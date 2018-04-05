Europa League: Arsenal in control of last-eight tie after 4-1 win over CSKA

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey speaking to BT Sport..

Is the tie over?: "I don't know. We knew the home leg would be important, we had to score goals, thankfully we did that. We know it will be difficult in Russia, but we have put ourselves in a good position."

One scoring twice: "I like to make those late runs into the box, I had plenty of opportunities but I am glad I was able to contribute to the team, on another day I might have got a third."

On his second goal: "I saw the keeper coming, so knew if I got it over him I had a good chance of scoring, thankfully I did.

"We've managed to score quite a few goals lately, hopefully that will continue until the end of the season."

Apprehensive about playing in Russia?: "No, of course not. We are going for a game of football. We're looking forward to the rest of the season, hopefully we can finish off strongly."