opening putt about eight feet past, confidently completing the job with the second.
Playing partner Jon Rahm isn't faring as well, though. The Spanish world number three lumps his tee shot into the wet stuff, walking off with a five.
Finau on his 'miracle' round
Finau -4
Tony Finau looks set to lie second overnight but he conceded he was lucky to be playing following his "freaky incident" where he dislocated his ankle after holing a tee shot in Wednesday's par-three contest.
"I went a little over the top with the celebration and it was kind of a scary moment when I went over on my ankle but i was able to pop it back in to place," he told Sky Sports.
"I didn't sleep very much last night but from that point to where I stand today is nothing short of a miracle.
"I couldn't put as much weight on it as I wanted but I tried to not think about it. I just tried to play and I was happy with my round.
"Before i teed off I said to myself this is my first Masters, let's have some fun because I didn't know if that was going to be the case last night."
Andrew Magee
American PGA Tour winner on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Spieth has such a plan of attack and it looks like it's coming together in these last two weeks, perfect timing for the Masters.
J Spieth -5 (15)
Everyone wishing* they had lumped a fiver on Jordan Spieth leading after round one? The 2015 champion knocks in that birdie putt to take the outright lead.
* or feeling smug if you have lumped a fiver on him
Shaun Micheel
2003 US PGA Championship winner, BBC Radio 5 live
Much like Tiger didn't take advantage of the par fives, Jordan has played the par fives in five under, six shots different. That's huge at an event like this.
J Rose E, D Johnson E, R Cabrera-Bello -1 (14)
Dustin Johnson converted that birdie chance on the 14th, then follows that up with a peach of a drive on 15th. Justin Rose can't say the same, however, hanging his drive out left and dropping his club on the tee box in frustration.
R McIlroy -3 (15)
Rory McIlroy jumps into that pack tied on three under behind Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau with a birdie on the 15th, then he miscues his tee shot on the 16th. The Northern Irishman is clinging on to the right edge of the green and left with a monster putt...
J Spieth -4 (14)
Jordan Spieth is flying. He lays up on the 15th then knocks on, with a touch of backspin, to four foot. Ball on a string. A downward lie into a green above you, with that bank back into the water that did for Sergio, that isn't easy.
A putt for the outright lead awaits....
Andrew Magee
American PGA Tour winner on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Mickelson two under and McIlroy three under. Earlier we were asking if we lost Sergio would the tournament be ok? I think it's in great shape right now.
P Mickelson -2, R Fowler -1, M Kuchar -3 (15)
You could put a picnic blanket over these three balls. Fowler to go first... nails it. Next up is Lefty...job done. Don't let the patrons down Kuch... not a chance. Twos and high fives all round. Kuchar, still to win a major, is a shot off the lead.
'Oh no, surely not!'
Listen back to BBC Radio 5 live commentator John Murray as he expertly takes us through the emotions of Sergio Garcia's 13 on the 15th hole.
P Mickelson -1, R Fowler E, M Kuchar -2 (15)
You guys! Matt Kuchar knocks his tee-shot on the 16th to within five foot... murmurings of excitement turn into whoops when Phil Mickelson puts his almost equidistant. Then guess what? Yep, Rickie Fowler does the same. Remarkable.
No wonder there are three beaming smiles on their faces as they march shoulder-to-shoulder to the green.
T Finau -4 (18)
Jordan Spieth could be out in front on his lonesome in a few moments. That's because Tony Finau has a testing 13-foot back on the last for a par...
Nope, he's only gone and rattled it in! What a day, what a 24 hours, for the American debutant. Dislocating his ankle, popping it back in, then going out and ripping up Augusta with a swollen joint. Incredible.
Get Involved
Text 81111 (UK only) #bbcgolf
Dom Mathias: It's getting to the point where you think Jordan Spieth saying "Goshdarnit" after every shot when it lands within ten feet is simply stage management/PR tactics
J Spieth -4 (14)
We have another leader. And it's someone who knows all about winning that Green Jacket. Jordan Spieth is having a stunning spell, successive birdies putting him up alongside Tony Finau.
Elsewhere, Rickie Fowler birdies the 15th to move back to even par, while Dustin Johnson knocks a mid-iron to within a few feet a hole back.
T Finau -4 (17)
First sign of tension from Tony Finau? With a short wedge in hand, he pulls his approach on the last, ball hopping off the bank and stopping just short of the patrons. Not catastrophic but not ideal when he would have had thoughts of a birdie tweeting in his mind.