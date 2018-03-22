Southgate on Russia, racism and Wilshere - news conference recap

Summing up Gareth Southgate stressed that England can go to the World Cup in Russia with hopes of springing a surprise or two. Let's hope that means at least progressing beyond the group stage.

"We can surprise people, we’re a country that at the last World Cup didn’t get out of the group and we know what happened at the European Championships.

"The average age of the squad is around 25 so we know that we’re a work in progress."