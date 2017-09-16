Singapore Grand Prix: Third practice radio coverage
Play audio Singapore GP Qualifying from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
- FP3 begins at 11:00 BST; qualifying at 14:00
- Red Bull's Ricciardo fastest in FP1 and FP2
- Mercedes' Hamilton leads Ferrari's Vettel by three points in title race
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Hi and welcome along to live text and radio coverage of the third practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Daniel Ricciardo was in a league of his own on Friday and is again expected to set the pace in a Red Bull that is ideally suited to the Marina Bay Circuit.
Title protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will, of course, be pulling out all the stops to close the gap today.
Fifteen minutes until FP3 begins.