Irish Cup semi-finals: As it Happened

That's all from us on a day when Coleraine and Cliftonville set up a first ever Irish Cup final meeting between the sides.
The Premiership teams proved too strong for their Championship opponents, with Coleraine seeing off the dogged challenge of Larne while Cliftonville steamrollered Loughgall 4-1, with four first half goals.
In the Premiership, Warrenpoint Town took another big step towards securing survival with a 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.
And the Premiership is back on the menu on Tuesday night with the top-two meeting between Crusaders and Coleraine at Seaview the undisputed pick of the games.
Join us then, while we'll also be back for a full programme of games next Saturday.
Bye for now.
What they said
Warrenpoint Town 3-0 Dungannon Swifts
It's been a good start for me since coming in with two wins out of three. We have a whole different method to how we play the game. The players have taken in the information we have given them. We want to play attractive football and it's a brand we're trying to build.
What they said
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
I'm delighted for everyone involved with the club, particularly the supporters. They have had a season where we have been up and down but now we have given them something to look forward to on the last day. The players started all guns blazing and we got our rewards in the first 20 seconds and that gave us momentum. It was all about the result and we're glad to be on the right side of it.
What they said
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
The Irish Cup final is such a big occasion so it's great to get there. I'm looking forward to getting a new suit for the final! Hopefully it will go better than last year. We have guts, character and desire and we have shown that throughout the season.
I was a little bit lost really. I just looked up and cut inside - luckily it went in. The feeling was incredible and it came at a good time. To be able to go over to my family after scoring was special. We got a few things sorted at half-time and came out well on the restart.
What they said
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
We were a wee bit nervy in the first half but more like ourselves in the second half. It's all about winning at this stage - it was never going to be free-flowing football. Credit to Larne but also credit to our lads - there is desire to put things right after losing in the final last year
Warrenpoint edge closer to safety
Warrenpoint Town 3-0 Dungannon Swifts
Jeffrey hails 'professional' Cliftonville display
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Loughgall responded creditably to conceding those early goals and got themselves back into the game but they shot themselves in the foot for the fourth goal. In the second half, Cliftonville took control with a most impressive and professional performance.
Beckett praise for plucky Larne
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
Larne gave a good account of themselves and Coleraine had to fight tooth and nail to make the final. The surface was pretty poor but we have a massive crowd here which is great to see.
Full-time
Larne battled hard but it's a deserved win for the Bannsiders and Oran Kearney's men go through to the final for the second year running.
GOAL
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
Done and dusted now as Josh Carson tucks away a penalty in the dying seconds.
Full time
The Reds' first half goal flurry takes them into the final as they chase that elusive first Irish Cup triumph since 1979.
But McConaghie heads Coleraine back in front two minutes later
Coleraine 2-1 Larne
McDaid briefly had Larne level against Coleraine...
Coleraine 2-1 Larne
RED CARD
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Loughgall's miserable afternoon goes from bad to worse as Peter Campbell is shown a red card.
It looked as though the striker was dismissed for dissent towards referee Keith Kennedy.
Kane sets Bannsiders on their way
Coleraine 2-1 Larne
GOAL
Coleraine 2-1 Larne
Coleraine go back in front just two minutes after Larne level as Gareth McConaghie heads home from a corner. It's another delicious inswinging delivery from Josh Carson with defender McConaghie getting a yard on his marker to power in from six yards.
GREAT SAVE!
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Loughgall keeper Gareth Buchanan produces a superb point-blank save to prevent a fifth Cliftonville goal and deny Gormley his hat-trick.
GOAL
Coleraine 1-1 Larne
David McDaid heads in the Larne equaliser at the far post. David Scullion supplies a pinpoint cross to the backpost for his former Cliftonville team-mate to nod in from two yards.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-0 Larne
The ball bounces 14 yards out and Josh Carson connects but his powerful strike flies just over the Larne crossbar. Coleraine piling on the pressure and Larne struggling to get out of their own half.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Andrew Hoey has the ball in the Cliftonville net but Loughgall's celebrations are quickly cut short by the referee's assistant's flag.
GOAL
Warrenpoint Town 3-0 Dungannon Swifts
A sublime strike by TJ Murray is surely the clincher. He scores with an audacious lobbed shot from well outside the area with 25 minutes to go.
A dominant Coleraine side are going in search of a second goal and they nearly get it as Jamie McGonigle smashes the ball off the outside of the post from an acute angle.
All quiet at Oval
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Unsurprisingly, the second half at the Oval hasn't reached the same high standards as the first 45 minutes.
Ciftonville remain very much in control.
Larne need belief and vision - Beckett
Coleraine 1-0
We will see what Larne are about now - it was OK when it was 0-0 but they have it all to do now. Humping balls up from your own half is never going to work. They need a bit of belief and vision to penetrate this Coleraine defence.
Sweet strike from Kane
Coleraine 1-0 Larne
GOAL
Warrenpoint Town 2-0 Dungannon Swifts
Jordan Dane heads Town into a two-goal lead in the 51st minute.
CLOSE!
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Joe Gormley attempts another audacious chipped effort but this time the effort curls narrowly wide.
GOAL
Coleraine 1-0 Larne
Lyndon Kane with a long-range cracker puts Coleraine in front. The full-back moves into space 25 yards out and his low drive sneaks past Conor Devlin and into the bottom corner. The Bannsiders are rewarded for an excellent opening to the second half.
GREAT SAVE!
Coleraine 0-0 Larne
The ball drops to Brad Lyons on the edge of the box and his volley is heading for top corner, but and outstretched Conor Devlin tips the ball round the post. Super stop from the former Cliftonville man. From the resulting corner Stephen O'Donnell heads wide at the backpost. A good start to the second half from the Bannsiders
Deadly duo do damage
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Tuffey points to pitch problems at Showgrounds
Coleraine 0-0 Larne
You can see this game going the distance. It's been very frantic with a strong wind playing a part. Neither side is getting their foot on the ball but this pitch does not allow for free-flowing football. For a game of this magnitude this pitch is not good enough. It might be a day for Aaron Burns to come off the Coleraine bench and make a difference.
Red-hot attacking play
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
All praise must go to the Reds for how they have gone about this - three of their goals, I'm not sure you could have defended against them.
HALF-TIME
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Cliftonville very much in the driving seat at the Oval after a brace of goals apiece from Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly.
Half-time
GOAL
Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Dungannon Swifts
Lorcan Forde opens the scoring for Warrenpoint in the 41st minute.
Swifts keeper Andy Coleman collided with a Warrenpoint player and when Jordan Dane squared the ball into the goalmouth Forde had the easy task of putting it into the empty net.
What a strike from Gormley!
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
A goal of the season contender from Cliftonville's Joe Gormley against Loughgall.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 0-0 Larne
Martin Donnelly's low pass into the box is deflected into the path of David McDaid, who swivels and rifles wide of the Bannsiders goal from eight yards. That's Larne's best opening of the game.
At the other end Eoin Bradley finds space on the left and his low volley is kept out by the feet of keeper Conor Devlin.
GOAL
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Rory Donnelly restores Cliftonville's three goal lead at the Oval.
It came after some sloppy defensive work from Loughgall, after which the ball was helped into the path of Donnelly and the striker's effort is adjudged to have crossed the line despite the keeper's best efforts to atone for his earlier mistake.
Live Reporting
By Alvin McCaig and Stephen Alexander
All times stated are UK
That's all folks
That's all from us on a day when Coleraine and Cliftonville set up a first ever Irish Cup final meeting between the sides.
The Premiership teams proved too strong for their Championship opponents, with Coleraine seeing off the dogged challenge of Larne while Cliftonville steamrollered Loughgall 4-1, with four first half goals.
In the Premiership, Warrenpoint Town took another big step towards securing survival with a 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.
And the Premiership is back on the menu on Tuesday night with the top-two meeting between Crusaders and Coleraine at Seaview the undisputed pick of the games.
Join us then, while we'll also be back for a full programme of games next Saturday.
Bye for now.
What they said
Warrenpoint Town 3-0 Dungannon Swifts
What they said
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
What they said
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
Rare cup meeting for finalists
What they said
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
What they said
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
Warrenpoint edge closer to safety
Warrenpoint Town 3-0 Dungannon Swifts
Jeffrey hails 'professional' Cliftonville display
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Beckett praise for plucky Larne
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
Full-time
Larne battled hard but it's a deserved win for the Bannsiders and Oran Kearney's men go through to the final for the second year running.
GOAL
Coleraine 3-1 Larne
Done and dusted now as Josh Carson tucks away a penalty in the dying seconds.
Full time
The Reds' first half goal flurry takes them into the final as they chase that elusive first Irish Cup triumph since 1979.
But McConaghie heads Coleraine back in front two minutes later
Coleraine 2-1 Larne
McDaid briefly had Larne level against Coleraine...
Coleraine 2-1 Larne
RED CARD
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Loughgall's miserable afternoon goes from bad to worse as Peter Campbell is shown a red card.
It looked as though the striker was dismissed for dissent towards referee Keith Kennedy.
Kane sets Bannsiders on their way
Coleraine 2-1 Larne
GOAL
Coleraine 2-1 Larne
Coleraine go back in front just two minutes after Larne level as Gareth McConaghie heads home from a corner. It's another delicious inswinging delivery from Josh Carson with defender McConaghie getting a yard on his marker to power in from six yards.
GREAT SAVE!
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Loughgall keeper Gareth Buchanan produces a superb point-blank save to prevent a fifth Cliftonville goal and deny Gormley his hat-trick.
GOAL
Coleraine 1-1 Larne
David McDaid heads in the Larne equaliser at the far post. David Scullion supplies a pinpoint cross to the backpost for his former Cliftonville team-mate to nod in from two yards.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-0 Larne
The ball bounces 14 yards out and Josh Carson connects but his powerful strike flies just over the Larne crossbar. Coleraine piling on the pressure and Larne struggling to get out of their own half.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Andrew Hoey has the ball in the Cliftonville net but Loughgall's celebrations are quickly cut short by the referee's assistant's flag.
GOAL
Warrenpoint Town 3-0 Dungannon Swifts
A sublime strike by TJ Murray is surely the clincher. He scores with an audacious lobbed shot from well outside the area with 25 minutes to go.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Coleaine 1-0 Larne
A dominant Coleraine side are going in search of a second goal and they nearly get it as Jamie McGonigle smashes the ball off the outside of the post from an acute angle.
All quiet at Oval
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Unsurprisingly, the second half at the Oval hasn't reached the same high standards as the first 45 minutes.
Ciftonville remain very much in control.
Larne need belief and vision - Beckett
Coleraine 1-0
Sweet strike from Kane
Coleraine 1-0 Larne
GOAL
Warrenpoint Town 2-0 Dungannon Swifts
Jordan Dane heads Town into a two-goal lead in the 51st minute.
CLOSE!
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Joe Gormley attempts another audacious chipped effort but this time the effort curls narrowly wide.
GOAL
Coleraine 1-0 Larne
Lyndon Kane with a long-range cracker puts Coleraine in front. The full-back moves into space 25 yards out and his low drive sneaks past Conor Devlin and into the bottom corner. The Bannsiders are rewarded for an excellent opening to the second half.
GREAT SAVE!
Coleraine 0-0 Larne
The ball drops to Brad Lyons on the edge of the box and his volley is heading for top corner, but and outstretched Conor Devlin tips the ball round the post. Super stop from the former Cliftonville man. From the resulting corner Stephen O'Donnell heads wide at the backpost. A good start to the second half from the Bannsiders
Deadly duo do damage
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Tuffey points to pitch problems at Showgrounds
Coleraine 0-0 Larne
Red-hot attacking play
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
HALF-TIME
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Cliftonville very much in the driving seat at the Oval after a brace of goals apiece from Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly.
Half-time
GOAL
Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Dungannon Swifts
Lorcan Forde opens the scoring for Warrenpoint in the 41st minute.
Swifts keeper Andy Coleman collided with a Warrenpoint player and when Jordan Dane squared the ball into the goalmouth Forde had the easy task of putting it into the empty net.
What a strike from Gormley!
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
A goal of the season contender from Cliftonville's Joe Gormley against Loughgall.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 0-0 Larne
Martin Donnelly's low pass into the box is deflected into the path of David McDaid, who swivels and rifles wide of the Bannsiders goal from eight yards. That's Larne's best opening of the game.
At the other end Eoin Bradley finds space on the left and his low volley is kept out by the feet of keeper Conor Devlin.
GOAL
Cliftonville 4-1 Loughgall
Rory Donnelly restores Cliftonville's three goal lead at the Oval.
It came after some sloppy defensive work from Loughgall, after which the ball was helped into the path of Donnelly and the striker's effort is adjudged to have crossed the line despite the keeper's best efforts to atone for his earlier mistake.