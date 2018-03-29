Premier League news conferences, gossip & debate

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford has told BBC Wales Sport he is open to the prospect of further global experiences for Ryan Giggs' side.

The Euro 2016 semi-finalists received financial incentives to take part in the China Cup, where they beat China and lost to Uruguay, and to play Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

"We had the opportunity to use our visit to help Wales and football in Wales to continue to prosper domestically and internationally," Ford said.

"They are challenging trips; it is clearly a long way to go, so we don't want to necessarily do that every single year. But certainly opportunities like China - both for football and the wider Welsh interest - are something we would consider."