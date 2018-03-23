Costa Rica celebrate

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica (Urena)
  2. Urena with neat finish for visitors
  3. Visitors' Ruiz hit bar in second half
  4. Alex McLeish's second stint in charge of Scotland
  5. McKenna, McTominay McDonald and McBurnie earned first Scots caps

Live Reporting

By Thomas McGuigan

All times stated are UK

Goodbye

FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

So, Scotland lose to Costa Rica in Alex McLeish's first game in his second spell in charge of the national side.

It's the same result as when the sides met at Italia 90. We'll have more reaction and highlights at our website later.

Thanks for your company, good night.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

"It was a good exercise," says Scotland's Matt Ritchie. "Obviously, a new squad, a new manager and new ideas. You could see from the first half that to the second half, it was much improved.

"I think that was down to the lads getting to know one another. It was a good night but obviously not the result we were hoping for. We created some good chances in the second half and hopefully we can continue to improve and be ready for the qualifiers."

Scotland's Matt Ritchie
Reuters
Matt Ritchie says Scotland manager Alex McLeish has introduced new ideas to the squad

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'If guys don't step up, bin them' - Miller

FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Willie Miller

Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

I think Alex McLeish will give more players an opportunity in the Hungary game and have a good look at them. He's got every right - if these guys don't step up to the plate and don't take the opportunity, then bin them. It's as simple as that.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Debutants 'a plus' for McLeish

FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish: "We were never really up on them the way we wanted to be, high on the back three and make the goalie kick.

"Maybe a bit of apprehension, some new caps in the team. We've got five guys on the pitch who haven't played for Scotland before and that's a plus.

"The next step is, can they maintain and stay in the set-up? Getting a wee taste of that hopefully would've whetted their appetite.

"Second half was better - much more tempo, much more urgency. Just a little bit laboured in the first half.

"There's some young kids that we're still going to look at. It's an ongoing process, it's not going to be overnight.

"You could see they're a well-drilled side, they've played together for a long time."

Scotland manager Alex McLeish
epa
Alex McLeish says Scotland's improvement won't happen overnight

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mulgrew positive despite loss

FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Speaking after the match, Scotland skipper Charlie Mulgrew said: “It’s been a good week, it’s been different.

“It’s difficult when it’s a friendly but it’s up to us to create that atmosphere. In the first half we didn’t press as a team and didn’t sit off as a team, and that’s where we got most of our problems.

“We sorted that at half-time and [there were] definitely encouraging signs.

“The message was nice and clear at half time, get up higher, get pressing. You saw that in the second half, they never had much and we dominated."

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew
sns
Charlie Mulgrew says there were "encouraging signs" in the defeat at Hampden

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

@bbcsportscot & facebook.com/bcsportscotland

Thefootballblether: Defeat for Scotland in Alex McLeish's first game back. Disappointing but got to search for green shoots of hope. Robertson head and shoulders above rest, get one of the strikers re-familiarised with a barn door and could be promising.

Michael Griffin: I thought the Scotland team that finished the game was much stronger than that which started. A lot more zip and energy.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

@bbcsportscot & facebook.com/bcsportscotland

Craig Currie: Was that positive or not? Unsure some decent showings but formation needs work.

Emz Adam: Well, that was appalling Scotland.

Alan P: Scotland: are you Hungary for more?

Lindyloo: Andrew Robertson is world-class.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Difficult to judge Scotland' - Miller

FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Willie Miller

Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

"It was better in the second half and we showed more appetite, but I didn't think it could get any worse. Let's put it that way.

"We sat off them in the first half and allowed them to dictate play and our possession was very poor. We created hardly any opportunities; the second half was much better and the substitutions helped as well.

"It's difficult to judge because Costa Rica just settled for it in the second half, didn't they?"

Scotland players at full-time
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The boos say a lot

FT Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Martin Dowden

BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden

There were notable boos at full time which suggest not many onlookers saw too much to get excited about tonight.

Costa Rica were far too comfortable in the first half and although Scotland showed more intent thereafter, it wasn't entirely inspiring.

Oli McBurnie, Scott McTominay and Scott McKenna have not done their chances much harm but for a first match in charge and talk of building excitement and belief, this side simply did not deliver.

A better showing is required against Hungary.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Boos accompany the full-time whistle as Costa Rica see out added time to secure victory in the first game of Alex McLeish's second spell in charge of Scotland.

Stats from Hampden
BBC Sport

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

@bbcsportscot & facebook.com/bcsportscotland

Derek Brown: This is poor. Get the feeling that Costa Rica could score more if they wanted to.

Graeme: Terrible Scotland performance tonight. Terrible team selection. Big Eck has his work cut out!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

INJURY TIME

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Three minutes of added time at Hampden.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Callum Paterson whips in a sumptuous cross... headed narrowly wide by Andrew Robertson.

Will that prove to be Scotland's best chance to restore parity?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

McGinn industry

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Substitute John McGinn has brought some added zip and energy to Scotland's midfield as they search for an equaliser.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Robertson continues to threaten

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Scotland hit Costa Rica on the counter attack as Andrew Robertson shows the opposition a clean pair of heels but Matt Ritchie can't get a clean shot away from Robertson's centre.

Skipper Charlie Mulgrew is replaced by Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.

Scotland defender Andrew Robertson
Reuters
Andrew Robertson has impressed on an otherwise disappointing night for Scotland

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Stuart Armstrong does well to regain possession on the right before teeing up Matt Ritchie but Acosta is there to block the shot.

More frustration for Scotland, as Matt Phillips comes on for Oli McBurnie.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Better but not enough

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Martin Dowden

BBC Sport Scotland

Scotland’s second half performance has improved but not enough to suggest many players have impressed.

Matt Ritchie did have a great opportunity moments ago as did Robertson but there has not been enough threat, not enough to get supporters overly engaged in the action.

One thing Alex McLeish would have wished for would have been moments to build confidence, moments to give a sense that momentum can be built over the coming fixtures.

It hasn’t emerged leaving a rather flat feeling around the stadium.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Another Scotland chance is lost. Andrew Robertson, the hosts' most impressive player on show, sends a low cross into the box but Oli McBurnie can't connect from six yards out.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVE!

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Scotland come alive as substitute Callum McGregor threads a superb ball through to Matt Ritchie, whose fierce drive is parried high into the air by Keylor Navas... and drops onto the roof of the net.

"Good play from Scotland and a real opportunity," says BBC Sportsound's Willie Miller.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Can Scotland find an equaliser?

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Alex McLeish's side trail by that early Marco Urena strike and are stepping up their efforts to restore parity but they've lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

Half an hour remaining at Hampden.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland changes

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor come on for Scott McTominay and Tom Cairney, respectively.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

All smiles for the visitors...

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Costa Rica fans
Reuters
The visiting fans are delighted with the scoreline at Hampden
Scotland players discuss what to do next after conceding the opening goal at Hampden
Getty Images
Scotland hold an inquest after conceding the opening goal

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

McBurnie thwarted

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Oli McBurnie spurns a chance for a Scotland equaliser as he turns back into Costa Rican traffic to get a shot away with his right foot, when he might have been better going with his left.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HITS THE WOODWORK

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Costa Rica are a whisker away from doubling their lead as Bryan Ruiz ghosts away from Andrew Robertson but sees his fierce drive clip the crossbar to give Scotland a reprieve.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Better from Scotland

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Better, much better from Scotland. Some neat passing sees Scott McKenna free down the left but the debutant's cross is too deep and high for Matt Ritchie.

"It's the world of a difference," says BBC Sportsound's Willie Miller on Scotland pushing up their back three.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

We're back under way at Hampden.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

@bbcsportscot & facebook.com/bcsportscotland

Mikey Love: Strachan SOS

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HALF-TIME Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Stats from Hampden
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Costa RIca press for second

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Colindres fires in a shot from just outside the box but it's blocked by Andrew Robertson and the hosts repel the danger.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Positive slant?

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Martin Dowden

BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden

Thus far, there has not been much to celebrate for Scotland in this match.

Scott McTominay has looked comfortable. Oli McBurnie has shown desire and energy. Beyond that? Not much at all. Andrew Robertson is beginning to look his usual threat down the left though.

It is difficult to fathom the overall lack of inspiration. Pre-match, Alex McLeish talked a very good game. His side have failed to match it.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland's dangerman

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Andrew Robertson is getting more and more of the ball, and the Liverpool defender is looking like Scotland's most dangerous player.

However, a few teasing deliveries have failed to find the boot, or head, of a Scotland team-mate.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

@bbcsportscot & facebook.com/bcsportscotland

Goldenbhoy: Well, gets any false hope buried deep as early as possible. Back to pessimistic despair for Scottish football fans.

Kevin Dawson: Well, Charlie Mulgrew just demonstrated there why Division 3 defenders should not be playing at international level for Scotland.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland chance

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

The flicker of a chance for Scotland? Andrew Robertson gallops down the left and sends a low cross into the box... Oli McBurnie tumbles in the box under the close attentions of the Costa Rica defence, but no penalty.

"That wasn't a penalty," booms BBC Radio Scotland's Willie Miller.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Counting the Costa

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

It's the visitors who have their tails up at Hampden. Will Scotland find an equaliser before the break?

Costa Rica celebrate
PA
Costa Rica"s Marco Urena [second left] celebrates firing home the opener

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVE!

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Oli McBurnie checks that Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is still awake, forcing the Real Madrid star into a save from a fierce drive.

Better from Scotland, but Alex McLeish will want to see a quicker pace from his players as they search for an equaliser.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Costa Rica growing in confidence

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

The visitors are growing in confidence, with Borges and Oviedo looking to attack Scotland at every opportunity.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Guzmán earns a yellow card for chopping down Oli McBurnie. Referee Tobias Stieler flashes the card but Scotland can't muster up an equaliser from the subsequent free kick.

Alex McLeish will be looking for more from his troops.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Celtic's Cristian Gamboa, in a rare start in Glasgow, is trying to get involved in every Costa Rica foray forward.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Uncertainty reigns

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Martin Dowden

BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden

This is exactly the start Scotland did not want. The performance to this point just hasn’t been up to scratch.

Alex McLeish’s side started very tepidly allowing Costa Rica far too much time on the ball.

The swagger he demanded has been missing in these early stages.

Let’s remember though that this is an experienced Costa Rican side who will go to the World Cup. They are not the so called minnows of 1990.

The teams are very different from then but the scoreline isn’t.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland chance

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

The Scots, looking to respond immediately, go close through Callum Paterson's effort from Matt Ritchie's wicked corner. However, the ball drifts narrowly wide.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top