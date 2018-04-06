Can Bayern win to clinch Bundesliga title?

Getty Images

Remarkably, Bayern have never sealed a league title at the Allianz Arena.

The last time they did it in front of their own fans was the year 2000.

They've won 10 of their 11 titles on the road since then (three in Wolfsburg strangely) - with the other guaranteed because of a result elsewhere on a day they weren't playing.

Beat Augsburg today and you can make that 11 from 12 as a win guarantees a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.

This will be the joint closest to home they've won it - Augsburg, like Ingolstadt in 2016, are their Bavarian neighbours, roughly an hour drive from Munich.