Watford v Bournemouth

More from Eddie Howe: "We started well. We had some good chances which we didn’t take and I thought we deservedly got level. Then we were deservedly behind in the second half but the spirit of the team came through at the end.

"We were chasing the game and did well. We created opportunities and I'm delighted to see the last one go in.

"There's still a few more games to play and more points to get. Everyone is asking what we need to stay up but I just want to win the next game."