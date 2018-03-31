Brighton v Leicester

And that is it! What a finale, a missed penalty, a red card and a couple of goals in the closing stages
Thanks for joining us today.
GOAL Brighton 0-2 Leicester (Vardy 90+4)
Demarai Gray moved into the box, rolled the ball across and Vardy slotted home from inside the six yard area!
Brighton 0-1 Leicester
Kasper Schmeichel misses the cross, and Gaetan Bong dives in but misses the ball completely from point blank range!
Brighton 0-1 Leicester
Solly March forces a corner with a deflected shot from an angle.
INJURY TIME
Brighton 0-1 Leicester
There will be five minutes of added time in a dramatic finale that we never could have predicted given the earlier lethargy.
CLOSE!
Brighton 0-1 Leicester
Kasper Schmeichel tips a Solly March free kick from long range over his bar.
Leicester hanging on!
RED CARD Wilfred Ndidi
Brighton 0-1 Leicester
Ndidi catches Shane Duffy late and gets his second yellow card. He gave away the penalty, and now sees his side having to play out the last few minutes with 10 men.
Brighton 0-1 Leicester
That missed penalty really is haunting the hosts now, isn't it?
GOAL Brighton 0-1 Leicester (Iborra 82 mins)
A free kick was rolled to Ben Chilwell on the left, he chipped it into the box and Vicente Iborra nipped in to guide the ball just inside the post with a cute header!
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Wifred Ndidi lashes a shot well over the bar from long distance at a rare Leicester corner.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Demarai Gray replaces Marc Albrighton.
YELLOW CARD
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Gaetan Bong clips Riyad Mahrez and is booked.
MISSED PENALTY
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
And Schmeichel saves it!
Glenn Murray stepped up, put it low to Schmeichel's left, but the Leicester keeper guessed correctly and parried the ball away!
It was a tame effort, will it come back to haunt them?
PENALTY
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Brighton win a penalty!
Jose Izquierdo was sandwiched between two defenders after nice work from March.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Jurgen Locadia, who has made a decent first start for the hosts, is replaced by Solly March.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Jamie Vardy, having one of his quieter games, tries a back-heel flick from inside the box. Nice try, but the ball rolls harmlessly wide.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Pascal Gross sends in the resulting free kick from the right touchline, Lewis Dunk rises to it but his header skims off and over the bar.
YELLOW CARD
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
That's a full house for the Foxes back four - Harry Maguire slides in on Ezequiel Schelotto and gets a straightforward yellow card.
YELLOW CARD
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Baram Kayal is cautioned after grabbing onto Diabate's midriff as the Malian tried to move away from him.
YELLOW CARD
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
And another! Danny Simpson goes into the book within seconds for a foul on Jose Izquierdo.
That's three of the Leicester back four booked.
YELLOW CARD
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Ben Chilwell grabs the arm of Ezequiel Schelotto as the Italian moves away, earning his side's third yellow card.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Leicester finally show themselves, with Vicente Iborra getting the ball across from near the byeline. Jamie Vardy rises to try a volley, but Lewis Dunk gets in the way to clear the ball.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
It's much livelier since the break, but Brighton are in control. We've seen very little from Leicester, which may explain why Claude Puel brought Diabate on.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Fousenni Diabate replace Shinji Okazaki for Leicester.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Baram Kayal gets a shot away after a corner for Brighton, but the ball rolls slowly wide.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
That's better from Bong - a lovely pass down the left puts Jose
Izquierdo in with a chance.
The Colombian cuts in off the flank and tries to shift the ball onto his right foot, but his eventual shot is blocked when a pass to a team mate may have been the better option.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
It's been a much better start to this half than the entire first 45, with Ezequiel Schelotto cutting inside to shoot on target, only to see Harry Maguire block with his head.
The ball rebounds to Gaetan Bong, but his shot ends up nearer the corner flag than the goal. He has not scored for four years - and you can see why...
CLOSE!
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Pascal Gross latches onto the ball around 25 yards from goal and shoots on target, but Kasper Schmeichel flies high to make a fine one-handed save.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Jamie Vardy tries to race on to a high ball into the box and tangles with Shane Duffy, the Leicester man is penalised for a barge.
KICK-OFF
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
We are back under way, no changes from either manager.
HALF-TIME
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
The whistle goes on a half that will not linger long in the memory, with Glenn Murray missing the best chance of the game so far.
See the file marked 'uneventful'.
INJURY TIME
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
There will be one minute added on.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
It looks like we'll finally have the first corner when Murray nods behind - but the flag is up for offside.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Marc Albrighton, out on the right, fires in a low cross that Mat Ryan cuts out with Shinji Okazaki closing in dangerously.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
There was a shout for offside when Murray missed that chance, but this time, as he races on to a Gross chip, the flag does go up and the danger passes for Leicester.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Seconds later, Riyad Mahrez has a chance at the other end with a low shot but Mat Ryan falls on the ball to his left to make the save.
The match feels like it's finally come to life.
CLOSE!
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Murray misses a great chance to put the hosts ahead!
The ball rebounded nicely off a Leicester foot, allowing Pascal Gross to slip the ball through the back four to the striker, but Murray, with only Schmeichel ahead of him, lashed the ball wide of the left-hand post!
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Harry Maguire gives the ball away and straight to Glenn Murray! The in-form Cumbrian striker moves into the box and lashes a shot away, but the ball is always rising and goes over the bar - much to Maguire's relief.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Vicente Iborra's header, saved by Mat Ryan, is the only attempt on target so far.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Riyad
Mahrez gets a knee in the back from Gaetan Bong and waves towards the Leicester bench, but after a quick rub and a word from the referee, the match continues without any treatment.
Tim Oscroft
All times stated are UK
