Dundee 1-1 Hearts as it happened
Summary
- FT: Dundee 1-1 Hearts (Callachan; Moussa)
- Callachan finished great team move
- Moussa with close-range leveller
- Hearts all-but seal top six spot
- Dee now four points clear of Partick Thistle
By Clive Lindsay
Next up for Hearts is a difficult game at home to third-placed Aberdeen on Saturday and Motherwell have the chance to keep alive their hopes of catching the Tynecastle side when they host the Dons on Tuesday.
It is one of three games that night, with Hibernian hosting Hamilton, while in Dingwall, there is a game that could have a massive bearing on who goes down from the Premiership.
Bottom side Ross County host Partick Thistle, who have a three-point advantage at present.
The following evening, Dundee have the unenviable task of travelling to Celtic Park to meet the runaway leaders as they look to take another step towards their seventh title in a row.
Join us then for more Scottish Premiership action as it nears the two-way split ahead of the final round of fixtures.
McLaughlin keeps Hearts waiting
FT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Craig Levein has just revealed that he was still waiting on an answer from Jon McLaughlin as the former Burton Albion goalkeeper considers signing a new contract.
The Hearts manager has revealed that the 30-year-old, who was called into the Scotland squad for their recent friendlies, has several offers.
Can't complain with point - Levein
FT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts manager Craig Levein on BBC Radio Scotland: "We started the game pretty well and got in front.
"The defining moment was when we had the chance to go two up and their goalkeeper made a good save from Kyle Lafferty and then went up and equalised.
"We showed, as we have done most of the season, we have some good moments but not enough to get consistency.
"We were a bit careless at times and other times we were pretty good.
"Overall, I can't complain with the point."
Something to build on - McCann
FT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Dundee manager Neil McCann on BBC Radio Scotland: "There is always a sense of disappointment and frustration when you create so many chances and have to settle for a point.
"You could see the fruits of our labour since the international break.
"I was pleased with the intent to put Hearts on the back foot and in terms of a reaction to losing an early goal, they were brilliant.
"I am delighted for Sofien Moussa to score in open play.
"Today was a really good performance and it is something to build on.
"It is going to take a hell of a performance to take something from Celtic on Wednesday, but it is one we are capable of."
McGowan impresses for Dundee
FT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Paul McGowan was the stand-out player on the pitch today, controlling the midfield for Dundee, and spoke to BBC Radio Scotland.
"Obviously in the position we are in, every point is crucial," he said.
"I was so proud of the players today. I felt we dominated the game.
"All credit to the players, they stuck by the game plan and I thought we deserved the three points.
"We just need to take the point and move on for Wednesday.
"It is a tough Hearts team, but I thought we dominated them all over the pitch and just missed the end product."
Dundee 'should do better'
FT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Home and away misery continues
FT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Dundee have now gone eight home games without a win but at least end their run of five straight defeats at Dens Park.
Hearts have now not won in six trips away from Tynecastle but end their run of three consecutive away losses.
A draw was maybe always the most likely result given those poor runs.
Crucial point for Dundee?
FT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Allan Preston
BBC Scotland summariser
FULL-TIME Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
The second half was not as impressive as the first, but perhaps both sides will be happy with the point.
Dundee fail to overtake Hamilton and remain in 10th place but move four clear of Partick Thistle and seven ahead of bottom-placed Ross County.
Hearts fall short of the victory that would have secured their place in the top six before the Premiership split, but Motherwell are now six points behind and there would have to be a major turnaround in goal difference to deny the Edinburgh side now.
YELLOW CARD
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Simon Murray goes into the book for a foul on Marcus Godinho.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Another chance for Simon Murray. The on-loan Hibs striker's shot is on target this time, but it is straight at goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin as we near stoppage time.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Simon Murray weaves his way into the Hearts penalty box, but the striker's shot is blocked when a lay-off to Paul McGowan would have been a better option.
CLOSE!
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Paul McGowan goes close for Dundee, with a curling drive just over the crossbar.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
It's Dundee turn to make another change, with A-Jay Leitch-Smith replacing Sofien Moussa up front.
That's both scorers off the park now.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Another chance for Hearts, but Euan Henderson makes a mess of his header in front of goal.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
The first threat from Hearts for some time as John Souttar breaks forward and the defender's strike curls wide of the far post.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Roarie Deacon again threatens for Dundee and weaves across the face of the Hearts penalty box before firing straight at goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.
Aurtenetxe off, Holt on
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Dundee's turn to make a change, with Kevin Holt replacing Jon Aurtenetxe, whose poor deliveries have belied his past as an Athletic Bilboa player.
Cochrane on for Adao
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
That substitution takes place, with the injured Joaquim Adao being replaced with Harry Cochrane - yet another teenager in the midfield.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Roarie Deacon has gone back into hibernation in the second half, but he wakes up again to weave into the penalty box and fires a low drive that is bundled for a corner by goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.
Adao blow
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts might be forced into another substitution as Joaquim Adao sends a misplaced pass for a throw in and looks to have injured himself in the process.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts have reverted to a back three following that double substitution.
That is pleasing BBC Radio Scotland pundit and former Hearts winger Allan Preston.
Two 17-year-olds come on
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts make a double change - with two 17-year-olds being introduces by manager Craig Levein.
Lewis Moore and Euan Henderson come into the game, with scorer Ross Callachan and Danny Amankwaa making way in midfield.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Ross Callachan fires a low drive that it well smothered by Dundee goalkeeper Elliot Parish after a good break from the visitors.
YELLOW CARD
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
On-loan Norwich City forward Steven Naismith can have no complaints about being the latest to be booked for a cynical clip at the heels of Paul McGowan as the midfielder heads menacingly towards the Hearts penalty box.
Roarie Deacon's free-kick flies high into the stand.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts have a great chance on the break, but Ross Callachan plays a poor ball behind Don Cowie when a good delivery would have put the former Scotland midfielder clear on goal.
CLOSE!
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts somehow survive three attempts on their goal.
Simon Caulker rises to head towards goal following a corner, Simon Murray diverts it in the direction of the back post and, when Steven Naismith deflects it awkwardly off the line, Sofien Moussa can only send it wide from close range via a deflection.
Hearts happy with point?
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Ouch!
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Joaquim Adao takes a knock after suffering at the hands of a bit of wrestling tag-team treatment from the opposition.
Simon Murray bundles into his back and pushes the Hearts midfielder into the ongoing sturdy frame of Sofien Moussa.
The on-loan Sion midfielder eventually staggers to his feet.
O'Dea replaced with Kusunga
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Dundee defender Darren O'Dea took a knock before the break and only lasts a couple of minutes into the second, with Genseric Kusunga his replacement.
Paul McGowan takes over as captain.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Sofien Moussa has a laugh at himself this time as the Dundee striker attempts a strike from 25 yards and it curls so far wide that it goes out for a throw-in.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Dundee continue where they left off and Mark O'Hara sends a powerful 25-yard drive a couple of feet over the crossbar.
KICK-OFF
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Dundee get the second half under way.
Will Hearts be more adventurous in search of the win that would secure a top-six place?
Manager Craig Levein's inclination is likely to be to hang on for a point.
Hearts to make change?
HT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland
There is no doubt that Neil McCann will be the happier of the two mangers at the break.
His players responded brilliantly to going behind early on and created numerous chances before Sofen Moussa knocked home the equaliser.
Craig Levein will be concerned about the number of times Aaron Hughes was exposed down the left-hand side and I wouldn’t be too surprised if Harry Cochrane or Anthony McDonald are introduced in the second period.
McGowan poses 'real threat'
HT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Hughes being exposed
HT: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Allan Preston
BBC Scotland summariser
HALF-TIME Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
It's been an excellent first 45 minutes at Dens Park, where Hearts got off to a flyer, with Ross Callachan marking his return to the starting line-up with a fine curling finish.
But Dundee were the better side thereafter and Sofien Moussa's close-range finish means the home side are deservedly level at the break.
Moussa mystery
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Dundee's own Twitter feed had a bit of fun with Sofien Moussa's 10th goal of the season because it is a rarity from open play.
Only four of those have come in the league - and all of those from the Tunisian striker have been from the penalty spot.
It said: Sofien Mousas scores from open play! This is not an April Fool's people."
But it was quickly deleted. No doubt because April Fool's jokes are only allowed before noon!
Dee edging it
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Allan Preston
BBC Scotland summariser
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Dundee continue to look the more dangerous and John Souttar has to clear from in front of his own goal as Simon Murray fires a cross-come-shot into Hearts' six-yard box.