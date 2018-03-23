Germany v Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo's double takes him up to third on the all-time international scorers list - on 81. He's probably not going to catch Iran legend Ali Daei's 109. Ferenc Puskas' 84 for Hungary is surely on the agenda though.
France 2-3 Colombia
France midfielder N'Golo Kante hits a terribly scuffed shot that is going a mile wide until it hits Wissam Ben Yedder on the head and goes over the bar.
GOAL - France 2-3 Colombia
Juan Fernando Quintero (85 mins)
Colombia have come from 2-0 down to lead at the Stade de France. Juan Fernando Quintero steps up and slams the ball home beyond the reach of the diving Hugo Lloris.
PENALTY TO COLOMBIA
France 2-2 Colombia
Samuel Umtiti brings down Jose Izquierdo - penalty for Colombia.
What a man. What a man. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in injury time as Portugal came from behind to beat Egypt 2-1.
As in both of his goals were in injury time. Mohamed Salah had given Egypt the lead.
SUBSTITUTION
France 2-2 Colombia
France have brought a couple of players on for debuts in the last few minutes, Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez and Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder, scourge of Manchester United.
Even Paul Pogba is on the pitch now.
Colombia, meanwhile, replace James Rodriguez with Juan Fernando Quintero.
Argentina 2-0 Italy
It's all over in Manchester and Lionel Messi-less Argentina beat Italy 2-0 thanks to Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini goals.
Italy, who remember are not going to the World Cup, have failed to score for three games in a row for the first time since June 2012.
Germany 1-1 Spain
Germany are unbeaten in 22 games (W16 D6) - their second longest run. They can equal their record of 23 (October 1978 to December 1980) when they face Brazil on Tuesday.
FULL-TIME
Germany 1-1 Spain
It's all over. The first half was better than the second, to be honest.
Germany are now unbeaten in 22 games, 17 without defeat for Spain.
Jonny Vegas: Looks like German and Spain are both content with continuing their unbeaten runs and settling for a draw.
Neither side have lost since Euro 2016
Germany 1-1 Spain
Sloppy Spanish defending gifts the ball to Mario Gomez, but he stumbles and the visitors get the ball out.
Argentina are 2-0 up against Italy as Manuel Lanzini pings one into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Germany 1-1 Spain
Lucas Vazquez loses the ball to Leroy Sane, I'd basically forgotten either of them had come on. This game has just drifted since all the subs. Three minutes to go.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 1-1 Spain
Germany make a switch up front. The impressive Timo Werner is replaced by Mario Gomez, who is still only 32.
France 2-2 Colombia
Colombia are level through Radamel Falcao
N'Golo Kante of all people is caught in possession for France and Colombia break through on the right before Rodriguez finds Falcao to equalise.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 1-1 Spain
Can't they just make all these subs at the same time? Spain bring on 21-year-old Villarreal midfielder Rodri for his debut. Bayern Munich's Thiago is the man replaced.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 1-1 Spain
Leon Goretzka replaces Thomas Muller, who will be his Bayern Munich team-mate next season, for Germany.
Argentina 1-0 Italy
Ever Banega's goal was his sixth for Argentina.
He doesn't score very often - roughly one in every 10 internationals - but he must enjoy visiting Manchester.
He was part of the Sevilla team to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League last week at Old Trafford.
Germany 1-1 Spain
Just to prove CK was right with that tweet, Timo Werner skips past Koke and then rolls a pass across the six-yard box but nobody is there to tap the ball home.
CK: Germany has a lot of decent midfielders ... no killer striker!
Germany 1-1 Spain
Spain have a couple of chances. First of all Germany overplay in defence and Diego Costa's shot is blocked by Jerome Boateng.
And now Saul fires one over from 30 yards.
There are just under 15 minutes left.
Argentina 1-0 Italy
We have a goal at the Etihad. Ever Banega has just put Argentina ahead. Gianluigi Buffon was completely unsighted and for once could not intervene.
Argentina 0-0 Italy
Italy have just brought on 20-year-old AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone for his international debut.
He has bagged 15 goals in his breakthrough season.
Germany 1-1 Spain
Been a few minutes since anything happened now. A flurry of subs really does kill the momentum. Joshua Kimmich crosses the ball right to David de Gea.
Elsewhere...
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has just put Nigeria ahead against Poland with a penalty that he won himself.
Argentina 0-0 Italy
A brief attacking flurry from Italy here who have fashioned a couple of good chances.
Lorenzo Insigne had the best of them, racing clear down the left channel. If only he could've perfected the Thierry Henry finish from that position!
Instead Willy Caballero parried the ball away - comfortably.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 1-1 Spain
The seventh sub of this game, classic international friendly fare. David Silva is replaced by Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, who I only recently discovered is 26 and not a youngster.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 1-1 Spain
Germany make a switch. On comes Manchester City winger Leroy Sane for Paris St-Germain fringe man Julian Draxler.
Germany 1-1 Spain
So close for Spain. Marco Asensio's cross is just too far in front of Diego Costa and David Silva slides it wide at the back post. It was inches away from being turned in by either player.
Elsewhere...
Argentina 0-0 Italy
The second period has pretty much followed the pattern of the first at Etihad Stadium, with Argentina controlling possession and Gianluigi Buffon showing his reflexes have not been dulled since turning 40.
The Italians have made a trio of changes and one them, Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta, has just stung club club-mate Willy Caballero's palms from distance.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 1-1 Spain
Spain's goalscorer Rodrigo is replaced, and on comes Diego Costa for his first cap since June.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Germany 1-1 Spain
Germany almost lead. Toni Kroos whips in an excellent free-kick, which Mats Hummels heads onto the top of the crossbar. This one could go either way yet.
Elsewhere...
It's Cristiano Ronaldo 0-1 Mohamed Salah, aka Portugal 0-1 Egypt. The Liverpool goal machine curls home from just outside the box.
Germany 1-1 Spain
Germany striker Timo Werner has a shot touched around the post by David de Gea but the referee says goal kick.
Germany 1-1 Spain
David Silva is almost picked out by a pass to put him through on goal but Jonas Hector cuts it out with a last-ditch sliding tackle.
A game with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah has surprisingly produced no goals yet, it's Portugal 0-0 Egypt after about 50 minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 1-1 Spain
An all Real Madrid attacking midfielder change for Spain. Marco Asensio replaces Isco.
Germany 1-1 Spain
Good saves at both ends in the space of a minute.
A wonderful point-blank stop by Marc-Andre ter Stegen denies Isco following Jordi Alba's cross.
And now David de Gea gets down well to touch Ilkay Gundogan's 20-yard shot around the post
FULL-TIME
France 2-3 Colombia
It's all over. How not to defend a 2-0 lead.
Portugal 2-1 Egypt
