Irish Premiership: As it Happened

That all from us on a night when Coleraine reclaimed top spot in the Premiership thanks to a 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers to put pressure on Crusaders ahead of their visit to Warrenpoint on Monday night.

Glenavon missed out on the chance to strengthen their position in third spot as they lost at Dungannon but fourth placed Linfield missed the chance to cut the gap to just a point when they conceded an injury time equaliser at Ballinamallard.

Cliftonville remain on the fringes of the race for third after a comfortable home win over Ards.

The final place in the top six will be decided on Monday night with Ballymena United - who beat Glentoran - aiming to pip the Oval men to sixth position if they can beat Ballinamallard.

