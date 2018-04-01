Arsenal see off Stoke with three goals in last 15 minutes

Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi, who conceded the first penalty, speaking to BBC Sport:"It was not a challenge. I touched the ball and it was not a penalty. The referee had a different view or something and gave it.

"I could not believe it, it cost us because we played very well. It killed the moment. I've seen it back, I think the referee's angle was not good enough.

"He said that I stretched my leg and I made a foul. He needs to watch it again.

"Mesut Ozil is of course going to say it's a penalty - if i was in his position I would say the same. It was no penalty and the cameras don't lie."