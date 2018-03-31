West Brom v Burnley

It's all over at the Hawthorns and it's eight defeat in a row for Albion who are headed for the Championship.
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Nearly over here. Can the Baggies get a late, late, LATE leveller?
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Five minutes of added time here.
Nail-biting for Burnley fans.
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Burnley may feel aggrieved that Probert didn't stop play but they didn't moan too much about it.
It's now or never for the Baggies.
GOAL - West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Salomon Rondon
Burnley defender Stephen Wood was down with a knock but ref Lee Probert lets the game go on and Rondon capitalises to rifle the ball past Nick Pope.
Is there a comeback on???
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 0-2 Burnley
Sam Vokes comes on for Chris Wood a couple of minutes after his goal likely gives the Clarets three points.
GOAL - West Brom 0-2 Burnley
Chris Wood
Chris Wood's initial effort is saved, but he's on hand to head in the rebound. He was possibly about to be subbed beforehand after labouring in front of goal earlier too.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Have West Brom missed their chance?
As the hour mark passes their spirited revival seems to have faltered a little as Burnley regain control.
The Clarets are still making a meal of it in front of goal though. They need another to be certain of the points.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
The attendance this afternoon is 23,455. With 2,705 visiting Burnley fans.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who is on loan at Burnley from Tottenham, is really getting involved but so far he lacks end product.
His attitude seems good though and he doesn't let his head drop.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Just as I praise Matt Phillips the sub breaks forward, cuts inside off the right wing, shapes to deliver - and passes it sloppily to Ashley Westwood.
Poor.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Matt Phillips shows why Alan Pardew wanted him involved with a decent cross that Jay Rodriguez gets on the end of but heads over.
Still better from the hosts.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
West Brom are miles better already.
Players are calmer and more poised and Rondon is growing into this.
If they can keep going they can get something.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
More positive from the hosts.
Chris Brunt puts a lovely ball into the area and Jay Rodriguez isn't too far from connecting.
They've certainly come out brighter.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Shamsheer: Ashley Barnes has scored a worldy but won't get much attention.
It will here Shamsheer!
Back underway
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
They've back at it at The Hawthorns.
For West Brom Matt Phillips is on for full-back Kieran Gibbs.
No changes for Burnley.
HALF-TIME
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Boos from the home supporters as their side head for the changing room having just been denied an equaliser. It was a decent move and a good chance.
Otherwise they've been very much second best.
Burnley can be reasonably pleased, but could do with being a bit more clinical.
CLOSE!
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
That should get Baggies tails up a bit.
Rondon does very well to send a header goal-bound but Burnley keeper Nick Pope shows why he has come into Gareth Southgate's thinking for England to make a superb save.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
An example of that lack of confidence: nobody wants to take a risk on the ball for the hosts.
They're all playing the easy pass - usually back or sideways - when better, if riskier, options are on. It's getting them nowhere.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
If - and I stress it's likely a big if - West Brom come back into this then Sean Dyche could rue two good chances missed by otherwise in-form Chris Wood.
If the visitors could get another before the break the points are, you sense, theirs.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Sums it up that.
West Brom try to break and Salomon Rondon passes into touch.
Confidence is a huge thing and West Brom have not a jot of it right now.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Kieron: Absolutely outstanding effort from Burnley. Not just to grab another goal but their entire seasonal effort. "Little old Burnley" actually being taken seriously as Europa League contenders. Proud as proudsville of my club. This is what dreams are made of.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Ironic cheers of 'Ole' from the home fans as their side go through the motions.
Chris Wood meanwhile drags a disappointing shot wide of the post. He could have scored twice now. He headed wide minutes earlier too.
This is too easy for Burnley.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Well that could and probably should have been a penalty for Burnley.
James Tarkowski lurks in the area as a cross comes in and Ahmed Hegazi clearly tugs his shirt.
How could Lee Probert miss it?
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
There are swathes of empty seats at the Hawthorns today - sad for such a well-supported club.
Again, it's understandable really.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Jonny Evans gives the ball away cheaply there, to boos from the home fans, as Georges-Kevin Nkoudou bursts through and fires wide.
He had Chris Wood in a good position to his left too.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
How will the Baggies react to this?
It was a good move from the visitors and not really dreadful from the West Brom point of view but already low morale could be shattered.
Alan Pardew is urging them on.
GOAL - West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Ashley Barnes
And there we go! It's enlivened!
Aaron Lennon crosses and Barnes gets all Matrix-esque to twist his body and hook it acrobatically past Foster. Great finish that.
Four in four for the Burnley striker now.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
The away fans, perhaps understandably given the circumstances, are the ones making all the noise.
The game itself is a bit low tempo thus far. Could do with something to enliven it.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Hands up who had Ben Mee for Burnley's first shot on target?
No me neither, but it was a decent one: a sweeping strike from the edge of the area that Ben Foster held well.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
One of the Baggies various problems is a lack of creativity. Craig Dawson has just punted a ball up into the air under little pressure looking for Rondon...He didn't find him.
There is nobody for them who seems comfortable taking the ball and getting forward in the middle of the park.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Burnley have had more possession so far but neither have fashioned a clear chance.
Sean Dyche's men need to be careful not to be lulled into any false sense of security by the hosts mind.
Better...
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Ok that's better.
Allan Nyon fires in a cross which Jay Rodriguez flicks on and Rondon gets a decent header at goal which Burnley keeper Nick Pope catches fairly comfortably.
Got to be better
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Rondon needs to hold the ball up better.
Granted James Tarkowski is a defender in top form for the Clarets but that was too easy as the new England international dispossesses the Baggies striker with ease as his side try to get the ball up the pitch.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has a start for the visitors today with Jeff Hendrick dropping out and he's been lively in these early phases.
Just curled one wide after some nifty foot work to find space for himself.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Matt Lowton has just injured himself blocking Salomon Rondon's attempted cross. He was down feeling his ankle but is fine to carry on.
KICK-OFF
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
They're off. Clarets in possession.
Teams are out
West Brom v Burnley (15:00 BST)
The sides are out and we're moments away from kick-off.
Let's hope it's a good 'un.
Dyche: 'I'll be careful with Heaton'
West Brom v Burnley (15:00 BST)
Sean Dyche admits he is being cautious over Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton's
first-team return, having learned from his own experience as a player.
England international Heaton has been out since September with a dislocated
shoulder but is now approaching full fitness.
Dyche must then ponder whether he restores Heaton immediately or sticks with
current incumbent Nick Pope, who was recently called-up by England.
"I spoke to him in the week about it - I probably go the other way a little
bit, I'm a little bit cautious with injuries," the Clarets boss explained.
"The reason is as a player I had a bad experience with my back; I had eight
months out at Bristol City, and had three weeks training and was back playing.
"I was miles short. I remember thinking, 'Why did I do that?' The manager
asked me, and I said, 'Yeah, I'll get on with it', and it cost me dearly."
Europe for Burnley?
West Brom v Burnley (15:00 BST)
Burnley in the Europa League?
Yep, it's no longer a pipe dream but a distinct possibility.
If the FA Cup is won by a team in the top six (and three of the four semi-finalists currently occupy top-six spots), the seventh-placed team will enter the Europa League.
That's because FA Cup runners-up are no longer eligible to enter Europe by virtue of being losing finalists.
The team currently occupying seventh spot with eight games to go? That will be Sean Dyche's Clarets.
What's French for meat and potato pie, chips, mushy peas and gravy?
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
FULL-TIME West Brom 1-2 Burnley
No. They can't.
It's all over at the Hawthorns and it's eight defeat in a row for Albion who are headed for the Championship.
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Nearly over here. Can the Baggies get a late, late, LATE leveller?
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Five minutes of added time here.
Nail-biting for Burnley fans.
West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Burnley may feel aggrieved that Probert didn't stop play but they didn't moan too much about it.
It's now or never for the Baggies.
GOAL - West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Salomon Rondon
Burnley defender Stephen Wood was down with a knock but ref Lee Probert lets the game go on and Rondon capitalises to rifle the ball past Nick Pope.
Is there a comeback on???
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 0-2 Burnley
Sam Vokes comes on for Chris Wood a couple of minutes after his goal likely gives the Clarets three points.
GOAL - West Brom 0-2 Burnley
Chris Wood
Chris Wood's initial effort is saved, but he's on hand to head in the rebound. He was possibly about to be subbed beforehand after labouring in front of goal earlier too.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Have West Brom missed their chance?
As the hour mark passes their spirited revival seems to have faltered a little as Burnley regain control.
The Clarets are still making a meal of it in front of goal though. They need another to be certain of the points.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
The attendance this afternoon is 23,455. With 2,705 visiting Burnley fans.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who is on loan at Burnley from Tottenham, is really getting involved but so far he lacks end product.
His attitude seems good though and he doesn't let his head drop.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Just as I praise Matt Phillips the sub breaks forward, cuts inside off the right wing, shapes to deliver - and passes it sloppily to Ashley Westwood.
Poor.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Matt Phillips shows why Alan Pardew wanted him involved with a decent cross that Jay Rodriguez gets on the end of but heads over.
Still better from the hosts.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
West Brom are miles better already.
Players are calmer and more poised and Rondon is growing into this.
If they can keep going they can get something.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
More positive from the hosts.
Chris Brunt puts a lovely ball into the area and Jay Rodriguez isn't too far from connecting.
They've certainly come out brighter.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Shamsheer: Ashley Barnes has scored a worldy but won't get much attention.
It will here Shamsheer!
Back underway
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
They've back at it at The Hawthorns.
For West Brom Matt Phillips is on for full-back Kieran Gibbs.
No changes for Burnley.
HALF-TIME
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Boos from the home supporters as their side head for the changing room having just been denied an equaliser. It was a decent move and a good chance.
Otherwise they've been very much second best.
Burnley can be reasonably pleased, but could do with being a bit more clinical.
CLOSE!
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
That should get Baggies tails up a bit.
Rondon does very well to send a header goal-bound but Burnley keeper Nick Pope shows why he has come into Gareth Southgate's thinking for England to make a superb save.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
An example of that lack of confidence: nobody wants to take a risk on the ball for the hosts.
They're all playing the easy pass - usually back or sideways - when better, if riskier, options are on. It's getting them nowhere.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
If - and I stress it's likely a big if - West Brom come back into this then Sean Dyche could rue two good chances missed by otherwise in-form Chris Wood.
If the visitors could get another before the break the points are, you sense, theirs.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Sums it up that.
West Brom try to break and Salomon Rondon passes into touch.
Confidence is a huge thing and West Brom have not a jot of it right now.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Kieron: Absolutely outstanding effort from Burnley. Not just to grab another goal but their entire seasonal effort. "Little old Burnley" actually being taken seriously as Europa League contenders. Proud as proudsville of my club. This is what dreams are made of.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Ironic cheers of 'Ole' from the home fans as their side go through the motions.
Chris Wood meanwhile drags a disappointing shot wide of the post. He could have scored twice now. He headed wide minutes earlier too.
This is too easy for Burnley.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Well that could and probably should have been a penalty for Burnley.
James Tarkowski lurks in the area as a cross comes in and Ahmed Hegazi clearly tugs his shirt.
How could Lee Probert miss it?
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
There are swathes of empty seats at the Hawthorns today - sad for such a well-supported club.
Again, it's understandable really.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Jonny Evans gives the ball away cheaply there, to boos from the home fans, as Georges-Kevin Nkoudou bursts through and fires wide.
He had Chris Wood in a good position to his left too.
West Brom 0-1 Burnley
How will the Baggies react to this?
It was a good move from the visitors and not really dreadful from the West Brom point of view but already low morale could be shattered.
Alan Pardew is urging them on.
GOAL - West Brom 0-1 Burnley
Ashley Barnes
And there we go! It's enlivened!
Aaron Lennon crosses and Barnes gets all Matrix-esque to twist his body and hook it acrobatically past Foster. Great finish that.
Four in four for the Burnley striker now.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
The away fans, perhaps understandably given the circumstances, are the ones making all the noise.
The game itself is a bit low tempo thus far. Could do with something to enliven it.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Hands up who had Ben Mee for Burnley's first shot on target?
No me neither, but it was a decent one: a sweeping strike from the edge of the area that Ben Foster held well.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
One of the Baggies various problems is a lack of creativity. Craig Dawson has just punted a ball up into the air under little pressure looking for Rondon...He didn't find him.
There is nobody for them who seems comfortable taking the ball and getting forward in the middle of the park.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Burnley have had more possession so far but neither have fashioned a clear chance.
Sean Dyche's men need to be careful not to be lulled into any false sense of security by the hosts mind.
Better...
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Ok that's better.
Allan Nyon fires in a cross which Jay Rodriguez flicks on and Rondon gets a decent header at goal which Burnley keeper Nick Pope catches fairly comfortably.
Got to be better
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Rondon needs to hold the ball up better.
Granted James Tarkowski is a defender in top form for the Clarets but that was too easy as the new England international dispossesses the Baggies striker with ease as his side try to get the ball up the pitch.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has a start for the visitors today with Jeff Hendrick dropping out and he's been lively in these early phases.
Just curled one wide after some nifty foot work to find space for himself.
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Matt Lowton has just injured himself blocking Salomon Rondon's attempted cross. He was down feeling his ankle but is fine to carry on.
KICK-OFF
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
They're off. Clarets in possession.
Teams are out
West Brom v Burnley (15:00 BST)
The sides are out and we're moments away from kick-off.
Let's hope it's a good 'un.
Dyche: 'I'll be careful with Heaton'
West Brom v Burnley (15:00 BST)
Sean Dyche admits he is being cautious over Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton's first-team return, having learned from his own experience as a player.
England international Heaton has been out since September with a dislocated shoulder but is now approaching full fitness.
Dyche must then ponder whether he restores Heaton immediately or sticks with current incumbent Nick Pope, who was recently called-up by England.
"I spoke to him in the week about it - I probably go the other way a little bit, I'm a little bit cautious with injuries," the Clarets boss explained.
"The reason is as a player I had a bad experience with my back; I had eight months out at Bristol City, and had three weeks training and was back playing. "I was miles short. I remember thinking, 'Why did I do that?' The manager asked me, and I said, 'Yeah, I'll get on with it', and it cost me dearly."
Europe for Burnley?
West Brom v Burnley (15:00 BST)
Burnley in the Europa League?
Yep, it's no longer a pipe dream but a distinct possibility.
If the FA Cup is won by a team in the top six (and three of the four semi-finalists currently occupy top-six spots), the seventh-placed team will enter the Europa League.
That's because FA Cup runners-up are no longer eligible to enter Europe by virtue of being losing finalists.
The team currently occupying seventh spot with eight games to go? That will be Sean Dyche's Clarets.
What's French for meat and potato pie, chips, mushy peas and gravy?