Manchester United v Swansea

Follow all of today's Premier League games here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Second-placed Man Utd 16 points behind leaders Man City
  2. Pogba back in the United XI
  3. Swansea have lost just one of last eight league matches
  4. Abraham starts on the Swans bench

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Jurejko

All times stated are UK

Get involved

FULL-TIME

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

All over. Hugs and handshakes between Jose Mourinho and his Portuguese compatriot Carlos Carvalhal. Time for a glass of Touriga.

No such luck for me, even though this live text is coming to an end.

Head over here for all the reaction from Old Trafford. Thanks for your company!

Hugs
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Can Swansea leave with something on the scoreboard? Nope. Mike van der Hoorn heads over the bar from a corner.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Into stoppage time. Two minutes of which we will see.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

All the possession is at the feet of those wearing red. If Swansea are going to rescue a point then they'd better get cracking.

Swansea
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

United threatened to run riot, but that's not been the case. Winding down at Old Trafford. Time for many fans to leg it and jump on the Metrolink.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Almost a second for Lukaku and a third for United. Pogba picks him out with a dinked diag, Lukaku chests on the far side of the six-yard box, takes time to pick his moment, then hammers a shot straight at Fabianski.

Lukaku
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Paul Pogba gets a whack from Andre Ayew, leaving him without a boot. Thoughts on Pogba's performance, peeps?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Anyone predicting a Swansea comeback? Hmmm...

Swansea
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTIONS

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Here's a face we haven't seen for a while. It's Ander Herrera! The Spain midfielder is back after a five-week absence with a thigh injury, earning a huge cheer from the home fans.

He's on for Jesse Lingard, with Marcus Rashford also coming on to replace Alexis Sanchez.

Still not vintage Sanchez, but much better than what we have seen...

Sub
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Some more movement on the United bench...

Sanchez on the bench
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Swansea are still tentatively prodding at the United defence. David de Gea again leaps low to his left to stop a shot from Wayne Routledge... although the flag had already gone up for offside anyway.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Romelu Lukaku is prowling as Manchester United go long, but Alfie Mawson is fully aware of the situation and deals with it.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

All gone very quiet. On the pitch and in the stands.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Better from Swansea. They've been given a shot in the arm by those chances for Tammy Abraham. The visitors win a corner on the left, Mike van der Hoorn heads it back into the mixer at the far post, but Ashley Young is there to clear.

Tammy Abraham
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or 81111 on text

Oletum: De Gea is shockingly good. He gets up and acts like it’s just another save.

Lee: De Gea, best keeper in the world. Simples!

Don: pay De Gea £500k a week if we have to. Worth extra 15 points a season.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

If one of those had gone in then it might, just might, have set up an interesting final half-hour...

Sanchez
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVES!

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

David de Gea 2 Tammy Abraham 0.

The Manchester United keeper has been unemployed for most of this match, but is alert when he is called upon.

Abraham's sharp spin and shot is pushed out by De Gea low to his right, then he goes the other to deny the Swans sub again seconds later.

Abraham can't believe he's not scored, punching the grass in frustration.

Tammy Abraham
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

What a goal this would have been. Paul Pogba clips a delightful ball over the Swansea defence to Juan Mata, who has beaten the away offside trap and and is perfectly placed to produce an acrobatic effort which he hammers over the bar.

Juan Mata
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Finally Wayne Routledge is ready and Swansea are back up to 11.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

United fashion their first chance of the second half, and it falls to Alexis Sanchez. Juan Mata clips in from the right, onto the forehead of Romelu Lukaku, who nods it back towards Sanchez. Sanchez swivels, stretches, and manages to head goalwards, but his looping effort lands on the roof of the Swansea net.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Play continues as Clucas truges down the touchline and heads towards the tunnel. Swansea down to 10 men momentarily as Wayne Routledge peels off several layers of clothing.

Sam Clucas
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Sam Clucas is back on his feet and trying to jog around, but it doesn't look a promising prognosis that he's been given by the Swansea medical staff.

Nope, the midfielder winces as he tries to continue... his afternoon is done.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

More concern for Swansea gaffer Carlos Carvalhal. Sam Clucas, an ever present since the Portuguese boss took over, is down on the ground and receiving treatment. Looks like a knee injury...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or 81111 on text

James: In the international break, has Mourinho found the United way?

Brixon: Now this team is playing like the United I knew growing up.

PJ: Brilliant first half performance by the lads! Good quick tempo as well as a confident and fluid inter-play on display between the players!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Looks like a change of shape for the Swans with Tammy Abraham leading a three-pronged forward line with support from Andre Ayew and Sam Clucas.

But first the Swans have got some defending to do as United start strongly after the break.

Ayew
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

How do Swansea try to turn this one around? By making a couple of half-time subs for starters. On trot Tammy Abraham and Tom Carroll, coming on for Ki Sung-yeung and Nathan Dyer.

We're off.

Swansea manager
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Carrick debate

Manchester United v Swansea (15:00 BST)

Manchester United
PA

Michael Carrick. England's lost talent? Or overrated?

The 36-year-old Manchester United midfielder will retire at the end of the season as one of the most decorated English players of the Premier League era, but successive England managers overlooked him.

"He's up there with Scholes, Iniesta and Busquets," claims Fergie's former right-hand man Mike Phelan.

Read all the statistical evidence and have your say on the Carrick debate.

Michael Carrick
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

And speaking of Carrick, here's some half-time reading for you...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Michael Carrick is on the United bench today, by the way. Not as a player, but as a coach.

"It's only for next season really but, this season, he is already coming and sharing a little bit of our space," said United boss Jose Mourinho.

"We are opening the door for him to not have a difficult transition next season. So, this season, he's doing little things.

"He is learning, not the football of course, but the other side of the life and I think it's a good experience for him until the end of the season. Maybe, in three or four matches, it's another experience for him to share the bench from a different perspective."

Michael Carrick
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HALF-TIME

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Utter dominance.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

United still reckon they can nab another before the half-time oranges. They have a corner which Lukasz Fabianski confidently comes to claim.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

INJURY TIME

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Heading into a minute of stoppage-time at the end of the first half. Swansea will be thinking that is 60 seconds too much.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

United have the ball in the Swansea net again... but play had already stopped. Romelu Lukaku is well offside when he crosses for a sliding Jesse Lingard to knock in. Doesn't matter.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Can Swansea survive further damage before the break? United look dangerous every time they go forward.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Alexis Sanchez would have broken the back of the net... had he connected with the ball. Tenacious work from Ashley Young keeps the ball in play on the left byeline, nodding back to Sanchez who tries to belt it but only succeeds in taking fresh air.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Ouch. Swansea forward Andre Ayew hits the deck after a strong challenge and signals for treatment. Just the break Swansea need...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Paul Pogba juggles the ball, just in front of his manager, before laying the ball off to Antonio Valencia who switches play in the attempt to start another United attack.

Mourinho reacts... with applause. He's definitely up for entertaining Old Trafford today.

Mourhino
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Ooooh. Alexis Sanchez tries to slice open the Swansea defence with that bread knife of a right foot, only to see Swansea skipper Federico Fernandez cut out his intended pass for Juan Mata.

Lingard
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

Ironic applause from the Stretford End as a redundant David de Gea manages to get hold of the ball. He might as well be sat on Row A with his feet up.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea

More defending for Swansea to do. Paul Pogba is fouled 30 yards out, Ashley Young and Juan Mata deliberate behind clasped hands.

Looks like it is going in the mixer... it does... Romelu Lukaku is lurking at the back post but his header down doesn't find a red shirt.

Pogba
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top