Irish Premiership: As it Happened
- Ballinamallard 2-2 Linfield (R)
- Cliftonville 3-0 Ards (R)
- Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers (R)
- Dungannon 3-2 Glenavon (R)
- Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena United (R)
By Alvin McCaig and Stephen Alexander
That's a wrap
That all from us on a night when Coleraine reclaimed top spot in the Premiership thanks to a 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers to put pressure on Crusaders ahead of their visit to Warrenpoint on Monday night.
Glenavon missed out on the chance to strengthen their position in third spot as they lost at Dungannon but fourth placed Linfield missed the chance to cut the gap to just a point when they conceded an injury time equaliser at Ballinamallard.
Cliftonville remain on the fringes of the race for third after a comfortable home win over Ards.
The final place in the top six will be decided on Monday night with Ballymena United - who beat Glentoran - aiming to pip the Oval men to sixth position if they can beat Ballinamallard.
Join us again next Saturday for live coverage of the Irish Cup semi-finals and the rearranged league game between Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts.
Bye for now.
Dungannon Swifts 3-2 Glenavon
Ballinamallard Utd 2-2 Linfield
Looking up at the rest
Bannsiders a point clear at summit
Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers
Gorman praise for second-half Bannsiders display
Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers
RED CARD
Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena United
...To add to Glentoran's woes. the men from east Belfast ended the game with 10 men as Willie Garrett was sent-off in the closing stages.
FULL-TIME
Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena Utd
Ballymena give themselves a great chance of moving into the top six ahead of the league split with a crucial 2-1 win over Glentoran at the Oval.
After suffering six defeats in seven matches in all competitions, the Sky Blues move to within a point of sixth-placed Glentoran with victories over Cliftonville on Tuesday evening and Glentoran tonight.
A win over Ballinamallard at the Showgrounds on Monday night would be enough to clinch a place in the top six.
Glentoran lose in the league for the first time under Ronnie McFall, having previously won two and lost two.
Irish Premiership - Results
Friday night's final scores
FULL-TIME
Dungannon Swifts 3-2 Glenavon
Sean Clucas' late header thwarts Glenavon's comeback and gives Dungannon victory.
FULL-TIME
Ballinamallard Utd 2-2 LInfield
Another precious point for Ballinamallard in their battle against relegation, thanks to Sean Noble's injury time equaliser.
FULL-TIME
Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers
Coleraine go top of the Premiership!
FULL-TIME
Cliftonville 3-0 Ards
GOAL
Dungannon Swifts 3-2 Glenavon
Dungannon go back in front in stoppage time as Seanan Clucas' looping header from Mark Patton's cross drops into the net.
Donnelly completes Cliftonville treble
Cliftonville 3-0 Ards
GOAL
Ballinamallard Utd 2-2 LInfield
The 10 men of Ballinamallard are level!
Ryan Curran collects a loose ball and releases Sean Noble who races through and shoots past Alex Moore, despite the young keeper getting a touch on the ball.
Joy for Jay as striker extends Reds lead
Cliftonville 3-0 Ards
GOAL
Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers
A lifeline for Rangers as Michael Smith rifles into the top corner. Four minutes left for Carrick to find as equaliser.
RED CARD
Ballinamallard United 1-2 Linfield
Drama at Ferney Park as Mallards substitute Josh McIlwaine - only on the pitch for a matter of minutes - is shown a straight red card for a foul on Niall Quinn.
GOAL
Cliftonville 3-0 Ards
It's a hat-trick for Jay Donnelly as he slots home from Joe Gormley's pass.
GOAL
Coleraine 3-1 Carrick Rangers
Josh Carson strikes low into the net and the points look save now for the Bannsiders.
GOAL
Dungannon Swifts 2-2 Glenavon
What a transformation at Stangmore Park as Glenavon, looking dead and buried at 2-0 down just a few minutes ago, are now level thanks to Sammy Clingan's majestic free kick.
The Northern Ireland international lifts his shot over the Dungannon wall and into the net via the underside of the crossbar.
GOAL
Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Glenavon
Glenavon haul themselves back into contention at Stangmore Park as Robbie Norton's low drive from 20 yards gives the visitors fresh hope.
GOAL
Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena Utd
Kofi Balmer volleys home a wonderfully struck shot from the edge of the box to restore Ballymena's lead at the Oval in the 76th minute.
There was a slight hint of a deflection - either way Glens goalkeeper Elliott Morris had no chance.
McConaghie to Coleraine's rescue
Coleraine 2-1 Carrick Rangers
This game is far from finished - a back-post header is cleared off the line by Bannsiders defender Gareth McConaghie. It's going to be a nervous final 10 minutes for the title challengers.
GOAL
Ballinamallard United 1-2 Linfield
Linfield have turned this game around in the space of a few minutes as Andrew Waterworth sends Richard Brush the wrong way from the penalty spot.
The spot kick had been awarded for a handball offence which was fiercely disputed by the home side.
GOAL
Dungannon Swifts 2-0 Glenavon
Daniel Hughes doubles his and Dungannon's tally from the penalty spot after Joel Cooper is penalised for a foul in the area.
GOAL
Cliftonville 2-0 Ards
Jay Donnelly completes his double to put the Reds in control at Solitude. The striker rose six yards out to head in from Ruairi Harkin's corner.
GOAL
Ballinamallard United 1-1 Linfield
Niall Quinn's inswinging free kick is powerfully headed home by Mark Stafford to bring Linfield level.
The big defender's celebrations are muted as he scores against his former club.
CLOSE!
Cliftonville 1-0 Ards
Jonny Frazer almost levels for Ards and it takes a good save from Brian Neeson to keep the Reds in front. At the other end Chris Curran whistles one wide.
GOAL
Glentoran 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Curtis Allen draws Glentoran level midway through the second half, tapping in after the ball dropped to his foot.
Ross Glendinning failed to collect Ross Redman's cross and ace predator Allen had the simplest of tasks to slot home his 21st of the season.
CLOSE!
Dungannon Swifts 1-0 Glenavon
Almost a second for the Swifts as Douglas Wilson's header from a corner is cleared off the line by Glenavon defender Andy McGrory.
It's Burns night at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Coleraine 2-1 Carrick Rangers
Curran puts Mallards ahead
Ballinamallard Utd 1-0 Linfield
Watch how Ryan Curran put Ballinamallard United in front against Linfield.
Eyes on the ball
Cliftonville 1-0 Ards
Carson levels it for Coleraine
Coleraine 2-1 Carrick Rangers
GREAT SAVE!
Dungannon Swifts 1-0 Glenavon
Andy Coleman makes a great stop from Joel Cooper to preserve Dungannon's slender advantage.
GOAL
Coleraine 2-1 Carrick Rangers
Aaron Burns slots in from eight yards to put Coleraine in front. The man who missed the first-half penalty makes amends with a cool finish after good work from Brad Lyons. Oran Kearney's half-time team talk has worked wonders with the hosts coming from behind to lead and now on course to go top of the Premiership.
GOAL
Ballinamallard Utd 1-0 Linfield
A potential lifeline for the Mallards in their relegation battle on 57 minutes as a right wing cross is met with a perfect glancing header from Ryan Curran.
It's the striker's 13th goal of the campaign but it's anything but unlucky for the home side.