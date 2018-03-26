Williams and Suarez

Wales v Uruguay in China Cup final

Follow live Welsh text

Summary

  1. Edinson Cavani scores on his 100th cap
  2. Choose from BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru commentary
  3. Wales beat China 6-0 in their semi-final
  4. Uruguay beat Czech Republic 2-0 in last four

Live Reporting

By Alistair Magowan and Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Uruguay collect the trophy

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

As Uruguay stride forward to collect the China Cup, we will bid you farewell.

Read the full match report here.

Thanks for joining us, see you next time.

'Bale a bit disappointing'

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales

It nearly did for Luis Suarez, who hit the post twice, but I think Gareth Bale was just below par.

Maybe it was having two games in close proximity, he was a little bit disappointing tonight. He played a little bit deeper, but he was mostly effective when he got close to Sam Vokes. I thought Bales, Vokes and Harry Wilson were too far apart.

Presentation time

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

The officials have been on and off the makeshift presentation stand in Nanning. Now we're waiting for the teams.....here come the Welsh team limbering rather gloomily up.

The wait for a trophy goes on. This has the slight feel of a Christmas morning when you don't get the gift you expect to receive. Smiles are at a premium.

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text on 81111

So what did you make of Ryan Giggs' second game as Wales boss? Could he have taken Declan John off sooner? And what else could he have done differently?

Should Giggs have taken John off sooner?

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales

I would have said that in future if we are being overloaded down our left, where Declan John was playing, maybe Ryan Giggs would make the changes sooner.

Trophy returns to South America

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Chile won this competition last January (defeating Iceland 1-0) so the trophy returns to South America.

Wales were by no means disgraced though by a Uruguay team that are heading to the World Cup in Russia this summer as the stats below show.

.
BBC Sport

Get Involved

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

View more on twitter

'Wales will have learnt a lot'

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales

They might be ranked two places below Wales, but Uruguay have quality players, look at the teams they play for: Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Barcelona. When you look at it, you have to say there is no disgrace in this. We've learnt a lot.

Uruguay are the China Cup winners

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

So Uruguay are the China Cup winners....Gareth Bale said before the game that winning a trophy would be "massive" for Wales but they've lost out here to superior opponents.

Wales seemed to step it up when they reverted to a 4-4-2 late on but it wasn't enough to force penalties.

FULL-TIME

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

That's it. Lots of effort from Wales, decent play at times from their young side, but they cannot find the final ball.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Great cross from Ryan Hedges. Probably the best of the night but Billy Bodin can't reach it at the far post.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

A chance for Wales but Ashley Williams can't direct a long ball towards goal.

SUBSTITUTION

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Edinson Cavani now heads off for a rest. Will his goal be the winner?

Thirty seconds of regulation time left.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Uruguay are sitting deep inviting Wales on. But at the other end a long ball almost catches the Welsh defence out.

Luis Suarez races clear but Connor Roberts makes a brilliant last-ditch tackle to save the day.

SUBSTITUTION

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Wales defender Ben Davies heads off and is replaced by Ryan Hedges for his second Wales cap.

Three minutes of added time.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Wales have had 15 corners but still no sign of a goal. Just two minutes remaining to rescue this now. Uruguay are looking comfortable.

Bale has to be better for Wales

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales

Gareth Bale’s got to do better than he’s done tonight. He’s been poor, he’s got to know when you can have those extra touches or not.

Get Involved

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

SUBSTITUTION

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Another change for Uruguay as former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani replaces Nahitan Nandez.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Wales now adopting a traditional 4-4-2, a system their manager Ryan Giggs knows well from his days as a player at Manchester United. He'll be hoping for a late United style revival here.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Lee Evans with another volley at the Uruguay goal but it trickles wide from 20 yards.

Can Wales find an equaliser and go on to win a first out-right trophy since the British Home Championship in 1937? (They shared the trophy in 1970).

Better from Wales, can they equalise?

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales

It’s been better from us, more composure, some good touches. There’s good closing down.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Ouch. Gareth Bale takes a lump out of Lucas Torreira. Wales had Uruguay penned in there - that was rash.

SUBSTITUTION

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Another change for Wales as Chris Gunter is replaced by Adam Matthews. The substitutes have provided some extra energy to the team so far.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

The initial corner is easily cleared but from the follow-up cross, Ashley Williams goes down looking for a penalty.

I'm not sure there was much in that. Is he claiming that he was held?

Get Involved

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

View more on twitter

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Could this be shaping up to be one of those games where there's a sting in the tail for the South Americans?

We have another Welsh corner.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Nearly, but not quite. A decent save from Fernando Muslera prevents Lee Evans' drive from finding the bottom corner.

Wales coming back into this now.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Wales finally get in down the left but Andy King's left footed shot is deflected wide. A sixth corner and a chance to apply some pressure on Uruguay.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

SUBSTITUTION

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Uruguay follow suit as Lucas Torreira coms onto replace Cristian Rodriguez. He's been full of running as his wet-through shirt shows as he comes off the pitch.

Wales' Harry Wilson then makes way for Lee Evans.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

It's Mexican wave time. Perhaps symbolic of events on the pitch. Not a lot is happening for Wales at the moment.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Intricate play down the left and Uruguay are nearly in again. It's a poor cut back from Cristian Rodriguez though and Wales survive.

SUBSTITUTION

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Ryan Giggs makes another change as Sam Vokes is replaced by Preston striker Bill Bodin.

If you know your Welsh football history, you might have heard of his father, Paul!

'Where there is Bale, there is hope'

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Sport Wales in Nanning, China

After moving up a gear early in the second half, Uruguay appear to have eased off slightly, perhaps mindful of over-exerting themselves in what is, after all, a friendly fixture.

Wales might be glad for something of a breather, having withstood heavy pressure for much of this game.

And as far as the Welsh fans - and Chinese - here in Nanning are concerned, where there is Bale, there is hope.

Wales' forwards need a compass to find each other

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales

I think we’ve noticed something tonight we haven’t done in the last game, our front three of Bale, Vokes and Wilson are so far apart, they’re nowhere near each other.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

That was a better period for Wales who have twenty-five minutes to find a goal and take this game to penalties. There will be no extra time in this one.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

From the resulting corner, there's a goalmouth scramble but the ball somehow evades three Welsh players and Uruguay clear.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Gareth Bale's free-kick clips the top of the wall and the ball goes behind for a corner.

Just didn't quite get enough on that one.

Wales 0-1 Uruguay

Free-kick Wales. Good play from Harry Wilson - here's a chance for Gareth Bale to strike one.

