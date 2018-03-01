Formula 1 testing - day four

Wednesday was probably about the worst and most useless day of pre-season testing for years.

Only five drivers ventured out, only three did more than one lap, and only one - Fernando Alonso - set a lap time. In the context of the test, it was no surprise McLaren chose to run the most, even if it was only 11 laps. They have had a difficult test, with reliability problems on each of the first two days, and even frigid wet mileage was worthwhile for them.

“We still had some checks to do on the car as it’s very early days for us with this new package,” Alonso said, “and we are learning things with every lap. In the few laps we did at the end of the day we managed to collect some good data for future development, so even with the little running we could complete, the information we got is very positive. I’m happy that despite a difficult day of testing for everyone, we made the best of it.”