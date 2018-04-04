Champions League: Brilliant Liverpool hammer Man City, Barca beat Roma
Summary
- Salah scores 38th goal of season but goes off injured later
- Oxlade-Chamberlain drive and Mane header give Reds huge win
- Liverpool issue apology after City team bus damaged outside ground
- Two own goals, Pique & Suarez for Barca, Dzeko with Roma goal
- Tributes for Ray Wilkins before Milan derby, which ends 0-0
Praise from former Liverpool greats
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
'A complete team performance'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Robbie Savage
Ex-Leicester City & Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
The plan worked for Liverpool. If a City player got passed a Liverpool player, another was there to cover, they worked in pairs. It was a complete team performance, That first half was the best football, certainly the best counterattacking football they have played against top opposition under Jurgen Klopp.
And second half, defensively one of their best performances this season.
'I did not expect that from Liverpool'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Manchester City
More from Pep Guardiola on the damage caused to Manchester City's bus before the game: "Yesterday you explained, I am new here, that it is going to happen. Normally when the police know it is going to happen, they tried to avoid it from happening.
"So I did not expect that from the Liverpool side, their people. One year ago something happened in Dortmund so we come here to play football and I don't understand this kind of situation. The bus is destroyed but I did not expect a prestigious club like Liverpool doing this kind of thing.
"It is not Liverpool, it is the people, but hopefully it does not happen again."
Mollie: Massive praise to the entire Liverpool team tonight and Klopp for his tactics. Think a special mention has to go to Trent Alexander Arnold though. Only 19 years old and kept Sane quiet throughout.
Fergus: Trent Alexander Arnold had Leroy Sane in his pocket all night. Defining game for the right back.
Matt: Trent Alexander-Arnold had a solid game.
'Own goals not lucky'
Barcelona 4-1 Roma
Barcelona captain Gerard Pique: "It’s not just luck that we get own goals in our favour. Things happen for a reason. I think that if these goals go our way it’s because we press high, we push up in attack - the ball is in the opposition area more than usual in other teams’ matches."
'Overstepped the line'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Liverpool
Former LIverpool captain Steven Gerrard on BT Sport: "There’s no need for it. Scenes like this sour the night for the club. It is nothing that the club want to be associated with.
"We want a great atmosphere and we want to make it hostile for the opposition but certain individuals have overstepped the line and it's bang out of order."
'We believe'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "We showed up from the begining, we started with enormous personality but they scored a goal. We continued to play but they scored two more goals. It is tough. They had 10-15 minutes in the first half when they were better.
"In the second half we tried everything but we couldn't find a goal. The first two goals, we had control of the game but they scored. I don't have too many regrets or complaints. Nobody believes but we have another game.
"They had two attacks and scored two goals. That was tough but for the rest of the game we were so, so good. We had to score a goal but they defended more.
"We have to accept it and now we have United at home and then Liverpool at home. We see what happens. Of couse it is difficult but we believe."
'Gabriel Jesus offered nothing'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Robbie Savage
Ex-Leicester City & Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
The first goal will be crucial at the Etihad. Aguero was a huge miss, Gabriel Jesus offered nothing. They were putting balls into the box but Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk in defence were immense.
'Only half-time'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BT Sport: "The result is not what we expected but we needed to play more football in the second half. They did not have a lot of chances but we didn't play much football ourselves. It is only half-time. 3-0 up, good.
"First half was brilliant. It was how football should look. We knew about the quality of City but also about our quality as well. If we could control the game better against a team like Man City and not give the ball away we would be closer to them in the league.
"We defended the passes really good. But I wanted us to play more football. But I am not angry it is all good.
"We lose one player to injury (Mo Salah) and another - the captain (Jordan Henderson) - to a yellow card so it does not feel good. Mo said he feels good but we will have to see about that.
"If we want to see games like this them the Premier League have to think about the fixtures. It should be something good (the game against Everton) and not cause problems. We have to find players now for what a lot of people say is the biggest game of the season. I do not feel good about this right now. If I don't play my best XI against Everton then we know what happens."
Nemesis
Dean: This is the only thing that Guardiola is missing in his locker. He can't adapt when his team is losing in big games. His plan is A and only A. He needs to look at Sir Alex Ferguson & Rafa Benitez at what they did in the big European games. City were poor!
Simon: Fraudiola is embarrassing himself in Europe again. If you gave a proper manager like Sean Dyche 200 million to invest in his defence he'd walk the Champions League.
'Nobody believes'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola: "Nobody believes we will go through. We will convince ourselves tomorrow."
Stewart: Salah offside, Sane onside. It would have changed the tie, disappointing from the officials.
Jon: With VAR it would have been 2-1.
Anon: First goal offside, City's goal not offside. 2-1 would of made a interesting second leg
Jurgen Klopp also says that it is not fair that his side have to face Everton at lunchtime on Saturday. He is not happy with the Premier League.
'A minority of fans causing trouble'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Robbie Savage
Ex-Leicester City & Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
It is always a minority of fans causing trouble, as it was tonight.
Barring flares, the Liverpool fans were impeccable, the atmosphere was amazing, the City fans too who tried to sing until the end.
There is always a minority of idiots as there was outside before the game
Damien: Man City, we know how to lose but we also know how to win. It will be a very different return tie and Liverpool will experience a very different game at the Etihad.
Ash: People saying Man City won't win 5-0 at the Etihad obviously must have missed the league match where they beat us 5-0...
Ilyas: Yet again Klopp has shown how much he has improved Liverpool. Those that seem to jump on the bandwagon that he's like Rodgers and his team - need to hang their head in shame
Jurgen Klopp says that he wanted his side to play more football in the second half!
More reaction to come.
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Matthew: Fantastic team performance by the Reds tonight! Three goals and an all important clean sheet! A great base from which to finish the job off next week.
David: Against an utterly brilliant City side, Liverpool put in an incisive, energetic attacking performance first half and excellently organised defensive shut-out second half - the perfect approach. Tie far from over, though.
Donald: I think Liverpool are Man City's Achilles' heel. On the flip side, a great night for Premier League managers who need the "how to beat Man City next season" guide.
That goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was a rocket. As soon as he put his laces through it it was heading into the back of the net.
In the team for England at the World Cup?
Tom: No way is this tie over yet. But Liverpool fans breathe it in, that's got to be the their best all round performance of the season.
Phil: Good win, but the job's not done yet. City are more than capable of winning 4-0 at their place.
Anon: Liverpool will score next week, City won't score 5. Tie over.
'We made the most of it'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Liverpool
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson: "We knew the atmosphere would be brilliant and it was, and we made the most of that. Second half they came at us more, we dropped deep at times.
"Our game is about working together as a team and we did that brilliantly. We all chipped in with the hard yards. It's only the first leg. I didn't make many fouls in the game so it's disappointing to miss out next week."
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: "It was a great start for us to go three up before half time, it set us up perfectly. The crowd, the atmosphere was unbelievable and that's why we started like we did.
"It was a good strike, it opened up for me and I have been working on that."
Keeping a clean sheet was massive for Liverpool once they had gone into such a commanding lead. They did it comfortably, too.
'The tie isn't over'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Robbie Savage
Ex-Leicester City & Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
We've seen Real 3-0 up, tie is over. Real Madrid 3-0 up on Juventus, I think the tie is over. Barcelona 4-1 up. The tie is over. Bayern against Sevilla, the tie is over.
But is this tie over? No Henderson, is Salah going to be fit? I don't think it is over.
'Brilliant game management from Liverpool'
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Robbie Savage
Ex-Leicester City & Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Liverpool weren't threatening in the second half, but they didn't need to be. It was game management, protect that lead. Protect the back four. It was a game of two halves and they thoroughly deserve this.
No shot on target for Manchester City, unbelievable scenes at Anfield.
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Robbie Savage and Ian Dennis both say on air that they don't think the tie is over just yet.
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Jurgen Klopp sprints on to the pitch and has a hug for every member of his side. The noise rains down from the stands at Anfield. Encouraging signs for the hosts too as Mo Salah is out there on the pitch, tracksuit top on.
What happened to Manchester City though? Surely nobody expected that result, that performance. They had all of the ball but created next to nothing.
Is that tie over?
Shut down
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
That's the first time Manchester City have failed to have a shot on target since October 2016 - against Manchester United in the League Cup.
BreakingFULL-TIME
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Outstanding performance and result for Liverpool.
Wigan, Wolves, Palace and now Liverpool are the only sides to prevent Manchester City from scoring this season.
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Raheem Sterling is now booked. Something else for the home side to enjoy.
Ben:I think we should be mindful about what happened to Man City on the way into the ground. No wonder they aren’t in their grove. It’s disgusting what’s happened
Mike: Wonder how much the events before the game affected City's first half performance? You could stop this by calling the game off and playing it at a neutral venue.
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Still no shot on target for Manchester City...
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Jurgen Klopp is losing his mind down there, I'm not sure why. His side look spent, physically, but they are moments away from taking a formidable three-goal lead into the second leg with a crucial CLEAN SHEET to boot.
FULL-TIME
Barcelona 4-1 Roma
Over at the Nou Camp, Barcelona will be heading into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2015 unless they are thrashed at the Stadio Olimpico next Tuesday.