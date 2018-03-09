Arsenal reaction & Premier League build-up

Mat: Milan might not be what they were but we lose to teams like that all the time. My issue is we can play like that when backs are against the wall, but then when the team gets back to winning we lose the discipline again. We should stick with that style, but we never do.

Jack: As a devoted Arsenal fan I think it's disgraceful how our fans are demanding Wenger to leave. I was Wenger out as well until last night but that result changed my mind completely. Shows Wenger still is a class act who can take Arsenal forward.