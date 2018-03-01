Formula 1 testing - day four

Wednesday was probably about the worst and most
useless day of pre-season testing for years.
Only five drivers ventured out,
only three did more than one lap, and only one - Fernando Alonso - set a lap
time. In the context of the test, it was no surprise McLaren chose to run the most,
even if it was only 11 laps. They have had a difficult test, with reliability
problems on each of the first two days, and even frigid wet mileage was
worthwhile for them.
“We still had some checks to do on the car as it’s very
early days for us with this new package,” Alonso said, “and we are learning
things with every lap. In the few laps we did at the end of the day we managed
to collect some good data for future development, so even with the little
running we could complete, the information we got is very positive. I’m happy
that despite a difficult day of testing for everyone, we made the best of it.”
But Stoffel Vandoorne's had enough of that club. He's all about the 1:40s as he does a 1:49.497.
Thirteen laps so far for the McLaren, more than anyone else. I get the feeling they're going to be high up on the lap counter today.
Marcus Ericsson joins Stoffel Vandoorne in the 1:50s club, clocking a 1:54.156.
Kayleigh: I think the important question for today is how will Gary cope with no lunch break?!
SEND BISCUITS!
Burning the midnight oil
Dan Knutson
F1 journalist in Barcelona
Even
though there was virtually no on-track action yesterday, the teams worked, as
usual, late into the night. The lights were on upstairs and the engineers and
drivers were discussing things in the Williams engineers’ offices. Work was
going on below as well.
I spotted
Robert Kubica in there talking with the engineers. He has been spending long
days at the track. For example, he left the circuit at nearly midnight on
Tuesday and was back at 7:20 a.m. the next day.
“I am not
going to the hotel to chill out,” he said. “I have to balance it as I cannot
get in the car tired and not concentrate. But I’m looking forward to seeing if
we can improve things and get knowledge with things.”
The teams really have to make this day count. Even
before Wednesday’s almost complete write-off with snow and the rest of it, this
test has been difficult for the teams, with unusually cold weather making it
difficult to get tyre temperature and therefore to learn about the cars.
This
final day of the first test the weather forecast is not so bad. It should be
much warmer - as much as 15C - and although showers are predicted, there should
be time for some decent running.
Some teams need it more than others - looking
at you, McLaren - but even Mercedes have so far done only a third of the amount
of laps they managed by this point last season.
Sergey Sirotkin and Kevin Magnussen head in without setting a time but Stoffel Vandoorne is back out there and lowers the benchmark to 1:55.018.
Here's Marcus Ericsson having a splash about a little earlier.
Busy, busy, busy
But a bit of fog ain't going to stop us today!
It appears to be clearing quite quickly and with teams having to make up for lost time expect it to be VERY busy on the track today - so busy, in fact, that lunch has been binned to squeeze an extra hour of testing in.
Sandwiches at the desk it is today then.
We haven't had fog yet, have we? Then it's that today...
And it's the Sauber that's brought out the red flag. Marcus Ericsson has gone off at Turn 2.
Recovery trucks assemble.
Red flag
RED FLAG.
There's only two cars on the track - a Sauber and a McLaren...
Sean J: Agree with Ben [see 08:34 GMT] on McLaren being closer but think it will be a few races before we see it. Hope they can stir up the top 3
Bobby: I’m going to second Ben’s comment earlier and go as far as saying I’ll be very surprised if McLaren don’t grab a win! Minimum a podium this season.
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Sergey Sirotkin and Kevin Magnussen head in without setting a time but Stoffel Vandoorne is back out there and lowers the benchmark to 1:55.018.
Here's Marcus Ericsson having a splash about a little earlier.
Only the briefest of silences, however, as Sergey Sirotkin and Kevin Magnussen emerge.
Marcus Ericsson improves slightly with 2:06.837 and the track falls silent.
Ben: Good morning. I am pretty convinced McLaren will not be far from the big three this year.
Ben going big already.
Dan Knutson
F1 journalist in Barcelona
What a difference a day makes.
That’s the back straight up behind the trees, yesterday morning and 24 hours later.
Valtteri Bottas heads in following his installation lap leaving Marcus Ericsson as the only driver out there.
With the track to himself, Ericsson promptly puts in a time - a slow and steady 2:07.926.
A cumulative total of 20 laps completed by the drivers this morning, already three more than they managed all day yesterday.
I would love to have your thoughts on all things F1 so, like Josephat below, feel free to tweet in on #bbcf1 or text to 81111 (UK only).
As we approach the end of the first test what - if anything - have you learned?
With the amount of testing time we've lost due to the weather, what do you think would be a better location?
Let us know via #bbcf1 and 81111 on text.
Josephat Okora: Looks like @McLarenF1 wants to get the maximum mileage today.
Immediate improvement by Stoffel Vandoorne as he does a 1:59.167.
Valtteri Bottas has finally decided to venture out in the Mercedes so that means we've had all 10 drivers on the track this morning.
Progress.
Stoff gets us off and away
And the Stoff goes and pops down the first time of the day - 2:00.707s set on the full wets.
Stoffel Vandoorne is the only person on the track at the moment with the rest of the drivers back at base following their install laps.
The line-up
I suppose you are fairly keen to know who we will see in action today?
The driver line-up is below, although given the lack of action yesterday, it is subject to change.
Out goes Stoffel Vandoorne in the McLaren leaving Valtteri Bottas as the only driver yet to head out for a reccie.
Blue is the colour
As you can see from the below video, it's still very damp at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Full wets are the order of the day as the drivers embark on their installation laps.
Go! Go! Go!
PING!
The green light goes and and we're good to go.
Lots of eager beavers out there this morning as Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Sergey Sirotkin, Kevin Magnussen and Marcus Ericsson blast straight out onto the circuit.
What happened on Wednesday
Fernando Alonso DOMINATED the day, that's what happened on Wednesday.
Granted, he was the only driver to set a time due to the conditions but details shmetails, it's just great to see McLaren top of the order again.
It's a bit damp on the track this morning but comparatively warmer to yesterday - 7C air temperature and 9C track temperature.
Almost time to get cracking.
Busy, busy, busy
But a bit of fog ain't going to stop us today!
It appears to be clearing quite quickly and with teams having to make up for lost time expect it to be VERY busy on the track today - so busy, in fact, that lunch has been binned to squeeze an extra hour of testing in.
Sandwiches at the desk it is today then.
We haven't had fog yet, have we? Then it's that today...
The snow in Spain falls mainly on...
... the circuit Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya?
That was certainly the case on Wednesday as the white stuff effectively rendered the third day of testing a write off.
It means that so far this week we've had some sunshine, some rain and a lot of snow, is there anything else the weather can throw at us on day four?