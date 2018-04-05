Europa League: Arsenal in control of last-eight tie after 4-1 win over CSKA
Summary
- Ramsey scores twice, second a brilliant flick, also hits post
- Lacazette also bags brace, including penalty after Ozil fouled
- Golovin briefly brings CSKA level with superb free-kick
- Three other last-eight ties, inc. Atletico Madrid v Sporting
By Emlyn Begley
Injury updates...
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has just revealed keeper David Ospina will be out for two or three weeks and midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Sunday's game with Southampton.
Goodnight.
'Try to win in Russia'
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
More from Arsene Wenger to BT Sport...
On taking off Lacazette: "He didn't want to come off. He didn't look fatigued, but Danny Welbeck can get us a goal, and there was no need to take a gamble."
Mkhitaryan's condition: "Henrikh has a problem with his knee problem, we will assess it in the morning. They said there is nothing they can tell me now."
Is the tie over?: "We have to be realistic, he have to do the job over there, go and try to win the game, that's the best way."
'Both teams gave everything'
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger speaking to BT Sport...
On his side's performance: "I think we have done half of a job, there was a good pace in the first half, the two teams gave everything which is why is was such a spectacular first half. Second half the aim was not to concede, we did that and also had loads of opportunities that we didn't take."
Disappointed not to score more?: "You know how football is, you want to make the difference as big as possible, but at 1-1 we would have taken 4-1."
On Aaron Ramsey's second goal: "It was a great goal, I have seen some great goals recently, and they matter at this point of the season. Ramsey was at the end of many things tonight, got two, and one special one."
Elsewhere in Europe...
Lazio beat RB Salzburg 4-2. That ends the Austrian side's 19-game unbeaten run in Europe - and 36-match streak in all competitions.
Salzburg will need to need by two or more at home to keep alive the 'dream' of an all-Red Bull final!
RB Leipzig beat Marseille 1-0.
Craig Smith: I'm glad I get to watch him here at the Emirates but can't help but feel sorry for Ozil. He is on a different level. Belongs in the Champions League.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown reckons on BT Sport that Arsene Wenger will keep his job if they win the Europa League. Fair?
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Aaron Ramsey has scored six goals in his last seven games, as many as in his previous 36 appearances for the Gunners.
'I would have scored three on another day'
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey speaking to BT Sport..
Is the tie over?: "I don't know. We knew the home leg would be important, we had to score goals, thankfully we did that. We know it will be difficult in Russia, but we have put ourselves in a good position."
One scoring twice: "I like to make those late runs into the box, I had plenty of opportunities but I am glad I was able to contribute to the team, on another day I might have got a third."
On his second goal: "I saw the keeper coming, so knew if I got it over him I had a good chance of scoring, thankfully I did.
"We've managed to score quite a few goals lately, hopefully that will continue until the end of the season."
Apprehensive about playing in Russia?: "No, of course not. We are going for a game of football. We're looking forward to the rest of the season, hopefully we can finish off strongly."
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Arsenal have now scored three or more goals in four consecutive games. The last time they achieved this was back in January 2011.
'I'm back, everything is good'
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Arsenal
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette speaking to BT Sport..
On their performance: "It was a good game, even though we conceded, I am happy. I am back, so everything is good. I wanted a hat-trick like Aaron (Ramsey), but it's fine, I'm happy."
Is the tie over?: "Job done for today, but we also have an important game on Sunday that we need to focus on, before we think about the second leg."
FULL-TIME
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sporting Lisbon
A dominant display from Europa League favourites Atletico Madrid, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Koke and Antoine Griezmann.
However I'm sure one or two Atleti fans won't be able to shake the feeling their team should have ended the tie, with Sporting well off the pace tonight.
A glimmer of hope remains for the Portuguese side in the second leg.
Running the show...
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Definitely didn't think that was going to end 4-1 at half-time. Aaron Ramsey went so close to a hat-trick when he hit the post.
Mesut Ozil was utterly brilliant throughout the game. A true joy to watch today.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Job practically done for Arsenal. All they need to do to reach the Europa League semi-finals is avoid a three-goal defeat in Moscow next Thursday.
They could have won this 7-2 really.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Mesut Ozil crosses the ball into keeper Igor Akinfeev's arms. The first cross which hasn't found a man I'd say.
David: Both Monreal & Ramsey are so underrated at Arsenal. Both have been shining lights in dark times, especially Nacho.
Gregory: Had Aubemayang been allowed to play, the score line could have been in double digits.
INJURY TIME
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Three minutes added on.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
CSKA have a chance to pull another back as Pontus Wernbloom spins his defender but then shoots wide from 20 yards.
I guess if they did score again, a 2-0 win in Moscow to qualify isn't impossible.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi goes for a run into the opposition area (for some unknown reason), but overruns the ball and his cross doesn't cause any danger.
A proper Gerard Pique moment there from the German.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Aaron Ramsey probably isn't going to get a hat-trick - but it's not for a lack of trying. His latest effort bobbles just wide of the far post.
Elsewhere in Europe...
Lazio 4-2 Red Bull Salzburg
What a response! Lazio score twice in a matter of moments after conceding.
First Felipe Anderson blasts past several despairing Salzburg defenders to restore Lazio's advantage.
Then Lucas Leiva wins the ball back in midfield and feeds Ciro Immobile to score his 37th goal of the season. Scenes.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Danny Welbeck should make this five. Aaron Ramsey's cross finds the Arsenal sub, who shoots straight at Igor Akinfeev from six yards.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
CSKA Moscow bring off Ahmed Musa, who has had a decent game. Teenager Khetag Khosonov replaces him.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
CSKA Moscow only brought a few hundred fans - but not many of them appear to be wearing tops.
It's only 8C.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Cup-tied Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is enjoying this...
Elsewhere in Europe...
Lazio 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg
He's barely been on the pitch a minute!
Substitute Takumi Minamino plays a one-two with Munas Dabbur and finishes coolly to equalise for Salzburg.
Manager Marco Rose should give himself a pat on the back.
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin brings down Pontus Wernbloom and is the second Gunners player booked today.
Alexandre Lacazette is shaking his head on the bench - he wanted that hat-trick.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Is Aaron Ramsey ever going to get a hat-trick today? He gets the ball from Alex Iwobi 20 yards out and his curling effort comes back off the post.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Jack Wilshere was replaced by Mohamed Elneny in that switch too.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
No hat-trick for Alexandre Lacazette today as he's replaced by Danny Welbeck, who Arsene Wenger said before the game had a "back problem".
CSKA bring on Georgi Milanov for Bibras Natcho.
David: Ozil in this form is up there with the best ballers in the world. Such brilliant vision!
Anon: Ozil is not a driver of a team. When it's going well for the whole team he's spraying mesmerising passes all over the place. When it's not his head drops and he disappears. Great players set the mood and tempo for the whole team to follow. That's what stops Özil being world class.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Mesut Ozil, who is having an excellent game, is almost on the scoresheet. Alex Iwobi squares, Ozil shoots and it's saved by Igor Akinfeev. Aaron Ramsey tries to turn the rebound in but he's offside.
Collins: If Lacazette gets another penalty, I want him to give it to Petr Cech, that guy needs confidence too.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Nacho Monreal is the latest Arsenal player to have a go from a Mesut Ozil ball but his header is right at Igor Akinfeev.
Ozil's passing stats tonight must be crazy. He could have assisted about eight goals at this stage.
Elsewhere in Europe...
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sporting
Atletico Madrid really should have put this game to bed.
Centre-back Diego Godin had the ball in the back of the net, but Kevin Gameiro was ruled offside in the build-up.
Earlier Sebastien Coates' missed interception put Diego Costa in on goal. He tried to round Rui Patricio but the goalkeeper pinched the ball from his feet. The striker had too long to think about it basically.
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Remarkable. Mesut Ozil plays in Alex Iwobi, who instead of shooting tries to roll the ball across goal for Alexandre Lacazette.
The hat-trick seeking Lacazette smashes the ball across goal and wide - it's a sitter, but he's sort of saved by the offside flag. It wouldn't have counted.
Why didn't Iwobi shoot though? Baffling.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
That's Alan Dzagoev's last action. Brazilian forward Vitinho, who scored against Manchester United in December, comes on.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
CSKA have the ball in the net but it's disallowed for offside. Good decision.
Pontus Wernbloom's low shot is saved by Petr Cech, the ball loops into the air and Alan Dzagoev heads into the empty net.
But Dzagoev was offside when his team-mate took the initial shot.
Gregory: Call me a dreamer but can foresee an all English European Super Cup.
Kieran: You'll have heard of the term 'Incurable optimists' but hopefully, tonight's result will medicate the many naysayers at AFC. Curable pessimists we could call them. :-)
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Georgi Schennikov shoots a long way over the bar from towards the edge of the box. To be fair, CSKA look capable of scoring another goal. But Arsenal look like they could score another three.