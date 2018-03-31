Premier League - reaction from six 3pm fixtures

Leicester City manager Claude Puel speaking to BBC Sport: "I don’t know if the result is fair but we take the three points and it’s an important cushion for us.

"Brighton played well and they had quality so it was difficult for us in the first half after the international break. In the second half it was better and the penalty save from Kasper changed the situation. It gave us the belief to score both goals.

"Of course the save is a crucial moment and it changes our mentality and our desire and perhaps it was the opposite for our opponent."

Asked whether Wilfred Ndidi's sending off was fair, Puel said: "I don’t understand why he was sent off because when I watched the reply it wasn’t a foul. He touched the ball and it changed direction.

"I hope it can be watched by the commissioner again because he is a crucial player for us.

"It was important to show that desire this afternoon and we have to give it everything every time we play. Today the first half was not enough so it will be important for us to correct this in the next game."