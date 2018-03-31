Premier League: Reaction after Man City win at Everton
Follow the best action from around Europe here.
Summary
- City have now beaten all other 19 top-flight teams this season
- City will win title in they defeat Man Utd next Saturday
- City have 16-point lead over United
- Before that they play Liverpool in Champions League on Wednesday
Live Reporting
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all from me today.
You can catch up on all the Premier League action by tuning into Match of the Day from 22:30 BST on BBC One for highlights.
Here's the running order (first game from left-to-right):
Everton v Manchester City, Crystal Palace v Liverpool, West Ham v Southampton, Newcastle v Huddlesfield, Manchester United v Swansea, Watford v Bournemouth, West Brom v Burnley, Brighton v Leicester.
And you can read the full match from this game by chief football writer Phil McNulty over here.
Elsewhere on BBC Sport...
Build-up to Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker's big world heavyweight title unification fight is already underway so you can follow that live here.
You can also get a round-up of all today's games here.
And all the best stats are accumulated for you here.
Blues must bounce back
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Everton and Manchester City's next opponents are the same - Liverpool.
The blue Merseysiders must pick themselves up for a crucial local derby and hope to take advantage of Liverpool's double header with City in the Champions League.
Everton had won their two previous games before today so they can take confidence from those performances.
Wayne Rooney equalised from the penalty spot in the 77th minute to secure a 1-1 draw in December's Merseyside derby and many would excuse Everton for wishing for a similar result this time around.
Big task for City
Liverpool inflicted Manchester City's only Premier League defeat of the season at Anfield on 14 January, after they were thumped 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in September.
They are standing in the way between City and a place in the Champions League semi-final.
The first leg is at Anfield on 4 April, with the return on 10 April.
De Bruyne tops the list - the best of the stats
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Adam Butler: Very middle-minded about midweek as a Liverpool fan. The entire tie isn’t going to be 4-8, it’ll be very tight. I hope Man City come to Anfield cocky, if we knock them out it’ll be because they’ve over-thought the occasions.
'We have to think about Champions League'
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City
More from City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to MOTD: "It’s so good, we are so happy after three weeks without a game, you never know how you react.
"You have to be aggressive, if you are not here and at Anfield you do not do well if you do not show up.
"It’s two years thinking and training that way, the way we want to play was also last season, no matter home or away we play that way.
"We have to focus on the Champions League, we have United in the middle but for the line-up we have to think about the Champions League."
'City's quality can pass through you'
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Everton
More from Allardyce on changes after the break: "We organised a little, but the main message was 'If you're going to press, do it together, if you drop off, do it together.
"That was part of the trouble in the first half, where individual members of the front line pressed and with City's quality they can pass through you.
"We did as much as we could, tried as much as we could and I think that has been the same for every team bar Liverpool."
'We did as much as we could'
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Everton
Everton manager Sam Allardyce speaking to MOTD: "Manchester City are a top quality team, you have to admire a team that especially in the first half were too good for you. As much as the lads tried it was something we couldn't cope with.
"The real turning point was when we should've scored with Bolasie and gone 1-1 and they scored.
"It was very difficult when they scored, I thought Silva was offside for one of the goals but what can you do.
"We fought, battled, scored and tried to go until the very end. All their 11 are fantastic in that system and that's why they are so far ahead.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Kareem: Man City have really impressed everyone this season. I never saw this coming!
Inthestand: Pep Guardiola knows how to win championships.
'One more game and we will be champions'
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola speaking to BT Sport: "We knew we must win all games. We did our job in the first half - it was so, so good.
"We controlled the game and it was a huge victory. It was the first time as a manager I was able to beat Everton.
"It was a long time we weren't together so you always think 'what could happen' but it was good.
"We were clinical especially in the first half. Everybody committed to win the game. Now it is one more game and we will be champions.
"The fans it is significant. It is special. it is important we win - no matter where. Of course the most important thing is these two games.
"We have to go to Anfield with good feelings. Now we have a few days to prepare for this game."
The bosses have spoken...
'It would mean the world to fans'
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City
Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany speaking to BT Sport: "We have done incredibly well so far.
"It’s steady but we have a big game midweek and then we have to deal with Manchester United on Saturday. We’ll take it game by game but we have done very well so far.
"It would mean the world to our fans.I have lived in Manchester long enough to know what it means.
"It will be lively and spicy but I don’t mind. Manchester United have seven days to prepare, but we need momentum so we need a good Champions League game."
'It's always difficult after an international break'
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City
Manchester City's Leroy Sane talking to BT Sports: "It's always difficult after an international break because we didn’t have much chance to train together this week but we had a good game today."
Looking ahead to the Champions League tie with Liverpool, Sane said: "Liverpool is a difficult team to play against and they are very strong. We know what we have to do and it will be a good game."
Leroy Sane has just been presented with the Man of the Match award by Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.
We'll bring you their thoughts very shortly...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Amrul Choudhury: Man City are 36 points ahead of Arsenal. Please let that sink in. Almost another division.
What's next?
A few big games for Manchester City and another derby for Everton in the next week.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Andy: Pep is a great manager, but for all the money Everton have spent this year, a couple of injuries and the Toffees subs cost £14m. The City subs close to 100m. The wealth divide is still significant
Anon: Watching Man City with all that passing is very dull viewing. Would not want to see that style of football every week
Pep Guardiola's 50th Premier League win as a manager takes him within one win from the title.
City have beaten all 19 teams in the league at least once this season too.
A Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool up next and then a potential title-winning Manchester derby at the Etihad on Saturday...
'City eased off'
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Fred Eyre
Former Man City player on BBC Radio Manchester
City levelled off in the second half. They were just doing enough, and there was a bit more spirit from Everton after a dressing room mauling. Over 90 minutes, a good performance, scintillating over the first 45 minutes.
FULL-TIME
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
It's all over at Goodison Park. Manchester City were ruthless and Everton were toothless.
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
There will be three minutes of time added on at Goodison but Everton will hope they go quickly.
The hosts have been chasing shadows for the entire game as City's touchmap (on the right) shows just how much of the ball they have enjoyed.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Danilo comes on for the final few minutes as a limping Aymeric Laporte goes off for City. He seems to have picked up a slight knock.
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City are just keeping the ball and not allowing Everton any possession in the final stages of this match.
Supporters are starting to make their way towards the exit gates.
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Chelsea won the title in 2004-5 with 85 points - a record number.
Manchester City will have 84 with victory here.
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
The offside flag was up by Oumar Niasse came just inches away from converting a flying header past Ederson.
Just a reminder...
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
As it stands, Manchester City need just one more league win to seal the Premier League title.
And they will have a chance to play for it at the Etihad next Saturday... against none other than arch rivals Manchester United.
What an occasion! It would be Pep Guardiola's 23rd piece of silverware and his first English title.
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City are just running through the gears now.
They will want to conserve as much energy as possible ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Cenk Tosun leaves the field and oumar Niasse comes on for Everton.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Ilkay Gundogan replaces Kevin de Bruyne - and I don't think anyone will be surprised by that substitution.
Long wait for Bolasie
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Though it looks like Yannick Bolasie's goal is just a consolation, it has ended a 525-day wait...
It's his first Premier League goal since October 2016.
Walcott and Coleman at odds
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Fred Eyre
Former Man City player on BBC Radio Manchester
They're like Jack and Vera on Coronation Street, Seamus Coleman and Theo Walcott. They're having words now.
Coleman is expecting him to track back a bit more and help him out more and Walcott hasn't got a clue.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's day is over. Beni Baningime comes on for Everton.
CLOSE!
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Fernandinho, who has already scored three Premier League goals this season, has a pop from outside the area and it flies just inches over the cross-bar.
Midfield dominance
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
City's dominance was clear even in the first 15 minutes but just look at their heatmap (on the right).
They have been everywhere and have controlled the midfield.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Anon: Otamendi is too prone to mistakes!
Anon: If Pepe wants a challenge he should manage a team with no money - not the richest in each league he goes to.
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Despite an encouraging few minutes after that goal, Everton have slipped further back into their own half again and City are in control.
Everton at least get something
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
It would be wrong to suggest hope is suddenly sweeping around Goodison Park but at least Yannick Bolasie's goal has given Everton's fans something to cheer.
And Manchester City have been a little too casual for their own good in this half.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
David Thackerey: Toffees looking brighter since Rooney replaced by Tom Davies (my wish for Russia). But why does he have short socks?
Asking the important questions David...
'Undeserved Everton goal'
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Fred Eyre
Former Man City player on BBC Radio Manchester
To be fair, Bolasie should not be scoring from there. He should have been closed done by Kyle Walker or Nicolas Otamendi. And it shouldn't have gone in at the near post, Ederson will have to look at himself.
Everton don't deserve it but don't begrudge them a goal, with City going to sleep at the back.