Dundee 1-1 Hearts as it happened

Next up for Hearts is a difficult game at home to third-placed Aberdeen on Saturday and Motherwell have the chance to keep alive their hopes of catching the Tynecastle side when they host the Dons on Tuesday.

It is one of three games that night, with Hibernian hosting Hamilton, while in Dingwall, there is a game that could have a massive bearing on who goes down from the Premiership.

Bottom side Ross County host Partick Thistle, who have a three-point advantage at present.

The following evening, Dundee have the unenviable task of travelling to Celtic Park to meet the runaway leaders as they look to take another step towards their seventh title in a row.

Join us then for more Scottish Premiership action as it nears the two-way split ahead of the final round of fixtures.