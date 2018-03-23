Action from Carrick against Coleraine

Irish Premiership: As it Happened

Click icon to listen to Sportsound

Summary

  1. Ballinamallard 2-2 Linfield (R)
  2. Cliftonville 3-0 Ards (R)
  3. Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers (R)
  4. Dungannon 3-2 Glenavon (R)
  5. Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena United (R)

Live Reporting

By Alvin McCaig and Stephen Alexander

All times stated are UK

That's a wrap

That all from us on a night when Coleraine reclaimed top spot in the Premiership thanks to a 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers to put pressure on Crusaders ahead of their visit to Warrenpoint on Monday night.

Glenavon missed out on the chance to strengthen their position in third spot as they lost at Dungannon but fourth placed Linfield missed the chance to cut the gap to just a point when they conceded an injury time equaliser at Ballinamallard.

Cliftonville remain on the fringes of the race for third after a comfortable home win over Ards.

The final place in the top six will be decided on Monday night with Ballymena United - who beat Glentoran - aiming to pip the Oval men to sixth position if they can beat Ballinamallard.

Join us again next Saturday for live coverage of the Irish Cup semi-finals and the rearranged league game between Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts.

Bye for now.

What they said

Dungannon Swifts 3-2 Glenavon

We made it very nervy for ourselves, going 2-0 in front with maybe 20 minutes to go and then inviting Glenavon back into the game. But the boys, coming off a poor enough run of results, showed great character and belief in themselves and they tried to fight hard to force a winner and thankfully that came from a good header from Seanan Clucas.

Rodney McAreeDungannon Swifts manager

What they said

Ballinamallard Utd 2-2 Linfield

Ballinamallard worked their socks off - they are fighting for their lives and credit to them. As poorly as we played, we got out of jail a wee bit by going 2-1 up when we did but sadly a mistake at the end cost us. The last five or 10 minutes of the game probably sum up where our season has been at.

David HealyLinfield manager

Looking up at the rest

Irish Premiership - Bottom of the table
BBC Sport
Bannsiders a point clear at summit

Irish Premiership - Top of the table
BBC Sport
What they said

Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers

We were sloppy in possession in the first half and we got a bit of a telling off at half-time. Luckily enough we corrected things in the second half and got the goals. It brings a feelgood factor to the club to be top of the league. Carrick fought hard and were unlucky but we dug deep and it is a fantastic win for us. We'll just keep fighting for every point.

Josh CarsonColeraine scorer

Gorman praise for second-half Bannsiders display

Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers

Coleraine are back to the top of league and it could a fantastic season for them. In the first half they lacked a spark and creativity but from the first second of the second half they were sharper and had more energy. The equaliser came at a good time and from there they kicked on. The scoreline maybe flatters Carrick a bit.

Tony GormanSportsound summariser

RED CARD

Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena United

...To add to Glentoran's woes. the men from east Belfast ended the game with 10 men as Willie Garrett was sent-off in the closing stages.

FULL-TIME

Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena Utd

Ballymena give themselves a great chance of moving into the top six ahead of the league split with a crucial 2-1 win over Glentoran at the Oval.

After suffering six defeats in seven matches in all competitions, the Sky Blues move to within a point of sixth-placed Glentoran with victories over Cliftonville on Tuesday evening and Glentoran tonight.

A win over Ballinamallard at the Showgrounds on Monday night would be enough to clinch a place in the top six.

Glentoran lose in the league for the first time under Ronnie McFall, having previously won two and lost two.

Irish Premiership - Results

Friday night's final scores

Irish Premiership Results 23/03/2018
BBC Sport
FULL-TIME

Dungannon Swifts 3-2 Glenavon

Sean Clucas' late header thwarts Glenavon's comeback and gives Dungannon victory.

FULL-TIME

Ballinamallard Utd 2-2 LInfield

Another precious point for Ballinamallard in their battle against relegation, thanks to Sean Noble's injury time equaliser.

FULL-TIME

Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers

Coleraine go top of the Premiership!

FULL-TIME

Cliftonville 3-0 Ards

GOAL

Dungannon Swifts 3-2 Glenavon

Dungannon go back in front in stoppage time as Seanan Clucas' looping header from Mark Patton's cross drops into the net.

Donnelly completes Cliftonville treble

Cliftonville 3-0 Ards

Jay Donnelly claims his hat-trick

GOAL

Ballinamallard Utd 2-2 LInfield

The 10 men of Ballinamallard are level!

Ryan Curran collects a loose ball and releases Sean Noble who races through and shoots past Alex Moore, despite the young keeper getting a touch on the ball.

Joy for Jay as striker extends Reds lead

Cliftonville 3-0 Ards

Jay Donnelly grabs his second of the night against Ards

GOAL

Coleraine 3-2 Carrick Rangers

A lifeline for Rangers as Michael Smith rifles into the top corner. Four minutes left for Carrick to find as equaliser.

RED CARD

Ballinamallard United 1-2 Linfield

Drama at Ferney Park as Mallards substitute Josh McIlwaine - only on the pitch for a matter of minutes - is shown a straight red card for a foul on Niall Quinn.

GOAL

Cliftonville 3-0 Ards

It's a hat-trick for Jay Donnelly as he slots home from Joe Gormley's pass.

GOAL

Coleraine 3-1 Carrick Rangers

Josh Carson strikes low into the net and the points look save now for the Bannsiders.

GOAL

Dungannon Swifts 2-2 Glenavon

What a transformation at Stangmore Park as Glenavon, looking dead and buried at 2-0 down just a few minutes ago, are now level thanks to Sammy Clingan's majestic free kick.

The Northern Ireland international lifts his shot over the Dungannon wall and into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

GOAL

Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Glenavon

Glenavon haul themselves back into contention at Stangmore Park as Robbie Norton's low drive from 20 yards gives the visitors fresh hope.

GOAL

Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena Utd

Kofi Balmer volleys home a wonderfully struck shot from the edge of the box to restore Ballymena's lead at the Oval in the 76th minute.

There was a slight hint of a deflection - either way Glens goalkeeper Elliott Morris had no chance.

McConaghie to Coleraine's rescue

Coleraine 2-1 Carrick Rangers

This game is far from finished - a back-post header is cleared off the line by Bannsiders defender Gareth McConaghie. It's going to be a nervous final 10 minutes for the title challengers.

GOAL

Ballinamallard United 1-2 Linfield

Linfield have turned this game around in the space of a few minutes as Andrew Waterworth sends Richard Brush the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The spot kick had been awarded for a handball offence which was fiercely disputed by the home side.

GOAL

Dungannon Swifts 2-0 Glenavon

Daniel Hughes doubles his and Dungannon's tally from the penalty spot after Joel Cooper is penalised for a foul in the area.

GOAL

Cliftonville 2-0 Ards

Jay Donnelly completes his double to put the Reds in control at Solitude. The striker rose six yards out to head in from Ruairi Harkin's corner.

GOAL

Ballinamallard United 1-1 Linfield

Niall Quinn's inswinging free kick is powerfully headed home by Mark Stafford to bring Linfield level.

The big defender's celebrations are muted as he scores against his former club.

CLOSE!

Cliftonville 1-0 Ards

Jonny Frazer almost levels for Ards and it takes a good save from Brian Neeson to keep the Reds in front. At the other end Chris Curran whistles one wide.

GOAL

Glentoran 1-1 Ballymena Utd

Curtis Allen draws Glentoran level midway through the second half, tapping in after the ball dropped to his foot.

Ross Glendinning failed to collect Ross Redman's cross and ace predator Allen had the simplest of tasks to slot home his 21st of the season.

CLOSE!

Dungannon Swifts 1-0 Glenavon

Almost a second for the Swifts as Douglas Wilson's header from a corner is cleared off the line by Glenavon defender Andy McGrory.

It's Burns night at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Coleraine 2-1 Carrick Rangers

Aaron Burns gives the Bannsiders the lead against Carrick Rangers

Curran puts Mallards ahead

Ballinamallard Utd 1-0 Linfield

Watch how Ryan Curran put Ballinamallard United in front against Linfield.

A shock on the cards at Ferney? Curran heads the Mallards ahead against Linfield

Eyes on the ball

Cliftonville 1-0 Ards

Action from Cliftonville against Ards at Solitude
Press Eye
Carson levels it for Coleraine

Coleraine 2-1 Carrick Rangers

Josh Carson levels it up for Coleraine

GREAT SAVE!

Dungannon Swifts 1-0 Glenavon

Andy Coleman makes a great stop from Joel Cooper to preserve Dungannon's slender advantage.

GOAL

Coleraine 2-1 Carrick Rangers

Aaron Burns slots in from eight yards to put Coleraine in front. The man who missed the first-half penalty makes amends with a cool finish after good work from Brad Lyons. Oran Kearney's half-time team talk has worked wonders with the hosts coming from behind to lead and now on course to go top of the Premiership.

GOAL

Ballinamallard Utd 1-0 Linfield

A potential lifeline for the Mallards in their relegation battle on 57 minutes as a right wing cross is met with a perfect glancing header from Ryan Curran.

It's the striker's 13th goal of the campaign but it's anything but unlucky for the home side.

