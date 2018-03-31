Premier League - reaction from six 3pm fixtures

Gary Lineker is joined by Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy.
'It was not a sending off'
Brighton 0-2 Leicester
Leicester City
Leicester City manager Claude Puel speaking to BBC Sport: "I don’t know if the result is fair but we
take the three points and it’s an important cushion for us.
"Brighton played
well and they had quality so it was difficult for us in the first half after
the international break. In the second half it was better and the penalty save
from Kasper changed the situation. It gave us the belief to score both
goals.
"Of course the save is a crucial moment and
it changes our mentality and our desire and perhaps it was the opposite for our
opponent."
Asked whether Wilfred Ndidi's sending off was fair, Puel said: "I don’t understand why he was sent off because when I watched the reply it wasn’t a
foul. He touched the ball and it
changed direction.
"I hope it can
be watched by the commissioner again because he is a crucial player for us.
"It was important to show that desire this
afternoon and we have to give it everything every time we play. Today the first
half was not enough so it will be important for us to correct this in the next
game."
'We didn't deserve to lose'
Brighton 0-2 Leicester
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton speaking to BBC Sport: "We are hugely disappointed and a game we didn’t deserve to lose. I thought the things we needed to do to
nullify their strengths we did very well, but the next bit is scoring
goals ourselves.
Asked whether the penalty miss changed the balance of the game, Hughton said: "They are the moments in a game we want to go our way but it doesn’t and
that gives them the advantage.
"It happens and Glenn (Murray) has scored penalties and
vital goals for us this season. Leicester will be grateful for a good save and we
are disappointed we missed it."
On the final run-in: "Every game feels like that last push we have
got very difficult games coming up and next up is Huddersfield at home.
"There
were a lot of aspects from today that we will settle for in that game but we
need goals because that will get us points. Any nerves come with the territory
and by playing against top sides in the Premier League but we will need to be
on top of our game next week."
'Best goal I've scored so far'
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Burnley
Burnley striker Ashley Barnes speaking to MOTD:
On their performance: They cause a few
problems in first half, we had to stick together. We got that goal and it
killed it off a lot of their momentum. In the second half we were a little sloppy
to let them back in.
On his goal: Best goal so far for
sure I’ve scored. As I checked back, I just swung my foot at it and it went in.
I’ll probably watch that a few times tonight.
On personal ambitions: I set out a target,
still way off the target for myself, but main is to help the team as long as we
keep picking up points, who know.
How far can Burnley go? Our main aim was to
finish on more points than last year, we just have to keep building on that and
see how may points we can get.
'We were too tentative today'
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom manager Alan Pardew:
On his side's performance: It was a difficult afternoon up against a good side. Second half was a lot better, I tried to change the shape and it worked better. We were unlucky, after having a chance at 2-1 not got get something out the game in the end.
We were so tentative in trying to close the ball down, that was not the team I see in training. we didn't cope with the pressure well, but we got better in the second half. We need to get a result somehow, and did everything today.
On battling relegation: You learn that certain players can deal with the situation, others not. We have another tough match next week, we have to be confident enough to to stand up to the opposition and ask them questions.
'Kasper's save gave us belief'
Brighton 0-2 Leicester
Leicester City
Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra: "We are very happy.
"Today the win is very important for the team as we begin the last period of the season.
"We won the game with some good work after Kasper’s save. After that save the team started to believe and we scored two goals.
"This is a nice moment for me because I want to help the team. The win is the most important thing for us, but I will help with goals where I can.
"I think we have to be ambitious and work hard every day but we are playing in the correct way and next we play at home. It is important to win in front of our fans."
We expect it to go down to the wire
Brighton 0-2 Leicester
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton defender Shane Duffy: "Obviously we are disappointed after having the chance to go ahead in the game but they caught us on the break and it killed us."
Asked about the penalty, Duffy said: "It's just defining moments in the game.
"(Glenn) Murray has been great for us all season and you fancy him at that point but it wasn’t to be.
"We felt comfortable and that we were the ones going to win the game but they defended well and it’s a setback for us.
"We have been here before and we know we can bounce back and get a run going. We've got a huge game against Huddersfield next week and hopefully we can get the place bouncing.
"We expect it to go down to the wire and the teams around us are all picking up points so it was disappointing to lose at home today."
'I knew the fans would get behind us'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
West Ham United
West Ham captain Mark Noble: "I knew the fans would get behind us today. We have been in tough situations before and I knew they would turn up and make noise. I could tell from the moment I walked out of the tunnel that they were fully behind us.
"Collectively as a team and a set of fans we came together today and got what we deserved.
"We lost to Burnley with everything that went on but we could have been 2-0 up in the first half. Today we took those chances.
"It's a lot of pressure on us out there and we dealt with it tremendously. When Marko plays like that he is unplayable."
More from Mark Hughes: "My relationship with Marko Arnautovic when I worked with him at Stoke was very good, you'll have to ask him about that [goal celebration]. I don't know if he was pointing at me or was just excited by scoring."
''I'm proud of my players'
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche:
On the result: Really pleased, another big important win. We want to be as strong as we can. It is a strange place to come being how tough a time they're having, but thought we handled that well.
On the performance: We scored a really good opening goal. We had more possession than you would expect for an away side, we were effective with it, and opened it up with a fine goal.
On potentially breaking the top six: Not sure about that. there is progress being made, that's the marker. It's hard to make massive strides. Can we keep building? Can we keep moving forward? And we're doing that.
On qualifying for Europe: You have to be careful what we wish for, we're a work in progress. To be the real deal, got to keep working, but I am proud of my players' achievements.
'We were poor'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Southampton
Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "We were poor. The opening 10 minutes of any game is key, you have to manage it correctly and we damaged ourselves. We conceded poor goals and gave us too much to do.
"We have to find a way to score goals. If you can't get a foothold in the game by working hard and winning the right to play you are not going to create chances. That is the focus this week. We have to understand that we are in a situation of our own marking.
"We have to be better next time out. The games ahead are going to test us greatly, we have to be ready and we have to have answers.
"From my point of view it was a good learning experience. It's OK training well but you have to be able to translate that onto the pitch on a Saturday afternoon. Today we couldn't do that."
"[Arnautovic gestures?] I wasn't aware of that - Marko played exeptionally well today as he did in four-and-a-half years with me at Stoke."
Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield boss David Wagner to BBC Sport: "It's a disappointing result for us but it's my job to analyse this in the right way. Our idea was to frustrate them and sit deeper to minimise their clearcut chances and hurt them on the counter attack.
"In the first half Newcastle had good opportunities but in the second half I thought it was working for us. We had a big opportunity with Scott Malone at the final whistle, we didn't use the chances and this is why we lost the game.
"The attitude, fighting spirit and how they followed the game plan was fantastic.
"I think we were worth a point."
'Fans inspired the players'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
West Ham United
West Ham manager David Moyes to MOTD: "We had a great start, great support from the first minute and it inspired the players.
"We think we're good enough to be clear of the bottom three. Recent results haven't been good but we played well.
"The supporters were great, they have been great here bar a few. The players gave them something to shout about today.
"We think Marko Arnautovic is doing a great job for us, he could easily have had a hat-trick today. He's making a big difference to us.
"Over the time you come up against people, Marko has had words with Mark Hughes in their time together but it's nothing worth talking about."
De Gea surprises Abraham
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Swansea City
Swansea forward Tammy Abraham on Manchester United keeper David de Gea: "He showed why he's the best keeper in the league. I was surprised he saved my two shots. I'll stay positive and still try and take my chances.
"It's a final push now and we have to keep believing. We'll go into the next game all guns blazing and hopefully we'll get the result."
'We are having a positive season'
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Manchester United
More from Jose Mourinho on his team's season: "Last season we won titles but finished sixth in the league.
"We want to finish second this year and have 10 points more than last season, more goals scored, less goals conceded, but there is a club which is making it practically impossible to follow. In other leagues we would be fighting for the title.
"We are having a positive season and we still have the FA Cup to come. We are going to fight for our presence there."
'Marko is that type'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
West Ham United
West Ham boss David Moyes: "The players were great, their prep over the last few weeks, their attitude has been great, they wanted to put past events behind them.
"The supporters were great and they appreciated the performace of the players. We got the job done early which helped.
"They have worked together over the years [Arnautovic and Hughes], Marko is that type. People who have worked with him know that, they will tell you. I'm seeing that now, I enjoy working with him and he is showing people why West Ham paid £20m for him from Stoke."
Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
Newcastle United
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez: "It was an important game and we needed to win. They are a good team, well organised. We didn't take our chances and in the second half there was a risk we could be caught, but we stayed calm.
"Ayoze Perez was doing a good job. He needed to stay calm in that position, move around the position and take his chance.
"It was a great atmosphere and the team and fans together are stronger.
"Forty points is the figure we are looking for and that's it."
'I have good expectations'
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Swansea City
Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "We had some problems controlling the first half. They started controlling the game. When we win the ball we want to attack but they had a strong defensive transition.
"In the second half we corrected things. Tammy Abraham and Tom Carroll moved into the middle to try and be more effective.
"If we achieved one goal in those few situations, when David de Gea made fantastic saves, you never know. We could have made United nervous.
"The best team on the pitch won but I'm really happy with our second half. We moved the ball without any fear. We must keep this momentum.
"We have eight games left. I have good expectations for the future as I think if we will play like that in the future then we will stay in the Premier League."
'A mountain to climb'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Southampton
Southampton forward Charlie Austin: "The first half was not good enough, I am angry because we were so poor. Just not good enough and we got what we deserved.
"We have got to get out of this hole but it's a massive mountain to climb.
"There are plenty of games to go, plenty of points to be won and with the team we've got we believe we can do this. We need to win, and we need to win fast."
First half good, second half not so good
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Manchester United
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "It would be perfect if could play the second half as well as we did the first half. The first half we played very well, we kept Swansea back, we scored, we played beautiful, it was perfect.
"The second half they improved but we let it go. Lots of players played internationals, they tired, they thought the game was in the pocket and we let it go. But it's fine. Every point is vital because we want to stay in second place."
Liam: Three points in the bag for Newcastle, but so wasteful in front of goal yet again. We're still relying on the teams around us being so bad.
'We have to keep fighting'
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom striker Salomon Rondon:
On his side's performance: "Another chance to win,
to lose again is difficult, especially in front of our supporters, who are expecting a performance. We just need to keep
fighting.
"We started well, but they scored and after that the confidence went. We tried to score but they kept the ball really well, the only way is to keep working, keep fighting."
On Premier League survival: "We look game by game,
at the moment we are bottom but we need to keep fighting, we will never give
up. Maybe if we get one win that will give us the confidence we need."
'Massive victory'
Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
Newcastle United
Newcastle United goalscorer Ayoze Perez: "It's a massive victory. Three amazing points. The team fought until the end.
"When a team comes to your home to play in this way you have to be patient, keep moving the ball, and take the chances you have to score."
Best performance under Moyes
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
David Moyes must be so happy because his team have done everything he will have wanted them to do.
They played with confidence and flair in the first half, and then intelligence in the second period.
This may well have been West Ham's best performance under Moyes.
And where on earth did that belief come from after the troubles they experienced a few weeks ago?
It's still so tight down there
Not a good day for Southampton, Palace, Huddersfield or Swansea. But the fight goes all the way up to Newcastle, who are 12th with 35 points.
(Not counting West Brom)
Miami trip was worth it
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the London Stadium
There was a lot of chatter about West Ham's trip to Miami just before the international break.
David Moyes' 'bonding camp' was worth it though.
West Ham have just equalled their biggest Premier League win at the London Stadium.
'The crowd were good'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
West Ham United
West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic: "We had a couple of difficult weeks and we wanted to get good results. We said that we had to stick together as a team, as a whole club. We knew we could come out of this, we have quality and we showed that today. It was a fantastic performance.
"The crowd were good, we felt it before kick-off. They were behind us. And then when we started like that they were always behind us.
"I am happy to score. We always believe that we will survive, why not? There are seven or eight teams fighting against relegation."
'It's a dream come true'
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku on scoring his 100th Premier League goal: "I'm really happy to achieve that milestone. It is a dream come true. l'm really happy to achieve that in a league I've wanted to play in since I was six years old."
On United's hopes for the rest of the season: "Of course it is important to finish strongly. The manager told us we all have to fight for our place in the team."
On United's home form: "We try to start quickly at a high tempo. We did that, we entertained the fans and we kept a clean sheet so I'm happy. It was enjoyable for us."
FULL-TIME
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
What a difference three weeks, three goals and three points make.
'Bournemouth don't give up'
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport football expert on Final Score
Bournemouth do it again. They don't give up, they keep picking up points and look like they're going to stay up.
HITS THE WOODWORK
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Almost a brilliant fourth! Aaron Cresswell stretches to meet a volley and thumps it against the top of the crossbar!
FULL-TIME
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
It's all over at the Hawthorns and it looks like it's all over for West Brom in the Premier League.
That's nine back-to-back defeats in all competitions. They remain rock bottom.
FULL-TIME
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth are the comeback kings!
FULL-TIME
Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
GOAL - Brighton 0-2 Leicester
Jamie Vardy (90 mins)
He's not done much today but Jamie Vardy remains a top class penalty area hustler, a rustler.
Great play by sub Demarai Gray to run at a tiring and stretched defence, this way and that, before flashing a low cross/shot across goal and Vardy is onside to tap home.
Elsewhere on BBC Sport
