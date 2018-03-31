Saturday's European Football: Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, PSG, Monaco
Summary
- FT: Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona
- Lionel Messi rescues a point as Barcelona
- FT: Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Dortmund
- Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick
- FT: Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid
- Two goals for Gareth Bale
- Juventus 3-1 AC Milan
Live Reporting
By Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Well that wasn't bad was it. Drama across the globe.
Thank you very much for joining us.
Goodbye.
Want a bit more sport to keep you going on this Easter weekend?
There's a boxing match going on if you didn't know.
The ring walks for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker will be under way within the next half hour.
Follow the bout here.
Just a little bit of drama tonight then.
Catch up with everything that has gone on here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Fabian: Bring back Zlatan to our English Premier League. The MLS isn't Zlatan Standard
Welcome to the MLS
LA Galaxy 4-3 Los Angeles FC
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Mikias: Messi comes on and becomes man of the match with one touch!
Matt: Needless to say, Barcelona can either really blow you away or leave you on the edge of your seat. Tonight was the latter
FULL-TIME - Paris St-Germain 3-0 Monaco
PSG WIN FRENCH LEAGUE CUP
Yet another trophy for Paris St-Germain!! The French giants cruise to their fifth successive Coupe de la Ligue trophy.
CELEBRATION TIME!
FULL-TIME
LA Galaxy 4-3 Los Angeles FC
All over. A game that will be remembered for the two goals from one remarkable footballer.
Paris St-Germain 3-0 Monaco
The game is at walking pace now. Two minutes of stoppage-time for PSG to enjoy, for Monaco to endure.
GOAL - LA Galaxy 4-3 Los Angeles FC
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
He's only gone and won it.
Cometh the hour etc, etc. In the 90th minute Zlatan Ibrahimovic wins the game with a header at the near post. From 3-0 down to win 4-3 in a derby.
The place is going absolutely wild.
GOAL - Paris St-Germain 3-0 Monaco
Edinson Cavani
They've just been toying with them.
PSG have finally moved in for the kill, Edinson Cavani - El Matador - finishing off poor Monaco with a clinical finish.
Start engraving the trophy!
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
Remember Lassana Diarra? The owner of arguably football's greatest CV comes on to help PSG see out the final 10 minutes.
Le Havre, Chelsea, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Real Madrid, Anzhi Makhachkala, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Al Jazira, Paris Saint-Germain... if you're wondering.
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
Penalty? Monaco reckon they have a shout for handball. The referee shakes his head.
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
PSG's young superstar Kylian Mbappe gets a whack in the face by former team-mate Andrea Raggi as they go into a challenge. Raggi quickly flees the scene of the crime but doesn't escape punishment though... yellow.
Mbappe, with a rosy nose from where he was bashed, is fuming and lets the referee know it. Raggi probably knows that's the only way to stop the twinkle-toed teenager.
Approaching the final 10 minutes now. If Monaco want to win this French League Cup final then they'd better pull their finger out.
GOAL - LA Galaxy 3-3 Los Angeles FC
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Who else?!
It's absolutely brilliant as well, Zlatan Ibrahimovic crashes a shot over the head of the goalkeeper from 38 yards...
FULL-TIME
Juventus 3-1 AC Milan
All over and Juventus move closer towards the Serie A title with a hard-fought win.
They are now four points clear of Napoli.
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
Paris St-Germain are using their experience to keep hold of the ball and make Monaco do some morale-sapping chasing. Monaco have been much better since that shocking opening half-hour, but haven't done enough to panic PSG too much.
Twenty minutes for the reigning champions to see out this French League Cup final.
GOAL - LA Galaxy 2-3 Los Angeles FC
Chris Pontius
Goal! Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads a break away down the left and while his ball is cut out, the ball is whipped back in and Chris Pontius dives in to score!
Game on!
FULL-TIME - Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona
Lionel Messi gets the headlines again as Barca score twice in the dying moments to keep their unbeaten La Liga record intact.
SUBSTITUTION - Zlatan on
LA Galaxy 1-3 Los Angeles FC
'We want Zlatan! We want Zlatan!!'
The crowd have been singing that for the last 10 minutes or so and now they get their wish.
LA, you're welcome.
GOAL - Juventus 3-1 AC Milan
Sami Khedira (88 mins)
Job done!
Juventus take a massive step towards the Serie A title as Sami Khedira thumps home a third for the hosts.
AC Milan will be stunned. They've been the better side for large periods but a couple of moments of quality have hurt them.
GOAL - Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona
Lionel Messi
Oh. My. Word.
Lionel Messi rescues it for Barca with an outrageous finish from outside the area.
Incredible stuff from the substitute.
What drama! Two goals in a minute from the leaders.
GOAL - Sevilla 2-1 Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Two minutes to go!
Luis Suarez gives Barca a lifeline from close range.
They can't can they?
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
Monaco aren't out of this one yet. They remind us that they still offer a goal threat, Rony Lopez clipping the top of the bar with a rising drive. Looked like it took a deflection off PSG defender Yuri... the ref disagrees and awards a goal-kick.
That helps get PSG moving up the other end and it almost ends with a goal. The ball falls to Kylian Mbappe on the right side of the penalty area but, with only Danijel Subasic to beat, he fluffs his lines and allows the Monaco keeper to whip it away with his feet.
GOAL - LA Galaxy 1-3 LA FC
Seb Lletget
Comeback on?
LA FC are caught out at the back, overplaying, and the Galaxy turn it over, sending Seb Lletget in on goal and he buries the chance.
Half an hour to go, Zlatan to come...
GOAL - Juventus 2-1 AC Milan
Juan Cuadrado (80 mins)
Have they snatched it?
AC Milan had looked like the only team winning this one for long stages but Juventus strike through Juan Cuadrado.
The former Chelsea winger meets Sami Khedira's cross to power home a header.
It's his first goal on his first appearance of 2018 and could prove to be one of his most important strikes yet.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Seth: Sevilla should have been 7-0 up if they were a bit clinical and composed! I can't believe they are so wasteful! Incredible!
Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona
Sevilla are not sitting back on their lead. In fact they want another goal.
A big save by Marc-Andre ter Stegen to keep out Jesus Navas.
Barca could have few complaints if they were 5-0 down!
Navas is hooked soon after that chance and is given a standing ovation after a fine display.
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
PSG sub Javier Pastore is straight into the thick of things, pinging a low shot heading towards the bottom corner. However, Monaco skipper Radamel Falcao is back to help defend the set-piece leading up to the chance and gets a stretched leg in the way.
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
PSG scorer Angel Di Maria doesn't last the hour as he is hooked for fellow Argentina international Javier Pastore. Doesn't look like he is injured...
GOAL
LA Galaxy 0-3 Los Angeles FC
It's 3-0 to the new boys as Daniel Steres puts it into his own net.
ZLatan Ibrahimovic may not want to get on for his debut at this rate.
Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona
Around 20 minutes left.
Barca are much more potent with Lionel Messi on the pitch but Sevilla are holding it together at the back.
It's a belting match. Shots left, right and centre at both ends of the pitch.
KICK-OFF
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
Monaco need a change of fortunes and they hope Stevan Jovetic is the man to help them do it.
The former Manchester City player is introduced for the second half, swapping places with Youri Tielemans.
Another 45 minutes to go. Unless Monaco fightback and take this to extra-time...
Juventus 1-1 AC Milan
Substitute Douglas Costa tries to make something happen for Juventus, charging at the AC Milan defence and into the box, but his low cross is cleared. Just over 20 minutes remaining.
CLOSE!
Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona
Sevilla should be out of sight.
A brilliant turn and Luis Muriel is galloping towards the Barca net but his finish is poor.
Groans around the stadium. Sevilla know they should be further ahead.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Juventus 1-1 AC Milan
Almost the second for AC Milan as Hakan Calhanoglu rattles the woodwork with a stunning strike.
The visitors are in control, the Juventus Stadium is unusually quiet. The hosts are second best at the moment.
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona
Can Lionel Messi rescue Barca?
He's been missed but the little magician is on the pitch.
CLOSE!
Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona
Crikey.
Jesus Navas is clean through on goal with just the keeper to beat. Is this 3-0 to Sevilla?
He delays his shot which allows Gerard Pique to get back and clear a shot off the line before Franco Vazquez blazes the rebound into the side netting.
If Sevilla don't win this they will regret that moment. That's a wasted chance to seal the points.
HALF-TIME
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Monaco
Phew. Time for a breather. And we've earned it.
Goals scored, goals chalked off, penalties, VAR drama... if only there had been an animal running on to interrupt play we'd have had it all.
HALF-TIME
LA Galaxy 0-2 Los Angeles FC
Carlos Vela's double puts the new boys up against the old boys.
Zlatan on in the second half?