FA Cup reaction & football latest

- Spurs beat Rochdale 6-1 in FA Cup fifth-round replay
- Referee Paul Tierney uses VAR to rule out a goal, award a Spurs penalty and disallow a spot-kick
The Guardian
The Guardian features a snowy Emirates as Arsenal get ready to take on Manchester City on Thursday night in a repeat of last weekend's Carabao Cup final.
The Times
The Times leads on the goings-on at Wembley and Arsene Wenger's fears over his future at Arsenal.
Daily Mirror
The Mirror also reports on the frosty atmosphere at the Emirates but also on what happened at Wembley..
The Sun
While VAR does feature on Thursday's sports pages, it looks like there could be trouble ahead at Arsenal, according to The Sun, with general player unrest and Jack Wilshere threatening to leave the club.
Pochettino mystified by VAR
Afterwards, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino described the VAR system as more confusing than helpful.
VAR drama
Still puzzled by what went on at Wembley? You can watch all the drama unfold here.
Llorente nets hat-trick
In the end, it was a comfortable 6-1 win for Spurs with Fernando Llorente scoring a twelve-minute second-half hat-trick and they will face Swansea in the last eight.
Another win would see them play again at Wembley in the semi-finals.
VAR chaos - part three
Son Heung-min stepped up to take the Spurs spot-kick and coolly sent Josh Lillis the wrong way to seemingly put the home side 2-0 up.
However, after the South Korean stuttered in his run-up, a tactic which has been outlawed, Tierney - without the help of VAR - awarded Dale an indirect free-kick and booked Son.
And it has left people very confused.
VAR chaos - part two
Then, on 25 minutes, with Spurs 1-0 up, Rochdale's Matt Done hauled down Kieran Trippier on the right-hand side.
The linesman originally awarded a free-kick to Spurs on the edge of the area but VAR showed that the offence continued into the box.
After several minutes of deliberation, referee Paul Tierney changed his decision and awarded a penalty.
But that wasn't the end of the drama...
VAR chaos - part one
On a snowy night at Wembley, the drama all started in the sixth minute when Spurs thought they had an early lead when Erik Lamela slotted home from close range.
But VAR decided otherwise when Fernando Llorente was adjudged to have fouled Harrison McGahey in the build-up and the goal was chalked off.
Spurs reach last eight
Spurs are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a 6-1 win over Rochdale in their fifth round replay - but that's only part of the story.
Referee Paul Tierney used the video assistant referee to rule out a goal, award a penalty to Tottenham and disallow a spot-kick.
Let's show you what happened.
Thursday's football latest
Good morning.
Goals, VAR chaos and snow...there might have only been one FA Cup replay on Wednesday night but there were plenty of talking points from it.
We'll guide you through all of the night's action and bring you all of Thursday's latest news and views.