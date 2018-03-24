FA People’s Cup: Saturday's semi-finals as-they-happened
Summary
- AM: U14/U16 girls & boys
- PM: Adult female/Female & Male Vets/Walking football
- Over 700 teams playing in semi-finals across 23 venues
- Over 100 teams will make it to the finals at St George's Park
Live Reporting
By Nick Crowther, Sophie Brougham and Kal Sajad
All times stated are UK
Thank you, highlights and goodbye ...
That's all from us. Thank you for joining us on what has been another wonderful day of FA People's Cup action.
And we leave you with a little treat, here are the best bits from today's action ...
Join us again tomorrow as the Disability Youth, Adult Male Prem and Disability categories kick-off in the morning.
Then the Male Dis Prem, Male Dis Champ and Adult Male categories will feature in the afternoon.
As always, we will bring you all the action and in-play clips from 10:00 BST.
See you then, goodbye!
So as we near the end of our live text, our focus now starts to turn to tomorrow's semi-finals.
Good luck to all the teams who will be taking part.
LINE-UPS
The Walking Football final in Leeds is between Peterlee Helford and Grangetown Walking Football A - seen here before their match...
Post-match presser
FC United are "relieved" after making it through to to the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park.
FC United have made it through to the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park, end up 5-1 winners over Sir Tom Finney FC in Manchester.
We'll have reaction from them shortly.
GOAL(S)
He shoots with his left.
He shoots with his right.
Both find the far corner as Pompey ITC Blacks comfortably beat Leyton Orient Walking Football Club.
Canterbury Old Bags look like they've had a good day in Wimbledon.
Harriet Davies
BBC Get Inspired at the venues
And FC United are quickly into a 3-0 lead!
Adult Female final about to kick off!
#FAPeoplesCup
Harriet Davies
BBC Get Inspired at the venues
FC United and Sir Tom Finney FC have made it through the final in Manchester and are about to play for a place at St George's Park.
Luton Town have been brave enough to post some behind-the-scenes footage of their training session before competing in the Adult Male League Disability category on Sunday morning.
App users might need to click on link
The wooden spoon ...
#FAPeoplesCup
But some teams are already on the way home...
Oldmen Arthritics (see 13:02 GMT post) are back with another in-car photo.
Well done for trying, chaps. Come again next year!
LINE-UPS
Here are the finalists for the Male Veterans category in Leeds - Grimsby Vets v Famous Fives Vets...
And some more winners - this time from the Adult Veterans category in Birmingham.
Congratulations Geriatric Park!
Celebrate good times, come on!
FC United are full of joy after a win in the Adult Female category in Manchester.
'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'
And here's what Cel was referring to...
Football can be a tool to bring people together and overcome challenges and struggles. Bolton Burnden FC are just one example of that.
They use the sport as a way to help them recover from drug or alcohol addiction and Cel went to meet them.
Get Involved
#FAPeoplesCup
Here's a message from an actor and Radio One DJ...
And here's the whole Wakefield Walking Football team in Leeds.
From the locker room
Hope all of that has paid off gents!
#FAPeoplesCup
But it wasn't to be for Poole Town Ladies.
Bad luck ladies but remember it's the taking part that counts!
Sprowston Ladies were just one game away from going to St George's Park (see 16:34 GMT entry) ... and we can now report they made it. Well done, ladies.
Salisbury Women FC Whites* look like they've been having fun during a break in the Adult Females matches in Bristol...
*though not in white!
Thank you
Let's remember that to make all these games run smoothly we need the people in black to take charge.
Thank you to all those referees who have been officiating around the country so far in the FA People's Cup, like these three in Shepherd's Bush on Wednesday...
GOAL
She skips past one and places it into the net. Easy as you like.
A fine goal scored for the team called 'N...' against Canterbury Old Bags in the Female Vets category.
Congratulations
#FAPeoplesCup
Well done on making it to the finals in Peterborough, let's see if you make all the way to St George's Park!
#FAPeoplesCup
Emily Mann
BBC Get Inspired reporter at the venues
Crowds are gathering to watch the Female Vets here in Wimbledon.
Want to get into football?
The FA People's Cup has 18 different categories, showing that football has so many different formats and is open to anyone and everyone.
Want to know how you can start playing? Check out the BBC Get Inspired activity guide.
Or why not get involved with another sport? Here is the full list of our activity guides.
Latest scores
#FAPeoplesCup
Harriet Davies
BBC Get Inspired at the venues
...and here's the latest from the Male Vets in Manchester.
In case you missed this earlier, this is a great bit of footage of Aylestone Park Inclusive team, who have been lucky enough to get some professional tips from the Leicester first-team squad ahead of their category games in Birmingham on Sunday.
App users might need to click on link
Latest scores
#FAPeoplesCup
Harriet Davies
BBC Get Inspired at the venues
These are the scores so far in Manchester...
'Cheeeeeeeeeers'
#FAPeoplesCup
The FA People's Cup is thirsty work for some folk ...
The waiting game ...
#FAPeoplesCup
And it looked like they were having a good time at the College Football category held at Brunel University in London on Friday...
All smiles in Essex as players in the Adult Female category in Romford prepare for kick-off.
GOAL
#FAPeoplesCup
She turns one then shrugs off another, it's all-square between Crawley Old Girls and the Canterbury Old Bags in the Female Vets category in Wimbledon thanks to this lovely bit of skill.
Get Involved
Now you see it, now you don't ...
#FAPeoplesCup
Win-win
#FAPeoplesCup
It was a win-win situation as two teams from the same club met in the final of the Under-14 Boys category in Romford.
'Lots of cheering and support'
Emily Mann
BBC Get Inspired reporter at the venues
The next game in the Female Vets category is kicking off now in Wimbledon. A great atmosphere - lots of cheering and support from the crowd who seem to be enjoying themselves.
GREAT SAVE!
#FAPeoplesCup
He's down, he's up, he's down again - great shot-stopping by the Creaking Joints' goalkeeper in the Male Veterans category in Manchester...
And here they are today ...