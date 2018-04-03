FT: Hat-tricks for County & Hibs, Dons win at 'Well
- FT: Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton (Kamberi 3, Ogboe)
- Accies down to 10 after second yellow for Imrie
- FT: Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen (Arnason, McLean)
- FT: Ross County 4-0 Partick Thistle (Schalk 3, Draper)
By Thomas McGuigan
What a night in the Scottish Premiership!
Florian Kamberi and Alex Schalk fire hat-tricks for Hibernian and Ross County, respectively.
County move off the bottom of the table with a thumping win over relegation rivals Partick Thistle; Aberdeen move into second spot with victory at Fir Park.
And Hibernian move to within a point of Rangers in third spot, courtesy of a comfortable win against 10-man Hamilton Accies.
Highlights of all tonight's games to follow; we're back tomorrow as Premiership leaders Celtic host Dundee.
Kamberi hails 'perfect night'
FT: Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton Accies
Hibernian's hat-trick hero Florian Kamberi: "To score a hat-trick and win the game... it's a perfect night for me and for the team.
"As a striker, I need to score goals to help the team to win games. At the moment, I'm very pleased to be here and I'm thankful to Neil Lennon for his trust.
"I hope that we will continue like this and be successful."
'We're too good to be in this position'
FT: Ross County 4-0 Partick Thistle
Hat-trick-scorer Alex Schalk took his tally for the season 13 goals, and insists County have too much quality to find themselves near the foot of the table.
"The first goal is so important psychologically and after we scored it a weight fell off our shoulders and we did brilliantly to build on that," the Dutchman said.
"The goal difference is [worth] an extra point. But we need to look at ourselves. We're too good to be in this position - we've said that a long time, I know, but we're actually showing it now.
"We need to take the good things out of that game into Saturday and after the split. We need some more wins like this to get ourselves to safety but I'm confident we will."
Scottish Championship
Morton have slipped out of the promotion play-off places after tonight's matches.
Meanwhile, St Mirren are inching closer to the Championship title.
Kamberi can be proud, says delighted Lennon
FT: Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton Academical
Hibs boss Neil Lennon is delighted with Florian Kamberi's hat-trick. He may well be making a case to keep the on-loan striker at tomorrow's board meeting.
"He's been superb," Lennon tells BBC Sportsound. "His first goal was out of this world. Lovely interplay... His hold-up play, his physicality, his speed, work-rate - he's got all that and now he's adding goals. He can be proud of his contribution.
"It was important that we kept the pressure on the teams around us. The other thing is that it opens up a nine-point gap to Kilmarnock [in fifth place].
"Ross County [away on Saturday] is a huge game going into the split. It could put us in a really good position. They got a real shot in the arm with a fantastic result tonight. It's a must-win for us if we are to maintain our standards but County are fighting for their lives, as were Partick and Hamilton and we've negotiated those two very well."
Split an 'opportunity to right a few wrongs' - McInnes
FT: Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "Both Rangers and Celtic see us as a big game. We've been the closest team to Celtic for the last few years, Rangers have spent a lot of money in terms of the January window there as well.
"There's an expectation there for them to be second and that's the way it should be. For me they should be ahead of Aberdeen and Hibs in terms of what they've got to work with.
"But the thing about the split is we get the opportunity to go and right a few wrongs. I'm confident with the way we are going at the moment, we're going into the business end of the season and relishing the challenge.
"The boys are in a good frame of mind, we've a good level of performance, and we want to be right in amongst it. Six games to go in the league, a cup semi-final to look forward to."
On his side's 2-0 win at Fir Park, McInnes said: "In terms of coming here as an away team against a very strong Motherwell team I was really pleased with the territory we were getting and the possession of the ball. We just asked for that bit of quality. We thoroughly deserved all three points.
"By and large it was almost a perfect performance by us."
'We can't feel sorry for ourselves'
FT: Ross County 4-0 Partick Thistle
"Bitterly disappointing," is Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald's assessment of their hammering in Dingwall.
"It was never going to be a game for the purists with the conditions tonight, the first goal was going to be very, very important and County got it, and it gave them real confidence.
"We looked for a reaction at half-time, we put a couple of attacking players on. But we didn’t defend and we got three warnings before they scored the third goal.
"It’s been like that all season, it’s been a real Achilles heel in terms of trying to keep a clean sheet and keep the ball out of the net.
"It was hugely concerning. Massive game coming up on Saturday now [against Kilmarnock at Firhill]. We need to get a reaction; that’s all we can do is look to get a bounce off it.
"We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to try to dig in and stick together to try to get that result to kick us on."
'We didn't lay a glove on them' - Robinson
FT: Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland: "I think it was a scrappy game and the reason Aberdeen are up there in second is because they know how to win scrappy games.
"I said at half-time a set-play will win the game and we miss a great chance from a set-play and they take it.
"But we didn't look like we were going to lay a glove on them. For about 60 minutes I think that is as bad as we can be. There's plenty of hope for the cup tie because we'll be a lot better than that.
"Any time a team comes up against us it's usually the team that is the most physical that comes out on top and they won that battle tonight."
Canning laments 'soft' Imrie dismissal
FT; Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton Accies
Hamilton Accies manager Martin Canning: "I'm disappointed with the result but I thought that the boys gave everything to get something from the game. At 1-1, until we got a man sent off, we were more than in the game. It [the red card] was unfortunate: Dougie [Imrie] has made two tackles in the game and both have been deemed to be yellow cards.
"I thought the second one was very soft. He goes off and, from there, they score within five minutes before we can make a change. I'm disappointed with the result but pleased with the effort the boys put in."
Dons seize opportunity
FT: Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
Kenny Crawford
BBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park
On Monday, the Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty urged his men to "grab the opportunity" of going 3 points clear of Rangers in the Premiership, and despite a sticky 10 minute period after the break, that's exactly what the Dons have done.
Click here to read Kenny Crawford's match report from Fir Park
Scottish Premiership top six
Aberdeen are back into second after tonight's win at Fir Park, while Hibernian sit a point behind Rangers in fourth.
Hat-trick heroes
Scottish Premiership bottom six
Ross County are off the bottom after a 4-0 win at home over fellow relegation battlers Partick Thistle.
'Dominant Dons' move up to second
FT: Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
FULL-TIME in the Championship
Dundee United 2-0 Dumbarton
Dunfermline 1-0 Livingston
Inverness CT 4-0 Brechin
QoS 2-2 Falkirk
FULL-TIME Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton Accies
GREAT SAVE!
Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton Academical
Danny Swanson hasn't had much of a look in at Hibs this season but the substitute nearly makes his mark with a great shot on the turn from 25 yards. The ball is moving around and Gary Woods has to awkwardly slap it away.
FULL-TIME Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
FULL-TIME Ross County 4-0 Partick Thistle
Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
George Newell has a goalbound shot blocked by Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine, but in the build up Kari Arnason was badly injured after after Curtis Main knocked him into team-mate Graeme Shinnie, and he has taken a sore one on the head.
He is having to come off injured looking very groggy, with Dominic Ball replacing him.
GOAL Queen of the South 2-2 Falkirk
GOAL Hibernian 3-1 Hamiton Accies
Flo Kamberi
The second hat-trick of the evening goes to Florian Kamberi as he slots home from a wonderful Paul Hanlon pass.
The big defender split the visitors' defence wide open with a raking ball for the Swiss striker to run on to and his shot squeezed through the legs of Gary Woods at the near post.
Crawford makes long-awaited return
Hibernian 2-1 Hamilton
Ali Crawford trots on to make his first Hamilton Accies appearance of 2018. Can he create a bit of magic to rescue a point for 10-man Accies at Easter Road?
County in control
Ross County 4-0 Partick Thistle
Ross County, in total command in Dingwall, are chasing a fifth goal against a dispirited Partick Thistle side. Ryan Dow sends a shot whistling over the bar.
Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
Kenny Crawford
BBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park
Incredible three-minute period in this second half, as Aberdeen go from looking under serious pressure to inflicting two hammer blows on Motherwell.
Kari Arnason’s header was all about the timing of the leap, and Kenny McLean’s beautifully curled finish was set up brilliantly by Greg Stewart.
Motherwell showed some improvement at the beginning of the second half, but the two goals have floored them and Aberdeen are playing with a spring in their step.
Ryan Christie moves the ball inside the Stevie May and his shot is deflected over.
GOAL Queen of South 2-1 Falkirk
Darren Brownlie
GOAL Ross County 4-0 Partick Thistle
(Alex Schalk hat-trick)
Marcus Fraser draws a cracking save from Ryan Scully, but the rebound falls kindly for Alex Schalk, who bags his hat-trick via the underside of the crossbar. County are heading off bottom spot, and as things stand have a 10-goal advantage on Thistle on goal difference.
GOAL Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
Kenny McLean
It's two-quick fire goals from Aberdeen and it is a lovely move from the Dons. Greg Stewart lays the ball into the path of Kenny McLean who places a low left-foot shot into the far corner.
GOAL Motherwell 0-1 Aberdeen
Kari Arnason
Kari Arnason bullets Aberdeen in front from a corner kick despite the attention of two Motherwell defenders.
GOAL Hibernian 2-1 Hamilton Accies
Flo Kamberi
It's another lovely goal from Florian Kamberi, who coolly steers a header home as he rises at the back post to meet a deep cross from Martin Boyle.
RED CARD Hamilton's Dougie Imrie
Hamilton Accies are reduced to 10 men and it's a second bookable offence for Dougie Imrie as he chops down Martin Boyle.
Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen
Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen
Both sides fancy their chances of winning this.
Aberdeen defender Shay Logan's looping cross to the back post looks perfect for Andrew Considine, but he can't get a connection on it.
Then for Motherwell Curtis Main has a dig from a free-kick which spins off the wall and wide.
Ross County 3-0 Partick Thistle
Alex Schalk, not unlike Ross County, is on fire tonight. The Dutchman looks poised to make it 4-0 but Partick Thistle keeper Ryan Scully scampers out to gather.
Hibernian 1-1 Hamilton Academical
It's another Hibs corner and it's another gymnastic attempt from Flo Kamberi but, again, the shot flies off target.
Hibernian 1-1 Hamilton Academical
Paul Hanlon causes more problems from a corner flicking the ball on at the edge of the six yard box. Flo Kamberi then connects with an overhead kick but his acrobatic effort flashes well wide.
Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen
Motherwell have already had more chances in the second half than the whole of the first half.
Curtis Main outmuscles Kari Arnason, turns and fires a shot goalwards, but goalkeeper Joe Lewis gets down to save.