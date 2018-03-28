St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton as it happened
Summary
- FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton (McMann OG)
- MacKinnon & Templeton close to equaliser for Accies
- McMann gets last touch after Craig flicks on corner
- Saints move above Motherwell into seventh
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Accies boss laments poor first 45
FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Hamilton manager Martin Canning, talking to BBC Sportsound:
"It's just one of those nights. First half, we just didn't do enough.
"The guys at the top end of the pitch didn't hold the ball up for us at all. They didn't perform, so we had to change it.
"It wasn't a great game from our point of view.
"We need to win games and tonight was a big opportunity that has gone away from us."
Can Saints catch Hearts?
FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
It's a long shot.
The Perth side are five points behind the Jam Tarts and have a vastly inferior goal difference with two matches remaining before the split, so the arithmetic is pretty simple.
Saints play Aberdeen (A) and Motherwell (H)
Hearts have Dundee (A) and Aberdeen (H)
Motherwell are not out of the running yet either...
'Hopefully that's the start of a run'
FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright on BBC Radio Scotland: "Overall it was a good performance and we deserved to win it
"We could’ve been more than one up in the first half and always at 1-0 you’re a little bit nervous. We get caught at the edge of the box and let MacKinnon in but Alan makes a good save.
"But I thought we were the better team overall and deserved to win and probably should’ve won by more.
"I’ll have to watch it back but I think anywhere else on the pitch that’s a foul on Jason Kerr by the goalkeeper, so I thought we should’ve had a penalty as well.
"But a clean sheet, and hopefully that’s the start of a run."
'Woeful' Accies pay for poor start
FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Derek Ferguson
Former Rangers and Hamilton midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Saints up to seventh
FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Here's how the bottom half of the table looks now...
Match stats
FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Level at 3-3 for shots on target does not tell the story of a match largely dominated by St Johnstone.
13-4 for shots is more like it...
FULL-TIME St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Saints move up to seventh and keep their slim hopes of a top-six finish alive.
It seems like a long time ago now, but the only goal came from a fifth-minute corner; defender Scott McMann diverting a Liam Craig header into his own net.
The hosts are good value for the points, with Hamilton only really stirring occasionally in the second half and forcing just one save of note from Alan Mannus.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Hamilton go route one but Joe Shaugnessy takes charge and heads clear. That will be that...
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Saints play the corner short and mess things up. We'll get three minutes of stoppage time at McDiarmid Park...
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Chris Kane is still full of running as he wins the home side their 12th corner of the night. Saints in no hurry to take it.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
The home side are slowing things down now, as Accies look for one last chance to find a leveller.
Final five...
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland at McDiarmid Park
This could be a crucial final five minutes for both sides as Saints look for a second goal that would kill the game and Accies strive for an equaliser that their small band of 116 fans inside the crowd of 2037 desperately want to see.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
A worry for Hamilton as Dougie Imrie goes down clutching his knee. A spot of magic spray and he's back on his feet - a bit gingerly - but it's going to take more than a knock to force the tigerish midfielder off.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Third and final change for Accies and it's a bold one as defender Georgios Sarris is withdrawn and replaced by forward Mickel Miller, who is making just his second appearance.
London-born Miller, 21, scored 25 goals this season for Isthmian League South Division side Carshalton Athletic before joining Accies in January.
GREAT SAVE!
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
End-to-end stuff as St Johnstone move into a swift attack, with Steven MacLean picking out his striking buddy Chris Kane. The 23-year-old dips a shoulder and beats his man but he can't beat Gary Woods with a well-struck effort.
CLOSE!
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Much better from Accies now as David Templeton belts in a low shot, that takes a slight nick off a defender before skidding just wide.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
The Saints penalty box is busy as David Templeton whips in a free-kick. No nonsense from Alan Mannus as the keeper punches clear.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
George Williams, who has been bright for Saints, gets a warm ovation from the small crowd as he is replaced by Matty Willock.
GREAT SAVE!
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
From a Hamilton corner, Darian MacKinnon latches on to a powerful half-volley but it's straight down the throat of Alan Mannus and the Saints keeper does well to hold on, right on his goal-line.
A wake-up call for the home side.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
More pressing from the home side as George Williams is hauled down by Georgios Sarris, who has been out-of-sorts at the heart of the Hamilton defence. A second booking for the visitors.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Saints have put on a decent show so far, so it's a pity that just 2,037 have turned up for this one.
It's the lowest league gate at McDiarmid Park this season.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Derek Ferguson
Former Rangers and Hamilton midfielder on BBC Sportsound
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Up to nine corners for the home side now as Gary Woods punches away the first delivery, then clatters into an opponent while failing to deal with the follow-up cross. Saints can't profit from the confusion and Accies scamper off on a counter-attack, which quickly fizzles out.
Did Saints have a claim for a penalty there? No real shouts from the men in blue.
Ouch!
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Scott Tanser has been excellent for St Johnstone tonight, consistently marauding down the left. The wing-back delivers another good cross and is then wiped out very late challenge from Shaun Want, who goes straight into the book.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
George Williams cuts in from the left to have a pop at goal but it's a comfortable save for Hamilton keeper Gary Woods.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Half-time sub Ross Jenkins injects some much-needed urgency for the Accies as he gets to the byline but his cross lands on the roof of the net.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
It's a re-run of the first half as a Saints corner leads to consternation in the Accies defence, with a poor clearing header from Georgios Sarris causing problems before the ball is finally hacked clear.
KICK-OFF
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
BBC Sportsound commentator Paul Mitchell tells us St Johnstone have opened the scoring on 10 occasions this season, going on to win seven and draw three.
Double switch for Hamilton
HT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Derek Ferguson gets his wish...
Antonio Rojano and Ross Jenkins are coming on for the start of the second half.
It's no surprise to see that it's the Accies' front two being withdrawn. Rakish Bingham and Marios Ogboe were not at the races in the first 45 minutes.
'Accies need to make changes'
HT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Derek Ferguson
Former Rangers and Hamilton midfielder on BBC Sportsound
St Johnstone running the show
HT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland at McDiarmid Park
The only real surprise here in Perth is that the home side hold just a one goal advantage.
The visitors have really struggled to make an impact with former Hearts and Rangers winger David Templeton their only ray of hope.
Saints on the other hand have looked like the team of seasons gone by. Lots of energy and pace with crisp delivery at set-pieces putting pressure on Accies' goal.
Martin Canning has a big job on his hands to try and urge his players to turn this around.
HALF-TIME St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
The home side lead thanks to an early own goal from Scott McMann. The Accies defender got the final touch on a Liam Craig header.
Craig ran off like he'd scored but his effort looked to be going wide.
The breakthrough came from a corner and the visitors have been shaky when facing set-pieces all night and are fortunate not to be further behind.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
The home side are with us on the identity of the unfortunate goal-scorer...
App users may need to click the link to the see the Saints' tweet.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
The visitors just can't get going and a feeble shot from distance from David Templeton rather sums up their evening so far.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Allan Preston
BBC Scotland summariser at McDiarmid Park
Saints have 'stranglehold' on game
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland at McDiarmid Park
Saints have a real stranglehold on this game, with midfielders Blair Alston and George Williams pulling the strings.
There is some scratching of heads in the visitors' dugout as they try to find out a way to get back into the game.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Derek Ferguson
Former Rangers and Hamilton midfielder on BBC Sportsound
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
Scott Tanser does well down the left for Saints and his cutback pass finds Blair Alston, who is in a hurry to pull the trigger. Scott McMann, who we think scored the own goal, gets across to make a vital block.
Accies are hanging on here, with the Perth side well on top.
CLOSE!
St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton
A quick free kick from Blair Alston catches Hamilton napping and Chris Kane's stooping header zips just over the crossbar.