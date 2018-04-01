Emma Mitchell

Catch-up: WSL 1 - Arsenal Women v Chelsea Ladies

Summary

  1. Kick-off: 12:30 BST

GREAT SAVE!

Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies

Sari van Veenendaal denies Erin Cuthbert in stoppage time

HALF-TIME

Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies

It's all-square at the break.

GOAL - Beth Mead

Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies

Beth Mead equalises for Arsenal

GOAL - Fran Kirby

Arsenal Women 0-1 Chelsea Ladies

Fran Kirby gives Chelsea the lead

Today's teams

Arsenal Women v Chelsea Ladies

Here are today's teams...

Arsenal women team
BBC Sport
Chelsea ladies team
BBC Sport

BBC Coverage

Arsenal Women v Chelsea Ladies

Women's Super League 1

Arsenal Women v Chelsea Ladies

12:25-14:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

All coverage times are BST.

Chelsea & Man City into Champions League last four

Chelsea Ladies celebrate
Getty Images

Chelsea Ladies boss Emma Hayes says English clubs are "no longer second class in Europe" after the Blues and Manchester City both reached the last four of the Women's Champions League.

It is the first time two British sides have made the semi-finals.

Both English sides have difficult ties in the last four, with Chelsea up against former winners Wolfsburg and City facing four-times champions Lyon, who are chasing a third consecutive Champions League title.

Get Inspired: How to get involved in women's football

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

With 1.4 million women and girls playing football, there's no doubt that it's the nation's most popular female-team participation sport.

Around the UK there are schemes designed to help girls get into football - from grassroots to the professional game - as well as routes into coaching.

Each Football Association across the UK (Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England) has information specifically to encourage women to play. You can also find out how to get into football with Get Inspired's guide here.

Get Inspired: Faye White on football

