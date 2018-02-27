Formula 1 testing - day two

The unusually cold weather - and the forecast for worse, with the potential of snow even on Wednesday - has got the teams thinking about how to maximise this week. And one proposal is to postpone running on Wednesday and use Friday instead.

The problem with it is that it requires unanimous agreement of all the teams and Williams have a ‘filming day’ scheduled for then. So far, Williams have not been asked to move the date, and one source close to the situation said: "It won't happen: 100%."

How did Williams do on the first day of testing with the new car designed under the new design leadership? Lance Stroll was ninth fastest and 2.273secs off the pace.

But the Canadian said: “We had a smooth morning, no problems, which is always a positive thing on the first day. I'm happy about that. It's a bit early to say if we have a championship-winning car or not! It seems to be good so far. I just need more laps.”