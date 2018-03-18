La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - Ronaldo nets four for hosts

Cristiano Ronaldo nets four as Real Madrid move up to third in La Liga. What a game. Thanks for joining me.
FULL-TIME
Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo nets four as Real Madrid move up to third in La Liga.
What a game.
Thanks for joining me.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
Sub Anthony Lozano wants some of that action, but like blistering left-footed shot towards the front post is pushed away by Keylor Navas.
GOAL - Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo
Girona hit for six.
Guess who?
Cristiano Ronaldo gets his fourth goal of the game, slotting home a finish from 12 yards out from Toni Kroos's pass.
What a thriller this has been, pure entertainment.
Real Madrid 5-3 Girona
Into three minutes of added time. Still time for a few more goals.
GOAL - Real Madrid 5-3 Girona
Juanpe
Goalfest.
Real Madrid have been shocking at the back to and leave Girona defender Juanpe unmarked from six yards out.
Thank you very much, he says, rising to plant a header in at the far post.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 5-2 Girona
Michael Olunga replaces Cristhian Stuani and the sub plays in Cristian Portu, whos shot is pushed away by Keylor Navas.
Corner.
GOAL - Real Madrid 5-2 Girona
Gareth Bale
That does it.
The sub subs combine for Real Madrid's fifth.
Former Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric plays the ball through to another ex-Spurs man Gareth Bale, who beats the offside trap.
The ball is on his weaker right foot, but Welshman Bale clips a lovely finish past Yassine Bounou.
That will work wonders for his confidence.
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
Into the last five...
Lewis Amadi: If 2 players score a hattrick each... who goes with the match ball....?
Great question. Any ideas?
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
A final change for Real Madrid, not a defensive one either.
Karim Benzema, who has had a good game for his side, gets the applause from the home fans as he is replaced by Isco.
Also a change for Girona, Aday Benitez on for the on-loan Manchester City man Pablo Maffeo.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
What are Real Madrid playing at at the back?
Raphael Varane sells goalkeeper Keylor Navas short with a backpass, Cristhian Stuani nips up but his shot from the angle is blocked by the Costa Rican goalkeeper.
Into the last 10 minutes, a Girona goal will set us up for a very exciting finish.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
We have seen one hat-trick and almost see another.
Cristhian Stuani meets Alex Granell's dangerous free-kick, but cannot get enough on it and the ball drifts wide of the post.
babatunde sakiru: Never right off Benzema, I believe Zidane gave him a positive advice.
Hahaha. Well played!
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
Real Madrid continue to make these silly fouls in their own half, this time Lucas Vazquez on Johan Mojica down the left.
They have to be careful.
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
Real Madrid continue their sloppiness at the back with centre-back Raphael Varane conceding a corner.
But what's happened here?
Alex Granell mis-kicks his corner and it ends up on the halfway line.
Chance gone.
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
Girona going for it now, an attacking change.
Borja Garcia off, Anthony Lozano on.
A couple of changes for Real Madrid too.
Marcos Asensio and Mateo Kovacic are replaced by Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.
GOAL - Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
Cristhian Stuani
Hello! That man again.
Cristhian Stuani bags his second of the game, again with his head, outmuscling Dani Carvajal at the back post to squeeze one in at the far post.
Don't publish those Girona obituaries just yet.
Real Madrid 4-1 Girona
Game over you would think, but Cristhian Stuani is still making the runs and gets dispossessed on the edge of the box.
Girona get a free-kick on the right.
GOAL - Real Madrid 4-1 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo
Hat-trick hero.
Not the prettiest goal, but they all count.
Marco Asensio ghosts into the box and plays the ball to Karim Benzema, who really should score from six yards out but sees his shot pushed away by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
But Cristiano Ronaldo is in the right place at the right time to slot the ball home for his third.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Real Madrid 3-1 Girona
They all want a piece of the action now.
Further excellent play by Real Madrid, Marcelo playing a drag-back pass through to Marco Asensio.
The young Spaniard curls a cross into the area for Nacho - what's he doing there? - to head a looping effort onto the top of the crossbar.
GOAL - Real Madrid 3-1 Girona
Lucas Vazquez
Mountain to climb now for Girona.
It is an excellent team move from Real Madrid, involving Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese has already got two in this game but unselfishly rolls the ball off to Lucas Vazquez, who strokes in a finish into the bottom corner.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 2-1 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a hat-trick and he almost gets on the end of Marcelo's cross, but Girona defender Bernardo heads the ball away from the Real Madrid forward's toe.
Real Madrid 2-1 Girona
Terrible.
Johan Mojica's free-kick is smashed into the stand behind Keylor Navas's goal.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 2-1 Girona
But Real Madrid still have a mistake in them at the back.
Dani Carvajal challenges Cristhian Stuani from behind, bringing the former Boro man down bang on the edge of the box.
A booking for the Real Madrid defender and a free-kick for Girona.
Real Madrid 2-1 Girona
Real Madrid look in control now, stroking the ball around the Bernabeu turf.
Another goal for them will wrap this game up for them.
GOAL - Real Madrid 2-1 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo
Perfect start to the second half for Real Madrid.
Where are you, Babatunde? Karim Benzema doing nothing you say?
The Frenchman plays a throughball to Cristiano Ronaldo inside the area.
The Portuguese runs on to it and smashes a first-time left-footed finish, off the crossbar, and into the net.
Girona have to respond once again.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Under way again.
Sorry to say, Babatunde, but Karim Benzema is still out there for Real Madrid.
babatunde sakiru: Benzema is not doing anything meaningful in the team. Zidane should substitute at half-time.
GOAT...?
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
HALF-TIME
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Girona shocked Real Madrid earlier on in the season, a famous double is on the cards.
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo looking for the spectacular.
The Portuguese meets a free-kick at the far post with a bicycle-kick, but does not connect properly and it flies away for a goal kick.
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Deary me, Keylor Navas is not convincing at all in that Real Madrid goal.
No wonder they are looking all over Europe for a top goalkeeper to replace him.
The Costa Rican comes off his line to meet a cross, but ends up flapping at it into his own box, but fortunately for him, no Girona player can prod the ball home into an open net.
Real get away with one.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo puffs his cheeks and drills the free-kick from 30 yards out.
It takes a nick off the wall and the pace is gone, allowing goalkeeper Yassine Bounou an easy save low down to his right.
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Another free-kick conceded by Girona in a dangerous position.
Skipper Alex Granell with a clumsy challenge into the back of Lucas Vazquez.
Who will take control of this one?
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Johan Mojica is the Colombian David Beckham on this showing.
The left-footer plays in another delightful cross into the six yards box, but no visiting player can get on the end of it.
Striker Cristhian Stuani caught on his heels a little there.
GREAT SAVE!
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo steps back as he does in his routine...
...but it is Marco Asensio who curls the strike over the wall and towards the top corner, but Girona goalkeeper Yassine Bounou dives high to his left to push the away.
Excellent stop.
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Now Real Madrid have another free-kick in a dangerous position.
Cristiano Ronaldo or Marc Asensio to take?
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
This one almost sneaks in.
Goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo thumps a dipping drive from 30 yards out, which bounces just in front of Girona goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
The Moroccan spills it but can gather at the second attempt.