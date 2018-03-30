Premier League news conferences, gossip and debate

Finally for now for Friday's football live, back to Rafa Benitez with Newcastle sitting a point and two places above Huddersfield who were their rivals for much of last season in the Championship. So this represents a pivotal fixture for both towards their hopes of Premier League survival.

Neither club is out of the woods yet and Benitez is hoping to reach 40 points sooner rather than later.

“If we win, it will be a big step,” he said. “I say 40 points is the figure, but it may be less. We have to play, we have to win and after that, we have to keep fighting.

"When you are getting close to the end, these games are even more important. For us, it’s a massive game, but also for them.We have to give the fans something to cheer about. High tempo, score an early goal. It becomes easier and better for everyone in the stadium.

“Huddersfield are aggressive, they press. They can also wait for the right time. They have a mentality of going for games if they can and it will be interesting to see how we manage.”

Provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Yedlin, Manquillo, Dummett, Haidara, Gamez, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba, Shelvey, Merino, Hayden, Ritchie, Atsu, Murphy, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle, Slimani