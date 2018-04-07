Irish Premiership - As it happened
Summary
- Coleraine 1-1 Cliftonville
- Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
- Linfield 2-0 Ballymena
- Ards 1-4 Glentoran
- Dungannon 2-0 Carrick
- Ballinamallard 2-0 Warrenpoint
Live Reporting
By Richard Petrie and Stephen Alexander
Well, it's time to catch our breath after a day of huge drama in the Irish League title race as Coleraine's stunning second-half comeback saw them draw level on points with Crusaders, who are still top of the pile on goal difference at the summit.
The Crues will be disappointed to drop points on their home patch but still have two more home games to come - against champions Linfield and derby rivals Cliftonville, before going to Ballymena on the final day of the campaign.
Coleraine have a derby of their own to contemplate next Saturday - against Ballymena at Ballycastle Road - before away days at Linfield and Glenavon.
It's all to play for and a mouthwatering prospect.
Meanwhile at the bottom things have got a lot more interesting as Ballinamallard's win over Warrenpoint sees them close to within two points of Carrick Rangers in the bid to avoid the drop.
Keep an eye out for all the goals from today's games appearing on the BBC Sport NI website and whatever else you do, make sure you join us again next Saturday for hopefully more of the same.
What they said
Ballinamallard Utd 2-0 Warrenpoint Town
Baxter unaware of reason for Murray absence
Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
Irish Premiership table
How they stand
Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
Kearney's delight
Coleraine 2-1 Cliftonville
All the results
Irish Premiership
FULL-TIME
Ards 1-4 Glentoran
Glentoran recover from a goal down to beat Ards 4-1.
Curtis Allen grabbed the fourth in the final minute.
FULL-TIME
Linfield 2-0 Ballymena United
A comfortable victory sees the Blues move two points clear in third place, in the race for European qualification.
FULL-TIME
Dungannon Swifts 2-0 Carrick Rangers
Cormac Burke scores Dungannon's second in stoppage-time to seal the home victory.
With Ballinamallard achieving just their third league win, Carrick are now just two points ahead of them at the foot of the table.
FULL-TIME
Coleraine 2-1 Cliftonville
It's all over!
Coleraine have come from a goal down at half time to keep their championship ambitions on target.
Ecstatic scenes among the home players and supporters who know how important this result could prove.
It's all square on points at the top of the table with three games each. What a title race we have on our hands!
FULL-TIME
Ballinamallard Utd 2-0 Warrenpoint Town
A crucial victory for the Mallards - only their third of the league campaign - sees them close to within two points of Carrick Rangers in the battle to beat the drop.
FULL-TIME
Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
It's all over at Seaview and league leaders Crusaders have dropped two points at home for the second time in five days.
After Paul Heatley put them 1-0 up they had chances to go further ahead but didn't take them.
Glenavon hit back with Andrew Mitchell's equaliser and then could have won it themselves.
So, Crusaders and Coleraine are level on points with three matches left. It's a neck-and-neck two-horse race to the finish.
Coleraine on top
Coleraine 2-1 Cliftonville
The home fans are urging on their side who have put together wave after wave of attack in this second half.
The title race is well and truly on as it stands as Coleraine would draw level on points with Crusaders.
But will it stay that way?
GOAL ACTION
Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
Here's Andrew Mitchell's goal for Glenavon at Seaview - how costly will this moment prove for leaders Crusaders.
CLOSE!
Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
Teenager Robbie Norton hits the bar for Glenavon.
GOAL
Coleraine 2-1 Cliftonville
....and Jamie McGonigle sends Brian Neeson the wrong way from the spot.
Coleraine are in front. What a turnaround!
And what a cool finish from McGonigle for his 20th goal of the season.
High drama at the Showgrounds.
PENALTY
Coleraine 1-1 Cliftonville
Eoin Bradley is brought down inside the area....
GOAL
Ballinamallard Utd 2-0 Warrenpoint Town
Ryan Curran doubles Ballinamallard's lead in the closing minutes.
The Mallards' leading scorer finds the bottom of the net in a one-on-one with keeper Johnny Parr for his 14th goal of the season.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-1 Cliftonville
Darren McCauley becomes the next player to go close for Coleraine.
Brian Neeson pushes his shot round for a corner at the foot of the post just as it looked as if it may creep in at the corner.
The resultant corner whistles through the penalty area with nobody able to get a touch.
CLOSE!
Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
David Cushley is just inches away from getting on the end of a Billy Joe Burns ball across the face of goal - oh so close to 2-1 to the Crues.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-1 Cliftonville
Josh Carson sees his piledriver palmed away by Brian Neeson.
It's frenetic stuff at Ballycastle Road.
There would still be two points in it at the top by the end of the afternoon as it stands.
What a difference another Coleraine goal would make, but will it come?
They're certainly throwing everything at it. If they had a kitchen sink at Ballycastle Road, it has almost certainly gone too!
GOAL
Ards 1-3 Glentoran
The Glentoran comeback is really complete now as Johnny Addis heads in from a Peter McMahon corner with 77 minutes on the clock.
All to play for....
Coleraine 1-1 Cliftonville
Well well....we thought it may be all over....it's not now!
As you can imagine, Glenavon's equaliser at Seaview is well received by the home support at Ballycastle Road.
Can Coleraine find the winner which would really send the Bannsiders into delirium?
GOAL
Linfield 2-0 Ballymena United
Kurtis Byrne converts Andrew Waterworth's cross from the right to double Linfield's advantage.
It came just minutes after the Dubliner had seen a free kick tipped onto the post by United keeper Ross Glendinning.
GOAL
Crusaders 1-1 Glenavon
Wow! An equaliser for Glenavon at Seaview as Andrew Mitchell pounces from close-range.
The big striker forced the ball over the line after a Mark Sykes shot had been deflected.
A few minutes ago the Crues were winning and their only title rivals Coleraine were losing - now both games are 1-1 in this enthralling run-in.
GOAL
Ards 1-2 Glentoran
Dylan Davidson nets his second penalty of the match with 69 minutes gone at Bangor.
The penalty awarded after Peter McMahon brought down Callum Byers.
GOAL
Ballinamallard Utd 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
A goal of huge importance for basement side Ballinamallard as Stephen O'Flynn fires them in front.
The veteran striker pounced to force the ball home after Ryan Curran had two efforts blocked.
GOAL
Coleraine 1-1 Cliftonville
Coleraine are level at Ballycastle Road on 71 minutes!
Stephen Dooley rifles a shot low and hard into the bottom corner for his second goal since re-joining the club.
Could the Bannsiders' title tilt be back on track?
GREAT SAVE!
Linfield 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Close to an equaliser for Ballymena as Tony Kane's 25-yard free kick is superbly turned around the post by Roy Carroll.
Carson trail
Coleraine 0-1 Cliftonville
The tackles are flying in and there's no lack of commitment from either side.
Josh Carson has been brought on for Aaron Burns as Coleraine continue their search for an equaliser.
GOAL
Dungannon Swifts 1-0 Carrick Rangers
Former Bristol Rovers player Seanan Clucas heads past Carrick keeper Harry Doherty from an Ally Teggart corner to give the Swifts a 65th-minute lead at Stangmore Park.
GOAL
Ards 1-1 Glentoran
The visitors draw level in the 63rd minute through a Dylan Davidson penalty.
Jonny Frazer conceded the spot-kick when he brought down Daniel Kelly inside the area.
Bannsiders well on top
Coleraine 0-1 Cliftonville
Stephen Dooley is denied again by Neeson, this time with a shot, and then Stephen O'Donnell heads over the bar when he should have done better.
It's still all Coleraine and Oran Kearney will be happy with the response of his team since the break.
The crowd are really getting behind the Bannsiders as their team lays siege on the Cliftonville goal.
The rain is starting to fall heavily but as yet it's not raining goals for the home team.
GOAL
Linfield 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Mark Stafford breaks the deadlock at Windsor Park with a powerful header from Kirk Millar's corner.
Visitors threaten
Crusaders 1-0 Glenavon
Chance for Glenavon but substitute Marc Griffin's shot is blocked by a defender and the ball scoops up for a relieved Crues keeper Brian Jensen to gather.
A warning for the Crues that this one is far from over. It remains 1-0 to the league leaders.
GREAT SAVE!
Coleraine 0-1 Cliftonville
Brian Neeson produces a fine save to deny Stephen Dooley's header.
Coleraine are piling on the pressure and most of the play is now taking place in Cliftonville's half.
Could a leveller be on the cards?
Coleraine chase equaliser
Coleraine 0-1 Cliftonville
Coleraine are passing and probing, trying to find a chink in the Cliftonville armour, a way through a well-organised Cliftonville defence.
Oran Kearney introduces Eoin Bradley from the bench in place of Ciaron Harkin.
GOAL
Ards 1-0 Glentoran
Kyle Cherry breaks the deadlock at Bangor, smashing the ball high into the roof of the net after the ball broke to him inside the area in the 50th minute.