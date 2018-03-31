Irish Cup semi-finals: As it Happened

That's all from us on a day when Coleraine and Cliftonville set up a first ever Irish Cup final meeting between the sides.

The Premiership teams proved too strong for their Championship opponents, with Coleraine seeing off the dogged challenge of Larne while Cliftonville steamrollered Loughgall 4-1, with four first half goals.

In the Premiership, Warrenpoint Town took another big step towards securing survival with a 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

And the Premiership is back on the menu on Tuesday night with the top-two meeting between Crusaders and Coleraine at Seaview the undisputed pick of the games.

