St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton as it happened

Hamilton manager Martin Canning, talking to BBC Sportsound:

"It's just one of those nights. First half, we just didn't do enough.

"The guys at the top end of the pitch didn't hold the ball up for us at all. They didn't perform, so we had to change it.

"It wasn't a great game from our point of view.

"We need to win games and tonight was a big opportunity that has gone away from us."