Sunday's Premier League action
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 5 live Sport from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Newcastle United v Arsenal from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio 5 live Sport from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio 606 from BBC Radio 5 live
RTL
Summary
- A win for West Brom will keep them rooted to the bottom of the table
- Newcastle United on the verge of Premier League survival
- Arsenal hunting down Chelsea for fifth place
- Manchester United hoping to increase second place advantage