Manchester United v Swansea

Can Swansea leave with something on the scoreboard? Nope. Mike van der Hoorn heads over the bar from a corner.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Into stoppage time. Two minutes of which we will see.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
All the possession is at the feet of those wearing red. If Swansea are going to rescue a point then they'd better get cracking.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
United threatened to run riot, but that's not been the case. Winding down at Old Trafford. Time for many fans to leg it and jump on the Metrolink.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Almost a second for Lukaku and a third for United. Pogba picks him out with a dinked diag, Lukaku chests on the far side of the six-yard box, takes time to pick his moment, then hammers a shot straight at Fabianski.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Paul Pogba gets a whack from Andre Ayew, leaving him without a boot. Thoughts on Pogba's performance, peeps?
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Anyone predicting a Swansea comeback? Hmmm...
SUBSTITUTIONS
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Here's a face we haven't seen for a while. It's Ander Herrera! The Spain midfielder is back after a five-week absence with a thigh injury, earning a huge cheer from the home fans.
He's on for Jesse Lingard, with Marcus Rashford also coming on to replace Alexis Sanchez.
Still not vintage Sanchez, but much better than what we have seen...
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Some more movement on the United bench...
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Swansea are still tentatively prodding at the United defence. David de Gea again leaps low to his left to stop a shot from Wayne Routledge... although the flag had already gone up for offside anyway.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Romelu Lukaku is prowling as Manchester United go long, but Alfie Mawson is fully aware of the situation and deals with it.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
All gone very quiet. On the pitch and in the stands.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Better from Swansea. They've been given a shot in the arm by those chances for Tammy Abraham. The visitors win a corner on the left, Mike van der Hoorn heads it back into the mixer at the far post, but Ashley Young is there to clear.
Oletum: De Gea is shockingly good. He gets up and acts like it’s just another save.
Lee: De Gea, best keeper in the world. Simples!
Don: pay De Gea £500k a week if we have to. Worth extra 15 points a season.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
If one of those had gone in then it might, just might, have set up an interesting final half-hour...
GREAT SAVES!
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
David de Gea 2 Tammy Abraham 0.
The Manchester United keeper has been unemployed for most of this match, but is alert when he is called upon.
Abraham's sharp spin and shot is pushed out by De Gea low to his right, then he goes the other to deny the Swans sub again seconds later.
Abraham can't believe he's not scored, punching the grass in frustration.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
What a goal this would have been. Paul Pogba clips a delightful ball over the Swansea defence to Juan Mata, who has beaten the away offside trap and and is perfectly placed to produce an acrobatic effort which he hammers over the bar.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Finally Wayne Routledge is ready and Swansea are back up to 11.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
United fashion their first chance of the second half, and it falls to Alexis Sanchez. Juan Mata clips in from the right, onto the forehead of Romelu Lukaku, who nods it back towards Sanchez. Sanchez swivels, stretches, and manages to head goalwards, but his looping effort lands on the roof of the Swansea net.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Play continues as Clucas truges down the touchline and heads towards the tunnel. Swansea down to 10 men momentarily as Wayne Routledge peels off several layers of clothing.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Sam Clucas is back on his feet and trying to jog around, but it doesn't look a promising prognosis that he's been given by the Swansea medical staff.
Nope, the midfielder winces as he tries to continue... his afternoon is done.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
More concern for Swansea gaffer Carlos Carvalhal. Sam Clucas, an ever present since the Portuguese boss took over, is down on the ground and receiving treatment. Looks like a knee injury...
James: In the international break, has Mourinho found the United way?
Brixon: Now this team is playing like the United I knew growing up.
PJ: Brilliant first half performance by the lads! Good quick tempo as well as a confident and fluid inter-play on display between the players!
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Looks like a change of shape for the Swans with Tammy Abraham leading a three-pronged forward line with support from Andre Ayew and Sam Clucas.
But first the Swans have got some defending to do as United start strongly after the break.
KICK-OFF
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
How do Swansea try to turn this one around? By making a couple of half-time subs for starters. On trot Tammy Abraham and Tom Carroll, coming on for Ki Sung-yeung and Nathan Dyer.
We're off.
The Carrick debate
Manchester United v Swansea (15:00 BST)
Michael Carrick. England's lost talent? Or overrated?
The 36-year-old Manchester United midfielder will retire at the end of the season as one of the most decorated English players of the Premier League era, but successive England managers overlooked him.
"He's up there with Scholes, Iniesta and Busquets," claims Fergie's former right-hand man Mike Phelan.
And speaking of Carrick, here's some half-time reading for you...
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Michael Carrick is on the United bench today, by the way. Not as a player, but as a coach.
"It's only for next season really but, this season, he is already coming and sharing a little bit of our space," said United boss Jose Mourinho.
"We are opening the door for him to not have a difficult transition next season. So, this season, he's doing little things.
"He is learning, not the football of course, but the other side of the life and I think it's a good experience for him until the end of the season. Maybe, in three or four matches, it's another experience for him to share the bench from a different perspective."
HALF-TIME
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Utter dominance.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
United still reckon they can nab another before the half-time oranges. They have a corner which Lukasz Fabianski confidently comes to claim.
INJURY TIME
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Heading into a minute of stoppage-time at the end of the first half. Swansea will be thinking that is 60 seconds too much.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
United have the ball in the Swansea net again... but play had already stopped. Romelu Lukaku is well offside when he crosses for a sliding Jesse Lingard to knock in. Doesn't matter.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Can Swansea survive further damage before the break? United look dangerous every time they go forward.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Alexis Sanchez would have broken the back of the net... had he connected with the ball. Tenacious work from Ashley Young keeps the ball in play on the left byeline, nodding back to Sanchez who tries to belt it but only succeeds in taking fresh air.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Ouch. Swansea forward Andre Ayew hits the deck after a strong challenge and signals for treatment. Just the break Swansea need...
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Paul Pogba juggles the ball, just in front of his manager, before laying the ball off to Antonio Valencia who switches play in the attempt to start another United attack.
Mourinho reacts... with applause. He's definitely up for entertaining Old Trafford today.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Ooooh. Alexis Sanchez tries to slice open the Swansea defence with that bread knife of a right foot, only to see Swansea skipper Federico Fernandez cut out his intended pass for Juan Mata.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Ironic applause from the Stretford End as a redundant David de Gea manages to get hold of the ball. He might as well be sat on Row A with his feet up.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
More defending for Swansea to do. Paul Pogba is fouled 30 yards out, Ashley Young and Juan Mata deliberate behind clasped hands.
Looks like it is going in the mixer... it does... Romelu Lukaku is lurking at the back post but his header down doesn't find a red shirt.
