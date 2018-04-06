Watch: Women's World Cup qualifier - England v Wales

Wales captain Sophie Ingle on BBC Two: "It was massive. We put a shift in. England worked us hard. They are the second best in the world, we weren't going to have much of the ball.
"It just shows where we've come and how we've developed. Laura O'Sullivan is my best mate, she's kept us in the game."
'She got Wales a point'
England 0-0 Wales
Rachel Brown-Finnis
Ex-England goalkeeper
Laura O'Sullivan kept her team in the game. A striker can win you a match by putting a goal away but a keeper can earn you a result as well.
From the very first minute to the end she was in top form and that's what got Wales a point.
'They got what they came for'
England 0-0 Wales
England boss Phil Neville: "It went how I thought it would, we didn't play well in the first half and we showed no patience. We were a lot better in the second half but we didn't put the chances away. We kept them hemmed in.
"Mel Lawley came on and brightened up the game. We got the ball out wide but we didn't have the quality of the cross in. Full credit to Wales, they sat deep and nullified our threat.
"A draw was what they came for and what they got."
'Wales deserved that point'
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
You can see the difference between the Wales players celebrating the draw and England players are disappointed.
You’re going to come up against
teams who sit back and make it difficult. I have to praise Wales who were so
resilient and deserved that point.
FULL-TIME
England 0-0 Wales
A smattering of boos greet the full-time whistle, but that's a brilliant point for Wales!
Laura O'Sullivan ends the night on the deck with cramp, Wales stay yop of the group and manager Jayne lUdlow is delighted with that.
O'Sullivan is player of the match
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
Laura O'Sullivan has been outstanding for Wales.
She's done everything she's needed to do. She's done the basics and lots
of top-class saves. It helps your defence when you have a goalkeeper like
that behind you.
England 0-0 Wales
England have yet another corner, again it's cleared away. It's going to take something spectacular or an error I think to break the deadlock, but Yeovil superstar Laura O'Sullivan is there once more to save as a deflection goes her way...
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
Laura O'Sullivan did so well to get a hand to that They're trying all sorts to get past her.
GREAT SAVE!
England 0-0 Wales
Into stoppage time and another brilliant save by Laura O'Sullivan, she has repelled the kitchen sink single handedly...
England 0-0 Wales
Mel Lawley gets behind the full-back but when she looks up it's a sea of red in the middle. No way through.
England 0-0 Wales
Jess Fishlock wins a free-kick and that's a chance for a breather for Wales. Almost there...
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
We thought it was in from this side. Abbie McManus found herself free at the back post. She'll be disappointed with that.
CLOSE!
England 0-0 Wales
Is that in? No!
Jordan Nobbs floats in a free-kick, it's flapped at by the usually reliable Laura O'Sullivan and Abbie McManus can only slam the loose ball into the side-netting!
England 0-0 Wales
Six minutes for England to find a winner, six minutes for Wales to hang on. It would be a very good point indeed for the visitors.
Lucy Bronze is wiped out by Sophie Ingle, who goes in the book. That was six inches outside the area.
England 0-0 Wales
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Wales, ranked 32 places below second-placed Engand in the world rankings, are getting very close to a huge upset and their fans in the corner are starting to believe it can happen now.
CLOSE!
England 0-0 Wales
Another good corner comes in and it's nodded just over! Came off Hayley Ladd last, another corner. Getting a touch nervy back there for Wales.
Wales striker Kayleigh Green then goes down with cramp and Phil Neville steps on to help her out - the fourth official tells him off and he has to retreat...
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-0 Wales
Toni Duggan has put a shift in and showed some neat touches but she's off - on comes Beth Mead of Arsenal for her England debut.
England 0-0 Wales
Fran Kirby gets a shot away from 20 yards but it's more in hope than expectation and that's an easy save for the excellent Laura O'Sullivan.
England 0-0 Wales
Into the last 15 minutes. Some very tired legs out there in red. Fran Kirby plays in Ellen White but Rachel Rowe is back to clear it away.
Can Wales hang on?
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
Real chance for Wales - she just didn't have the legs. it was a quick counter attack but she had run a long way and then had a heavy touch.
England 0-0 Wales
Ooooh, poor touch ffrom Demi Stokes as England play another corner short and it offers up a counter attack for Wales. Momentarily they have a two on one but Jess Fishlock runs out of legs and Abbie McManus gets back...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
#Springisforplants may be the hashtag of the week...
Another excellent save from Laura O'Sullivan. Ellen White is involved in absolutely everything when England go forward. She's desperate to score.
GREAT SAVE!
England 0-0 Wales
Save! That's another really good stop from the clear player of the match Laura O'Sullivan, away to her right to push clear a stinging Ellen Drive strike.
England 0-0 Wales
England have yet another corner, they don't go short for once and Laura O'Sullivan has to be alert to punch away Jordan Nobbs' inswinger.
She then punches her own defender Rhiannon Roberts on the nose as she heads a cross away. Bloodied but not beaten.
England 0-0 Wales
There is a similar feeling to an England men's qualifier, I'd have to (partially) agree.
The crowd are still in good voice though as they hope for an England breakthrough. Wales clear another cross but striker Kayleigh Green is only just outside of the D.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Charlie Monaghan: Phil Neville showing all his experience of playing for England in the late 90s/early 00s by getting his team to have virtually zero creativity against an inferior but well-organised defence
England 0-0 Wales
Ellen White is able to flick a header wide but she's offside. She's keen to gee up her team-mates and the crowd though, plenty of gesticulating out there as Phil Neville barks out some orders.
Wales are all in for the 0-0 now. Basically a flat back 10.
England 0-0 Wales
Mel Lawley has been bright so far, beating defenders every time she gets it and finding some quality crosses too. Ellen White almost gets a shot away from one and then almost finds a header with a second.
England 0-0 Wales
England nudging 80% of possession as we approach the hour mark. Do they look that threatening at the moment though? I'm not so sure.
England 0-0 Wales
Mel Lawley is direct and straight into the game, taking on a Wales defender and clipping a shot/cross wide from 25 yards. She was very exciting in a game I covered in the SBC.
England 0-0 Wales
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Ellen White has scored nine goals in nine league appearances for Birmingham City this season and has been on fire since March.
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
It's been a difficult night for both those players as they like space in behind - they're very quick. Wales have sat deep in backs and defended well.
They played this system in the Cyprus Cup - I'm sure England will have had people there watching.
Now they've got something different to play against.
SUBSTITUTIONS
England 0-0 Wales
England do make a couple of changes. Ellen White comes on for Jodie Taylor, who has had no change at all from the Welsh backline tonight.
Nikita Parris comes off too and on comes Mel Lawley - who was excellent in the SheBelieves Cup.
England 0-0 Wales
A reminder that a point would be a good result for Wales, they have never beaten England and have never qualified for a major tournament. A draw keeps them top of the group.
England 0-0 Wales
Has Phil Neville got a Plan B? We may be about to find out. Beth Mead? Mel Lawley? Ellen White?
England 0-0 Wales
Strike! Jordan Nobbs' cross is half nodded out and Fran Kirby catches the volley brilliantly, a dream connection - but it's straight at a Wales body!
Good block.
England 0-0 Wales
England start on top once more, moving the ball neatly around. But the Wales back five are well drilled and giving away no space. A tester for Phil Neville and co.
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'England worked us hard'
England 0-0 Wales
Wales captain Sophie Ingle on BBC Two: "It was massive. We put a shift in. England worked us hard. They are the second best in the world, we weren't going to have much of the ball.
"It just shows where we've come and how we've developed. Laura O'Sullivan is my best mate, she's kept us in the game."
'She got Wales a point'
England 0-0 Wales
Rachel Brown-Finnis
Ex-England goalkeeper
Laura O'Sullivan kept her team in the game. A striker can win you a match by putting a goal away but a keeper can earn you a result as well.
From the very first minute to the end she was in top form and that's what got Wales a point.
'They got what they came for'
England 0-0 Wales
England boss Phil Neville: "It went how I thought it would, we didn't play well in the first half and we showed no patience. We were a lot better in the second half but we didn't put the chances away. We kept them hemmed in.
"Mel Lawley came on and brightened up the game. We got the ball out wide but we didn't have the quality of the cross in. Full credit to Wales, they sat deep and nullified our threat.
"A draw was what they came for and what they got."
'Wales deserved that point'
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
You can see the difference between the Wales players celebrating the draw and England players are disappointed.
You’re going to come up against teams who sit back and make it difficult. I have to praise Wales who were so resilient and deserved that point.
FULL-TIME
England 0-0 Wales
A smattering of boos greet the full-time whistle, but that's a brilliant point for Wales!
Laura O'Sullivan ends the night on the deck with cramp, Wales stay yop of the group and manager Jayne lUdlow is delighted with that.
O'Sullivan is player of the match
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
Laura O'Sullivan has been outstanding for Wales.
She's done everything she's needed to do. She's done the basics and lots of top-class saves. It helps your defence when you have a goalkeeper like that behind you.
England 0-0 Wales
England have yet another corner, again it's cleared away. It's going to take something spectacular or an error I think to break the deadlock, but Yeovil superstar Laura O'Sullivan is there once more to save as a deflection goes her way...
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
Laura O'Sullivan did so well to get a hand to that They're trying all sorts to get past her.
GREAT SAVE!
England 0-0 Wales
Into stoppage time and another brilliant save by Laura O'Sullivan, she has repelled the kitchen sink single handedly...
England 0-0 Wales
Mel Lawley gets behind the full-back but when she looks up it's a sea of red in the middle. No way through.
England 0-0 Wales
Jess Fishlock wins a free-kick and that's a chance for a breather for Wales. Almost there...
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
We thought it was in from this side. Abbie McManus found herself free at the back post. She'll be disappointed with that.
CLOSE!
England 0-0 Wales
Is that in? No!
Jordan Nobbs floats in a free-kick, it's flapped at by the usually reliable Laura O'Sullivan and Abbie McManus can only slam the loose ball into the side-netting!
England 0-0 Wales
Six minutes for England to find a winner, six minutes for Wales to hang on. It would be a very good point indeed for the visitors.
Lucy Bronze is wiped out by Sophie Ingle, who goes in the book. That was six inches outside the area.
England 0-0 Wales
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Wales, ranked 32 places below second-placed Engand in the world rankings, are getting very close to a huge upset and their fans in the corner are starting to believe it can happen now.
CLOSE!
England 0-0 Wales
Another good corner comes in and it's nodded just over! Came off Hayley Ladd last, another corner. Getting a touch nervy back there for Wales.
Wales striker Kayleigh Green then goes down with cramp and Phil Neville steps on to help her out - the fourth official tells him off and he has to retreat...
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-0 Wales
Toni Duggan has put a shift in and showed some neat touches but she's off - on comes Beth Mead of Arsenal for her England debut.
England 0-0 Wales
Fran Kirby gets a shot away from 20 yards but it's more in hope than expectation and that's an easy save for the excellent Laura O'Sullivan.
England 0-0 Wales
Into the last 15 minutes. Some very tired legs out there in red. Fran Kirby plays in Ellen White but Rachel Rowe is back to clear it away.
Can Wales hang on?
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
Real chance for Wales - she just didn't have the legs. it was a quick counter attack but she had run a long way and then had a heavy touch.
England 0-0 Wales
Ooooh, poor touch ffrom Demi Stokes as England play another corner short and it offers up a counter attack for Wales. Momentarily they have a two on one but Jess Fishlock runs out of legs and Abbie McManus gets back...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
#Springisforplants may be the hashtag of the week...
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
Another excellent save from Laura O'Sullivan. Ellen White is involved in absolutely everything when England go forward. She's desperate to score.
GREAT SAVE!
England 0-0 Wales
Save! That's another really good stop from the clear player of the match Laura O'Sullivan, away to her right to push clear a stinging Ellen Drive strike.
England 0-0 Wales
England have yet another corner, they don't go short for once and Laura O'Sullivan has to be alert to punch away Jordan Nobbs' inswinger.
She then punches her own defender Rhiannon Roberts on the nose as she heads a cross away. Bloodied but not beaten.
England 0-0 Wales
There is a similar feeling to an England men's qualifier, I'd have to (partially) agree.
The crowd are still in good voice though as they hope for an England breakthrough. Wales clear another cross but striker Kayleigh Green is only just outside of the D.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Charlie Monaghan: Phil Neville showing all his experience of playing for England in the late 90s/early 00s by getting his team to have virtually zero creativity against an inferior but well-organised defence
England 0-0 Wales
Ellen White is able to flick a header wide but she's offside. She's keen to gee up her team-mates and the crowd though, plenty of gesticulating out there as Phil Neville barks out some orders.
Wales are all in for the 0-0 now. Basically a flat back 10.
England 0-0 Wales
Mel Lawley has been bright so far, beating defenders every time she gets it and finding some quality crosses too. Ellen White almost gets a shot away from one and then almost finds a header with a second.
England 0-0 Wales
England nudging 80% of possession as we approach the hour mark. Do they look that threatening at the moment though? I'm not so sure.
England 0-0 Wales
Mel Lawley is direct and straight into the game, taking on a Wales defender and clipping a shot/cross wide from 25 yards. She was very exciting in a game I covered in the SBC.
England 0-0 Wales
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Ellen White has scored nine goals in nine league appearances for Birmingham City this season and has been on fire since March.
England 0-0 Wales
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC Two
It's been a difficult night for both those players as they like space in behind - they're very quick. Wales have sat deep in backs and defended well.
They played this system in the Cyprus Cup - I'm sure England will have had people there watching.
Now they've got something different to play against.
SUBSTITUTIONS
England 0-0 Wales
England do make a couple of changes. Ellen White comes on for Jodie Taylor, who has had no change at all from the Welsh backline tonight.
Nikita Parris comes off too and on comes Mel Lawley - who was excellent in the SheBelieves Cup.
England 0-0 Wales
A reminder that a point would be a good result for Wales, they have never beaten England and have never qualified for a major tournament. A draw keeps them top of the group.
England 0-0 Wales
Has Phil Neville got a Plan B? We may be about to find out. Beth Mead? Mel Lawley? Ellen White?
England 0-0 Wales
Strike! Jordan Nobbs' cross is half nodded out and Fran Kirby catches the volley brilliantly, a dream connection - but it's straight at a Wales body!
Good block.
England 0-0 Wales
England start on top once more, moving the ball neatly around. But the Wales back five are well drilled and giving away no space. A tester for Phil Neville and co.
KICK-OFF
England 0-0 Wales
Away we go.
Here come the sides again...