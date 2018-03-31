Salah strikes late to give Liverpool victory at Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson talking to BBC Sport: "Yes it is a bit of a groundhog day playing against these top teams. We actually played quite well in the second half and created some good chances but we also conceded two goals at the other end.

"What happens in the penalty area is the difference in the game. Whether it’s a mistake by defenders or excellent play by strikers to create something. Of course we do regret those two (Benteke) chances and other opportunities we had when they were defending desperately, but they had already scored both of their goals.

"I don’t really like spending my time discussing refereeing decisions and what is right and wrong because that’s all part of the game. The fact is playing against 10 men for the last 25 minutes may not have given us an advantage anyway.

"It has been disappointing these past few weeks where the team has done well and deserved something form the game but come away with nothing. I don’t subscribe to the fact that the next six games will be easy because the teams around us will be as difficult to beat as Liverpool today.

"I can only hope we start scoring the goals soon and don’t continue to suffer from the mistakes that cost us today."