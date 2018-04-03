FT: Hat-tricks for County & Hibs, Dons win at 'Well

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "Both Rangers and Celtic see us as a big game. We've been the closest team to Celtic for the last few years, Rangers have spent a lot of money in terms of the January window there as well.

"There's an expectation there for them to be second and that's the way it should be. For me they should be ahead of Aberdeen and Hibs in terms of what they've got to work with.

"But the thing about the split is we get the opportunity to go and right a few wrongs. I'm confident with the way we are going at the moment, we're going into the business end of the season and relishing the challenge.

"The boys are in a good frame of mind, we've a good level of performance, and we want to be right in amongst it. Six games to go in the league, a cup semi-final to look forward to."

SNS Aberdeen's Kari Arnason (far left) watches as his header hits the net

On his side's 2-0 win at Fir Park, McInnes said: "In terms of coming here as an away team against a very strong Motherwell team I was really pleased with the territory we were getting and the possession of the ball. We just asked for that bit of quality. We thoroughly deserved all three points.

"By and large it was almost a perfect performance by us."