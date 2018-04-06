Cardiff v Wolves: Goalless first half between top two
- Ruddy tips Wildschut free-kick for Cardiff wide
- Early Jota & Neves strikes for Wolves well saved
- Cardiff can close gap on Wolves to three points with win
- Wolves need eight more points for promotion
- Bluebirds unbeaten in 13 league games
By Jay Freeman
Half time
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Wolves end this half well with some neat passing movements from one end of the pitch to the next before Mike Dean blows his whistle.
That's about as nervy a first half as you'll ever see.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
A minute added on to this first half at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Wolves just do not look comfortable at all when Cardiff have a set piece. Every time Neil Warnock's side play a long ball into the box, the Wolves back line is far too easily beaten.
It's pinball in the box and somehow the visitors clear it away again.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Meanwhile at the other end, Romain Saiss unleashes a powerful shot from long range which sails high and wide into the stands.
A waste.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Kenneth Zohore wins a free-kick after being brought down by Romain Saiss.
Yanic Wildschut fires a tremendous shot and John Ruddy matches it with a tremendous save.
This is tense.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Callum Paterson whips the ball across goal and no one's there, but Cardiff build up again and Joe Bennett fires inches wide of the post after a defensive mix up from Matt Doherty.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
It's now Cardiff's turn to win possession and push towards goal. Craig Bryson is found in acres of space and, yet again, it takes about three Wolves players to clear the danger.
Willy Boly is the one who sends the ball back again. Nervy stuff for Wolves fans. And the boss.
Intriguing clash of styles
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium
With Wolves dominating possession and territory, the visitors have rather taken the sting out of the atmosphere here.
It's an intriguing clash of styles. The patient, technically accomplished league leaders against Neil Warnock's more abrasive, direct Cardiff side.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Leo Bonatini has gone down again, this time holding his leg after a challenge from Sean Morrison.
The forward, on loan at Wolves from Al-Hilal, looks in some discomfort.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Leo Bonatini goes down holding his head after a challenge when the visitors make another break forward, but the Brazilian sheepishly gets back up, still clutching his head as his side keep the ball.
The tempo of this game has slowed down considerably.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Diogo Jota picks up the ball and tees up the onrushing Benik Afobe into the Cardiff box but Joe Bennett is on hand to neutralise the danger.
It's died down a tad at the minute with either side looking content to keep possession.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Cardiff are dominating much of the opening 20 minutes and Wolves do not look comfortable when the Bluebirds push forward.
Both sets of fans are in fine voice this evening, but the travelling support will have seen little to be positive about from the last 10 minutes after such an impressive opening few minutes.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Conor Coady loses possession in such careless fashion and Cardiff capitalise, feeding through Kenneth Zohore who flashes wide of the mark.
A rare lapse from the Wolves captain.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
A Cardiff free-kick sails into the hands of Wolves keeper John Ruddy.
The bumper crowd in the Welsh capital fell silent before Joe Bennett fired goalwards - a bit like he was attempting a conversion.
Electric atmosphere
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium
The atmosphere is electric inside the Cardiff City Stadium, with the home crowd in good voice after a flurry of set-pieces for their side.
The pre-match predictions of a record league crowd look accurate too - it looks like at least 30,000 in here.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Goodness gracious me. Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has almost scored a worldie from about 30 yards out.
All his goals have come outside the box this season and it shows as he fires with tremendous accuracy and forces a save from Neil Etheridge.
After another corner (have you lost count already too?!), Diogo Jota tries his luck with a fierce shot from the edge of the box and Etheridge saves again.
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Cardiff win a corner of their own as Willy Boly nods Aron Gunnarsson's long throw away. It falls to Sol Bamba who's in acres of space and Wolves need three men to block his shot away.
Yet another corner follows, which an unmarked Bamba nods well wide of the mark. It's all happening here!
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Wolves have the first chance of the game as Benik Afobe bursts into the box from the right wing and Cardiff just about clear their lines for a corner.
It comes to nothing for the visitors and, in the midst of sending the ball upfield, Wolves captain Conor Coady clatters into Junior Hoilett. Tasty!
KICK-OFF
Cardiff 0-0 Wolves
Wolves get us under way at a raucous Cardiff City Stadium.
A big 90 minutes coming up.
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
A minute's applause is held in tribute to former England captain Ray Wilkins, who passed away this week at the age of 61.
Listen live on BBC local radio
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
As the two teams make their way out at the Cardiff City Stadium, remember that you can listen to this game on BBC WM 95.6 and BBC Radio Wales.
Although rights restrictions prevent us from streaming live audio commentary of tonight's game, you are still able to follow extensive coverage of your team.
You can click here for the complete list of BBC local radio stations and frequencies.
What do you make of this, then?
Neil Warnock was named the EFL Championship team of the season's manager, but notice there are no Cardiff players named in the XI.
Fair or unfair? Who would you have had in your starting XI?
EFL Championship team of the season:
Ruddy, Sessegnon, Terry, Coady, Fredericks, Cairney, Neves, Maddison, Adomah, Vydra, Reid.
Team news
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
Nuno Espirito Santo makes four changes from the Wolves XI that started their 2-2 midweek draw against Hull City as Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Benik Afobe and Leo Bonatini return.
Meanwhile, Alfred N'Diaye, Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro drop to the bench.
Wolves: Ruddy, Douglas, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Jota, Bonatini, Afobe.
Subs: Norris, N'Diaye, Batth, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Hause.
Team news
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock makes three changes from Monday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield United. Right-back Lee Peltier, midfielder Craig Bryson and winger Yanic Wildschut replace Bruno Ecuele Manga, Marko Grujic and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Cardiff: Etheridge; Peltier, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Gunnarsson, Bryson, Paterson; Wildschut, Hoilett, Zohore.
Subs: Murphy, Ecuele Manga, Pilkington, Mendez-Laing, Damour, Traore, Madine.
'We are ready'
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
It's fair to say Wolves and Cardiff have run away with the Championship this season, but as we enter the final stages of the season, how does Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo assess their chances against the Bluebirds?
"They [Cardiff] are a tough team. They have been proving themselves throughout the competition that they are a hard team to play against," the 44-year-old said.
"We are ready and we know what we are going to face. We want to be better than them."
A pit of wits
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
In August, Cardiff inflicted defeat upon Wolves at Molineux as Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's 77th-minute winner gave them all three points to take them top of the Championship.
Both sides have pretty much stayed within the top four ever since.
Ahead of the return fixture, Warnock said: "They will be at full strength with some very good players. The Portuguese lads have done well and the backbone of the team, the English lads, have revelled in it. We’re looking forward to pitting our wits against them."
Battle of the bosses
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
You don't make up the Championship top two for no reason. Both tonight's bosses have turned their respective side's form around under their reigns.
Since joining the Bluebirds in 2016, Neil Warnock has a win percentage of a whopping 51%. Quite an achievement given the Welsh side's budget.
Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo has masterminded Wolves' good form this season as they currently lie six points clear at the Championship summit.
A win for either side this evening will surely see them all but over the line.
Cardiff set for record crowd
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium
Tonight’s top-of-the-table Championship encounter between second-placed Cardiff City and leaders Wolves looks set to attract the biggest crowd for a league game in Wales for 42 years.
January’s FA Cup defeat by Premier League champions elect Manchester City drew an attendance of 32,339, but the largest gate for a league game at Cardiff City Stadium remains 28,680 against Derby County in 2016.
With 27,500 tickets sold for tonight’s game as of Thursday afternoon, tonight’s fixture is expected to break that record as the biggest since more than 35,000 watched Cardiff take on Hereford at Ninian Park in 1976.
And with Wolves bringing 3,000 of their fans to the Welsh capital, it promises to be an electric atmosphere.
Can the run continue?
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
Tonight's home manager Neil Warnock is enjoying quite the run of form going into this evening's game.
The 69-year-old, whose side are on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league, was named the Championship manager of the month for March - the tenth time he has won the accolade.
The Bluebirds' last defeat in the Championship came against QPR on 1 January, which itself was a fourth defeat in a row. That is some turnaround.
"I think if you're a Cardiff fan now, you walk about in town and you're proud to be a Cardiff fan and you want to come and cheer your team on and I think that's great," Warnock said.
Evening all
Cardiff v Wolves (19:45 BST)
There has been some stunning football played by Wolves this season and their good form has made Molineux, and indeed the city of Wolverhampton, a much happier place this April than last.
But, 11-point gap on third or not, Nuno Espirito Santo will want to pull further away from their promotion rivals, with Aston Villa, Fulham and tonight's opponents Cardiff City breathing down their necks.
Enter Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side. The Bluebirds boss has guided his ragtag bunch of journeymen and youngsters to second place in the Championship on a budget of about £1.36.
The job Warnock has done after replacing Paul Trollope in October 2016 is nothing short of miraculous. Can Nuno's Wolves end Cardiff's 13-game unbeaten run? Or will Cardiff close the six-point gap on Wolves to just three?
Get yourself a brew, this could be a 'goodun.