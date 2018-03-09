Arsenal reaction & Premier League build-up

Mat: Milan might not be what they were but we lose to teams like that all the time. My issue is we can play like that when backs are against the wall, but then when the team gets back to winning we lose the discipline again. We should stick with that style, but we never do.
Jack: As a devoted Arsenal fan I think it's disgraceful how our fans are demanding Wenger to leave. I was Wenger out as well until last night but that result changed my mind completely. Shows Wenger still is a class act who can take Arsenal forward.
Riise hails Lovren recovery
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has talked of the "horrific" impact attempted burglaries at his home had on his family and affected his performances earlier in the season.
Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise praised his honesty and improved performances, having admitted he has not been "the biggest fan of Lovren at certain times." A little bit of a backhanded compliment from John there perhaps, but it ended well.
BBC App users may need to click the link to see the tweet
Ahead of last night's game in Milan, Arsene Wenger, when asked what advice he would give to Gennaro Gattuso, joked it should be him asking the Italian for advice.
But the Frenchman got the better of Gattuso on this occasion and the former Milan midfield general was very gracious in defeat.
"Arsenal were coming off a tough moment, but have enormous quality at their disposal, while we made too many mistakes," he admitted. "We never played like a united team and Arsenal deserved the victory.
"We could’ve done more, but we didn’t play as a team, so every time they attacked, it was a danger. Playing at this level is new to many of these lads, so we look forward without losing confidence. It was an off day and Arsenal deserved it. We’ll learn from this."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
John: AC Milan not the powerhouse of world football they once were so Arsenal fans get back in your boxes. Knowing Arsenal’s form of late they could easily lose the return leg 0-3. Silverware will save Arsene Wenger but in saying that, it might not matter, the hierarchy at AFC are under his spell.
Ramsey builds two-goal cushion
Aaron Ramsey drifted through the Milan defence and calmly rounded the keeper to double the lead and that's how it finished going into Thursday's second leg at the Emirates.
Mkhitaryan opens Arsenal account
But Arsenal soon asserted themselves on the match and had already missed some clear chances by the time Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first goal for the club with a deflected strike from distance after 15 minutes.
Key moments
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina came charging out of his goal and though contact was questionable, it sent the Milan player off balance. But although he stumbled, Calhanoglu attempted to keep going and the ball trickled out of play.
Pundit Jermaine Jenas applauded the honesty of the player but his comment "his teammates will not thank him for that" is a sad indictment of the modern game don't you think?
Key moments
We'll hear from my mum's favourite Premier League manager Eddie Howe shortly - and don't forget Mother's Day on Sunday - hopefully those slippers will keep out the cold. But before that let's look back on last night's game at the San Siro and despite Arsenal's dominance, there was a key moment at 0-0 when Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu raced through on goal.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
What did you make of last night's result? Are Milan capable of overhauling that two-goal deficit at the Emirates on Thursday? Will the win inspire an Arsenal revival? What will save Arsene? Does he need saving?
Please send in your Arsenal observations to the hashtag #bbcfootball or, if in the UK, text to 81111. I must confess I don't know the position regarding the Channel Islands but if someone from there wants to try we could find out.
'Like a boxing match when you are half knocked down'
Mr Wenger himself used a boxing analogy to describe the feeling of having to recover from successive 3-0 drubbings by Manchester City, including the League Cup final.
"We have a strange system in England of playing a Cup final in the middle of the season and it is difficult to recover from defeat in a game like that when you have put so much effort in.
"It’s a bit like a boxing match when you are half knocked down and you have to face another opponent before you have got up again."
The Sun
And the Sun say: "Punch-drunk Arsene Wenger picked himself up off the canvas and came out fighting last night."
Strange phrase "punch drunk" isn't it? Kendal-based act Wild Beasts had a fine song with an even more unusual term, entitled "Punk Drunk & Trembling". Anyway, let's move on.
Daily Mirror
Cinematic references in the Daily Mirror with Darren Lewis describing Wenger as: "The Teflon Don. He is Al Pacino’s Tony Montana, shooting his way out of trouble just when his critics think they have him where they want him."
The Guardian
A Carlos Carvalhal-style swimming-based intro in the smaller-sized Guardian: "After all the weeks of swimming against the tide, the games when their heads dipped, their bodies felt heavier, Arsenal grasped hold of their lifebelt and gave themselves a chance of saving their season."
The Times
Around half of the major UK daily papers have the Gunners on their sports front pages. One "Italian Job" but no-one has managed to crowbar blowing the doors off. Well you wouldn't expect that in the Times anyway would you?
Advantage Arsenal
Arsenal had lost four successive matches and headed to Milan to face a team who had not been beaten since before Christmas - who had not even conceded a goal in their previous six matches. But it was the Gunners who played like the in-form side, carving through the hosts repeatedly for a deserved two-goal lead at the break. Let's see how many of the papers have made it their lead.
Welcome
Hello again and welcome to a Friday football special. An impressive performance from Arsenal last night, so is all forgiven with Arsene?
Live Reporting
By Jamie Lillywhite
All times stated are UK
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Mat: Milan might not be what they were but we lose to teams like that all the time. My issue is we can play like that when backs are against the wall, but then when the team gets back to winning we lose the discipline again. We should stick with that style, but we never do.
Jack: As a devoted Arsenal fan I think it's disgraceful how our fans are demanding Wenger to leave. I was Wenger out as well until last night but that result changed my mind completely. Shows Wenger still is a class act who can take Arsenal forward.
Riise hails Lovren recovery
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has talked of the "horrific" impact attempted burglaries at his home had on his family and affected his performances earlier in the season.
Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise praised his honesty and improved performances, having admitted he has not been "the biggest fan of Lovren at certain times." A little bit of a backhanded compliment from John there perhaps, but it ended well.
BBC App users may need to click the link to see the tweet
'Arsenal deserved the victory'
Ahead of last night's game in Milan, Arsene Wenger, when asked what advice he would give to Gennaro Gattuso, joked it should be him asking the Italian for advice.
But the Frenchman got the better of Gattuso on this occasion and the former Milan midfield general was very gracious in defeat.
"Arsenal were coming off a tough moment, but have enormous quality at their disposal, while we made too many mistakes," he admitted. "We never played like a united team and Arsenal deserved the victory.
"We could’ve done more, but we didn’t play as a team, so every time they attacked, it was a danger. Playing at this level is new to many of these lads, so we look forward without losing confidence. It was an off day and Arsenal deserved it. We’ll learn from this."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
John: AC Milan not the powerhouse of world football they once were so Arsenal fans get back in your boxes. Knowing Arsenal’s form of late they could easily lose the return leg 0-3. Silverware will save Arsene Wenger but in saying that, it might not matter, the hierarchy at AFC are under his spell.
Ramsey builds two-goal cushion
Aaron Ramsey drifted through the Milan defence and calmly rounded the keeper to double the lead and that's how it finished going into Thursday's second leg at the Emirates.
Mkhitaryan opens Arsenal account
But Arsenal soon asserted themselves on the match and had already missed some clear chances by the time Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first goal for the club with a deflected strike from distance after 15 minutes.
Key moments
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina came charging out of his goal and though contact was questionable, it sent the Milan player off balance. But although he stumbled, Calhanoglu attempted to keep going and the ball trickled out of play.
Pundit Jermaine Jenas applauded the honesty of the player but his comment "his teammates will not thank him for that" is a sad indictment of the modern game don't you think?
Key moments
We'll hear from my mum's favourite Premier League manager Eddie Howe shortly - and don't forget Mother's Day on Sunday - hopefully those slippers will keep out the cold. But before that let's look back on last night's game at the San Siro and despite Arsenal's dominance, there was a key moment at 0-0 when Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu raced through on goal.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
What did you make of last night's result? Are Milan capable of overhauling that two-goal deficit at the Emirates on Thursday? Will the win inspire an Arsenal revival? What will save Arsene? Does he need saving?
Please send in your Arsenal observations to the hashtag #bbcfootball or, if in the UK, text to 81111. I must confess I don't know the position regarding the Channel Islands but if someone from there wants to try we could find out.
'Like a boxing match when you are half knocked down'
Mr Wenger himself used a boxing analogy to describe the feeling of having to recover from successive 3-0 drubbings by Manchester City, including the League Cup final.
"We have a strange system in England of playing a Cup final in the middle of the season and it is difficult to recover from defeat in a game like that when you have put so much effort in.
"It’s a bit like a boxing match when you are half knocked down and you have to face another opponent before you have got up again."
The Sun
And the Sun say: "Punch-drunk Arsene Wenger picked himself up off the canvas and came out fighting last night."
Strange phrase "punch drunk" isn't it? Kendal-based act Wild Beasts had a fine song with an even more unusual term, entitled "Punk Drunk & Trembling". Anyway, let's move on.
Daily Mirror
Cinematic references in the Daily Mirror with Darren Lewis describing Wenger as: "The Teflon Don. He is Al Pacino’s Tony Montana, shooting his way out of trouble just when his critics think they have him where they want him."
The Guardian
A Carlos Carvalhal-style swimming-based intro in the smaller-sized Guardian: "After all the weeks of swimming against the tide, the games when their heads dipped, their bodies felt heavier, Arsenal grasped hold of their lifebelt and gave themselves a chance of saving their season."
The Times
Around half of the major UK daily papers have the Gunners on their sports front pages. One "Italian Job" but no-one has managed to crowbar blowing the doors off. Well you wouldn't expect that in the Times anyway would you?
Advantage Arsenal
Arsenal had lost four successive matches and headed to Milan to face a team who had not been beaten since before Christmas - who had not even conceded a goal in their previous six matches. But it was the Gunners who played like the in-form side, carving through the hosts repeatedly for a deserved two-goal lead at the break. Let's see how many of the papers have made it their lead.
Welcome
Hello again and welcome to a Friday football special. An impressive performance from Arsenal last night, so is all forgiven with Arsene?