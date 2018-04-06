Bahrain GP final practice Saturday 12:30 BST

Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen headed Sebastian Vettel to a Ferrari one-two in second practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Mercedes appeared to be struggling - Valtteri Bottas was third and 0.563 seconds off the pace, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton 0.092secs adrift.

Hamilton was blocked by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen at the last corner on his fastest lap but was already 0.4secs off the pace before that happened. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fifth, ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who was also blocked on his fastest lap - by Bottas.

It is always hard to draw an accurate conclusion as to the competitive picture from practice and that was made even more difficult in this session because both Hamilton and Raikkonen encountered problems on their fastest laps.

Raikkonen suffered a lack of front grip at the final corner and lost time, while Hamilton had his trouble with Magnussen.

The world champion also had to abandon his first lap on the fastest super-soft tyres after running wide at the first corner when he locked his brakes. That would have meant his tyres were not at their absolute optimum when Hamilton did his next lap.