Premier League news conferences, gossip & debate

Lewandowski set for Real move
According to Spanish paper AS, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is set to force through a big-money transfer to Real Madrid this summer
The 29-year-old Polish international wants to finish his career with the Spanish giants and will tell Bayern that he wants to leave this summer.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was due to face the media earlier but the Frenchman has lost his voice, and assistant Steve Bould had to take his place.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was due to face the media earlier but the Frenchman has lost his voice, and assistant Steve Bould had to take his place.
First up this afternoon is Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino - unless his assistant Jesus Perez fancies a go in the spotlight instead.
Ups and downs
We are coming to the business end of the season in all of the English and Scottish divisions with promotion and relegation up for decision.
For all of the possible permutations, BBC Sport has come up with an easy-to-follow guide.
And you can find out what links Manchester City and Brechin City!
More overseas travel for Wales
Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford has told BBC Wales Sport he is open to the prospect of further global experiences for Ryan Giggs' side.
The Euro 2016 semi-finalists received financial incentives to take part in the China Cup, where they beat China and lost to Uruguay, and to play Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.
"We had the opportunity to use our visit to help Wales and football in Wales to continue to prosper domestically and internationally," Ford said.
"They are challenging trips; it is clearly a long way to go, so we don't want to necessarily do that every single year. But certainly opportunities like China - both for football and the wider Welsh interest - are something we would consider."
Fifa to look into racist abuse
Fifa is looking into alleged racist abuse directed at France players during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Russia.
The world governing body said in a statement it was "collecting the different match reports and potential evidence" of the discrimination.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele are said to be among those subjected to taunts.
Davies's new adventure
From Premier League star to lower league manager - Kevin Davies is putting in the hard yards in his new role at Southport.
The former Southampton, Blackburn and Bolton forward is now in charge at the team who are in the sixth tier of English football, the National League North.
BBC Sport has been to meet Davies to find out what life is like in the lower divisions.
FA 'confident' over women's Team GB side
The Football Association are "confident" there will be a women's football side representing Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The head of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, told BBC Sport the other home nations were "really supportive".
However, BBC Sport understands the Scottish FA would be against having Scots in a GB team, but would not stand in the way of a squad of English women. The Irish FA refused to comment while the Welsh FA has yet to respond.
Team GB reached the quarter-finals at London 2012 but did not enter a team for the Rio 2016 Games because the four home nation football associations could not reach an agreement.
Arsenal news conference
Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
That's all from Arsenal for now. Get well soon Arsene!
Next manager up is Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino from 13:00 BST.
Arsenal news conference
Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
Bould was asked about Wenger's influence at the club.
"I admire him immensely," he said. "He takes unbelievable stick off a lot of people but he is one of the great managers and it is a pleasure to sit next to him."
But when asked if Wenger is being treated by the media, he refused to comment
"I’m not here to answer those sort of questions. I’d much prefer to concentrate on the football," he insisted. "He is doing a great job as far as I am concerned."
And when Bould was asked if Wenger would be at the club next season, he wasn't giving away any secrets.
Arsenal news conference
Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
So it's up to assistant manager Steve Bould to issue the injury news on Jack Wilshere.
"Jack had a bit of a knee problem, he has come back and is fine," says the former defender, who said Wilshere trained on Wednesday. "As far as I'm aware there is no issue [with England]."
Bould also says Lacazette could be involved on Sunday.
"He needs as much match time as we can get him," he admits.
Wenger left speechless
Breaking news from Arsenal...
Thursday's football gossip
The Daily Star says that Everton are ahead in the battle to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere if he leaves the club this summer.
The 26-year-old England international's contract expires in the summer.
Thursday's football gossip
So what's in Thursday's football gossip column?
According to ESPN, Manchester City are to open talks about a new contract with winger Raheem Sterling before the end of the season. The 23-year-old England international has two years remaining on his deal.
Arsene Wenger news conference
Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
While Jack Wilshere is sure to be a topic of discussion at Arsene Wenger's news conference ahead of Sunday's game against Stoke City, there are other subjects which the Frenchman is set to be quizzed about.
Among them will be the latest on French striker Alexandre Lacazette who is back in training after a knee injury which he sustained last month.
Will he be fit enough to feature against Stoke? We will find out more shortly.
City into semi-finals again
In Sweden, Manchester City beat Linkoping 5-3 to go through 7-3 on aggregate ad reach the last four for the second successive season.
City led 4-0 at half time thanks to an early Jane Ross goal, two from Georgia Stanway and a Jen Beattie header.
Marija Banusic scored two early in the second half, but Izzy Christiansen's goal eased any City nerves before Tove Almqvist's late third for Linkoping.
Chelsea reach Champions League last four
There are two English teams in the Women's Champions League semi-finals after both Chelsea and Manchester City made it through to the last four on Wednesday night.
Chelsea are into the semi-finals for the first time after beating Montpellier 5-1 on aggregate with a 3-1 win at home.
Fran Kirby gave Chelsea the lead before Sofia Jakobsson levelled it.
But Ramona Bachmann and a Kirby penalty set up a meeting with German side Wolfsburg.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Star
The Daily Star reports that Gareth Southgate wants to end the uncertainty over his England squad early by naming it two days before the official deadline.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Express
The Express also leads on the issues facing Dele Alli ahead of the World Cup and claims he has five league games to reignite his partnership with Harry Kane, who is currently sidelined through injury.
Thursday's papers
Daily Mirror
The Alli story is also in the Mirror, which also reports on Raheem Sterling's future at Manchester City with the club keen to keep him amid growing interest from elsewhere.
Thursday's papers
The Sun
The Sun leads with a warning for England and Spurs midfielder Dele Alli with Gareth Southgate reportedly not impressed with the 21-year-old's performances.
It's back...
The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break and the managers are out in force today to answer the usual questions about fitness, form and anything else football-related.
First up is Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger - a perennial early starter - who may have something to say about Jack Wilshere who picked up a knee injury ahead of England's friendly against Holland.
But before we hear from the Frenchman, a look at what is making Thursday's papers.
Welcome to Thursday's football latest - your place for all of the day's football news and gossip.