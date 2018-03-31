West Ham v Southampton

Almost the goal of the season. Joao Mario picks out Aaron Creswell on the edge of the box with the free-kick and the defender's volley at full-stretch grazes the crossbar and goes over.
Added time
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Three minutes added on. Mark Noble is fouled near the corner flag and West Ham have a free-kick 90m away from their goal.
Saints need a spark
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the London Stadium
The build-up to today's game was all about West Ham and their security arrangements.
The post-script is going to very much centre around Mark Hughes and Southampton.
Saints never recovered from that awful start and whilst they might have an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea to look forward to next month, Hughes is stood on the touchline with his arms folded knowing what a big job he has on his hands to keep his new club in the Premier League.
They have Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League next and they finish against champions-elect Manchester City.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
It's just a matter of running the clock down now. West Ham replace the impressive Cheikhou Kouyate with 21-year-old Josh Cullen.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Think it's fair to say that Southampton's result against low flight Wigan only flattered them. Poor Poor Poor and without doubt going down. Gutless, Spineless and lack anything that relates to football.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Ironic cheers from the home fans. Another simple pass goes straight out of play from Southampton.
Not good.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
It's the Southampton fans who are leaving the ground early today. Some of those who have made their journey from the south coast have already seen enough.
Dusan Tadic has a go from 25 yards but his shot dribbles harmlessly wide.
Guido Carrillo comes on for Charlie Austin. Not the return from injury Austin was after.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
10 minutes left. This game is done.
Kouyate 'sharper and fitter'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
Kouyate looks fitter and sharper than everyone else out there.
As a midfield duo, him and Mark Noble have been excellent for West Ham and Kouyate will be many people's main contender for Man of the Match.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
There'll be no hat-trick for Marko Arnautovic today. He is replaced by January signing Jordan Hugill and gets a huge ovation from the home fans. Everyone is on their feet.
Clean sheet for Joe Hart?
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the London Stadium
It would take something pretty extraordinary now for West Ham to be deprived of victory.
However, goalkeeper Joe Hart has an incentive to keep the Saints out for the remainder of the game.
A clean sheet would represent Hart's first in the Premier League since September, which given England manager Gareth Southgate is here would be quite well timed.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
The one blemish for West Ham today is the injury concern around their players. Cheikhou Kouyate is the latest player to hit the deck and look in discomfort.
They've already lost Antonio remember.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
This game has settled down now after Southampton initially looked bright at the start of the half. There looks to be no way back for them. The good news for Southampton is the gap to safety is still only two points thanks to scores elsewhere.
'Mature performance'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
It's been a really mature performance by West Ham in the second half.
The first half was committed and entertaining but they have just sat back and controlled the game in the second period.
David Moyes and Stuart Pearce will be delighted.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Mark Hughes does indeed introduce Sofiane Boufal. The Moroccan replaces Nathan Redmond. Gareth Southgate is in the crowd today but there hasn't been too much to get the England manager excited about from Redmond.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Gman: If Hughes can't a tune out of these players after Puel and Pellegrino have tried and failed then the players need to take a long hard look at themselves.
CabbageFace: Keep selling and losing your best players and managers it will catch up on you. Down.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
It's no surprise when your team is 3-0 up at home but there is a really good atmosphere at the London Stadium. Another chant erupts around the ground. There are fans on their feet applauding the West Ham performance. How times change.
Marko Arnautovic curls a shot narrowly wide as he searches for a hat-trick.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
A snap shot from Joao Mario goes narrowly over as the Hammers threaten seriously for the first time in this half.
At the other end Shane Long continues to look threatening but Southampton are struggling to create.
Mark Hughes has Guido Carrillo and Sofiane Boufal on the bench.
The sun is out
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the London Stadium
The sun is shining at the London Stadium in more ways than one.
Instead of the ugly scenes we saw when Burnley visited three weeks ago, the West Ham fans are singing, getting behind their own team and taking every opportunity to laugh at Southampton.
The enormity of this victory for David Moyes cannot be underestimated. For Mark Hughes and Southampton though, it is looking like a very tricky end to the season.
YELLOW CARD
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Ryan Bertrand is the latest Southampton player to get his name taken by referee Jon Moss. He catches Joao Mario late as the Portuguese went to hook the ball clear.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
The sun is out at London Stadium as West Ham continue to pass the ball around calmly. A metaphor for the situation at the Hammers?
The ring of stewards is still in place around the playing surface but the home fans are in celebratory mood today.
YELLOW CARD
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Nothing is going right for Southampton. Mario Lemina thinks he has won a throw-in but the referee gives it West Ham's way. Lemina then punches the ball away in frustration and gets a yellow card for his troubles.
'Saints start brightly'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
Southampton have started the second half quite well and they have pushed on a bit. Shane Long could bring a change
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
A shot from Southampton! Charlie Austin hasn't had a sniff so far but he's played in by Shane Long and gets an effort away but it's blocked over the bar. Joe Hart punches away the following corner and then positively comes to claim a cross a few moments later.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
And the corner is completely wasted. Little change from Southampton after the break.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Corner to Southampton. If they are to get anything from this match then they need a goal quick.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Neil: Only decision worse than sacking Puel for Pelligrini was then sacking Pelligrini for Hughes.
Dan: Mark Hughes well on his way to getting two teams relegated in one season
Steve: Not Mark Hughes fault if Southampton go down... That honour
lies with lack of action from owners to replace Mauricio Pellegrino soon
enough...
KICK-OFF
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Unsurprisingly Southampton are making a change at half-time. Shane Long replaces the ineffective Manolo Gabbiadini.
Back under way.
Southampton have not had a shot so far. Their passing accuracy is down at 65%. They have only had two touches in the West Ham penalty area.
Mark Hughes will not be happy.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Marsel: That 3rd goal by West Ham was beautiful. Arnautovic is phenomenal on his day
John: Marko hat trick coming up
'No way back for Saints'
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
Another fantastic goal.
It's not just the fact West Ham are creating chances but it's the confidence and the belief they are playing with. They have scored three three brilliant goals.
That is one of the best crosses you will see this season and it is impossible to defend against.
I cannot see a way back into this for Southampton now.
First time
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the London Stadium
That couldn't have gone much better for David Moyes. And it hasn't gone any better for West Ham United in this stadium.
West Ham United have never scored three times - or taken a three-goal lead - by half-time in a Premier League game since they have been in the London Stadium.
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
West Ham are up to 14th as it stands. Southampton are still 18th and are two points away from safety.
HALF-TIME
West Ham 3-0 Southampton
And that is half-time. What a difference a few weeks make.
GOAL - West Ham 3-0 Southampton
Marko Arnautovic
What a goal that is. The perfect end to the perfect half for West Ham. They get the third goal they deserve and it's absolutely brilliant.
Arthur Masuaku turns into a left-footed David Beckham and produces a sensational cross from deep on the left-flank right onto the boot of Marko Arnautovic. Arnuatovic doesn't hesitate and volleys into the corner of the net giving McCarthy no chance.
Arnautovic has two. Wets Ham have three.
Added time
West Ham 2-0 Southampton
There'll be five minutes added time after those earlier injuries for West Ham. I can pretty confidently say that Southampton will not score before the break. They've been woeful.
West Ham 2-0 Southampton
The home fans are really getting behind West Ham here. Aaron Creswell gets too much on a cross from the left but he's still passionately applauded for his efforts. There has been no sign of the unrest of recent weeks so far.
'A third kills it'
West Ham 2-0 Southampton
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
David Moyes probably wants another goal here because it kills it stone dead, and they've deserved a third because they are the team on top.
West Ham 2-0 Southampton
Arthur Masuaku has been really good in this opening period in the left-wing back position. He wins a free-kick in a dangerous position but Joao Mario hits it straight over the bar. That's the first thing the Portuguese has done wrong all game.
Get involved
