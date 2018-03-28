Friendlies reaction, plus football news & gossip
- England draw 1-1 with Italy at Wembley
- Jamie Vardy on target for Gareth Southgate's side
- VAR confusion after Italy get late penalty
- England's final game before World Cup squad is announced
- Scotland beat Hungary 1-0 in Budapest
Pogba stars for France
Russia 1-3 France
Pogba and Mbappe on target for France
Russia 1-3 France
In St Petersburg, Paul Pogba scored a 30-yard free-kick and Kylian Mbappe netted twice as France beat World Cup hosts Russia 3-1.
The Manchester United midfielder was recalled for the bench and set up Mbappe's opener before curling home a long-range free-kick.
Fedor Smolov pulled one back from close range before Mbappe added a late third through keeper Andrey Lunyov's legs.
Disappointment for Low
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Jesus put his side ahead with a powerful diving header late in the first half but missed another another chance with a header while Germany's Julian Draxler had a late shot tipped over as Brazil held on.
It meant Low's side, the reigning world champions and the team top of the world rankings, lost for the first time since a 2-0 defeat by France in the semi-finals of Euro 2016.
Jesus on target for Brazil
Germany 0-1 Brazil
It was a busy night of international friendlies at the World Cup gets ever closer.
In Berlin, Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game as Brazil beat Germany.
It was a first loss in 23 matches for Joachim Low's side and was the first full meeting between the two nations since Germany's 7-1 win in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.
Worrying times for Spain
Spain 6-1 Argentina
That defeat will not give Argentina fans much encouragement ahead of the World Cup.
Jorge Sampaoli's side only secured a place at the World Cup on the final day of South American qualifying and defensively looked weak against the Spanish while the absence of Messi did not help matters going forward.
Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign against Iceland on Saturday, 16 June before games against Croatia and Nigeria.
Super Isco
Spain 6-1 Argentina
In Madrid, Isco scored a hat-trick as Spain cruised to a 6-1 victory over Argentina.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi again watched from the stands while Manchester City's Sergio Aguero joined him on the sidelines with a knee problem.
Diego Costa, Thiago Alcantara and substitute Iago Aspas got Spain's other goals while Nicolas Otamendi was on target for Argentina.
Manchester United keeper Sergio Romero had to be substituted after getting hurt while trying to stop Costa's goal with Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero replacing him,
McLeish praises 'positive' Scotland'
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
McLeish said he was also very satisfied with Scotland's positive approach and he explains his more vocal style of coaching.
McLeish happy with young stars
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Afterwards, McLeish praised young centre-back duo Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry for their part in the win.
Aberdeen's McKenna, 21, started again after a debut against Costa Rica, while Celtic's Hendry, 22, made his debut.
"Scott McKenna was amazing tonight. He had a really strong game," McLeish told BBC Scotland. "He has had two excellent games and was even better tonight.
"I thought big Jack was very cool and calm and very confident."
Phillips on target for Scotland
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Elsewhere, Scotland manager Alex McLeish got his first win of his second spell in charge of the international team when Matt Phillips scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Hungary in Budapest.
Captain Charlie Mulgrew saw his penalty saved but Phillips came to the rescue, the West Brom man tapping home Ryan Fraser's cross three minutes into the second half for his first international goal.
McLeish's first game last Friday had resulted in a 1-0 defeat by Costa Rica at Hampden Park.
VAR controversy
Chris Frosin: The ref needs a set question to ask the VAR just like rugby. Is there any reason I can’t award a penalty? Can you check for contact between x and y, please? And then, audio of the conversation!
Joseph Davies: Tarkowski trod on his foot in the penalty area. Anywhere else on the pitch it's a foul. We would be livid if we didn't get a penalty for that at the World Cup.
Southgate faces squad selection
England 1-1 Italy
England manager Gareth Southgate has now got some decisions to make over the make-up of his World Cup squad.
Tuesday's game against Italy was the last chance for players to stake a claim for a place in the 23-man squad for Russia.
So who did their cause no harm and who could face a battle to be on the plane?
Chief football writer Phil McNulty gives his player verdict here.
Pundit reaction
England 1-1 Italy
And not even the pundits were in agreement with the VAR decision...
Alan Shearer on Twitter: "If you choose to ignore the 'clear and obvious' guidance, then you potentially have to review every decision and the game will descend into chaos."
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker on Twitter: "If VAR is going to turn us over, it's better to happen now. A clear and obviously deserved victory taken away. It's irrelevant whether they think it was a penalty or not. VAR is there for the obvious howlers. This was far from that."
Southgate frustrated by VAR
England 1-1 Italy
"It looks like Tarkowski stands on him but it's during the running process and he is going down anyway," Southgate told BBC Radio 5 live.
"The system can be a success. If we had it in Holland the other night, we would have had a penalty and the opposition would have had a red card in the first two minutes. Here we have suffered from it.
"For me, the two things [about VAR] are whether it is 'clear and obvious' and to have a better way of communicating what has happened and why for the spectators in the stadium."
Confusion reigns
England 1-1 Italy
England's players made their feelings known about the penalty award and Southgate was left frustrated too.
"I think the ruling is 'clear and obvious' and this is not. It's one you can debate all day," he said.
"I don't think with incidents like that VAR will clear things up."
VAR is the talking point
England 1-1 Italy
So as we've been saying, it seems that VAR was the big talking point from England's last match before Gareth Southgate finalises his World Cup squad.
Although they were less than impressive at times, it looked like the home side would get the win until the final dramatic stages at Wembley.
England debutant James Tarkowski tangled with Federico Chiesa late on and referee Deniz Aytekin consulted VAR which decided the Burnley man had stepped on the Italian's foot.
The penalty was given and Lorenzo Insigne blasted the ball past goalkeeper Jack Butland with three minutes to play.
Late drama at Wembley
Let's have a quick recap on what happened on Tuesday night...England had looked on course for victory at Wembley after Jamie Vardy's first-half strike but they were denied the win by a late Italy penalty awarded by the VAR (that's the video assistant referee, in case it had slipped your mind..)
Much more on this to come, plus the latest from Scotland after their win over Hungary, and the rest of the international friendlies as the World Cup draws ever closer.
But first of all, how are Wednesday's papers reporting on the England match?
