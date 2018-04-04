As it happened - Celtic 0-0 Dundee

Premiership leaders Celtic move 10 points clear, need three wins to retain title
Dundee now five points clear of the bottom two
Dark Blues visit Rangers on Saturday, Celtic take on Hamilton on Sunday
By Andy Campbell
FT: Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Gordon Smith
BBC Scotland pundit
Dundee are back in Glasgow in three days when they face Rangers at Ibrox, and BBC Scotland summariser Gordon Smith believes they have every chance of taking points from that game too.
[Neil McCann] is talking about going to Ibrox and playing a similar way. This is a bit more worrying for Rangers now because this is a pressurised game for them and I think that's one of the reasons they have not been doing that well at home. I don't think they've been coping well with the pressure of having to win home games in front of big crowds. Dundee will get a big lift from tonight.
Still a lot of work to do - Rodgers
FT: Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "I thought it was a good game. We played well. Their keeper made some good saves.
"The players gave everything. Tonight, we just lacked in that final third of the pitch that little bit of quality.
"We've kept a clean sheet. Six games to go, 10 points in front, we'll take that. We want three but we get one point and we move on.
"We really want to get through it and get this league tied up as quick as we can but there's still a lot of work to do. Six games, there's still a lot to play for."
McCann reflects on 'a great point'
FT: Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I thought to a man they were exceptional tonight, in terms of game plan, willingness to work for each other. It's followed on from a terrific performance against Hearts.
"We're well worth a point. It's a great point.
"I thought we looked really, really solid. Overall, I'm delighted with them. Couldn't be happier."
FT: Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Paul Hartley
Former Dundee manager
You ask yourself where has that been all season? The blocks, stopping crosses coming into the box, heading things. Defensively [Dundee] were excellent. Offensively the first half they were fine, they had a couple of half-chances. Second half they didn't get forward as much but they can be pleased with that. It's a vital point for them.
FULL-TIME
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
There are no goals tonight at Celtic Park as the Scottish Premiership leaders are forced to settle for a point.
Brendan Rodgers' side move 10 points clear at the top of the division and still need three more wins to retain the title.
A potentially massive point for Dundee, who move five points clear of the relegation zone.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Celtic substitute Leigh Griffiths shoots over the Dundee bar.
ADDED TIME
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Three minutes of stoppage time to be played at Celtic Park.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Jack Hendry heads Leigh Griffiths' free-kick wide. Almost a goal for Hendry against his former club.
Final Dundee change
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Craig Wighton replaces Paul McGowan in Dundee's final substitution.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Mark O'Hara plays the ball across the face of the Celtic goal but there are no takers.
Celtic fans felt Olivier Ntcham had been fouled by O'Hara earlier in the build-up.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Gordon Smith
BBC Scotland pundit
It will not just be about the result but the second aspect is the performance and Dundee will be happy with both of those if they hold on.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Chick Young
BBC Scotland at Celtic Park
Even if Celtic snatch this late on, it will hardly be one of their most memorable
performances of the season. The corollary is that even if Dundee lose they can
look back with some pride.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
An Odsonne Edouard effort is deflected just wide of the Dundee goal.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Substitute Olivier Ntcham lifts a shot well over the Dundee bar.
Dundee change
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Dundee take off Simon Murray and introduce A-Jay Leitch-Smith.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Gordon Smith
BBC Scotland pundit
Celtic are definitely trying to throw more players forward now. You've got to give credit to Dundee, they are still working very hard to stop Celtic playing.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
With those changes, Celtic have moved to a back three with Callum McGregor pushed further up on the left and Odsonne Eduoard and Leigh Griffiths leading the attack.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Gordon Smith
BBC Scotland pundit
I think Scott Sinclair has been pretty quiet. Not in the whole game but certainly in this half so far.
Changes
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Celtic make all three of their substitutions in one go with Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham coming on for Moussa Dembele, Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic.
One change for Dundee with Roarie Deacon withdrawn and Sofien Moussa introduced.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Paul Hartley
Former Dundee manager
Dundee will be happy in terms of their game plan but they've not been in Celtic's half often enough.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Tom Rogic tries to spin, turn and shoot but his eventual effort is wide of Dundee's goal.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Gordon Smith
BBC Scotland pundit
"Leigh Griffiths and Patrick Roberts are both warming up now. They'll be looking to make the changes soon just to try and lift things a little bit. Celtic have scored most of their goals this season in the last half-an-hour of matches so you can't take anything for granted against them."
BBC Scotland commentator Liam McLeod points out that Dundee have also conceded most of their goals this season in the last half-hour of games.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Chick Young
BBC Scotland at Celtic Park
Elliot
Parish has become busier in the Dundee goal. There’s more about Celtic
but you can’t help feeling that Brendan Rodgers has had a word with his players
at the break. It’s a re-run of the early stages of the first half before the
champions nodded off.
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Another effort from Stuart Armstrong, this time on target, and Dundee goalkeeper Elliott Parish does well to block.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
More frustration for Celtic as Stuart Armstrong gets under his shot and sends it well over the crossbar.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Celtic press at the start of the second half as they did for much of the first but Dundee keeping their hosts at bay thus far.
KICK-OFF
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
No changes for either side, Celtic kick off the second half.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Chick Young
BBC Scotland at Celtic Park
Aye.
It's definitely 0-0 at half-time, which might be unbelievable to Celtic fans. But
actually it's Dundee who have come close to scoring.
There was some look of
horror on the face of Boyata who produced a fabulous last-gasp tackle to deny
Deacon only to see the ball skid beyond his goalie and hit the post!
Wilkins 'a class act'
Former team-mates of the late Ray Wilkins have described him as "a class act".
Derek Ferguson, who played with him at Rangers, said: "He always had time for the young players. He had played with Chelsea, Man United, AC Milan, but he was so down to earth.
"I learned so much off him because at that time being a young man, I was quite angry as a player. Ray used to sit me down and he was the calming influence on me - not just me but everybody else in that dressing room."
Paul Hartley, a team-mate of Wilkins' at Millwall, added on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Jimmy Nicholl signed him and I think he was something like 37 or 38. He was the best player in the team.
"He was a fantastic man. When you gave Ray Wilkins the ball you knew it was going to find one of your team-mates. You look at the clubs he's performed at, captain of Chelsea at 17 - you've got to be a player to captain your team at that age."
HALF-TIME
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
It's goalless at the interval. Dundee will feel their game plan is working so far while Celtic have yet to fully get into gear.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
A defensive tackle by Dedryck Boyata on Roarie Deacon sends the ball off the post, almost giving Dundee the lead with an own goal. Jack Hendry clears to avert any further danger.
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Tom Rogic's shot for Celtic is blocked then Mikael Lustig's effort goes off target. Can Dundee keep this up until the break?
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
A decent Celtic move ends with James Forrest firing over.
YELLOW CARD
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Still no goals but the game now has its first booking after Celtic captain Scott Brown is penalised for his challenge on Roarie Deacon.
Caulker for Scotland?
Dundee manager Neil McCann says he would love to see Steven Caulker play for Scotland after he turned down a bid of almost £2m from Rosenborg for the central defender.
Caulker is eligible through a Scottish grandmother, and has yet to play a competitive game for England, but has played and scored in a friendly.
McCann told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound earlier: "It was always in his mind to come up here and fall in love with the game again. I would love him to pull on the dark blue for Scotland. I would like to think he's open to that."
Explaining how the bid from the Norwegian side panned out, McCann said: "I was honest with Steven because he's going to hear reports, he's going to hear different things and he's probably going to read things. I felt it was important I told him what was happening.
"It's almost £2m it would have gone to from add-ons, which is quite incredible as he's only played six matches [since joining Dundee in January]. But he was of the same frame of mind as I was that he wanted to stay here, he had no desire to go over to Norway.
"He feels he's got a lot of work to do here."
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Stuart Armstrong's corner is headed wide by Celtic team-mate Dedryck Boyata.
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Dundee goalkeeper Elliott Parish blocks a deflected shot by James Forrest.
