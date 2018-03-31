As it happened: Celtic extend lead, wins for Dons, Hibs & Killie

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald tells BBC Scotland: "I thought we put a lot into the game. The turning point is obviously the goal getting chopped off and them scoring a couple of minutes later.

"I think they've given offside for Miles Storey who I don't think is affecting anything. The ball is going in the goal anyway. It's Danny Devine who knocks it in so we're not quite sure. I'm not wasting my time chapping his (referee's) door.

"We were happy enough with our performance, we moved the ball well and created a couple of decent opportunities. You've got to take your chances.

"We've got to take the posititves from it. I know it's strange because we lost 2-0, but there are positives there and we've got to take them into the Ross County game (on Tuesday)."

On Danny Devine's two bookings that will see him miss the crucial midweek game with Ross County, Archibald said: "It's a moment of madness. It's a silly challenge even if you're not on a yellow, and he is on one, so it's a strange decision from him."