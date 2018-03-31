Watford v Bournemouth

Or you can follow Everton's home match with Manchester City here.
'I don't know what happened with the penalty'
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Watford
And finally from Gracia: “I
didn’t see the penalty, I don’t know what happened because I thought we had the advantage
at that moment in that play.
"We have to stay strong and keep playing with the support of our fans at home and then improve our performance in the away games."
'I'm proud rather than disappointed'
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Watford
Watford manager Javier Gracia on MOTD: “I
could be disappointed because we lost two points in the extra time but I’m very
proud of my players because we played a good performance. It’s a shame we couldn’t
get the three points but I’m happy with them.
“We feel more comfortable playing at
Vicarage Road, we wanted a fourth straight home win in this period, but we get
one point and we’re up to 37."
'The team's spirit came through'
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth
More from Eddie Howe: "We started well. We had some good chances which we didn’t take and I thought we deservedly got level. Then we were deservedly behind in the second half but the spirit of the team came through at the end.
"We were chasing the game and did well. We created opportunities and I'm delighted to see the last one go in.
"There's still a few more games to play and more points to get. Everyone is asking what we need to stay up but I just want to win the next game."
'It's not good for the health!'
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Sky
Sports: "It was another action-packed game, it’s not good for the health! We did all right in the first half, it was an open game. We came on strong late in the second half and JD got a massive goal.
"It's a great thing to have in your armoury, to
know you can keep coming back, but obviously we don't want to keep falling behind."
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Now the managers have had their say, first Bournemouth's Eddie Howe...
'Bournemouth don't give up'
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport football expert on Final Score
Bournemouth do it again. They don't give up, they keep picking up points and look like they're going to stay up.
'It feels like a defeat'
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Watford
Will Hughes on Sky Sports: “It’s always
frustrating to concede a late goal, especially the way we played. We were in control for long
periods. We were sloppy for their first goal and you hope to see out the last few moments so it's frustrating. It feels like
a defeat today.
"Everyone
knows six or seven teams are fighting for the top places, for the rest it’s a battle to survive. We’re top of
that pack and we hope to remain there next week against Burnley."
'We've come back a lot'
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Joshua King on Sky Sports: "We wanted the three points but when you
get the goal that late you'll settle for a point. We've come back a few times this season and it'e because we've got a good group and we work hard in training
every day."
'I knew I'd score'
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Jermain Defoe to Sky Sports: You've always got to be confident of scoring. Whether you start or
come on, you've got to be ready for a chance to make an impact. When it bounced to me I knew I’d
score.
"We've got that mentality where we keep going
to final whistle, we've scored a lot of late goals this season.
"It’s important we keep it going now, not take our foot off the pedal and not be complacent because we've got to win as many points as we can. It was a good team performance and we’ll take the
point."
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth's goalscorers Jermain Defoe and Joshua King are already doing their post-match interviews...
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Watford didn't quite do enough to clinch a victory and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe was the happier manager at the full-time whistle, shaking hands with Javier Gracia before punching the air.
FULL-TIME
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
And that's it. That stoppage-time equaliser from Jermain Defoe means the two sides remain level in the table. On the possession Bournemouth had in the second half, they probably deserved a point too.
Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Two tired sets of players now. Think they'll settle for a point.
GOAL - Watford 2-2 Bournemouth
Jermain Defoe (90+2 mins)
Bournemouth launch the free-kick forward, Nathan Ake flicks it on and the Watford defence has gone to sleep as Jermain Defoe has time to let it bounce before hooking past the onrushing keeper Orestis Karnezis from about 10 yards.
YELLOW CARD
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Stefano Okaka is booked for an aerial challenge on Steve Cook.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Four minutes are indicated for stoppage time. Still hope for Bournemouth.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Ryan Fraser crosses into the Watford box, Dan Gosling flicks it on but it doesn't quite fall for Marc Pugh at the back post and Orestis Karnezis gathers.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
These changes have worked for Watford. It's given them a chance to get out of their half and put some pressure back on Bournemouth.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Watford win two corners in quick succession, with Richarlison making an immediate impression.
The second corner is nodded down by Troy Deeney for Asmir Begovic to gather with ease in his six-yard box.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
There's a change for Bournemouth too as Andrew Surman comes on for Callum Wilson.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Watford's first goalscorer Kiko Femenia makes way for Richarlison. The Brazilian forward hasn't scored since November - a run of 21 appearances without a goal.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Troy Deeney chases a long ball but keeper Asmir Begovic races out to clear. Watford regain possession and will be glad of some respite. Daryl Janmaat's cross is then headed out for a throw by Nathan Ake.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Marc Pugh's cross is beyond the two Bournemouth men in the middle but Ryan Fraser chipped it back in and Jermain Defoe's looping header is tipped over. Again, the corner is cleared and Watford break.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Will Hughes has been excellent in midfield but takes a well-earned breather as he's replaced by Watford forward Stefano Okaka.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth are still on top, with Roberto Pereyra doing well to clear a corner by the Cherries. Just look at the possession from 61-65 minutes
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Jermain Defoe is straight into the action as he flicks on for Ryan Fraser to chase down the left but he's stopped by a well-timed challenge by Adrian Mariappa. Good job too, if the defender didn't get there in time he would have cleaned Fraser too.
Bournemouth take a long throw into the box but it's easy for Orestis Karnezis to gather.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Some fresh legs up top now for Bournemouth as Jermain Defoe comes on for fellow forward Jordon Ibe.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
The pressure is building for Bournemouth. Here are the stats from 56-60 minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
The fit-again Craig Cathcart comes on for his first Watford appearance since August. He replaces fellow defender Sebastian Prodl, who had just been booked.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth work an opening for Joshua King to charge forward but his intended through ball for Jordon Ibe is wayward. Goes through to the keeper.
The Cherries come straight back at Watford, though, and Ibe fires a shot from around 22 yards straight at Orestis Karnezis.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
A Will Hughes foul gives Charlie Daniels the chance to chip it into the box. Watford clear but Bournemouth regain possession.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Good start to the second half by Watford but Bournemouth are enjoying a bit of possession now. Can they turn it into chances and get themselves back into this game?
YELLOW CARD
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth break, despite Sebastian Prodl hacking down Callum Wilson. The attack goes out for a goal-kick but the referee goes back to book Prodl.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Ryan Fraser is winded in a challenge with Roberto Pereyra, who finds Will Hughes down the left, but his cut-back fails to find a Watford team-mate.
Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth have a free-kick into the box cleared as far as Lewis Cook, whose shot from 25 yards is blocked just inside the box. Too many bodies in the way.
GOAL - Watford 2-1 Bournemouth
Roberto Pereyra (49 mins)
Far too easy for Watford. Bournemouth have plenty of men around the ball as Troy Deeney wins the ball on the left and squares into the box. There's a bit of a scramble before Will Hughes lays off for Pereyra and his low shot takes a slight deflection before trickling into the far, bottom corner.
Watford 1-1 Bournemouth
Watford win the first corner of the second half as Roberto Pereyra is tackled by Ryan Fraser. Jordon Ibe heads clear but Watford keep the pressure on and Kiko Femenia has a shot blocked from a Will Hughes cross. Think it was going wide anything though.
KICK-OFF
Watford 1-1 Bournemouth
Watford get the second half started, hoping to make this their fourth home win on the trot.
