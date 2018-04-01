Alli scores twice in four minutes as Spurs win at Chelsea

More from Pochettino on Christian Eriksen's goal: "It was key. Sometimes not only do you need a good performance, you need luck. He has this type of skill to shoot and score unbelievable goals.

"We are so proud and happy. Now it's important to keep going and prepare for Stoke. It will be so tough, they are playing for survival. We then have the semi-final of the FA Cup so it's exciting.

"Still we need to think that we need to win every game. We will be wrong to think it's done. For us now we have to prepare in the best way for Stoke. We want to keep our place in the top four."