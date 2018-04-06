Cardiff v Wolves: Goalless first half between top two

There has been some stunning football played by Wolves this season and their good form has made Molineux, and indeed the city of Wolverhampton, a much happier place this April than last.

But, 11-point gap on third or not, Nuno Espirito Santo will want to pull further away from their promotion rivals, with Aston Villa, Fulham and tonight's opponents Cardiff City breathing down their necks.

Rex Features

Enter Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side. The Bluebirds boss has guided his ragtag bunch of journeymen and youngsters to second place in the Championship on a budget of about £1.36.

The job Warnock has done after replacing Paul Trollope in October 2016 is nothing short of miraculous. Can Nuno's Wolves end Cardiff's 13-game unbeaten run? Or will Cardiff close the six-point gap on Wolves to just three?

Get yourself a brew, this could be a 'goodun.