Formula 1 testing - day two

The unusually cold
weather - and the forecast for worse, with the potential of snow even on
Wednesday - has got the teams thinking about how to maximise this week. And one
proposal is to postpone running on Wednesday and use Friday instead.
The
problem with it is that it requires unanimous agreement of all the teams and
Williams have a ‘filming day’ scheduled for then. So far, Williams have not
been asked to move the date, and one source close to the situation said:
"It won't happen: 100%."
How did Williams do on the first
day of testing with the new car designed under the new design leadership? Lance
Stroll was ninth fastest and 2.273secs off the pace.
But the Canadian said: “We
had a smooth morning, no problems, which is always a positive thing on the
first day. I'm happy about that. It's a bit early to say if we have a
championship-winning car or not! It seems to be good so far. I just need more
laps.”
Lunch. Cancelled.
Bad news for anyone wanting a lunch break. Guess I'll be eating at my desk then.
The introduction of the halo head protection system was inevitably one
of the talking points of the start of testing, with most drivers saying much
the same thing - they didn’t particularly like the aesthetics, but it didn’t
affect visibility, and it was just a bit harder to get in and out.
Renault’s Carlos Sainz did, though, come up with a new observation after
driving in the rain in the afternoon. “When it started raining a bit, you could
not see the rain on the visor. The halo was not allowing the rain drops to go
in the visor so you could not really see if it was raining a lot, (just)
feeling it in your hands.
"This kind of rain that sometimes
to us drivers really bother us as you don’t know if you can push 100% or not,
you just had to guess it and see how much rain it was, as our visor was
completely dry and outside it was raining - a bit tricky there.”
Anyone joining Carlos?
And Carlos Sainz is storming this session as well.
OK, he is the only one to set a timed lap, but there he is proudly at the top of the times. What a day for Renault. Dominant.
Renault had a particularly impressive day to start pre-season testing.
Nico Hulkenberg was up at the sharp end of the times all day and ended it
fourth, just 0.368secs off the pace, and 1.6secs quicker than the next fastest
car.
And there was no hiding how pleased the team were, even if their public
pronouncements were necessarily cautious. Carlos Sainz was less fortunate in
the afternoon, the dropping temperatures causing him problems getting his tyres
up to temperature.
But he still ended up fifth fastest. “A solid start,”
technical director Nick Chester called it. It looked rather better than that.
Alex Holland-Martin: Has anyone got a F1 car I could borrow and give the #bbcf1 team to report about.
Alex has stepped up to the plate. A selfless act. Anyone got a car spare? I'm hoping you're already at the circuit or at least close by.
Peter Chymera: I'm interested in the Toro Rosso Honda vs McLaren Renault battle. Shall we take the Alonso chicane manoeuvre yesterday as a sign that despite perceived improved reliability, the Honda power is still significantly down on rivals? Would love it if Honda catch up this season.
Kieran Reynolds: Testing always shows promise. McLaren will be good mod team at best. Expect last year's order although bit more closely packed.
Phil Evans: What I want to see today: Someone paint the Sauber or Williams so we can tell them apart?
Aside - I see the McLaren has fitted some big nets behind the front wheels to catch them if they come off, but wasn't it the rear that failed? ;)
Sauber...
Williams...
We have a time, we have a time
Great scenes. Carlos Sainz sets a time. His effort of 1 minute 34.177 seconds comes on the intermediate tyres.
It is almost 14 seconds off the best time set yesterday, Daniel Ricciardo's 1:20.179.
Ferrari had a low-key but impressive start to their campaign, Kimi
Raikkonen starting day one a little later than some of the others but quickly
up to speed when he did. “It was OK,” he said.
“Obviously the weather is
far from ideal, it’s very cold, so it has nothing to do with how we usually run
the tyres or anything.
"We did the amount of running that we could, in these
conditions, and everything felt, I would say normal. It’s early days but so far
it’s OK.”
Barcelona or Bahrain?
Dan Knutson
F1 journalist in Barcelona
The cold
temperatures and rain yesterday, the dusting of snow overnight, and the
freezing weather today has sparked the same old debate about if it would be
better to test in Bahrain. On the plus side, it is a lot hotter in Bahrain. On
the negative side, the logistics and costs for the teams to go to Bahrain are
much tougher than Barcelona where personnel and car parts can go from factory
to paddock in just a few hours.
"The
reality is that we are never going to drive in these conditions,” Daniel
Ricciardo said after setting the fastest lap time yesterday. “Part of me wishes
we were somewhere else like Bahrain where you can get some real testing in real
temperatures. I don’t want to be negative but it is a bit frustrating when you
can’t do too much.”
Last
night, when the sleet was coming down, some of us reporters stood outside
hearing what Haas team principal Guenther Steiner had to say about the
situation.
“This is
not a normal cold (for Barcelona),” he noted, “there is a whole cold front
going through Europe. Look at the UK. At the moment I’d love to be in Bahrain
at 30C and standing in the sun. But then again, once you are missing a part,
you say: Why am I here! Next week will be better here.
“You can
do a little bit more than systems checks. You can check some aero data.
Whenever you go out with these cars you learn something. But is it efficient
testing? By no means.”
Let it go, let it go...
Why aren't you reporting on all those timed laps?
Er, well, there haven't been any. As Haas kindly reminds you with this GIF.
It will be interesting to see what New Zealander Hartley can do this year. He only took part in the last four races of the season, but is highly-rated by Toro Rosso, who gave him this season's drive as he replaces the dumped Daniil Kvyat.
From his four races at the tail end of the 2017 campaign, he had a 13th-place finish in the USA and 15th in the last race at Abu Dhabi, but also failed to finish in Mexico and Brazil.
For Kvyat, what a miserable two years. He has gone from being at Red Bull, then demoted to their sister side Toro Rosso, then binned off altogether by them and is now only in a development role for Ferrari.
While McLaren were in the wars yesterday, it escaped no-one’s attention that
their former partners Honda had an apparently trouble-free day.
Brendon Hartley
completed nearly 100 laps - only Red Bull and the factory Renault team doing
more - and ending up just 0.017secs off Fernando Alonso.
“It was a really
positive day. We had no issues at all. We stopped early because of the weather,
almost icy conditions out there. But everything felt pretty good straight out
of the box, obviously we had a lot of test items that we didn’t get to complete
because of the weather but I think getting through 93 laps was a great start to
the campaign with the new Honda Toro Rosso.
"Balance-wise we were pretty
comfortable straight away but I still think there’s a lot of potential to
unlock, which will be the same for all the teams. I don’t know what I should
say but actually the drivability is the best I’ve driven in the last two years
in a Formula 1 car. It was really, really positive all things directed towards
Honda so that was really good. No complaints so far and we had a perfect day in
terms of reliability.
Adam Lyon: What I want to see on day two?
- Red Bull to keep up yesterday's pace
- Leclerc to put on a good showing
- Renault to show the consistent quick times that they did yesterday
- Vandoorne challenging up the top
- Some twitter banter from the teams to keep us occupied.
Ross Wilson: Itching to see McLaren heading back up the grid to where they belong. The fear is that times have changed and moved on, both for a privateer team entry, and a hugely talented F1 driver. Are their best times behind them both?
Jordan Harrop: Already got a feeling the pack’s gonna be closer this year, should make for great racing! Can’t wait for lights out in Melbourne...
After Daniel Ricciardo topped the times yesterday, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: "It certainly was a positive first morning.
"It is always difficult to read too much into these things, but over 60 laps and sensible lap times was a good start to the pre-season testing.
"And it was exactly what we have been aiming to do over the winter to get ourselves onto the front foot coming into the testing.
"So the whole team has worked incredibly hard to get into the position where we are.
"But, of course, it is just the start of a very long journey, and it is all about how we develop RB14 from this point all the way through to Abu Dhabi."
Can Red Bull improve on last season?
Red Bull last season saw Daniel Ricciardo fail to finish in six races, with seven retirements from Max Verstappen.
However, both men got themselves on to the top step of the podium at least once last season and it would be brilliant if we had a genuine three-way title fight between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull this time around.
Daniel Ricciardo had the best first day of testing for Red Bull perhaps
of the whole hybrid era, with more than 100 laps completed and fastest lap of
all, by 0.17secs from Mercedes Valtteri Bottas.
The Australian was reasonably
optimistic afterwards, despite the difficult weather conditions. “You feel if
you have got a bad car or a pretty good car. It wasn’t bad, so that is good,”
Ricciardo said. "I was not crying so it was a positive day. The
performance - it was nice to see yourself at the top of the times, but it is
always hard to get a gauge on that, especially day one. Reliability – I don’t
think we’ve ever done 100 laps on day one.
"Not since I’ve been with the team.
That is positive. We did long runs as well. One run was 35 laps or something.
So that is positive. And the pace does not seem to be too bad, so a good day.
But with the temperatures you can only learn so much.”
The times to beat
These are the times that today's drivers will be hoping to beat. Of this list, only Bottas, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Hamilton and Sirotkin are going again today.
Fastest times from day one
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull-Renault - One minute 20.179 seconds
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes - 1:20.349
Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari - 1:20.506*
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault - 1:20.547
Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault - 1:22.168*
Lewis Hamilton (GB) Mercedes - 1:22.327
Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren-Renault - 1:22.354**
Brendon Hartley (NZ) Toro Rosso-Honda - 1:22.371*
Lance Stroll (Can) Williams-Mercedes - 1:22.452*
Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas-Ferrari - 1:22.578*
Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari - 1:23.408*
Nikita Mazepin (Rus) Force India-Mercedes - 1:25.628
My main hope is that, as some point in this season, we get to see Robert Kubica racing in a grand prix.
He missed out on a main Williams seat this season, losing out to 22-year-old Russian Sergey Sirotkin, but is still a Williams reserve driver and gets another chance to show what he can do this afternoon.
What a story it would be if Kubica raced in another Formula 1 race. The Pole has not raced in F1 for seven years after suffering life-changing injuries in 2011 in a rally accident, but he is still hopeful, as you can see in this interview with the BBC from December.
Gladiators ready...
And these are the guys that we are paying attention to today.
Mercedes - Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari - Sebastian Vettel
Red Bull - Max Verstappen
Force India - Esteban Ocon
Williams - Sergey Sirotkin and Robert Kubica
Renault - Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg
Toro Rosso - Pierre Gasly
Haas - Kevin Magnussen
McLaren - Stoffel Vandoorne
Sauber - Charles Leclerc
Pre-season testing is often a slow-burner, the secrets of the new
season revealed slowly. This year will be no different - analysing the results
made even more difficult by the unusually cold weather in Barcelona on Monday
and for the next couple of days.
Even so, the final classification after the
first day of 2018 running had a familiar look to it - a Red Bull followed by a
Mercedes and a Ferrari. No one in the paddock - with perhaps the exception of Fernando
Alonso - thinks it will be any other than those three teams as the main
contenders this year.
Ben Southgate: Can’t wait for this season what about Hamilton vs Vettel vs Verstappen vs Alonso?
Yes, Ben, good lad. That's what we like, some early morning optimism. As Andrew has said, Alonso getting up close and personal with the gravel made the headlines but he had some good pace as well and his McLaren ended the day seventh quickest.
The Spaniard only had five points finishes last season, but three of those were in the final three races of the season. Mercedes vs Ferrari vs Red Bull vs McLaren. Let's hope so.
The big story of the first day was defined early on, when Fernando
Alonso’s McLaren ended up in the gravel at the last corner having lost a rear
wheel. The whole watching media knew that was a good story - and it turns out
so did Alonso himself. What did he think when it happened? “That it was a good
day for you guys,” he replied with a smile.
“I thought exactly that because
this is a very, very small problem, but very graphic, very obvious. A car in
the gravel makes a big thing, but there are six teams in the garage with the
door closed, with the car in pieces - but there is no picture of that. So there
are a lot of teams in trouble, big trouble, and for us with a wheel nut it will
make the thing of the day. So I thought about all of you.”
Alonso, who was fifth fastest
initially but was demoted to seventh when it was confirmed he had cut the
chicane on his quickest lap, insisted that it did not affect McLaren too much
because they “didn’t plan to run in the morning much, we were on a different
programme (and) we had a normal day in the afternoon, I’m the one who did the
most laps in the afternoon.”
Be that as it may, it meant he ran when conditions
were at their worst. But overall, he said: “It’s a very good start. The car
felt very good here, good potential. The performance side it is very early to
say but everything seems to be in line with our expectations and the wind
tunnel and the data we had before coming to the team. So everything is quite
optimistic.”
So you have seen what this season's cars look like? But which one is the best?
You can choose your favourite with our vote in this story here.
Testing on Friday? "It won't happen. 100%"
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
The unusually cold weather - and the forecast for worse, with the potential of snow even on Wednesday - has got the teams thinking about how to maximise this week. And one proposal is to postpone running on Wednesday and use Friday instead.
The problem with it is that it requires unanimous agreement of all the teams and Williams have a ‘filming day’ scheduled for then. So far, Williams have not been asked to move the date, and one source close to the situation said: "It won't happen: 100%."
How did Williams do on the first day of testing with the new car designed under the new design leadership? Lance Stroll was ninth fastest and 2.273secs off the pace.
But the Canadian said: “We had a smooth morning, no problems, which is always a positive thing on the first day. I'm happy about that. It's a bit early to say if we have a championship-winning car or not! It seems to be good so far. I just need more laps.”
Lunch. Cancelled.
Bad news for anyone wanting a lunch break. Guess I'll be eating at my desk then.
Mercedes on the track
Want to see some action? Of course you do. Here you go.
Halo gets rid of the rain - sort of
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
The introduction of the halo head protection system was inevitably one of the talking points of the start of testing, with most drivers saying much the same thing - they didn’t particularly like the aesthetics, but it didn’t affect visibility, and it was just a bit harder to get in and out.
Renault’s Carlos Sainz did, though, come up with a new observation after driving in the rain in the afternoon. “When it started raining a bit, you could not see the rain on the visor. The halo was not allowing the rain drops to go in the visor so you could not really see if it was raining a lot, (just) feeling it in your hands.
"This kind of rain that sometimes to us drivers really bother us as you don’t know if you can push 100% or not, you just had to guess it and see how much rain it was, as our visor was completely dry and outside it was raining - a bit tricky there.”
Anyone joining Carlos?
And Carlos Sainz is storming this session as well.
OK, he is the only one to set a timed lap, but there he is proudly at the top of the times. What a day for Renault. Dominant.
Renault pleased at their start to testing
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Renault had a particularly impressive day to start pre-season testing. Nico Hulkenberg was up at the sharp end of the times all day and ended it fourth, just 0.368secs off the pace, and 1.6secs quicker than the next fastest car.
And there was no hiding how pleased the team were, even if their public pronouncements were necessarily cautious. Carlos Sainz was less fortunate in the afternoon, the dropping temperatures causing him problems getting his tyres up to temperature.
But he still ended up fifth fastest. “A solid start,” technical director Nick Chester called it. It looked rather better than that.
Alex Holland-Martin: Has anyone got a F1 car I could borrow and give the #bbcf1 team to report about.
Alex has stepped up to the plate. A selfless act. Anyone got a car spare? I'm hoping you're already at the circuit or at least close by.
Peter Chymera: I'm interested in the Toro Rosso Honda vs McLaren Renault battle. Shall we take the Alonso chicane manoeuvre yesterday as a sign that despite perceived improved reliability, the Honda power is still significantly down on rivals? Would love it if Honda catch up this season.
Kieran Reynolds: Testing always shows promise. McLaren will be good mod team at best. Expect last year's order although bit more closely packed.
Phil Evans: What I want to see today: Someone paint the Sauber or Williams so we can tell them apart? Aside - I see the McLaren has fitted some big nets behind the front wheels to catch them if they come off, but wasn't it the rear that failed? ;)
Sauber...
Williams...
We have a time, we have a time
Great scenes. Carlos Sainz sets a time. His effort of 1 minute 34.177 seconds comes on the intermediate tyres.
It is almost 14 seconds off the best time set yesterday, Daniel Ricciardo's 1:20.179.
Low-key start from Ferrari
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Ferrari had a low-key but impressive start to their campaign, Kimi Raikkonen starting day one a little later than some of the others but quickly up to speed when he did. “It was OK,” he said.
“Obviously the weather is far from ideal, it’s very cold, so it has nothing to do with how we usually run the tyres or anything.
"We did the amount of running that we could, in these conditions, and everything felt, I would say normal. It’s early days but so far it’s OK.”
Barcelona or Bahrain?
Dan Knutson
F1 journalist in Barcelona
The cold temperatures and rain yesterday, the dusting of snow overnight, and the freezing weather today has sparked the same old debate about if it would be better to test in Bahrain. On the plus side, it is a lot hotter in Bahrain. On the negative side, the logistics and costs for the teams to go to Bahrain are much tougher than Barcelona where personnel and car parts can go from factory to paddock in just a few hours.
"The reality is that we are never going to drive in these conditions,” Daniel Ricciardo said after setting the fastest lap time yesterday. “Part of me wishes we were somewhere else like Bahrain where you can get some real testing in real temperatures. I don’t want to be negative but it is a bit frustrating when you can’t do too much.”
Last night, when the sleet was coming down, some of us reporters stood outside hearing what Haas team principal Guenther Steiner had to say about the situation.
“This is not a normal cold (for Barcelona),” he noted, “there is a whole cold front going through Europe. Look at the UK. At the moment I’d love to be in Bahrain at 30C and standing in the sun. But then again, once you are missing a part, you say: Why am I here! Next week will be better here.
“You can do a little bit more than systems checks. You can check some aero data. Whenever you go out with these cars you learn something. But is it efficient testing? By no means.”
Let it go, let it go...
Why aren't you reporting on all those timed laps?
Er, well, there haven't been any. As Haas kindly reminds you with this GIF.
So, what's happening at Mercedes? Well, they are watching too much Frozen for sure.
Big year ahead for highly-rated Hartley
It will be interesting to see what New Zealander Hartley can do this year. He only took part in the last four races of the season, but is highly-rated by Toro Rosso, who gave him this season's drive as he replaces the dumped Daniil Kvyat.
From his four races at the tail end of the 2017 campaign, he had a 13th-place finish in the USA and 15th in the last race at Abu Dhabi, but also failed to finish in Mexico and Brazil.
For Kvyat, what a miserable two years. He has gone from being at Red Bull, then demoted to their sister side Toro Rosso, then binned off altogether by them and is now only in a development role for Ferrari.
A lot of potential, says Toro Rosso's Hartley
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
While McLaren were in the wars yesterday, it escaped no-one’s attention that their former partners Honda had an apparently trouble-free day.
Brendon Hartley completed nearly 100 laps - only Red Bull and the factory Renault team doing more - and ending up just 0.017secs off Fernando Alonso.
“It was a really positive day. We had no issues at all. We stopped early because of the weather, almost icy conditions out there. But everything felt pretty good straight out of the box, obviously we had a lot of test items that we didn’t get to complete because of the weather but I think getting through 93 laps was a great start to the campaign with the new Honda Toro Rosso.
"Balance-wise we were pretty comfortable straight away but I still think there’s a lot of potential to unlock, which will be the same for all the teams. I don’t know what I should say but actually the drivability is the best I’ve driven in the last two years in a Formula 1 car. It was really, really positive all things directed towards Honda so that was really good. No complaints so far and we had a perfect day in terms of reliability.
Adam Lyon: What I want to see on day two? - Red Bull to keep up yesterday's pace - Leclerc to put on a good showing - Renault to show the consistent quick times that they did yesterday - Vandoorne challenging up the top - Some twitter banter from the teams to keep us occupied.
Ross Wilson: Itching to see McLaren heading back up the grid to where they belong. The fear is that times have changed and moved on, both for a privateer team entry, and a hugely talented F1 driver. Are their best times behind them both?
Jordan Harrop: Already got a feeling the pack’s gonna be closer this year, should make for great racing! Can’t wait for lights out in Melbourne...
Sunday, 25 March. Not long now.
Who's on the track?
Right, so what's going on at the moment...
Ocon's on the track in his pink Force India...
...as is Stoffel Vandoorne in his orange McLaren...
...and don't forget Carlos Sainz in his black and yellow Renault.
'Exactly what we have been aiming to do'
After Daniel Ricciardo topped the times yesterday, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: "It certainly was a positive first morning.
"It is always difficult to read too much into these things, but over 60 laps and sensible lap times was a good start to the pre-season testing.
"And it was exactly what we have been aiming to do over the winter to get ourselves onto the front foot coming into the testing.
"So the whole team has worked incredibly hard to get into the position where we are.
"But, of course, it is just the start of a very long journey, and it is all about how we develop RB14 from this point all the way through to Abu Dhabi."
Can Red Bull improve on last season?
Red Bull last season saw Daniel Ricciardo fail to finish in six races, with seven retirements from Max Verstappen.
However, both men got themselves on to the top step of the podium at least once last season and it would be brilliant if we had a genuine three-way title fight between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull this time around.
Very, very, very early signs are good.
Ricciardo pleased at Red Bull reliability
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Daniel Ricciardo had the best first day of testing for Red Bull perhaps of the whole hybrid era, with more than 100 laps completed and fastest lap of all, by 0.17secs from Mercedes Valtteri Bottas.
The Australian was reasonably optimistic afterwards, despite the difficult weather conditions. “You feel if you have got a bad car or a pretty good car. It wasn’t bad, so that is good,” Ricciardo said. "I was not crying so it was a positive day. The performance - it was nice to see yourself at the top of the times, but it is always hard to get a gauge on that, especially day one. Reliability – I don’t think we’ve ever done 100 laps on day one.
"Not since I’ve been with the team. That is positive. We did long runs as well. One run was 35 laps or something. So that is positive. And the pace does not seem to be too bad, so a good day. But with the temperatures you can only learn so much.”
The times to beat
These are the times that today's drivers will be hoping to beat. Of this list, only Bottas, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Hamilton and Sirotkin are going again today.
Fastest times from day one
* = time set on soft tyre; ** = time set on super-soft tyre; all other times on medium
Messiamz: Alonso for top three this season! I’m so sure I’m putting money on it. He is the best driver on the grid in my eyes.
Toby Godfrey: Is @Max33Verstappen running today? As @danielricciardo obviously ran yesterday, and very well looking at the times.
Steve White: Cards on the table I'm a big Hamilton fan. But one hope this year is to see Max competing every race. He is soooooo exciting.
Messiamz - brave, very brave. Toby - Indeed he is. Always good to see Verstappen in action, but sadly no Ricciardo today. Well, he's not scheduled to be out anyway.
Kubica gets a chance to shine
We are talking about hopes and expectations.
My main hope is that, as some point in this season, we get to see Robert Kubica racing in a grand prix.
He missed out on a main Williams seat this season, losing out to 22-year-old Russian Sergey Sirotkin, but is still a Williams reserve driver and gets another chance to show what he can do this afternoon.
What a story it would be if Kubica raced in another Formula 1 race. The Pole has not raced in F1 for seven years after suffering life-changing injuries in 2011 in a rally accident, but he is still hopeful, as you can see in this interview with the BBC from December.
Gladiators ready...
And these are the guys that we are paying attention to today.
A below freezing start to the day
Kevin Magnussen is not wrong, you know. It is minus 0.3C out on the track.
Fancy seeing a fancy video with all you need to know about yesterday and today. Of course you do. Luckily, the official Formula 1 Twitter page has just posted this snazzy video.
Magnussen on the track
We have some action. Kevin Magnussen in his Haas trundles out for an early look at the track. Thirteen drivers set times yesterday, he was not one of them.
He is no stranger to the cold conditions, but the Dane is already saying it is a bit chilly.
'A familiar look'
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Pre-season testing is often a slow-burner, the secrets of the new season revealed slowly. This year will be no different - analysing the results made even more difficult by the unusually cold weather in Barcelona on Monday and for the next couple of days.
Even so, the final classification after the first day of 2018 running had a familiar look to it - a Red Bull followed by a Mercedes and a Ferrari. No one in the paddock - with perhaps the exception of Fernando Alonso - thinks it will be any other than those three teams as the main contenders this year.
Ben Southgate: Can’t wait for this season what about Hamilton vs Vettel vs Verstappen vs Alonso?
Yes, Ben, good lad. That's what we like, some early morning optimism. As Andrew has said, Alonso getting up close and personal with the gravel made the headlines but he had some good pace as well and his McLaren ended the day seventh quickest.
The Spaniard only had five points finishes last season, but three of those were in the final three races of the season. Mercedes vs Ferrari vs Red Bull vs McLaren. Let's hope so.
'A small, but graphic problem'
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
The big story of the first day was defined early on, when Fernando Alonso’s McLaren ended up in the gravel at the last corner having lost a rear wheel. The whole watching media knew that was a good story - and it turns out so did Alonso himself. What did he think when it happened? “That it was a good day for you guys,” he replied with a smile.
“I thought exactly that because this is a very, very small problem, but very graphic, very obvious. A car in the gravel makes a big thing, but there are six teams in the garage with the door closed, with the car in pieces - but there is no picture of that. So there are a lot of teams in trouble, big trouble, and for us with a wheel nut it will make the thing of the day. So I thought about all of you.”
Alonso, who was fifth fastest initially but was demoted to seventh when it was confirmed he had cut the chicane on his quickest lap, insisted that it did not affect McLaren too much because they “didn’t plan to run in the morning much, we were on a different programme (and) we had a normal day in the afternoon, I’m the one who did the most laps in the afternoon.”
Be that as it may, it meant he ran when conditions were at their worst. But overall, he said: “It’s a very good start. The car felt very good here, good potential. The performance side it is very early to say but everything seems to be in line with our expectations and the wind tunnel and the data we had before coming to the team. So everything is quite optimistic.”
What happened yesterday?
McLaren had a difficult start to Formula 1 pre-season testing when Fernando Alonso's car lost a wheel after just six laps in Spain.
The two-time champion lost control at the last corner of Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya when his right rear wheel came off.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest time ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. Alonso and McLaren recovered to set the seventh fastest time of the day.
McLaren blamed a "wheel nut issue" and Alonso lost valuable running in the best conditions.
Alonso was initially classified fifth but was demoted to seventh when it was confirmed he had cut the chicane on his fastest lap to ensure he was not delayed by Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley.
Just like the pit lane at the moment, it will be a pretty lonely place without anyone else and I don't want to be rambling on to myself all day so please do get involved.
Send us your thoughts, observations, jokes and pictures via the hashtag #bbcf1 and we will post those messages in this page throughout the day.
New season, new hope. Maybe. Let's start off with hopes and expectations.
What do you hope to see today / this season and what do you expect to see today / this season?
Go, go, go.
Bottas first, Hamilton later
And the world champions have said that Valtteri Bottas will be hitting the track first, with Lewis Hamilton running this afternoon.
'The pitlane is like a ghost town'
Well, Mercedes are ready. Even if nobody else is.
A weather update
First up, a quick weather update.
And it not just in Great Britain where you are waking up today and seeing the snow.
We have had some snow at the Circuit de Catalunya overnight, but a tweet from the circuit says we're still good to go today.
Hello
Morning. Hope you are all well. Thanks for joining us for the second day of testing from the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.
I'm Michael Emons and I will be guiding you through the action, the fast times, the crawlers and the spinners.
Things can only get better...
After a pretty miserable 2017 campaign, Fernando Alonso was probably really excited about the new season.
Six laps into the first day of testing and this happened...
It was not all bad for the Spaniard as he later posted the seventh fastest time on day one, but no-one could go quicker than the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo, who was the quickest out in Spain.
What will happen today? Let's find out.