Salah strikes late to give Liverpool victory at Palace

- Milivojevic penalty after Karius fouls Zaha
- Mane puts in Milner cross to level & Salah tucks away Robertson cutback
- Six Premier League games at 15:00 BST including Man Utd v Swansea
- Leaders Man City at Everton in late kick-off (17:30 BST)
'We regret those two chances'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson talking to BBC Sport: "Yes it is a bit of a groundhog day playing against these top teams. We actually played quite well in the second half and created some good chances but we also conceded two goals at the other end.
"What happens in the penalty area is the difference in the game. Whether it’s a mistake by defenders or excellent play by strikers to create something. Of course we do regret those two (Benteke) chances and other opportunities we had when they were defending desperately, but they had already scored both of their goals.
"I don’t really like spending my time discussing refereeing decisions and what is right and wrong because that’s all part of the game. The fact is playing against 10 men for the last 25 minutes may not have given us an advantage anyway.
"It has been disappointing these past few weeks where the team has done well and deserved something form the game but come away with nothing. I don’t subscribe to the fact that the next six games will be easy because the teams around us will be as difficult to beat as Liverpool today.
"I can only hope we start scoring the goals soon and don’t continue to suffer from the mistakes that cost us today."
'Tough after international break'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talking to Sky Sports: "Maximum credit to my players. It's very difficult after the international break because we are all used to a specific training intensity and then the players go away to different teams.
"You saw it was difficult and really intense today with the atmosphere as it was, but in the end I think it was really well deserved. We got two wonderful goals after a tough start.
"I think the moment the ball passes the defender you see it is Mo and feel good. It was a very cool finish and long may that form continue.
On Mane's dive: "I saw the first incident once and it looked like a clear penalty. Yes he (Mane) goes down late but there was contact there. The referee doesn’t agree and says it’s a dive but for me it’s a penalty and no yellow card.
"The second one is a foul on Sadio and yes he puts his hand on the ball which is a second yellow, so we were lucky in that instance but not over the course of 90 minutes because the first one wasn't a yellow card."
'It's tough to take'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Palace boss Roy Hodgson speaking to Sky Sports: "It's very disappointing, for them to get the winning goal so close to end of the game it's tough to take.
"It feels like a groundhog day when we play against the top teams. In the second-half we played well and controlled the ball and created better chances but we also conceded both goals."
Raghavan: Mane massively lucky today. Ridiculous decision to pick that ball up. Referee too weak to send him off for that and a dive. Karius could have been off too. And Benteke missed two chances. Not sure we deserved the win today, but crucial to get it.
Laurence: Massive win for Liverpool, if Tottenham beat Chelsea tomorrow then the top 4 is all but guaranteed.
Johnny: Totally unacceptable for Mo to think one goal is good enough in 90 minutes.
'Not a Sadio Mane day... Lallana is really down'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "It is usual for us that we need to fight here, especially after a difficult start, but it makes it more special at the end.
"[The win] was deserved."
On Sadio Mane's performance, that saw him score, get booked for diving and almost sent off for handling the ball: "For me it's a penalty, it's clear. 0.1 seconds too late going down, but it's a penalty. With contact how can that be a dive? I spoke to the referee at half-time.
"Around Sadio, there were a few strange situation today and he had to go through 80 minutes of being whistled. It was not a Sadio Mane day today. I thought he would be sent off for handling the ball. I did not understand it but happy he didn't."
On Adam Lallana's injury: "It is not good, he is really down in the dressing room. He's our boy our best friend. It is really difficult, whatever injury it looks like a muscle one."
'Benteke didn't even hit the target'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on Final Score
Though it was against the run of play, Benteke had two brilliant chances in a couple of minutes, he did score and in fact he didn't even hit the target. I think that says it all. How different could it have been if he scored one of those.
While we wait to hear from Klopp and Hodgson, here is the match report for your perusal.
'Gives us momentum for Wednesday'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a big result, We were not at our best, but we kept going and fighting.
"It is a sign of a good team to win while not playing OUR best. We kept finding way and Mo got another goal to win the game.
"At half-time we thought we could get back in the game and win it. The lads reacted brilliantly. We grinded out the result and that gives us momentum for the game on Wednesday."
Benteke's bad misses
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Christian Benteke had a shocker today, twice he had the chance to restore Palace's lead in the second-half.
He has now missed a league high of 20 big chances in the Premier League this season.
'Palace undone by individual brilliance'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Efan Ekoku
Former Nigeria international on BBC Radio 5 Live
Crystal Palace played well for almost all the game and were undone by two of the Premier League's top strikers, Mo Salah will make the headlines. You have to be able to defend for 90 minutes.
Benteke is the guilty man today, had he scored one of those two chances it might have been a different story.
Liverpool were able to grind out an important result ahead of a key fixture in the Champions League in midweek
FULL-TIME
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Salah saves the day.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
We're into injury time.
James: Even on our worst days, we still have Salah!!!!
Momodu: Goal, anything he touches. He is Mo Salah
Waѕiyullah: Mohammad Salah just can't stop scoring!! Give him golden boot already
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Timothy Fosu-Mensah on for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
'Ball fell to the right man'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Efan Ekoku
Former Nigeria international on BBC Radio 5 Live
The ball fell to the right man. The Crystal Palace players looking jaded having thrown themselves at the ball.
It was a cultured cutback from Robertson, Salah with a couple touches to set himself and sends Wayne Hennessey the wrong way.
Crystal Palace's twitter account calls the goal a 'Sickener'.
They have had the better of the half but have missed some big chances.
Salah ties record
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah (21) has now scored in the joint-most Premier League games in a single 38-match season (also Robin van Persie 2012-13 and Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08)
GOAL - Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah
Had to be him didn't it.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain crosses to Andrew Robertson on the left, who finds Mohamed Salah in the box.
The Egyptian takes a touch and fires home for his 29th Premier League goal of the season.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah chips a cross to Roberto Firmino who sets himself to score with a header, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets a crucial touch.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Aaron Wan-Bissaka deflects Andrew Robertson cross out for a corner.
Benteke clears the danger with a towering header.
Johnny: As an England fan I’m ecstatic to see Loftus-Cheek take to the field. As a Liverpool fan he’s definitely the last person I wanted to come on from the Palace bench.
John: Liverpool players look jittery, as though they fear being kicked and put out of the City game. They may have justification.
10 minutes to go
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Palace look most likely to score at the moment.
The ball drops to Andros Townsend but he can't quite get a shot away after some good work by Wilfried Zaha.
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
First change for Palace, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes on for Yohan Cabaye.
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Dejan Lovren for Adam Lallana.
Lallana injury
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Adam Lallana injures himself trying to tackle Luka Milivojevic, who has been the best player on the park in the last 10 minutes.
It doesn't look good as the physios try and stretch his leg out.
The England midifielder, who has missed most of the season with injury, has only been on for three minutes.
The stretcher is on, but he manages to hobble off.
Jay: Benteke missing against Liverpool? His career is surely done
Lewis: Benteke having howler. Shows how vulnerable Liverpool's defence is though.
Dennis: Benteke with an astonishing miscue
'Liverpool get lucky'
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Efan Ekoku
Former Nigeria international on BBC Radio 5 Live
What a couple of chances for Palace. The first is sloppy from James Milner, ball across the face reached Benteke who tries to lob it over Loris Karius. He's under a little bit of pressure but should have scored.
Second time around Benteke's falling away and scoops it over. Liverpool get out of jail again.
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Sadio Mane leaves the pitch to boos.
He and Georginio Wijnaldum are replaced by Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Mane avoids red
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Sadio Mane is a lucky, lucky boy.
He feels he should have had a free-kick for a foul by Andros Townsend, he stops and picks the ball up.
The referee hadn't blown the whistle and Palace want a second yellow for the Senegalese.
He avoids a red but Palace get the free-kick on the edge of the box.
Patrick van Aanholt takes it and his shot is just kept out by Loris Karius' diving save.
Good spell of play by Palace.
Benteke wastes big chances
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Christian Benteke wastes a big chance and then another.
Luka Milivojevic heads into the path of the Belgium but he sidefoots the ball wide with only Karius to beat.
Then Palace have a three-on-one, the ball is played again to Benteke but again he misses the target.
'Mane deserves that'
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Efan Ekoku
Former Nigeria international on BBC Radio 5 Live
Mane has been the most influential, worked hard and deserves a goal more than any other Liverpool player.
Liverpool keep it well out side and inside the box, and it is a lovely little flick from Milner's cross.
He's looked hungry and had been involved in everything for Liverpool in the first half.
Johnny: What a goal. What a response. For a player who was rattled in the first half, that’s great composure by Mané.
Ange: Classic Mane. No stopping him at the near post
Huzzy: Get Milner in at RB and get Ox on. Need some creativity in that midfield!!
Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Liverpool win a corner.
Martin Kelly almost pulls the shirt off Virgil van Dijk as he defends against the Dutchman, but the £75m man wins the header.
Some Liverpool players are incensed that no penalty was given.
GOAL -Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Sadio Mane
Redemption for Mane.
James Milner fizzes in a low pass to the near post and Sadio Mane sweeps home the equaliser.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Liverpool
Wilfried Zaha is proving a real handful for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who needs support from two teammates to stop an attack.
KICK-OFF
Crystal Palace 1-0 Liverpool
Can Liverpool respond?
