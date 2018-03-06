Listen: Tuesday's non-league football
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST
National League
Boreham Wood v Maidenhead - BBC Three Counties Radio
Leyton Orient v Torquay United - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Devon
National League North
Kidderminster Harriers v York City - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Southport v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Southern Premier League
Biggleswade Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester