Listen: Saturday's non-league and FA Trophy football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

National League

AFC Flyde v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

Boreham Wood v Tranmere Rovers - BBC Three Counties Radio

Chester v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey

Eastleigh v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio London

Solihull Moors v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

Woking v Wrexham - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Wales

National League North

Alfreton Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford and Worcester

Bradford Park Avenue v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

Tamworth v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

Southern Premier League

Basingstoke Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford and Worcester

FA Trophy semi-final, first leg

Brackley Town v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Northampton

