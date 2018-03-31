Newcastle v Huddersfield

Newcastle now SEVEN points clear of danger. Huddersfield still very much in trouble as they sit just three points above the drop.
CLOSE!
Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
What a chance!
Alex Pritchard's floated cross finds Scott Malone unmarked at the far post but the bounce is awkward and Martin Dubravka holds the ball.
Was that it for Huddersfield?
Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
Hope for Huddersfield comes from the fourth official's board. There will be FIVE minutes added on.
Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
One last throw of the dice for Huddersfield as Scott Malone replaces Rajiv van la Parra.
However, it's a buoyed Newcastle doing all the attacking at the moment.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield have no choice but to go for it now. Full back Tommy Smith goes off and top scorer Steve Mounie is on for the final few minutes.
GOAL - Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
Ayoze Perez
Finally., Newcastle break through!
A cross comes through to Kenedy and the on-loan Chelsea man keeps his cool to square to Ayoze Perez, who slots in from close range.
Huge relief around St James' Park after Newcastle were looking like being frustrated.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Rafael Benitez makes a final change for Newcastle - a straight swap in midfield as Isaac Hayden replaces Mohamed Diame.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Dwight Gayle has missed a hatful of chances and his time in this game is up. On in his place is the lesser spotted Islam Slimani, who makes his first appearance for Newcastle since joining the club in January.
He's been out with a thigh injury he picked up while with Leicester.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Heading into the closing stages and both sides are looking a bit nervous now. Huddersfield are pressing a bit more than they have all game and that's causing Newcastle to drop inside themselves a little.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Christian Atsu runs along the edge of the area, trying to find a bit of space, but when it comes he launches a shot over.
A few groans of frustration from the home fans.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
At the other end, Ayoze Perez goes for an acrobatic flying kick as he tries to meet Dwight Gayle's cross but can't get it on target.
Rafael Benitez makes his first change of the game as Matt Ritchie is replaced by Christian Atsu.
CLOSE!
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Chance for Huddersfield as Collin Quaner wins a corner. Aaron Mooy finds Mathias Jorgensen and it's a free header for the big defender which he gets on target but Quaner is in the way.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Important challenge by Christopher Schindler as he hooks the ball on to Dwight Gayle and out for a goal kick as the Newcastle striker attempted to break into the area.
YELLOW CARD
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Needless yellow card for Christopher Schindler as he kicks the ball away after conceding a throw.
It's all gone a bit scrappy now.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
A shot for Huddersfield! It's not on target as Laurent Depoitre turns on the edge of the area and sweeps wide. Still, a bit more positive by the visitors.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield are really struggling to keep hold of the ball as they win it back and give it away with the next pass.
The visitors are going to have to make a change because Elias Kachunga cannot continue after that Kenedy challenge. Collin Quaner replaces him.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
There's no change in the pattern of play at the start of the second half with Newcastle showing more attacking intent.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Elias Kachunga is back on his feet but limping. He's urged to jog it off, which he does. Nails.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
But Elias Kachunga is in trouble again as this time Kenedy stands on the forward's ankle. It looked accidental by Kenedy but that's a real concern for Kachunga, who has only just returned from injury.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Newcastle straight on the attack from the off as they counter after a Huddersfield attack breaks down but Jonjo Shelvey shoots wide.
Elias Kachunga is down injured - a moment of concern for the visitors - but he gets up and looks OK to continue.
KICK-OFF
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Back under way with no changes for either side.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
This was probably the best chance of the first half with Dwight Gayle flicking a lob just wide of goal.
He's had six shots, but just one on target.
Stats sum it up
Most of the possession and most of the shots so far for Newcastle. A very dominant performance.
HALF-TIME
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
And that's half-time.
Not the highest quality of games, but Newcastle have been by far the better side.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Interesting! Mathias Jorgensen knees the ball back to Jonas Lossl, who takes a touch before picking up the ball. Newcastle fans are screaming for a free kick but Martin Atkinson waves play on.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Into one minute of stoppage time and it's fair to say David Wagner will be the happier manager if the score stays like this at the break.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Dwight Gayle tries a cheeky near-post flick from a low cross but it trickles off target.
Gayle keeps getting in the right places and you just feel one of these will eventually come off for him.
Get Involved
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Ayanle: Jonjo Shelvey
playing like Pirlo today..surely with passing like that he should be on the
plane to Russia ?
PENALTY APPEAL
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
One or two shouts for a penalty as Kenedy attempts a pirouette inside the Huddersfield box and falls with a couple of players around him. Referee Martin Atkinson isn't interested and it's the right decision with Kenedy just falling over as he ran into a dead end.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield haven't been great, but Newcastle's players are starting to show some signs of frustration as they struggle to get the goal their dominance probably deserves.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
It's been a rather thankless task for Laurent Depoitre in the Huddersfield attack. He's largely isolated but doing a good job of pressing Newcastle players when they have possession in their own half, which isn't very often to be fair.
CLOSE!
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
How has Dwight Gayle not scored!? Another quick attack by Newcastle sees a cross fall to Gayle inside the area but his first-time effort is just over the bar.
CLOSE!
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Chances at both ends suddenly! Tommy Smith's low cross is cleared just in front of goal before Jonjo Shelvey takes a superb, quick free-kick to put Dwight Gayle in but his lob lands just wide of the goal.
That chance for the hosts came after Jonathan Hogg gave away a needless free-kick and was booked. The midfielder is struggling a bit to keep his cool.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Now Newcastle break through Dwight Gayle, he cuts inside Tommy Smith and goes for glory with an ambitious effort that is straight at Jonas Lossl. There were better options for Gayle waiting in the box.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Better by Huddersfield as Laurent Depoitre flicks the ball into Alex Pritchard's path, he loses the ball but Depoitre wins it back again and the visitors eventually manage to win a corner. It comes to nothing, however, a Christopher Schindler misses his header.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Florian Lejeune goes for an incredibly ambitious strike from 35 yards, it smacks against Jonathan Hogg but the lack of any Huddersfield players in the Newcastle half means the hosts just pick up the ball and start the attack again.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
There is some very suspect defending by Huddersfield at the moment - clearing headers going all over the place.
The visitors are looking very, very nervous.
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
A rare attack sees Huddersfield win a corner. It's sent deep to Laurent Depoitre, who gets his head to it to knock the ball back into the dangerzone but Newcastle eventually manage to clear as Jonathan Hogg misses his volley.
CLOSE!
Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield
Vital save!
Matt Ritchie is through one-on-one but Jonas Lossl does well to deflect his shot behind with his feet.
