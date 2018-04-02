Listen: Easter Monday's non-league football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

National League

Aldershot Town v Eastleigh - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Solent

Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent

Hartlepool United v Guiseley - BBC Tees

Sutton v Bromley - BBC Radio London

Torquay United v Woking - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Surrey

Wrexham v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Wales

National League North

Harrogate Town v Blyth Spartans - BBC Radio York

Kidderminster Harriers v Brackley Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

EvoStik South Premier Division

Redditch United v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

