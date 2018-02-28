Formula 1 testing - wintry conditions on day three

Summary
- Day three of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona
- Session set to run until 17:00 GMT
- Daniel Ricciardo was fastest on day one, Sebastian Vettel quickest on day two
- Get involved: Tell us those times Formula 1 has raced in extreme conditions. #bbcf1
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Hello to the circuit marshals
These are the marshals at the track, and they will be working their hardest to try and get us some action. But there is only so much they can do.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see the tweet.
Still snowing in Spain
Bad news. Some live pictures from Barcelona. And it is still snowing.
Remember, nothing can happen until the medical helicopter can fly over the track.
Will we get any action today? We just have to wait and hope.
Do you wanna' build a snowman?
Well yes, it seems that Mercedes do. My favourite tweet of the day so far.
Although I wouldn't mind seeing a tweet saying that it had stopped snowing and we're ready to go.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see Mercedes' snowman.
Get Involved
When Formula 1 raced in extreme conditions
Our first talking point today is when Formula 1 raced in extreme conditions. Here are some of your early comments, but keep them coming in to us via the hashtag #bbcf1 on Twitter.
Benjamin Collins: Think back to Korea 2010 and being under the safety car in the pouring rain for the first 17 laps ... never in a million years did I think that race was going to go the distance.
Graham Megennis: My first GP was Spa in 89. A race that probably wouldn't have started in the current era. Mansell all over Prost but had to settle for 3rd. Bought a Ferrari umbrella and stood at Eau Rouge. Ended up completely drenched.
And here is the weather
This is the predicted weather for today in the Barcelona area. Snowing and cold, before being very wet and cold. Looks good for tomorrow though.
Remember, these times are the times in Barcelona, which is one hour ahead of GMT.
Red flag at the moment
So the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya says that there is a red flag "until the helicopter is able to fly".
However, more encouragingly the gates are open and the fans are able to enter the stands so maybe they are expecting conditions to improve soon.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see the tweet.
Who's driving today (hopefully)?
The trusty Formula 1 timing app has just fired up and given us a list of the names we are expecting to see today.
They are...
However, some of these may not appear. For example, Lewis Hamilton was scheduled to be racing, but because of the poor conditions Mercedes decided to maximise their time on the track and keep Bottas out there.
What's meant to happen today?
So today is day three of a scheduled four of the first block of testing with another four-day block next week.
The session is meant to start at 08:00 GMT, and that, quite frankly, is not going to happen.
But we are scheduled to go on until 17:00 GMT, although there was snow late on yesterday afternoon which severely hampered the last hour's action.
The conditions were not as bad yesterday, but still no-one posted a lap time in the first hour, with most drivers waiting for it to warm up a bit.
But never fear. As soon as they get out there, we will let you know all about it.
'It's going to be a long day'
Some tweets now from Grosjean's team Haas. I love their second one. Let's just get the drivers into these and see what they can do. Might not be the best for the track though.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the links to see the tweets.
'Houston, we have a problem'
Haas' Romain Grosjean has posted a picture and video on Twitter of the snowy conditions he has faced already.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the links to see the tweets.
Get Involved #bbcf1
When Formula 1 raced in extreme conditions
As always we need and want your comments to help us through the day.
So, our first chat is about extreme conditions when there has been Formula 1 action.
Tell us the times the cars have taken to the track when you really thought they wouldn't. Too hot, too cold, too windy, too rainy, too foggy. Anything you can remember.
Tweet us via the hashtag #bbcf1 and we will find some spectacular pictures from those times.
Snow joke
This was not in the plan when they decided to hold Formula 1 testing in normally sunny Spain.
Nope, today the drivers have woken up to the white stuff everywhere.
The wintry conditions have even taken the official Twitter account from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya by surprise, as you can see in this tweet below.
Welcome back
Hello.
Welcome along to day three to BBC Sport's live text commentary of Formula 1 testing.
I'm Michael Emons and I will be guiding you through all the action (or non-action) as the drivers battle the snow, the cold and the clock.
We snow again...
Formula 1 testing. Normally a sign that spring is upon us.
Not this year. Oh no. The Beast From The East is battering Europe and Formula 1 has not escaped, even in Barcelona.
Snow stopped play for a bit yesterday and there are more wintry conditions for the drivers to battle today.