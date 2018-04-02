Listen: Easter Monday's non-league football

National League Aldershot Town v Eastleigh - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Solent Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent Hartlepool United v Guiseley - BBC Tees Sutton v Bromley - BBC Radio London Torquay United v Woking - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Surrey Wrexham v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Wales National League North Harrogate Town v Blyth Spartans - BBC Radio York Kidderminster Harriers v Brackley Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester EvoStik South Premier Division Redditch United v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST
National League
Aldershot Town v Eastleigh - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Solent
Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent
Hartlepool United v Guiseley - BBC Tees
Sutton v Bromley - BBC Radio London
Torquay United v Woking - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Surrey
Wrexham v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Wales
National League North
Harrogate Town v Blyth Spartans - BBC Radio York
Kidderminster Harriers v Brackley Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester
EvoStik South Premier Division
Redditch United v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester