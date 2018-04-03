Irish Premiership - As it happened
Summary
- Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine
- Glenavon 2-3 Linfield
- Ballymena United 0-3 Cliftonville
- Ards 4-2 Warrenpoint Town
- Two matches postponed
Live Reporting
By Richard Petrie and Michael Morrow
The final whistle
Well, that's it folks from an enthralling evening in the Irish Premiership and the race for the title is still very much alive after the top two Crusaders and Coleraine fought out a ferociously contested 1-1 draw in front of a passionate capacity crowd at Seaview.
Still four rounds of matches to go though and we'll be back to bring you the latest instalment on Saturday afternoon.
What they said
Officials have cost us dearly - Hamilton
Glenavon 2-3 Linfield
Kearney's view
TOP SIX
How they stand in the top half
Healy hails 'important' win
Glenavon 2-3 Linfield
Gray delighted by strike duo
Ballymena United 0-3 Cliftonville
Crues reach century milestone
Crues in control
FULL-TIME
Heatley shoots wide with the goalkeeper out of his goal in the final minute but it's all over at Seaview after a hectic second half and in the end it's a point apiece.
McGonigle's penalty giving Coleraine the lead but Crusaders' 100th goal of the season through Cushley earns the home side a point.
Breathless stuff.
Crusaders remain two points clear at the top despite Coleraine being unbeaten against Stephen Baxter's side this season.
Irish Premiership - full-times
FULL-TIME
Ards 4-2 Warrenpoint Town
Ards win to rise to eighth place in the Irish Premiership table.
Reece Glendinning, Michael McLellan, Kyle Cherry and Jonny Frazer on target for the victors.
Alan O'Sullivan and Emmet Hughes with the goals for Warrenpoint.
FULL-TIME
Ballymena United 0-3 Cliftonville
A convincing away win for the Reds against 10 man Ballymena.
Joe Gormley gave Cliftonville the lead early on before Cathair Friel was shown a straight red after half an hour for dissent.
Rory Donnelly added a goal in each half as the Irish Cup finalists ensured that all three points go back to north Belfast.
FULL-TIME
Glenavon 2-3 Linfield
Linfield move level on points with Glenavon.
An entertaining and hard fought game in which the visitors took the lead three times.
Kurtis Byrne's opener was cancelled out by Andrew Mitchell at the other end before an Andrew Waterworth header gave the Blues a half-time lead.
Bobby Burns then drew Glenavon level again before Stephen Lowry scored the decisive goal less than two minutes later. The battle for third place is going to be a tight one.
INJURY TIME
Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine
The fourth official indicates four minutes of added time.
Still time for a winner.
It's frantic stuff.
GOAL
Ballymena United 0-3 Cliftonville
Cliftonville secure the points with a third. Rory Donnelly has another. He sweeps a left footed shot past the despairing dive of Ross Glendinning.
It's his second brace this week following his two against Loughgall on Saturday.
CLOSE!
Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine
Crusaders have the wind in their sails now and are well in the ascendancy.
Sean Ward supplies the assist and Darren Murray's curling shot seems destined for the top corner but is palmed away by Chris Johns.
GOAL
Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine
Substitute David Cushley equalises for Crusaders.
Coleraine fail to deal adequately with Paul Heatley's corner and Colin Coates heads the ball back across goal to Cushley, who reacts quickest and rams home from a couple of yards out.
All square again and there may be another goal in this one yet.
Eight minutes to go...
Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine
Both sets of players are giving it everything but Coleraine still have that narrow advantage with eight minutes (plus added time) to go.
Philip Lowry's deflected drive goes wide.
How crucial could the outcome of this one be in the destination of the Gibson Cup?
CLOSE!
Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine
Darren Murray's header goes straight into the arms of Chris Johns after a long throw-in.
The striker could perhaps have done better from relatively close range.
All to play for...
Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine
You can't take your eyes off this game for a second...real end-to-end stuff at Seaview as the top two sides in the league slug it out like a couple of heavyweight boxers in their prime.
Can Crusaders get back on level terms or will Coleraine be on top of the pile by the end of the night?
CLOSE!
Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine
This match has really come to life now as Jamie McGonigle goes close to making it 2-0 and then at the other end Gavin Whyte fires across the face of goal but no-one is able to get the touch to divert the ball into the net.
This one ain't over yet...not by a long shot.
GOAL
Ards 4-2 Warrenpoint Town
The Warrenpoint comeback is halted as Jonny Frazer scores for Ards with a nicely-controlled right-foot volley.
GOAL
Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine
Jamie McGonigle sends goalkeeper Brian Jensen the wrong way and rolls the ball into the bottom corner.
A cool finish from the young Coleraine forward for his sixth goal in four meetings with Crusaders.
The Bannsiders have the lead and the large contingent of visiting fans are in full voice.
PENALTY
Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine
Eoin Bradley is brought down inside the area by Colin Coates and referee Raymond Crangle points to the spot...
Seaview stalemate
Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine
CLOSE!
Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine
Colin Coates meets a corner with a header from 10 yards out but Lyndon Kane is on hand to rescue Coleraine, heading the ball off the line and over the bar.
Soon after Paul Heatley gets on the end of Matthew Snoddy's cross with a glancing header but Chris Johns saves and then collects at the second attempt.
The leaders are starting to turn the screw....but still goal-less.
GOAL
Ards 3-2 Warrenpoint Town
Suddenly Warrenpoint are right back in the match after being 3-0 down at half-time.
Emmet Hughes nets from close-range after the ball had come off keeper Sam Johnston.
GOAL
Glenavon 2-3 Linfield
Linfield don't like being level for long. They hit the front again as Stephen Lowry scores on the rebound having been initially denied by Tuffy.
GOAL
Glenavon 2-2 Linfield
Glenavon draw level again, this time through Bobby Burns. James Singleton tears his way down the left and delivers a low cross for Burns to convert.
CLOSE!
Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine
We are underway again at Seaview and Crusaders have started brightly.
Jordan Owens flashes a rasping right-foot drive inches wide.
GOAL
Ards 3-1 Warrenpoint Town
Alan O'Sullivan drills in a shot for the visitors. Maybe this one isn't quite over yet. Five minutes played in the second half.
Irish Premiership half-time scores
Kearney 'will be happier'
Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine
HALF-TIME
Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine
Honours even at the interval at Seaview.
Loads of endeavour from both teams but the game lacks that little bit of quality and neither side have been able to carve out clear goalscoring chances.
Lots of interesting battles going on across the pitch however.
HALF-TIME
Ballymena United 0-2 Cliftonville
Cliftonville looking good at the Ballymena Showgrounds. They are two goals to the good courtesy of Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly. Ballymena are down to 10 men following Cathair Friel's red card.
HALF-TIME
Glenavon 1-2 Linfield
Linfield will go level on points with Glenavon should they win tonight, and they're half way there. Goals from Kurtis Byrne and Andrew Waterworth have put the Blues in front, Andrew Mitchell is on the scoresheet for the hosts.
CLOSE!
Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine
Coleraine's Josh Carson whips in a left-footed free-kick but the ball flies just wide of the target.
No breakthrough yet.
GOAL
Ards 3-0 Warrenpoint Town
It gets even better for Ards - Kyle Cherry shoots the hosts into a three-goal lead from McLellan's cross in the 38th minute.
GOAL
Ballymena United 0-2 Cliftonville
Rory Donnelly doubles Cliftonville's lead as the visitors pounce on their numerical advantage.
Levi Ives puts in a low cross from the left and Donnelly meets it with a deft touch, sending the ball into the bottom corner.