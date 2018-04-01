Alli scores twice in four minutes as Spurs win at Chelsea
Summary
- Morata gets above Spurs defence to head in Moses cross
- Eriksen's 25-yard stunner levels before Alli's double
- Tottenham start game in fourth, five points above fifth-placed Chelsea
- Harry Kane on the bench for Spurs
- Chelsea unbeaten in 27 home league matches against Spurs
By Caroline Chapman
'We will be wrong to think it's done'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
More from Pochettino on Christian Eriksen's goal: "It was key. Sometimes not only do you need a good performance, you need luck. He has this type of skill to shoot and score unbelievable goals.
"We are so proud and happy. Now it's important to keep going and prepare for Stoke. It will be so tough, they are playing for survival. We then have the semi-final of the FA Cup so it's exciting.
"Still we need to think that we need to win every game. We will be wrong to think it's done. For us now we have to prepare in the best way for Stoke. We want to keep our place in the top four."
'It's been a long time coming'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino speaking to BBC MOTD: "It's been a long time coming. We are so happy. First of all for the fans as we know how they suffer with these type of things. We are so happy the performance was fantastic and we showed great character. It's a massive three points for us.
Pochettino is asked about the crying female fan in the stands after the third goal went in.
"It's fantastic," he smiled. "It's hard for us to realise what's going on as we focus on the game and not realising the situation in the crowd. Football is about emotion and this makes us feel proud."
'We couldn't react'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Chelsea
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, speaking to Sky Sports: "Qualifying for the Champions League looks further for us than it did before the game. But there are still lots of points to play for.
"It's really tough to take. After the first half we didn't deserve to be 1-1. But this is football. in the second half we didn't have the reaction we should have."
'Ray Wilkins is a legend'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Chelsea
More from Antonio Conte: "To fight for the title is not simple especially in England. Last season we won and maybe we can do better to re-enforce the team.
"Don't forget two years ago this club finished 10th. We are trying to do our best to give satisfaction to our fans but sometimes it is very difficult to do this.
Speaking about former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins, who was taken to hospital this week: "Ray Wilkins is a legend for this club and a really good guy. I know him but also the players - we want to wish him the best. Our prayers are for the family and him and I hope to see him very soon."
'It's not the time to put responsibility on a player'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Chelsea
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte speaking to Match of the Day: "The goal at the end of the first half it wasn't good for us and our confidence. We deserved to go in 2-0 up but football is this and Eriksen scored a fantastic goal.
"Second half we tried to score again but Tottenham have been more clinical than us. In this season we are not so clinical and then we lost the game.
On Victor Moses losing possession for the Spurs equaliser: "I was a footballer, it can happen where you lose the ball. It's not the time to put responsibility on a player. We must be in this situation together.
On the top four hopes: "For sure we lost a great chance today to reduce the gap with Tottenham. There are seven games to go and we have to do our best until the end. At the end of the season you finish in the position you deserve."
'We are a great side'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham's Dele Alli, speaking to BBC MOTD: "It's a great feeling to win this game. We have a great side and we believe in ourselves. We started the game well but we were just not threatening Chelsea enough. It was a great finish by Christian Eriksen to give us belief.
I'm delighted to score two but it's more important we defended well after going 3-1 up. It was important we stayed solid at the back."
On the race to qualify for the Champions League: "Anything can happen in the Premier League in the Premier League. We have to make sure we keep getting the points."
'We don't have luck like last year'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Marcos Alonso speaking on Match of the Day: “Today was a must-win and we are very disappointed. We have to fight to the end and see what happens.
"I don’t think we played a bad game. We had many more chances but we didn’t concentrate for the 90 minutes. In a game of this importance we can’t give away three goals.
"I don’t think we have had the same luck as last year. Other teams have improved and we don’t have the consistency. It is what it is. We have to stand up now and fight until the end.
"Winning the last seven games has to be the target and we have to wait for others to lose."
Pochettino praises Alli
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
More from Mauricio Pochettino on Dele Alli: "He's a great talent and I have no doubts about him.
"Young players need room to breath. There's pressure on their shoulders. But he has nothing to show to me or Tottenham. It's more about the expectation being so high.
"I'm so happy for him."
'It's a day to feel very proud'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino speaking to Sky Sports: “After 28 years it is important to win here. It's a happy day for everyone - fans, players - and we feel very proud.
“We dominated the game but Chelsea created the chances and scored. In the second half we were much better and we deserved the victory.
“We tried to change and switch some players at half-time to find better links and positions to move the ball. After the game when you win it looks like a good decision. The players deserve praise because we showed character at 1-0 down. It's a day to feel very proud.”
'Champions League football is imperative'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Jermaine Jenas
Former Tottenham midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
It's imperative having Champions League football for Spurs at the new stadium next season. It's also about the lure of being able to attract the best players to the club. They can go into the new stadium with a great feeling off the back of what they have created in the last few years. Today was a massive step in the right direction.
London calling
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham have won more points in Premier League London derbies this season than any other side (16 – W5 D1 L2).
As it stands
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Dele Alli has just done a little handshake jig with Son Heung-Min as he leaves the field.
It's really all disco.
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
After a 28-year wait, Tottenham have won a league game at Chelsea!
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Cesc Fabregas sends the ball in to the box, Antonio Rudiger is waiting but can't convert and it goes out for a Tottenham throw-in.
This will be taken and that will be it...
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Ey up, Jan Vertonghen is making an unlikely break forward for Spurs!
The defender goes into battle with Antonio Rudiger but he runs out of space and the ball rolls out.
'Kane looks sharp'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Jermaine Jenas
Former Tottenham midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
I'm surprised at how sharp Harry Kane is? I'm not sure whether he is playing on adrenaline or not, but he is looking sharp and going by players with ease.
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Hugo Lloris dives low to stop Emerson's centre from the left.
The Chelsea fans are streaming out. They don't want to see Tottenham celebrate their first top-flight win at Stamford Bridge since 1990.
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
A final change for Spurs, as Moussa Sissoko replaces Erik Lamela.
Chelsea bring on Callum Hudson-Odoi for Morata.
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Erik Lamela is in loads of space in the box for Spurs but his tame shot is blocked by Andreas Christensen.
Chelsea earn a free-kick midway inside the Tottenham half.
The ball is played forward and Jan Vertonghen clips Eden Hazard. The Belgian rolls around in pain but referee Andre Marriner says no foul.
On replay, it was a pretty nasty tackle. And Chelsea's playmaker is in agony.
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Another change for Chelsea.
Marcos Alonso, who's been very lively for the hosts, is replaced by Emerson.
Seven minutes to play.
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
So Tottenham's first move was to replace Son Heung-Min with Harry Kane.
They now swap Eric Dier for Victor Wanyama.
Chelsea decide to take off Victor Moses and bring on Olivier Giroud.
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Davinson Sanchez kicks the air in a very comedic manner but N'Golo Kante isn't able to react quickly enough to his mistake in the box.
I always think air kicks are funny, and something that professional footballers really shouldn't do.
See also: foul throws.
Alli's brace
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
App users may need to select 'view more' to see this content.
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Victor Moses darts in from the right again but he tries to dink the ball with the outside of his foot to Willian and he's not in the correct position to receive it.
Antonio Conte looks on. He still has two coats on and looks super grumpy.
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Ooh that was risky from Jan Vertonghen.
The Tottenham defender slides in to clear Cesc Fabregas' cross and he just about lofts it high enough so it doesn't end up in his own net.
Chelsea are pushing hard for another goal here. Tottenham are getting Harry Kane ready for a cameo.
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Victor Moses runs at Ben Davies (again).
The ball arrives on the other side of the box at the feet of Marcos Alonso.
He scuffs his shot into the side-netting.
'This game isn't done yet'
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Jermaine Jenas
Former Tottenham midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
As soon as that ball went in, some Chelsea fans started to leave. I think Chelsea have been good today but the game has changed with a couple bits of brilliance. That ball from Eriksen to Son carved them open but this game isn't done yet
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham
Shout out to Anon (see 5:17 pm post).