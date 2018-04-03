Crusaders are playing Coleraine at Seaview

Irish Premiership - As it happened

Click on the icon to listen to Sportsound

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine
  2. Glenavon 2-3 Linfield
  3. Ballymena United 0-3 Cliftonville
  4. Ards 4-2 Warrenpoint Town
  5. Two matches postponed

Live Reporting

By Richard Petrie and Michael Morrow

All times stated are UK

The final whistle

Well, that's it folks from an enthralling evening in the Irish Premiership and the race for the title is still very much alive after the top two Crusaders and Coleraine fought out a ferociously contested 1-1 draw in front of a passionate capacity crowd at Seaview.

Still four rounds of matches to go though and we'll be back to bring you the latest instalment on Saturday afternoon.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the BBC Sport website to watch the goals and highlights from tonight's games.

See you soon.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What they said

Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine

It was good to be able to come on and rescue a point - I found myself in the right place at the right time. Coleraine are a strong team and it was a hard contest but we are just happy to be still two points ahead.

David CushleyCrusaders goalscorer

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Officials have cost us dearly - Hamilton

Glenavon 2-3 Linfield

Three penalty kicks in a game of this magnitude have been missed by the official and that's absolutely unbelievable. This could be the difference between European football or not, and again you can't legislate for this. You can go in and you can work as hard as you like, put in a good performance but unfortunately unless people are going to be strong and make the right decision then it counts for nothing and you don't really stand a chance of getting a result.

Gary HamiltonGlenavon manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kearney's view

Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine

It was pulsating and action-packed and there was nothing in it. We were disappointed to concede the equaliser but overall a draw was probably a fair result. People may say we lack experience but our guys were immense tonight in the way they managed all aspects so we have to be pleased. It's brilliant and it's exciting - we have four cup finals left and we'll look forward to Saturday. We are happy to keep it alive and keep it going.

Oran KearneyColeraine manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

TOP SIX

How they stand in the top half

Irish Premiership table
bbc
Irish Premiership table

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Healy hails 'important' win

Glenavon 2-3 Linfield

Mourneview is never an easy place to come and Glenavon are a very good side. The way they play makes it's difficult for you. This feels sweet because we had two games that we lost at home to Glenavon at the start of the new year. Everything is out of our hands, all we can do is keep looking after ourselves. I hope tonight our players take some belief from the game because probably too many times this season we've had a good performance and then let ourselves down in the next game. To come away from home in the first game of the split against our closest rivals for third and get a win feels very important.

David HealyLinfield manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gray delighted by strike duo

Ballymena United 0-3 Cliftonville

Six wins out of seven is very good and full credit to the boys as it was a very dogged and tough night. We're delighted to dig in, score three goals and keep a clean sheet. It's always important to have your top players scoring goals, and the most pleasing thing from my point of view is seeing their [Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly] partnership flourish over the last couple of games. Strikers thrive on scoring goals and when they're doing that they are nearly impossible to stop.

Barry GrayCliftonville manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crues in control

Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine

It is in Crusaders' hands now. They are two points clear and the fact that they have three of their four remaining games at home is in their favour. They have a wonderful home record and we all know how hard it is for teams to come to Seaview and get a result.

Darren MurphyRadio Ulster Sportsound summariser

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine

Heatley shoots wide with the goalkeeper out of his goal in the final minute but it's all over at Seaview after a hectic second half and in the end it's a point apiece.

McGonigle's penalty giving Coleraine the lead but Crusaders' 100th goal of the season through Cushley earns the home side a point.

Breathless stuff.

Crusaders remain two points clear at the top despite Coleraine being unbeaten against Stephen Baxter's side this season.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Irish Premiership - full-times

Irish Premiership Results
BBC Sport
Irish Premiership Results

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Ards 4-2 Warrenpoint Town

Ards win to rise to eighth place in the Irish Premiership table.

Reece Glendinning, Michael McLellan, Kyle Cherry and Jonny Frazer on target for the victors.

Alan O'Sullivan and Emmet Hughes with the goals for Warrenpoint.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Ballymena United 0-3 Cliftonville

A convincing away win for the Reds against 10 man Ballymena.

Joe Gormley gave Cliftonville the lead early on before Cathair Friel was shown a straight red after half an hour for dissent.

Rory Donnelly added a goal in each half as the Irish Cup finalists ensured that all three points go back to north Belfast.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Glenavon 2-3 Linfield

Linfield move level on points with Glenavon.

An entertaining and hard fought game in which the visitors took the lead three times.

Kurtis Byrne's opener was cancelled out by Andrew Mitchell at the other end before an Andrew Waterworth header gave the Blues a half-time lead.

Bobby Burns then drew Glenavon level again before Stephen Lowry scored the decisive goal less than two minutes later. The battle for third place is going to be a tight one.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

INJURY TIME

Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine

The fourth official indicates four minutes of added time.

Still time for a winner.

It's frantic stuff.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Ballymena United 0-3 Cliftonville

Cliftonville secure the points with a third. Rory Donnelly has another. He sweeps a left footed shot past the despairing dive of Ross Glendinning.

It's his second brace this week following his two against Loughgall on Saturday.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine

Crusaders have the wind in their sails now and are well in the ascendancy.

Sean Ward supplies the assist and Darren Murray's curling shot seems destined for the top corner but is palmed away by Chris Johns.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine

Substitute David Cushley equalises for Crusaders.

Coleraine fail to deal adequately with Paul Heatley's corner and Colin Coates heads the ball back across goal to Cushley, who reacts quickest and rams home from a couple of yards out.

All square again and there may be another goal in this one yet.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Eight minutes to go...

Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine

Both sets of players are giving it everything but Coleraine still have that narrow advantage with eight minutes (plus added time) to go.

Philip Lowry's deflected drive goes wide.

How crucial could the outcome of this one be in the destination of the Gibson Cup?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine

Darren Murray's header goes straight into the arms of Chris Johns after a long throw-in.

The striker could perhaps have done better from relatively close range.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

All to play for...

Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine

You can't take your eyes off this game for a second...real end-to-end stuff at Seaview as the top two sides in the league slug it out like a couple of heavyweight boxers in their prime.

Can Crusaders get back on level terms or will Coleraine be on top of the pile by the end of the night?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine

This match has really come to life now as Jamie McGonigle goes close to making it 2-0 and then at the other end Gavin Whyte fires across the face of goal but no-one is able to get the touch to divert the ball into the net.

This one ain't over yet...not by a long shot.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Ards 4-2 Warrenpoint Town

The Warrenpoint comeback is halted as Jonny Frazer scores for Ards with a nicely-controlled right-foot volley.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine

Jamie McGonigle sends goalkeeper Brian Jensen the wrong way and rolls the ball into the bottom corner.

A cool finish from the young Coleraine forward for his sixth goal in four meetings with Crusaders.

The Bannsiders have the lead and the large contingent of visiting fans are in full voice.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PENALTY

Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine

Eoin Bradley is brought down inside the area by Colin Coates and referee Raymond Crangle points to the spot...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Seaview stalemate

Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine

Coleraine's Stephen O'Donnell in action against Crusaders' Gavin Whyte
Press Eye
Coleraine's Stephen O'Donnell in action against Crusaders' Gavin Whyte

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine

Colin Coates meets a corner with a header from 10 yards out but Lyndon Kane is on hand to rescue Coleraine, heading the ball off the line and over the bar.

Soon after Paul Heatley gets on the end of Matthew Snoddy's cross with a glancing header but Chris Johns saves and then collects at the second attempt.

The leaders are starting to turn the screw....but still goal-less.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Ards 3-2 Warrenpoint Town

Suddenly Warrenpoint are right back in the match after being 3-0 down at half-time.

Emmet Hughes nets from close-range after the ball had come off keeper Sam Johnston.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Glenavon 2-3 Linfield

Linfield don't like being level for long. They hit the front again as Stephen Lowry scores on the rebound having been initially denied by Tuffy.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Glenavon 2-2 Linfield

Glenavon draw level again, this time through Bobby Burns. James Singleton tears his way down the left and delivers a low cross for Burns to convert.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine

We are underway again at Seaview and Crusaders have started brightly.

Jordan Owens flashes a rasping right-foot drive inches wide.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Ards 3-1 Warrenpoint Town

Alan O'Sullivan drills in a shot for the visitors. Maybe this one isn't quite over yet. Five minutes played in the second half.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Irish Premiership half-time scores

Irish Premiership HT scores
BBC Sport
Irish Premiership HT scores

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kearney 'will be happier'

Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine

Coleraine have played more on the front foot and created the best half-chances. Gavin Whyte and Paul Heatley have had a lot of defending to do. Crusaders have defended well but their manager Stephen Baxter will want to see his side come into the game more as a potent threat going forward in the second half.

Darren MurphyBBC Radio Ulster Sportsound analyst

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HALF-TIME

Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine

Honours even at the interval at Seaview.

Loads of endeavour from both teams but the game lacks that little bit of quality and neither side have been able to carve out clear goalscoring chances.

Lots of interesting battles going on across the pitch however.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HALF-TIME

Ballymena United 0-2 Cliftonville

Cliftonville looking good at the Ballymena Showgrounds. They are two goals to the good courtesy of Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly. Ballymena are down to 10 men following Cathair Friel's red card.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HALF-TIME

Glenavon 1-2 Linfield

Linfield will go level on points with Glenavon should they win tonight, and they're half way there. Goals from Kurtis Byrne and Andrew Waterworth have put the Blues in front, Andrew Mitchell is on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Crusaders 0-0 Coleraine

Coleraine's Josh Carson whips in a left-footed free-kick but the ball flies just wide of the target.

No breakthrough yet.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Ards 3-0 Warrenpoint Town

It gets even better for Ards - Kyle Cherry shoots the hosts into a three-goal lead from McLellan's cross in the 38th minute.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Ballymena United 0-2 Cliftonville

Rory Donnelly doubles Cliftonville's lead as the visitors pounce on their numerical advantage.

Levi Ives puts in a low cross from the left and Donnelly meets it with a deft touch, sending the ball into the bottom corner.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top