Bayern Munich celebrate

Champions League: Ronaldo scores stunning bicycle kick as Real hammer Juve

Summary

  1. Juve v Real Madrid live on BBC Radio 5 live
  2. Ronaldo stabs home to give Real the lead
  3. Ronaldo's brilliant second - a bicycle kick - applauded by home fans
  4. Dybala sent off for Juve before Marcelo makes it 3-0
  5. Thiago & Ribery put Bayern ahead after Sarabia's opener for Sevilla

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Goodnight

And with that we head off into the night.

See you tomorrow for Liverpool v Man City?

I've got a lot of time for nobody in the Juve camp saying 'it's only half time...'

Ed: I’ve always said Ronaldo’s the best ever. He can score any type of goal and he’d arguably be the top scorer in every major league.

Chris: I only saw the first half. So did I miss anything?

Not a whole lot really...

'Amost impossible'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Juve boss Max Allegri: "There is absolutely nothing to blame the boys for. We faced an extraordinary team with probably the best player in the world.

"Now we raise our heads, we think about the future and the league.

"For the first hour we also made a good game. But everything happened against us. They are really devastating, otherwise they would not have won so much in the last few years.

"Now it's almost impossible."

Allegri
Getty Images

'Ronaldo goal requires practice'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live

Ronaldo
Getty Images
DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME

You have to practice these otherwise you can break your back or land on your neck, because you are so high up.

You have to have really good technique, not just to get up and get the contact, but to land it. You have to have all this in your mind and compute this within a millisecond.

'Like Maradona and Pele'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Gigi Buffon
Getty Images

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon: "Ronaldo is an extraordinary champion, together with Lionel Messi he is the only one that punctuates his team's most important victories, and is to be compared to Maradona and Pele.

"We were playing against incredible champions.

"There is great regret and it will not be possible to go forward in this event, for me it is a great regret but against certain opponents it takes a clear examination: they are objectively stronger."

'It was almost perfect'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

More from Zinedine Zidane: "Juve had chances to score but didn't take them. We had to dig in, as you'd expect but we played some great football.

"Yes it was almost perfect, that's what he can do. That's why he stands out from the others. He can do incredible things."

James: Tomorrow, kids all over the world will damage their backs, necks and God knows what else in hope of emulating that stunning Cristiano Ronaldo goal was. That is how you do it!!

These stunts are performed by trained professionals

More praise from players past and present

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Peter crouch tweet
Peter crouch
Michael Owen Tweet
Michael Owen
Gary Linekar Tweet
Gary Linekar

'My goal was better!'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Zidane
Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: "It’s not easy to put three goals past Juve on their own field. We put in a great performance, but Juve also did very well, put us under pressure and had the chances to score goals, but we were more clinical.

“Of course Juventus aren’t happy with the result tonight, but I will always have Juve in my heart.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is different. He’s a different player to everyone else and he always has this desire to do something extraordinary in the Champions League, he never rests on his laurels.

“His overhead kick was remarkable, yet he missed two much easier chances. That’s football.”

Which goal was better - Ronaldo's or Zidane's in the Champions League final:

“Oh mine! Definitely mine.”

'Extraordinary imagination from Ronaldo'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live

The imagination to be able to do what Ronaldo did is extraordinary.

It is one of the greatest goals you would ever see, not just in Champions League football, but in football.

Ramya: Cristiano...WHAT A PLAYER...The guy is like Benjamin Button,aging in reverse!!!

Hailu: One special goal doesn't make you the best ever but Cristiano Ronaldo has scored so many wonder goals and truly deserve to be the best ever.

People always sayin' my style is wild

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano ROnaldo
as

Nice headline in AS...

'No excuse for Dybala red'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live

Between Higuain and Dybala, they created chances for each other and others. On another day they would have scored them.

They caused all sorts of problem's for Real Madrid's defence.

No excuse for Dybala getting sent off. That was just stupid. He was utterly reckless and killed his team's chances dead.

And Alvaro Arbeloa played with Andriy Voronin...

High praise from a former team mate...

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

"Ronaldo can now leave Earth and play with Martians. He has done everything here." - Alvaro Arbeloa

Better than this?

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Ronaldo
Getty Images

When you get into the changing room talking about scoring the 'best goal in Champions League history' and your manager can tell you to pipe down...

Zidane
Getty Images

Isco or Dybala?

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Mina Rzouki

European football expert

Dybala
Getty Images

Dybala... disappoints again against quality opposition when the pressure is on. Maybe one day but not today.

Is he really the guy to build around? Give me Isco over him any day.

Ronaldo
Reuters

Josh: Is there anything Cristiano Ronaldo can't do? Not content with just being a goal machine he's gone and scored arguably the greatest goal in the history of the Champions League too... Wow, I have actually ran out of superlatives to describe this man!!!

Simon: Yeah, Ronaldo is good, but has he ever scored on a rainy night is Sto- oh, he actually has...

That's 445 goals for Real Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club...

'If he tried it 500 times...'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Conor McNamara

BBC Radio 5 live commentator

The computations that have to go through his brain to get his boot there at the exact position, it's exquisite technique.

This wasn't off the toe, off the shinpad, it was clean off the laces. If he tried it 500 times he wouldn't hit it any better.

Keep your Ronaldo reaction coming in...

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

View more on twitter

App users, click the link

'Allegri faces a grilling'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live

Well done to Zinedine Zidane, he got his tactics right, but Allegri won’t get away with this. The Italian media will hammer him for his tactics, especially down the left-hand side which I thought he got wrong.

Zinedine Zidane
Getty Images

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes is the first coach to win 12 consecutive games in the history of the Champions League.

Decent.

'Ronaldo owned the place'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live

Over the period, Real Madrid were a better team. Juventus created plenty of chances, two in the last five minutes. They had the chances and didn't take them. It came down to to the genius the man who is above everyone. He walked out at the start like he owned the place, and in the end he did.

The GOAT?

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

John Bennett

BBC Radio 5 live

I don't think Ronaldo has scored a better goal than that. How do you judge great goals?

But the technique of an overhead kick makes that so difficult.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Getty Images

There is no way Juventus will turn this around.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still on the pitch, clapping the Real Madrid fans and the Juve fans who are still inside the stadium.

That's great to see.

FULL-TIME

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich celebrate
Getty Images

FULL-TIME

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

A memorable night, even by Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid's high standards.

THAT goal...

Real Madrid celebrate
Rex Features

'A stinker of a miss'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live

That's a stinker of a miss from Ronaldo. Three chances he has missed to get his that-trick. You have to be upfront, that's a bad miss.

Sitter!

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

He's missed a sitter! Wow what a miss!

Cristiano Ronaldo has a tap-in from six yards, unmarked although the ball was just behind him, and he puts it into Row Z.

He's spurned three great chances. Well, chances.

Johnny: I love Marcelo. Definitely the best attacking left wing back in the game and has been for years. He cuts inside like a forward. He’s just perfectly suited to the way Real play. Don’t think he’s ever been fully appreciated for the defensive work he does either.

GREAT SAVE!

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo will probably walk off the pitch annoyed that he hasn't got a hat-trick, that's another good chance. He slams it in low and that's a great save by Gigi Buffon.

Real Madrid have battered Juventus in the second half.

Gianluigi Buffon
Reuters

Dan: Stunning goal from Ronaldo... although with the Manchester Derby this weekend I have to say it's not quite as good as Rooney's a few years back.

Mike: Not a bad goal. Wasn't quite Peter Crouch vs Galatasaray though, was it?

Anon: If a single overhead kick makes someone the best footballer of all time, then I will rightly declare Rory Delap the greatest for his effort against Spurs in 2001.

Can't please everyone...

HITS THE WOODWORK

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

It could be five! Cristiano Ronaldo tees up Mateo Kovacic on the edge of the area and he clips a shot against the top of the crossbar.

Shout out to Tottenham who beat this Real team at Wembley and drew in Madrid...

'Real looking for another'

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live

Real aren't taunting Juventus, but they are making it look far far too easy. Every one wants the ball, and they look like they want another.

CLOSE!

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Hat-trick?! No!

Toni Kroos plays a lovely disguised dink over the top, Andrea Barzagli misjudges it and Cristiano Ronaldo is in - but he can only clip it over the bar.

Cristiano Ronaldo miss
Reuters

GREAT SAVE!

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

And there you go, good chance for Everton loanee Sandro, as he lashes in a drive from a tight angle and Sven Ulreich has to make a very decent save indeed.

Seven minutes left for Sevilla...

Sven Ulreich
Getty Images

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

Both ties have hit the slumber zone since those goals. It's looking very comfortable for Real now and Bayern are in control too.

Not out of it yet though, Sevilla.

