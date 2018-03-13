Listen: Saturday's non-league and FA Trophy football
Related Video and Audio
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST
National League
AFC Flyde v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees
Boreham Wood v Tranmere Rovers - BBC Three Counties Radio
Chester v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey
Eastleigh v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio London
Solihull Moors v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Wrexham - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Wales
National League North
Alfreton Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford and Worcester
Bradford Park Avenue v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Tamworth v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Southern Premier League
Basingstoke Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford and Worcester
FA Trophy semi-final, first leg
Brackley Town v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Northampton