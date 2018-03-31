As it happened: Celtic extend lead, wins for Dons, Hibs & Killie
BBC Radio Scotland
Summary
- Watch action from Rugby Park 'as live' with BBC Alba
- FT: Aberdeen 4-1 St Johnstone (Christie, May, Stewart 2; Willock)
- FT Celtic 3-0 Ross Co (Dembele pen, Armstrong, Rogic: Davies sent off)
- FT: Hibs 2-0 Partick (MacLaren, Hanlon; Jags' Devine sent off)
- FT: Killie 2-0 Accies (Erwin, Dicker)
- FT: Motherwell 2-2 Rangers (Main pen, Campbell; Tavernier pen, Murphy)
Live Reporting
By Roddie McVake & Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
That's all folks
I'll sign off now. Join us again for tomorrow's action from Dens Park.
Thanks for your company today. Enjoy your Saturday night.
What's on the Sunday lunch menu?
Before we get to those matches, we have tomorrow's lunchtime offering at Dens Park.
Dundee host Hearts, with plenty at stake.
The home side are just three points above the play-off spot, while the Jambos are hoping to secure their place in the top six.
As ever, we'll have radio and text coverage, with kick-off at 12:30.
Midweek movers?
The action is coming thick and fast, with more games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is a huge meeting between the bottom two when Partick Thistle travel to Ross County, while Aberdeen can leapfrog Rangers into second place when they visit Fir Park.
Here's what's in store...
Tuesday
Hibernian v Hamilton
Motherwell v Aberdeen
Ross County v Partick Thistle
Wednesday
Celtic v Dundee
McInnes lauds Shinnie and McLean
FT: Aberdeen 4-1 St Johnstone
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "On a difficult surface and in difficult conditions I thought the quality of our front play in particular was really pleasing.
"You can easily say 'just make it a fighting game' but the responsibility of (Graeme) Shinnie and (Kenny) McLean to get on the ball and feed the front four was great.
"All of the front four played their part as we have been asking and demanding a bit more from them recently so it was pleasing to score four goals.
"The only disappointing thing was that we didn't get another clean sheet but I can't be too unhappy with how things went today."
Archibald angry with disallowed goal
FT: Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald tells BBC Scotland: "I thought we put a lot into the game. The turning point is obviously the goal getting chopped off and them scoring a couple of minutes later.
"I think they've given offside for Miles Storey who I don't think is affecting anything. The ball is going in the goal anyway. It's Danny Devine who knocks it in so we're not quite sure. I'm not wasting my time chapping his (referee's) door.
"We were happy enough with our performance, we moved the ball well and created a couple of decent opportunities. You've got to take your chances.
"We've got to take the posititves from it. I know it's strange because we lost 2-0, but there are positives there and we've got to take them into the Ross County game (on Tuesday)."
On Danny Devine's two bookings that will see him miss the crucial midweek game with Ross County, Archibald said: "It's a moment of madness. It's a silly challenge even if you're not on a yellow, and he is on one, so it's a strange decision from him."
Hibs 'right in the hunt' - Lennon
FT: Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle
Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, talking to BBC Scotland: "Great three points. Hard fought win. I thought we were very flat first half. I think that’s due to the two-week break and it being a little bit fragmented and disjointed. That was really the way we played first half. Second half was a lot better, although we had to rely on Cammy Bell to make a great save at 0-0
"That last half hour I thought we were excellent. It’s a brilliant win actually, it keeps us right in the hunt.
“We challenged the players. Historically, we don’t do so well against the lesser teams, if you want to call it that. We were lacking a little bit of energy and urgency. But the second half was a lot better.
“I think we needed the game. There was rustiness. No question. A few of them had been under the weather, a few of them carrying injuries. You could tell that they weren’t at their best. The game today will stand them in good stead for the next two games coming up.”
'Job well done' for Celtic - Rodgers
FT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers tells BBC Scotland:"I thought it was a job well done. It was always going to be a test for us but the pitch was excellent and really helped our passing and the speed of our game.
"We started well and didn't get the goals we deserved but our drive and intensity was good and once we got in front, and their captain was sent off for a really poor challenge, we found that bit of ruthlessness to take our chances.
"It is another three points to where we want to go.
"Stuart Armstrong had really good intensity in his game. He has been out for a long time and is still finding his fitness, but we gave him 90 minutes and he was really good.
"He ran out of steam a bit towards the end but I am very pleased for him. He had a real goal threat and you saw his energy."
Killie keep up the winning habit
FT: Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton
Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, talking to BBC Sportsound:
“It’s nice to keep winning. It’s a really good habit the boys have got just now. It wasn’t a classic. It wasn’t a great game. It was a bit scrappy at times. But, I think when the game required a bit of quality we showed that quality and it was enough to get the three points.”
The Ayrshire side remain six points behind Hibs in fourth...
“It’s not within touching distance," says Clarke. "We need Hibs to slip up. Hibs have got a nice comfortable cushion on it just now. They’re a good team. I’d be very surprised if they do slip up. But we have to make sure we’re in a position that if they do slip up, we’re there to capitalise. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Accies boss bemoans lack of belief
FT: Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton
Hamilton Accies boss Martin Canning, talking to BBC Sportsound:
"I don’t think we carried any luck today. There’s two or three things that bobble about that they manage to keep out and they don’t go in for us.
"We’ve a great chance right at the end as well and we blast it over the bar, so, I think we had our chances and I think we competed well.
"I don’t think there was anything between the teams. But sometimes when you’re on the type of run that Kilmarnock are on, you just find a way to win games and that’s what happened today.
“It’s belief. They believed they were going to win the game and it didn’t look like we believed we were going to win it. For me, that’s the only difference between the teams. I don’t think they played any better than we played. I don’t think they created any more chances than we created."
Pittodrie 'worst pitch in the league' - Wright
FT: Aberdeen 4-1 St Johnstone
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright told BBC Scotland: "It's probably the worst pitch in the league at the minute and we picked a team to deal with the conditions, and I thought up until the goal we were the better team without working their goalkeeper.
"We forced more corners and got into good positions, but our decision making was poor and quality was poor then we got caught on the counter attack.
"They didn't have to do a lot for their first two goals which is the frustrating thing and the game was taken away from us too easily.
"I think that sums up why we will end up in the bottom six this season as that performance typifies us in terms of things like decision making, as when you make mistakes good sides will punish you."
County players 'showed heart' in defeat
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Speaking after his side's 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park, Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “Anyone that was there would see a few things went against us – Andrew Davies being sent off, a penalty against us and we lost our goalkeeper to injury.
“We knew it would be a mammoth task in the second half. We took a lot from it as a lot of teams can capitulate and fold at that point.
“We felt the players showed a real degree of heart today, which is massive. This was never going to define our season.
“I’ve not seen the sending off incident – Andrew is an honest guy, he is our leader on the pitch and is disappointed he has been sent off today. We will look at the incident and take it from there.”
Scottish Premiership top six
And it's all much the same at the top after four comfortable home victories in the three o'clock kick-offs.
Rangers lost more ground after today's 2-2 at Fir Park, making it just one point from their past three games.
Scottish Premiership bottom six
Here's what it looks like in the bottom half, with Motherwell the only side to pick up anything today.
Saints must settle for bottom six
The top six door slammed shut on St Johnstone this afternoon as they slumped to a third three-goal loss to Aberdeen this season.
Motherwell remain in the hunt but Hearts can claim the final spot in the top half of the Premiership if they take all three points from Dens Park tomorrow lunchtime.
It's the first time Saints have not finished in the top half since Tommy Wright took over in 2013.
FULL-TIME
Championship
Dumbarton 0-3 Livingston
Dunfermline 3-1 Queen of the South
Falkirk 3-0 Brechin City
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-2 St Mirren
Greenock Morton 1-1 Dundee United
League One
Alloa Athletic 3-2 Arbroath
East Fife 2-3 Ayr United
Queen's Park 0-0 Airdrieonians
Raith Rovers 2-0 Albion Rovers
Stranraer 2-0 Forfar Athletic
League Two
Annan Athletic 0-0 Berwick Rangers
Cowdenbeath 1-1 Stenhousemuir
Elgin City 3-0 Stirling Albion
Montrose 3-0 Edinburgh City
Peterhead 3-0 Clyde
FULL-TIME Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle
It took a while for them to get going but Scott Allan ran the show in the second half and Jamie MacLaren and Paul Hanlon got the goals as Hibs stretch their unbeaten league run to seven games.
Neil Lennon's side can move to one point behind Rangers in second, with a win against Hamilton on Tuesday.
Thistle had a goal disallowed moments before the opener and later lost Danny Devine to a red card.
FULL-TIME Aberdeen 4-1 St Johnstone
Greg Stewart nets twice in a comfortable home victory as Aberdeen move level on points with second-placed Rangers, with a game in hand.
FULL-TIME Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Brendan Rodgers' side are now nine points from the title as they move 12 points clear at the top after a very straightforward afternoon against the league's bottom side.
Moussa Dembele, Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic with the goals.
Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle
Hibs are chasing a late third goal as substitute Oli Shaw tests Ryan Scully with a skidding strike from 25 yards.
FULL-TIME Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton Academical
Kilmarnock's winning habit continues - that's four in a row in the Scottish Premiership and 14 in all competitions since Steve Clarke took charge.
Hamilton battled valiantly in the second half but could not break the hosts' stern resistance.
Aberdeen 4-1 St Johnstone
Almost a fifth for Aberdeen. Andrew Considine heads a free kick on target before Adam Rooney's flick on from close range is blocked on the line.
What a miss!
Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton Academical
The ball lands perfectly for Mickel Miller right in front of the Kilmarnock goal but the Hamilton substitute lifts his shot well over.
RED CARD - Danny Devine (Partick Thistle)
Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle
A bad day just got worse for Thistle as Danny Devine picks up his second booking for clattering into Flo Kamberi.
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton Academical
Another fine Jamie MacDonald block, this time to deny Xavier Tomas after the Hamilton man leapt to meet Dougie Imrie's corner.
CLOSE!
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
A rare attacking foray from the visitors, with Jason Naismith flashing an effort across goal, which Celtic keeper Scott Bain manages to claw away.
GOAL Aberdeen 4-1 St Johnstone
Greg Stewart
Greg Stewart gets his second of the game, finding space on the left and hammering a shot into the bottom far corner.
GOAL Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle
Paul Hanlon
Hibs double their lead as skipper Paul Hanlon gets his head to a Scott Allan corner and the ball loops over the despairing dive of Ryan Scully.
Griffiths back in action
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, out since late January, gets the final 20 minutes to see if he can add to his 14 goals this season. He's on for Moussa Dembele.
GOAL Hibernian 1-0 Partick Thistle
Jamie MacLaren
Moments after that disallowed goal, Hibs race up the park and score.
Martin Boyle turns on the afterburners and cuts the ball back for Jamie MacLaren to squeeze in a shot at the near post.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Hibernian 0-0 Partick Thistle
From a corner, Thistle stab the ball over the line but the officials spot a mystery infringement.
There was a flag up straight away but I'm not sure what for... Did the touch on the line make it offside? Was it going in anyway?
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton Academical
Hamilton almost find a way back into the match as Georgios Sarris's header is kept out by goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald's alertness on the goal-line.
Sportscene Results
Tune in for all the goals, results and news from across the SPFL on BBC One Scotland or click the link above.
GOAL Aberdeen 3-1 St Johnstone
Matty Willock
St Johnstone pull one back as Matty Willock, on-loan from Manchester United, nods in a header from close range.
Roberts on for Celtic
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Down to 10 men, 3-0 down, 25 minutes left. County now have to contend with the mazy dribbling skills of Celtic winger Patrick Roberts, who has come on for James Forrest.
County also make a change, Ryan Dow on for Billy Mckay.
Hibernian 0-0 Partick Thistle
A lovely reverse pass from Scott Allan opens up a shooting chance for Jamie MacLaren but the ball takes a slight deflection, slowing it down, and Adam Barton is able to get back and calmly complete the clearance on the goal-line.
Thistle counter and Miles Storey beats Efe Ambrose in a foot race only to blaze a first-time shot from 16 yards high and wide.
GREAT SAVE!
Hibernian 0-0 Partick Thistle
Cammy Bell doesn't have much time to recover from that knock as he makes a fine block to deny Partick striker Cammon Sammon from point blank range after Efe Ambrose had criminally allowed Miles Storey to breeze past him on the left wing.
GOAL Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Tom Rogic
A top-class finish from Australian midfielder Rogic, who takes a pass from James Forrest on his left foot, works it onto his right, and calmly slots it into the bottom corner, giving County substitute keeper Scott Fox no chance.
Hibernian 0-0 Partick Thistle
Do we need a second goalkeeper replacement at Easter Road? Cammy Bell takes a nasty bump on the head after pushing away a corner kick under pressure.
He looks a bit groggy but he's going to carry on...
Teenager Maciej Dabrowski is the sub keeper for the hosts, with Ofir Marciano suspended.
Kilamrnock 2-0 Hamilton Academical
Alan Power flashes a shot over as Kilmarnock keep up the pressure on struggling Hamilton at the start of the second half.
Aberdeen 3-0 St Johnstone
There's not much going St Johnstone's way... Blair Alston, a half-time substitute, is hurt and former Don Richard Foster gets a "warm" reception from the home fans as he comes off the bench.