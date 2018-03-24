Women huddle

FA People’s Cup: Saturday's semi-finals as-they-happened

Catch up with Sunday's semi-final action here, re-live the first-round action from the FA People's Cup on the iPlayer and watch the semi-final action on the Red Button and online from 12:55 BST on Saturday 31 March.

Summary

  1. AM: U14/U16 girls & boys
  2. PM: Adult female/Female & Male Vets/Walking football
  3. Over 700 teams playing in semi-finals across 23 venues
  4. Over 100 teams will make it to the finals at St George's Park

Live Reporting

By Nick Crowther, Sophie Brougham and Kal Sajad

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Thank you, highlights and goodbye ...

That's all from us. Thank you for joining us on what has been another wonderful day of FA People's Cup action.

And we leave you with a little treat, here are the best bits from today's action ...

FA People's Cup: Amazing goals, tricks and celebs from Saturday's semis

Join us again tomorrow as the Disability Youth, Adult Male Prem and Disability categories kick-off in the morning.

Then the Male Dis Prem, Male Dis Champ and Adult Male categories will feature in the afternoon.

As always, we will bring you all the action and in-play clips from 10:00 BST.

See you then, goodbye!

So as we near the end of our live text, our focus now starts to turn to tomorrow's semi-finals.

Good luck to all the teams who will be taking part.

View more on twitter

LINE-UPS

The Walking Football final in Leeds is between Peterlee Helford and Grangetown Walking Football A - seen here before their match...

View more on instagram

Post-match presser

FC United are "relieved" after making it through to to the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park.

FC United have made it through to the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park, end up 5-1 winners over Sir Tom Finney FC in Manchester.

We'll have reaction from them shortly.

GOAL(S)

He shoots with his left.

He shoots with his right.

Both find the far corner as Pompey ITC Blacks comfortably beat Leyton Orient Walking Football Club.

Canterbury Old Bags look like they've had a good day in Wimbledon.

View more on instagram

Harriet Davies

BBC Get Inspired at the venues

And FC United are quickly into a 3-0 lead!

Adult Female final about to kick off!

#FAPeoplesCup

Harriet Davies

BBC Get Inspired at the venues

FC United and Sir Tom Finney FC have made it through the final in Manchester and are about to play for a place at St George's Park.

FA People's Cup
BBC Sport

Luton Town have been brave enough to post some behind-the-scenes footage of their training session before competing in the Adult Male League Disability category on Sunday morning.

View more on twitter

App users might need to click on link

The wooden spoon ...

#FAPeoplesCup

But some teams are already on the way home...

Oldmen Arthritics (see 13:02 GMT post) are back with another in-car photo.

Well done for trying, chaps. Come again next year!

View more on twitter

LINE-UPS

Here are the finalists for the Male Veterans category in Leeds - Grimsby Vets v Famous Fives Vets...

View more on instagram

And some more winners - this time from the Adult Veterans category in Birmingham.

Congratulations Geriatric Park!

View more on twitter

Celebrate good times, come on!

FC United are full of joy after a win in the Adult Female category in Manchester.

FA People's Cup: FC United celebrate.

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

And here's what Cel was referring to...

Football can be a tool to bring people together and overcome challenges and struggles. Bolton Burnden FC are just one example of that.

They use the sport as a way to help them recover from drug or alcohol addiction and Cel went to meet them.

FA People's Cup: 'If I didn't have football, I'd be in prison or probably dead'

Get Involved

#FAPeoplesCup

Here's a message from an actor and Radio One DJ...

View more on twitter

And here's the whole Wakefield Walking Football team in Leeds.

Wakefield Walking Football team at the FA People's Cup
Mick Wilde

From the locker room

Hope all of that has paid off gents!

View more on twitter

#FAPeoplesCup

But it wasn't to be for Poole Town Ladies.

Bad luck ladies but remember it's the taking part that counts!

View more on twitter

Sprowston Ladies were just one game away from going to St George's Park (see 16:34 GMT entry) ... and we can now report they made it. Well done, ladies.

View more on twitter

Salisbury Women FC Whites* look like they've been having fun during a break in the Adult Females matches in Bristol...

View more on instagram

*though not in white!

Thank you

Let's remember that to make all these games run smoothly we need the people in black to take charge.

Thank you to all those referees who have been officiating around the country so far in the FA People's Cup, like these three in Shepherd's Bush on Wednesday...

Referees at the FA People's Cup in Shepherd's Bush
FA

GOAL

She skips past one and places it into the net. Easy as you like.

A fine goal scored for the team called 'N...' against Canterbury Old Bags in the Female Vets category.

FA People's Cup: N... score second goal against Canterbury Old Bags

Congratulations

#FAPeoplesCup

Well done on making it to the finals in Peterborough, let's see if you make all the way to St George's Park!

View more on twitter

#FAPeoplesCup

Emily Mann

BBC Get Inspired reporter at the venues

Crowds are gathering to watch the Female Vets here in Wimbledon.

FA Peoples Cup
BBC Sport

Want to get into football?

The FA People's Cup has 18 different categories, showing that football has so many different formats and is open to anyone and everyone.

Want to know how you can start playing? Check out the BBC Get Inspired activity guide.

Or why not get involved with another sport? Here is the full list of our activity guides.

BBC Get Inspired
BBC

Latest scores

#FAPeoplesCup

Harriet Davies

BBC Get Inspired at the venues

...and here's the latest from the Male Vets in Manchester.

FA Peoples Cup
BBC Sport

In case you missed this earlier, this is a great bit of footage of Aylestone Park Inclusive team, who have been lucky enough to get some professional tips from the Leicester first-team squad ahead of their category games in Birmingham on Sunday.

View more on twitter

App users might need to click on link

Latest scores

#FAPeoplesCup

Harriet Davies

BBC Get Inspired at the venues

These are the scores so far in Manchester...

FA People's Cup
BBC Sport

'Cheeeeeeeeeers'

#FAPeoplesCup

The FA People's Cup is thirsty work for some folk ...

FA People's Cup: Get the beers in lads!

The waiting game ...

#FAPeoplesCup

View more on twitter

And it looked like they were having a good time at the College Football category held at Brunel University in London on Friday...

Players from Milton Keynes College and St Xavier College shake hands after a match
FA
Milton Keynes & St Xavier colleges shake hands
Girls from St Xaviers College having a laugh
FA
Girls from St Xaviers College having a laugh
Victorious Harrow College celebrating
FA
Victorious Harrow College celebrating

All smiles in Essex as players in the Adult Female category in Romford prepare for kick-off.

View more on twitter

GOAL

#FAPeoplesCup

She turns one then shrugs off another, it's all-square between Crawley Old Girls and the Canterbury Old Bags in the Female Vets category in Wimbledon thanks to this lovely bit of skill.

FA People's Cup: Lovely skill from Cogs Two puts them level v Canterbury Old Bags

Get Involved

View more on twitter

Send us your images, videos and tweets via #FAPeoplesCup and emailing getinspired@bbc.co.uk

Now you see it, now you don't ...

#FAPeoplesCup

Win-win

#FAPeoplesCup

It was a win-win situation as two teams from the same club met in the final of the Under-14 Boys category in Romford.

View more on twitter

'Lots of cheering and support'

Emily Mann

BBC Get Inspired reporter at the venues

The next game in the Female Vets category is kicking off now in Wimbledon. A great atmosphere - lots of cheering and support from the crowd who seem to be enjoying themselves.

FA People's Cup
BBC

GREAT SAVE!

#FAPeoplesCup

He's down, he's up, he's down again - great shot-stopping by the Creaking Joints' goalkeeper in the Male Veterans category in Manchester...

