As it happened - Celtic 0-0 Dundee

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "I thought it was a good game. We played well. Their keeper made some good saves.

"The players gave everything. Tonight, we just lacked in that final third of the pitch that little bit of quality.

"We've kept a clean sheet. Six games to go, 10 points in front, we'll take that. We want three but we get one point and we move on.

"We really want to get through it and get this league tied up as quick as we can but there's still a lot of work to do. Six games, there's still a lot to play for."