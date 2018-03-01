FA Cup reaction & football latest

Summary

  1. Spurs beat Rochdale 6-1 in FA Cup fifth-round replay
  2. Referee Paul Tierney uses VAR to rule out a goal, award a Spurs penalty and disallow a spot-kick
  3. Have your say on 81111 or #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Thursday's papers

The Guardian

The Guardian features a snowy Emirates as Arsenal get ready to take on Manchester City on Thursday night in a repeat of last weekend's Carabao Cup final.

Thursday's Guardian
Neil Henderson/Twitter

Thursday's papers

The Times

The Times leads on the goings-on at Wembley and Arsene Wenger's fears over his future at Arsenal.

Thursday's Times
Neil Henderson/Twitter

Thursday's papers

Daily Mirror

The Mirror also reports on the frosty atmosphere at the Emirates but also on what happened at Wembley..

Thursday's Mirror
Neil Henderson/Twitter

Thursday's papers

The Sun

While VAR does feature on Thursday's sports pages, it looks like there could be trouble ahead at Arsenal, according to The Sun, with general player unrest and Jack Wilshere threatening to leave the club.

Thursday's Sun
Neil Henderson/Twitter

Pochettino mystified by VAR

Afterwards, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino described the VAR system as more confusing than helpful.

Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale: VAR more confusing than helpful - Mauricio Pochettino

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111

It's safe to say that the VAR decisions at Wembley have not met with universal approval.

You can have your say on it by getting in touch in the usual ways - text 81111 or via #bbcfootball

VAR drama

Still puzzled by what went on at Wembley? You can watch all the drama unfold here.

VAR takes centre stage in Spurs FA Cup win over Rochdale

Llorente nets hat-trick

In the end, it was a comfortable 6-1 win for Spurs with Fernando Llorente scoring a twelve-minute second-half hat-trick and they will face Swansea in the last eight.

Another win would see them play again at Wembley in the semi-finals.

Fernando Llorente
Getty Images

VAR chaos - part three

Son Heung-min stepped up to take the Spurs spot-kick and coolly sent Josh Lillis the wrong way to seemingly put the home side 2-0 up.

However, after the South Korean stuttered in his run-up, a tactic which has been outlawed, Tierney - without the help of VAR - awarded Dale an indirect free-kick and booked Son.

And it has left people very confused.

Son Heung-min
Getty Images

VAR chaos - part two

Then, on 25 minutes, with Spurs 1-0 up, Rochdale's Matt Done hauled down Kieran Trippier on the right-hand side.

The linesman originally awarded a free-kick to Spurs on the edge of the area but VAR showed that the offence continued into the box.

After several minutes of deliberation, referee Paul Tierney changed his decision and awarded a penalty.

But that wasn't the end of the drama...

Paul Tierney
Getty Images

VAR chaos - part one

On a snowy night at Wembley, the drama all started in the sixth minute when Spurs thought they had an early lead when Erik Lamela slotted home from close range.

But VAR decided otherwise when Fernando Llorente was adjudged to have fouled Harrison McGahey in the build-up and the goal was chalked off.

As you were, then...

Referee Paul Tierney
Getty Images

Spurs reach last eight

Spurs are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a 6-1 win over Rochdale in their fifth round replay - but that's only part of the story.

Referee Paul Tierney used the video assistant referee to rule out a goal, award a penalty to Tottenham and disallow a spot-kick.

Let's show you what happened.

Spurs celebrate victory
Getty Images

Thursday's football latest

Good morning.

Goals, VAR chaos and snow...there might have only been one FA Cup replay on Wednesday night but there were plenty of talking points from it.

We'll guide you through all of the night's action and bring you all of Thursday's latest news and views.

