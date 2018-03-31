Brighton v Leicester

Follow all of today's Premier League games here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Brighton have won three successive home league matches, equalling their top-flight record
  2. Leicester's 4-1 victory at West Brom ended a run of five winless away league matches

Live Reporting

By Tim Oscroft

All times stated are UK

Get involved

FULL-TIME

Brighton 0-2 Leicester

And that is it! What a finale, a missed penalty, a red card and a couple of goals in the closing stages

Thanks for joining us today.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL Brighton 0-2 Leicester (Vardy 90+4)

Demarai Gray moved into the box, rolled the ball across and Vardy slotted home from inside the six yard area!

Jamie Vardy goal
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-1 Leicester

Kasper Schmeichel misses the cross, and Gaetan Bong dives in but misses the ball completely from point blank range!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-1 Leicester

Solly March forces a corner with a deflected shot from an angle.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

INJURY TIME

Brighton 0-1 Leicester

There will be five minutes of added time in a dramatic finale that we never could have predicted given the earlier lethargy.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Brighton 0-1 Leicester

Kasper Schmeichel tips a Solly March free kick from long range over his bar.

Leicester hanging on!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RED CARD Wilfred Ndidi

Brighton 0-1 Leicester

Ndidi catches Shane Duffy late and gets his second yellow card. He gave away the penalty, and now sees his side having to play out the last few minutes with 10 men.

Wilfred Ndidi red card
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-1 Leicester

That missed penalty really is haunting the hosts now, isn't it?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL Brighton 0-1 Leicester (Iborra 82 mins)

A free kick was rolled to Ben Chilwell on the left, he chipped it into the box and Vicente Iborra nipped in to guide the ball just inside the post with a cute header!

Vicente Iborra celebrates
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Wifred Ndidi lashes a shot well over the bar from long distance at a rare Leicester corner.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Demarai Gray replaces Marc Albrighton.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Gaetan Bong clips Riyad Mahrez and is booked.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MISSED PENALTY

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

And Schmeichel saves it!

Glenn Murray stepped up, put it low to Schmeichel's left, but the Leicester keeper guessed correctly and parried the ball away!

It was a tame effort, will it come back to haunt them?

Penalty save
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PENALTY

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Brighton win a penalty!

Jose Izquierdo was sandwiched between two defenders after nice work from March.

Penalty challenge
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Jurgen Locadia, who has made a decent first start for the hosts, is replaced by Solly March.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Jamie Vardy, having one of his quieter games, tries a back-heel flick from inside the box. Nice try, but the ball rolls harmlessly wide.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Pascal Gross sends in the resulting free kick from the right touchline, Lewis Dunk rises to it but his header skims off and over the bar.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

That's a full house for the Foxes back four - Harry Maguire slides in on Ezequiel Schelotto and gets a straightforward yellow card.

Chris Kavanagh
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Baram Kayal is cautioned after grabbing onto Diabate's midriff as the Malian tried to move away from him.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

And another! Danny Simpson goes into the book within seconds for a foul on Jose Izquierdo.

That's three of the Leicester back four booked.

Jose Izquierdo
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Ben Chilwell grabs the arm of Ezequiel Schelotto as the Italian moves away, earning his side's third yellow card.

Ben Chillwell
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Leicester finally show themselves, with Vicente Iborra getting the ball across from near the byeline. Jamie Vardy rises to try a volley, but Lewis Dunk gets in the way to clear the ball.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

It's much livelier since the break, but Brighton are in control. We've seen very little from Leicester, which may explain why Claude Puel brought Diabate on.

Claude Puel
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Fousenni Diabate replace Shinji Okazaki for Leicester.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Baram Kayal gets a shot away after a corner for Brighton, but the ball rolls slowly wide.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

That's better from Bong - a lovely pass down the left puts Jose Izquierdo in with a chance.

The Colombian cuts in off the flank and tries to shift the ball onto his right foot, but his eventual shot is blocked when a pass to a team mate may have been the better option.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

It's been a much better start to this half than the entire first 45, with Ezequiel Schelotto cutting inside to shoot on target, only to see Harry Maguire block with his head.

The ball rebounds to Gaetan Bong, but his shot ends up nearer the corner flag than the goal. He has not scored for four years - and you can see why...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Pascal Gross latches onto the ball around 25 yards from goal and shoots on target, but Kasper Schmeichel flies high to make a fine one-handed save.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Jamie Vardy tries to race on to a high ball into the box and tangles with Shane Duffy, the Leicester man is penalised for a barge.

Jamie Vardy
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

We are back under way, no changes from either manager.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HALF-TIME

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

The whistle goes on a half that will not linger long in the memory, with Glenn Murray missing the best chance of the game so far.

See the file marked 'uneventful'.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

INJURY TIME

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

There will be one minute added on.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

It looks like we'll finally have the first corner when Murray nods behind - but the flag is up for offside.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Marc Albrighton, out on the right, fires in a low cross that Mat Ryan cuts out with Shinji Okazaki closing in dangerously.

Shinji Okazaki
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

There was a shout for offside when Murray missed that chance, but this time, as he races on to a Gross chip, the flag does go up and the danger passes for Leicester.

Glenn Murray
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Seconds later, Riyad Mahrez has a chance at the other end with a low shot but Mat Ryan falls on the ball to his left to make the save.

The match feels like it's finally come to life.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Murray misses a great chance to put the hosts ahead!

The ball rebounded nicely off a Leicester foot, allowing Pascal Gross to slip the ball through the back four to the striker, but Murray, with only Schmeichel ahead of him, lashed the ball wide of the left-hand post!

Murray
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Harry Maguire gives the ball away and straight to Glenn Murray! The in-form Cumbrian striker moves into the box and lashes a shot away, but the ball is always rising and goes over the bar - much to Maguire's relief.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Vicente Iborra's header, saved by Mat Ryan, is the only attempt on target so far.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

Riyad Mahrez gets a knee in the back from Gaetan Bong and waves towards the Leicester bench, but after a quick rub and a word from the referee, the match continues without any treatment.

Riyad Mahrez
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top