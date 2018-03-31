West Brom v Burnley

Getty Images

Sean Dyche admits he is being cautious over Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton's first-team return, having learned from his own experience as a player.

England international Heaton has been out since September with a dislocated shoulder but is now approaching full fitness.

Dyche must then ponder whether he restores Heaton immediately or sticks with current incumbent Nick Pope, who was recently called-up by England.

"I spoke to him in the week about it - I probably go the other way a little bit, I'm a little bit cautious with injuries," the Clarets boss explained.

"The reason is as a player I had a bad experience with my back; I had eight months out at Bristol City, and had three weeks training and was back playing. "I was miles short. I remember thinking, 'Why did I do that?' The manager asked me, and I said, 'Yeah, I'll get on with it', and it cost me dearly."