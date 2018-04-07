Irish Premiership - As it happened

Well, it's time to catch our breath after a day of huge drama in the Irish League title race as Coleraine's stunning second-half comeback saw them draw level on points with Crusaders, who are still top of the pile on goal difference at the summit.

The Crues will be disappointed to drop points on their home patch but still have two more home games to come - against champions Linfield and derby rivals Cliftonville, before going to Ballymena on the final day of the campaign.

Coleraine have a derby of their own to contemplate next Saturday - against Ballymena at Ballycastle Road - before away days at Linfield and Glenavon.

It's all to play for and a mouthwatering prospect.

Meanwhile at the bottom things have got a lot more interesting as Ballinamallard's win over Warrenpoint sees them close to within two points of Carrick Rangers in the bid to avoid the drop.

