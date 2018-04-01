Arsenal see off Stoke with three goals in last 15 minutes
- Stoke are winless in eight games and second bottom
- Arsenal win back-to-back games for first time since November
By Emma Sanders
'Referee's angle not good enough'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Stoke City
Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi, who conceded the first penalty, speaking to BBC Sport:"It was not a challenge. I touched the ball and it was not a penalty. The referee had a different view or something and gave it.
"I could not believe it, it cost us because we played very well. It killed the moment. I've seen it back, I think the referee's angle was not good enough.
"He said that I stretched my leg and I made a foul. He needs to watch it again.
"Mesut Ozil is of course going to say it's a penalty - if i was in his position I would say the same. It was no penalty and the cameras don't lie."
Nicholas: Questionable penalties. No wonder no English referee in the World Cup. Calamitous decisions.
Isham: How gracious was two-goal hero Auba to let Laca take that penalty? A class act!
Mark Taylor: Does Lacazette realise there is a fantasy football competition going on. Aubameyang was on a hat trick!
Penalty was a game changer
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Stoke City
Stoke City boss Paul Lambert, speaking to BBC MOTD: "I thought we were excellent and looked really good but Arsenal got the penalty. It was a game changer.
"I saw Craig Pawson after the game. I respect the referee but he has not got the benefit of television. He explained they only have one major angle to have a look at it.
"Do I have sympathy with the referee? I don't know. It was harsh on us because I thought we were great. I've been here a few times and won, but we haven't played as well as that.
"We looked really good but we need a little bit of luck. i just said to the players that I am proud of them.
"As long as we keep that level and that spirit then we will be fine."
'It's not a penalty'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Stoke City
Jack Butland speaking to Sky Sports: "The first goal is not a penalty so all that hard work was undone. It's things like that that aren't going our way at the minute.
"The score-line doesn't reflect the game. We're disappointed we didn't come away with something."
'A price we have to pay'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Arsenal
More from Wenger speaking to Sky Sports:"In the first half I felt we could always lose the game. I want to give credit to Stoke. They played well and closed us down.
They fight not to go down and if you're mentally not in the races against a team who are fighting to stay in the Premier League it will be a fight for us.
On Aubameyang giving the second penalty to Lacazette: "I like that. I think strikers who are generous is a rarity and when you see that you know it will make the team much better.
On lack of atmosphere: "It's the price we have to pay or not challenging for the championship. To play football is a fantastic chance in life. To play for Arsenal is an even bigger chance.
'A game of two halves'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger speaking to BBC MOTD: "It was a game of two halves for us. We were too sloppy and not sharp enough in the first half. We weren't switched on mentally.
"The second half was better as we were much more dynamic and showed more pace. We showed more control and made a difference.
"I believe that the most important thing was our spirit and we won the game in the second half.
"I know how our team can respond. Our players have been away for a long time and it is always a problem to try and switch straight back on.
On the first penalty decision: "I will have to look at it again. I don't know. From outside it looked like it was a penalty.
'We're out of luck'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Stoke City
Stoke City boss Paul Lambert, speaking to Sky Sports: "The team was outstanding. We looked a threat and hit the post. I thought our general game was first class. The whole shape of the team and the work ethic was second to none."
On the first penalty: "The referee has got to be 100% right it is a penalty."
On the second penalty: "It was really soft."
On Stoke's general play: "The performances have been excellent but what is missing is a bit of lady luck. My job is to keep the club and the supporters upbeat. If we keep doing that we'll be fine."
'Important not to concede'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a difficult first half. Sometimes that happens after the international break but it was important to us to stay in the game.
"We're delighted to get the three points. We were committed and it was important not to concede."
On the empty seats: "The crowd was behind us. They were frustrated in the first half but they stuck with us, We don't let it affect us.
'It's my dedication to her'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang speaking to Sky Sports: "It was not easy. It is not always easy after an international break. We did a good job.
"I felt a little bit under pressure (when taking the penalty after missing against Manchester City) but I was just thinking I had to score and I needed to focus.
When asked why he didn't take the second penalty: "I know Alexandre Lacazete is back and I had scored twice already so I knew it would be good for his confidence."
On his new hairstyle: "It is my grandmother's name. She passed away last week so this is my dedication to her."
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
We'll bring you the thoughts of Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shortly...
'Not a 3-0 game'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live
This wasn't a 3-0 game. I actually felt Stoke were the more threatening side in the first half but Arsenal were just more clinical.
So I think there is hope after today's performance but they need to solve the lack of goals problem.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Back-to-back victories for Arsenal for the first time since November and another disappointing result for Stoke.
Not a blockbuster by any means but it's job done by the Gunners.
James: Turns out it was too early to call Aubamayang a flop.
Isaac: Stoke City are collapsing like a cardboard tower.
Femi: Dodgy penalties for Arsenal and the scoreline clearly not a reflection of the tie.
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Have to agree with Kevin there. It's a flattering scoreline for Arsenal but they deserve a victory based on their performance in the final half an hour and the goals have been coming.
They are just playing down the whistle now.
'Clinical'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live
We have had an excellent Arsenal performance in the last 10/15 minutes but it was anything but that earlier in the game.
Lovely penalty from Alexandre Lacazette and the hosts have been clinical when they've had their chances. Overall it probably has been a little flattering but they've been clinical with their chances.
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Alexandre Lacazette skips through several challenges before he's unceremoniously brought down by Joe Allen and is shown a yellow card.
'Lovely finish'
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live
So often we have spoken about Arsenal looking vulnerable at set pieces but I actually think they have looked dangerous on set pieces of their own. It's a lovely finish from Aubameyang (for Arsenal's second goal) as he gets over the ball and directs it into the corner.
GOAL - Arsenal 3-0 Stoke
Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette steps up to take the spot kick and he places it in the exact same position as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's one earlier in the half. Bottom left-hand corner.
PENALTY
Arsenal 2-0 Stoke
Badou Ndiaye nudges Alexandre Lacazette and the assistant referee flags it. It was a silly challenge from the Stoke defender.
He just barges straight into him.
GOAL - Arsenal 2-0 Stoke
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is given so much space at the back post but he still shows his quality to watch the ball onto his foot and half-volley it into the back of the net.
A thumping effort and that's his brace.
CLOSE!
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Alexandre Lacazette has time and space to slip it into Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his close-range effort is well saved by Jack Butland.
The keeper then pulls off another diving save seconds later as Arsenal step it up another level.
CLOSE!
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Badou Ndiaye finds himself in space on the edge of the area and he tries to find the bottom corner but it's just inches wide of David Ospina's left post.
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Aaron Ramsey is through down the left and Jack Butland takes a gamble, coming off his line and out to the edge of the box but gets away with it by making a good save to deny Ramsey.
Steve: To the VAR naysayers, try being a fan of a team outside the top-six when season changing decisions continually get given in the bigger teams favour.
Dave: Stoke player touched the ball away before any contact. If that is a penalty then football has become a non-contact sport.
David: Look where the ref was when he awarded that pen. No way he could have seen it.
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Rob Nothman
BBC Radio 5 live at Emirates Stadium
Shaqiri hits the post from a corner. Aubameyang forces Butland to a smart save and then converts a penalty after a foul on Ozil. A football match is breaking out. But don’t be fooled - Aubameyang’s celebratory somersault after the penalty has been the most entertaining moment this afternoon at the Emirates.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Super sub. Peter Crouch replaces Ramadan Sobhi as Stoke make one more roll of the dice.
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
That goal has lifted Arsenal. Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette combine well down the left and through the middle before Stoke eventually get it clear.
'Harsh on Stoke'
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live
Harsh on Stoke. They've shown a real attacking threat today but that's what quality can do to you. Lovely finish from Aubameyang. He strokes it into the corner and it's harsh on Paul Lambert.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny go off while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Granit Xhaka come on for Arsenal.
GOAL - Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Easy as you like. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slips it to Jack Butland's left and into the bottom corner.
PENALTY
Arsenal 0-0 Stoke
Mesut Ozil drives into the area and Bruno Martins Indi stands on his foot, bringing him down and conceding a penalty.
'Brilliant chance'
Arsenal 0-0 Stoke
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live
Brilliant chance for Aubameyang. That's the movement that he normally thrives on. I think he took an extra touch but he should have done better in that position.
CLOSE!
Arsenal 0-0 Stoke
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is slipped through and he's one-on-one with Jack Butland but the keeper does well.
Arsenal then have several efforts at poking the ball home in the six yard box before it's cleared for a corner.
Calum Chambers then misses a golden opportunity to stab the ball in when he's left unmarked on the resulting corner.
Arsenal 0-0 Stoke
Saido Berahino is onside - despite Arsenal's defenders thinking otherwise - and David Ospina has to come out and block his close-range effort.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Arsenal 0-0 Stoke
Xherdan Shaqiri strikes to post! Stoke mount a promising attack and win a corner. From the resulting corner, Shaqiri almost pokes home at the back post but it bounces off the frame of the goal and Arsenal are able to counter-attack.
Arsenal 0-0 Stoke
Xherdan Shaqiri makes space for himself on the edge of the box but his curling effort lacks power and it's an easy save for David Ospina.
Arsenal 0-0 Stoke
Badou Ndiaye plays a delightful ball through to Ramadan Sobhi but he had to wait for support and by the time his teammates had caught up, so had Arsenal's defenders.
It's cleared out for a corner.
'We will be talking about this again'
Arsenal 0-0 Stoke
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live
I have come here so often to the Emirates when it has been like this. We will be speaking about this issue in the coming weeks again with half empty seats in the stadium but it has just been so flat today.